80 Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Selected By The Bored Panda Community
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and this time it's gonna be more than a reminder that you still have a wish list waiting for you to spend your bucks on. For this 2023 edition, which falls on July 11th and 12th, we've crafted something extra special — a gift from our community to our community! No, it's not a mass pilgrimage to a panda sanctuary to cuddle with our spirit animal (though we admit that would be kind of epic). But we promise this is just as great!
For the uninitiated, navigating through Amazon on Prime Day can feel like walking into a buffet of deals, but your plate is never big enough and your wallet whispers, "Please, no more." It's easy to feel lost in the maze of Prime Day discounts, time-sensitive deals, and flashy new products.
To bring order to the sales chaos, our community has assembled a list of the best Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023 for the joy of your bank account. No marketers or salespeople were harmed (or consulted) in the making of this collection — each product has been carefully selected by the deal hunters among us who know what a good deal looks like. They rolled up their sleeves, drank gallons of coffee, and scanned through Amazon's offers with an eagle eye to bring you just the worthy ones.
What makes this selection unique, and how were these deals chosen?
Our selection process was a methodical journey guided by three pillars:
- significant discounts
- product usefulness
- exclusivity
We prioritized substantial savings on items that enhance daily life and spotlighted exclusive deals that rarely make an appearance.
The outcome? Only the best deals of Prime Day 2023, from gaming to smart home gadgetry, that will make your Amazon shopping experience as smooth as soft butter on toast.
Scroll down to see our community's top picks, each with its own discount attached. We've also prepared some Q&As for those of you who might be wondering, "What on earth is Amazon Prime Day?" Consider it our personal roadmap to help you navigate this retail event with the right mind and make the most out of these juicy Amazon deals.
Raymate Bluetooth Speakers: Now $33.99 (Was $89.99)
Sound never looked so good. The Raymate Bluetooth Speakers offer impeccable audio quality for your favorite jams, plus a sleek, modern design available in multiple colors. This Prime Day, dance to the rhythm of big savings with these speakers. What was $89.99 now serenades you at just $33.99!
Raemao X6 Massage Gun: Now $45.11 (Was $199.99)
Say goodbye to muscle knots! This massage gun from Raemao is the relief your tired body needs after a long day. Featuring a variety of heads for targeted treatment, it'll take your post-workout recovery or relaxing evenings to the next level. It was $199.99, but now you can ease the tension for just $45.11!
Clokowe 2023 Upgraded Portable Projector: Now $49.99 (Was $99.99)
Movie nights are about to turn epic with the Clokowe 2023 Upgraded Portable Projector! Enjoy all your favorite films and shows on a grand scale, anytime, anywhere — Prime Day's offer for this projector is $49.99 instead of $99.99.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offering significant discounts on a wide variety of products, big brands included.
Biison Wireless Instant Read Meat Thermometer Waterproof: Now $15.29 (Was $89.99)
Never overcook or undercook your meat again! The Biison Instant-Read Meat Thermometer makes perfect grilling just a temperature check away. Once $89.99, this Prime Day it's your secret ingredient for just $15.29.
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray: Now $34.17 (Was $56.97)
The Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray sets the mood with holders for your candles, wine glass, and even your favorite book. It's a relaxation station made with waterproof bamboo that's both sturdy and luxurious! Now priced at $34.17, down from $56.97.
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows: Now $23.95 (Was $59.99)
Promising a night of comfortable and cool sleep, the Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows are essential for anyone seeking that perfect balance of support and softness. With the price down to $23.95 from $59.99, your dreams have never been sweeter.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
Amazon Prime Day typically occurs in July. For 2023, the event has been scheduled for July 11th and 12th, live at 12:00 AM (Pacific Time).
Frigidaire Mini Portable Compact Personal Home Office Fridge Cooler: Now $38.84 (Was $49.99)
Whether you're chilling in your home office or keeping snacks at arm's length during a movie night, this Mini Portable Fridge from Frigidaire has got you covered. It's compact, efficient, and, with the Prime Day discount, cheaper than a gourmet pizza. Don't let this cool deal slip away. Now at just $38.84, down from $49.99.
TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Now $59.95 (Was $249.99)
This deal sucks… and that's a good thing! Clean up on Prime Day with the TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Lightweight and powerful, it gives your house the fresh makeover it deserves. It's time to take the "chore" out of chores, especially when you can get this lean, mean, cleaning machine at $59.95, down from $249.99!
Mouikei 10-Inch Tablet Android 12: Now $79.99 (Was $299.99)
Surfing, streaming, gaming — do it all with the Mouikei 10-Inch Tablet. Running on Android 12, this tablet is your new multitasking sidekick. Once $299.99, it's now available at just $79.99.
What if I'm not a Prime member?
No problem! If you're not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and get the most out of Amazon deals. After signing up, the Amazon website will show you the prices reserved for Prime members. You're free to cancel your membership at any time.
Ge Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer: Now $149 (Was $299)
You know what they say about mixers: you don't know you need one until you have it. The GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer is a reliable option among kitchen companions that makes baking a breeze. The price has dropped from $299 to $149, a special deal just for Prime Day.
Waitiee Wireless Charger 3 In 1: Now $29.99 (Was $59.99)
One charger to rule them all! The Waitiee 3-in-1 Wireless Charger can power up your phone, watch, and earbuds all at the same time. Originally $59.99, you can now have it for just $29.99.
Kaliyadi Classic Aviator Sunglasses: Now $13.59 (Was $29.99)
The Kaliyadi Classic Aviator Sunglasses offer a cool aesthetic and essential UV protection to protect your eyes in style! Originally $29.99, these shades can be yours for just $13.59 this Prime Day.
Is becoming an Amazon Prime member worth it other than for these discounts?
A Prime membership includes various benefits other than exclusive deals and two-day shipping, like access to Amazon's services — Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, Amazon Photos, and much more.
Nicebay Ionic Hair Dryer: Now $79.99 (Was $269.99)
Step out of the salon and into savings — the Nicebay Ionic Hair Dryer dries your hair swiftly while minimizing heat damage. Now, every day can be a good hair day! Originally priced at $269.99, your ticket to stunning locks is now just $79.99.
Ilavie Espresso Machine With Steamer: Now $135.99 (Was $269.99)
Who needs a barista when you've got Ilavie? This espresso machine comes with its own steamer, ready to cater to all your caffeine needs. Get your morning dose of energy with less hassle and more froth, all for $135.99, a big drop from its original $269.99 price tag.
Bulova Men's Marine Star 6-Hand Watch: Now $179.99 (Was $450)
Add a touch of class to your wrist with the Bulova Men's Marine Star 6-Hand Watch, only available in limited quantities. A blend of style and precision now more affordable than ever. It was $450, but now it could be yours for $179.99!
Are all Amazon Prime Day deals worth it?
While there are many great discounts, it's important to compare prices and check product reviews to ensure you're getting a good deal. Our list is a reliable starting point!
Fire HD 10 Tablet And Luna Controller: Now $114.98 (Was $219.98)
The Fire HD 10 Tablet is here to mix productivity and fun, coupled with a Luna Controller for a break filled with gaming glory. The bundle originally cost $219.98, but on Prime Day, this combo of gaming and streaming comes at just $114.98.
Shark Ai Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: Now $459.98 (Was $599)
Smart cleaning? Say no more! The Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum maps and navigates your home with intelligent ease, taking the work out of housework. With voice control, it's like having your personal cleaning butler ready to go. Previously available at $599, it will cost you only $459.98 during Prime Day.
All-New Ring Indoor Cam: Now $119.96 (Was $249.95)
Keep an extra eye where you need it the most! This all-new Ring Indoor Cam is a reliable ally for the safety of your house. Originally at $249.95, this bundle of 4 cameras is now yours at a much friendlier price of $119.96.
Is Amazon Prime Day a global event?
Yes, Prime Day takes place in various countries worldwide, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and more. Keep in mind some deals can vary by country.
Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router: Now $149.99 (Was $449.99)
Isn't it time to banish buffering for good? The Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router is a 3-piece bundle that brings seamless connectivity to every corner of your home. Once priced at $449.99, this expert of uninterrupted browsing is now just $149.99.
Whall Pet Grooming Vacuum: Now $99.99 (Was $129.99)
Pet hair everywhere? Not on this device's watch! This Whall Pet Grooming Vacuum is your ultimate ally against shedding. Your furry friend and your furniture will thank you. Originally $129.99, Prime Day offers this absolute steal at $99.99.
Stuhrling Original Men's Leather Watch: Now $59.99 (Was $595)
Classy, timeless, and affordable! This Stuhrling Original Men's Leather Watch is a stylish addition to any man's wardrobe. And at $59.99, down from $595, it's time to grab this deal!
How quickly are items shipped on Prime Day?
As a Prime member, you're eligible for free two-day shipping, and depending on your location, even for one-day delivery!
Anne Klein Women's Bangle, Watch, And Bracelet Set: Now $42.35 (Was $80.27)
Accessories that tell more than time! The Anne Klein Women's Bangle, Watch, and Bracelet Set combines elegance and function into one package. It was $80.27, but now you can get this chic bundle at $42.35.
Hand Casting Kit Couples: Now $28.98 (Was $59.47)
Get crafty with your better half! This hand casting kit is a unique way to capture a beautiful moment forever. Easy to use and completely safe, it makes for a touching keepsake or an unforgettable gift. This Prime Day, it's available at just $28.98.
RGB Mousepad LED: Now $9.99 (Was $19.99)
Add a dash of color to your gaming or work setup with the vibrant RGB Mousepad LED. Its glow will make every click and swipe more exciting, especially at the current deal price of $9.99, originally $19.99.
What happens if I miss a deal on Prime Day?
While the special price may no longer be available after Prime Day, there are other sales events planned for 2023, like Black Friday, and smaller-scale sales throughout the year.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: Now $89.99 (Was $164.99)
Promising to make your digital life a whole lot brighter, the Fire HD 10 Tablet features a crystal-clear display, optimized performance, and plenty of space for your files and favorite apps. It's a great deal for tech lovers seeking a premium experience on a budget, especially now that the price has dropped to just $89.99!
Evoloop Toaster 2 Slice: Now $26.99 (Was $59.99)
If you're craving that perfect crunch for your morning toast, the Evoloop 2-Slice Toaster is a must-have in your kitchen. Engineered for consistency and ease of use, it ensures flawless toasting every time, exactly as you like it. Its price is now $26.99.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Now $65.49 (Was $139.99)
These earbuds' mission is all about bringing high-quality audio to your ears. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deliver superb sound quality, providing an immersive experience for music lovers on the go. Now available for only $65.49, down from $139.99.
Ninja Indoor Grill: Now $159.99 (Was $279.99)
Rain or shine, your BBQ game remains unbeatable with the Ninja Indoor Grill, a kitchen gem with 4 protein settings and 9 doneness levels that allows you to grill your favorite foods to perfection any time of year. From $279.99 to $159.99.
Bedroom Air Cleaner: Now $164.90 (Was $175.09)
Designed to keep your indoor air fresh and clean, this Bedroom Air Cleaner is the silent best friend of those struggling with allergies, or anyone looking for a fresher living space, really. Breathe easier now that it's only $164.90, down from $175.09.
Sodastream Sparkling Water Maker: Now $89.99 (Was $159.99)
Add some fizz to your life without the guilt! With the Sodastream Sparkling Water Maker, you can enjoy sparkling water at the touch of a button, minus the plastic waste. Once $159.99, it can now add sparkle to your kitchen for just $103.75.
Aw Foil Shavers For Men: Now $47.99 (Was $99.99)
The AW Foil Shavers for Men offer that barber-close shave right at home. Built for precision and comfort, this is a deal that's too good to pass up for all grooming enthusiasts. The price is now just $47.99.
Smart Audio Sunglasses With Alexa: Now $169.99 (Was $299.99)
Blending the latest technology with sleek style, these Smart Audio Sunglasses with Alexa allow you to enjoy your favorite tunes, listen to podcasts, make calls, and much more — all while protecting your eyes from the sun with polarized lenses. Get your own pair for $169.99 during Amazon Prime Day.
Rockland Prague Hardside Luggage With Spinner Wheels: Now $120 (Was $300)
The Rockland Prague Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set ensures you travel in style, with spinning wheels and a sturdy structure that makes it the perfect companion for frequent flyers. Once $300, it's currently priced at $120.
Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set: Now $39.99 (Was $66.99)
This 6-piece towel set is so soft and plush that you'll be tempted to cuddle with them after every shower. Made from 100% Turkish cotton, these towels are the luxurious touch your bathroom deserves. Once $66.99, pamper yourself with this set now for only $39.99.
Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro: Now $99 (Was $149.99)
If you've been dreaming of succulent sous-vide meals, the Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro is your ticket. Achieve restaurant-grade flavors right in your kitchen for just $99, a steal from its original price of $149.99.
Flash Furniture Vinyl Adjustable Bar Stool With Back: Now $160.98 (Was $655)
Comfort, meet style! With its sleek design and adjustable height, this bar stool from Flash Furniture doesn't just look good, it's also a dream to sit on. Priced like a stool but feels like a throne, it's the upgrade your kitchen counter has been waiting for! Now yours at just $160.98 instead of $655.
Corelle Stoneware 16 PC Dinnerware Set: Now $49.99 (Was $84.99)
This Corelle Stoneware set is as practical as it is elegant. Ideal for everyday use or special occasions, it's a joy for the eyes before the food even hits the plate. This set is now priced at $49.99 for Prime Day.
Linenspa Memory Foam Bath Mat: Now $7.53 (Was $11.99)
Yankee Candle Kitchen Spice Scented: Now $13.93 (Was $30.99)
This Kitchen Spice scented candle from Yankee Candle transforms your kitchen into a sanctuary of enticing aromas. It exudes notes of sweet orange, clove, ginger, and cinnamon, creating an inviting atmosphere perfect for hosting or just winding down after a long day. It's more irresistible than ever now that it's only $13.93 instead of $30.99.
Char - Broil Standard Portable Liquid Propane Gas Grill: Now $29.98 (Was $49.99)
Nicebay Hair Straightener Flat Iron: Now $34.99 (Was $139.99)
For salon-quality hairstyles at home, look no further than the Nicebay Hair Straightener And Curler Flat Iron. Its smooth glide and adjustable heat settings make it an asset in any beauty routine. Now priced at $34.99, from its original $139.99.
Rug Gripper: Now $9.99 (Was $33.99)
Runbox Slim Wallets For Men: Now $16.97 (Was $39.97)
Ditch the bulky wallets for the sleek and stylish Runbox Slim Wallet for Men, equipped with RFID anti-theft technology. With plenty of room for cards and cash, it's the perfect minimalist wallet. Grab one now for $16.97, down from $39.97.
Nuloom Deonna Hand Tufted Wool Runner Rug: Now $125.50 (Was $198)
Suuson Car Phone Holder: Now $35 (Was $49.99)
For safe, hands-free navigation and calls, the Suuson Car Phone Holder is a must-have. Its secure grip and adjustable angle ensure your phone stays put. You can now drive safely and snag it for $35 instead of $49.99.
Calphalon Precision Control 50 Oz Blender: Now $71.87 (Was $179.99)
Whether you're making smoothies or salsa, the Calphalon Precision Control Blender offers versatile blending power with its 4 presets. With a generous 50 oz (1.5 liters) capacity and a special price of just $71.87, it would be a shame to skip this one.
July Home Gravity Electric Salt And Pepper Grinder Set: Now $16.97 (Was $29.97)
This electric salt and pepper grinder set is perfect for any kitchen. With adjustable coarseness, it's a treat for the taste buds and the eyes. This Prime Day, it's shaking down to a price of just $16.97!
Airhead Blast Towable Tube For Boating: Now $76.99 (Was $134.99)
Experience summer like never before with the Airhead Blast Towable Tube. It's built for speed and durability, promising you waves of fun. Now at a price that won't sink your budget: only $76.99!
Astroai Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor: Now $29.99 (Was $49.99)
Buytha Solar Street Light: Now $106.20 (Was $349.99)
Pink Gaming Keyboard And Mouse, Headset, Headphones, And Mouse Pad: Now $59.99 (Was $89.99)
This pink gaming bundle has everything you need to level up your game and setup. With a keyboard, mouse, headset, and mouse pad, it's a complete package. Play like a pro without paying like one — just $59.99 this Prime Day!
Softkare Groin Hair Trimmer For Men: Now $34.99 (Was $89.99)
Say goodbye to painful nicks and hello to precision! The SoftKare Groin Hair Trimmer offers a safe and smooth grooming experience. It's specially designed for those sensitive areas, making personal grooming a breeze. This Prime Day, it's trimming its price to $34.99!
Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush: Now $134.47 (Was $169.99)
The Oral-B 7500 is not just a toothbrush but a full-on oral health system. With multiple cleaning modes and a pressure sensor, it's your ticket to a brighter smile. Its Prime discount made the price drop to $134.47.
Magictec LED Shatterproof String Lights: Now $69.99 (Was $79.95)
Here's the warm, twinkling touch your space is craving! The Magictec LED Shatterproof String Lights are ideal for parties or cozy evenings at home, and they're now only $69.99, down from $79.95.
Kitchen Academy Induction Cookware Sets: Now $99.99 (Was $139.99)
This non-stick induction cookware set from Kitchen Academy ensures you have the tools to tackle any recipe. Durable, easy to clean, and induction-ready — what's not to love? This Prime Day deal is yours for just $99.99!
Simple Deluxe Floor Fans: Now $42 (Was $59.99)
The Simple Deluxe Floor Fans are the heroes we need in the warmer months. Quiet yet powerful, it's the ideal way to keep your workshop, basement, living room, or garage cool. The price is now $42.