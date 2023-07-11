Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and this time it's gonna be more than a reminder that you still have a wish list waiting for you to spend your bucks on. For this 2023 edition, which falls on July 11th and 12th, we've crafted something extra special — a gift from our community to our community! No, it's not a mass pilgrimage to a panda sanctuary to cuddle with our spirit animal (though we admit that would be kind of epic). But we promise this is just as great!

For the uninitiated, navigating through Amazon on Prime Day can feel like walking into a buffet of deals, but your plate is never big enough and your wallet whispers, "Please, no more." It's easy to feel lost in the maze of Prime Day discounts, time-sensitive deals, and flashy new products.

To bring order to the sales chaos, our community has assembled a list of the best Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023 for the joy of your bank account. No marketers or salespeople were harmed (or consulted) in the making of this collection — each product has been carefully selected by the deal hunters among us who know what a good deal looks like. They rolled up their sleeves, drank gallons of coffee, and scanned through Amazon's offers with an eagle eye to bring you just the worthy ones.

What makes this selection unique, and how were these deals chosen?

Our selection process was a methodical journey guided by three pillars:

significant discounts

product usefulness

exclusivity

We prioritized substantial savings on items that enhance daily life and spotlighted exclusive deals that rarely make an appearance.

The outcome? Only the best deals of Prime Day 2023, from gaming to smart home gadgetry, that will make your Amazon shopping experience as smooth as soft butter on toast.

Scroll down to see our community's top picks, each with its own discount attached. We've also prepared some Q&As for those of you who might be wondering, "What on earth is Amazon Prime Day?" Consider it our personal roadmap to help you navigate this retail event with the right mind and make the most out of these juicy Amazon deals.