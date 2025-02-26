Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Calls His Fiancée “Greedy” For Not Wanting To Spend Their Entire Six-Figure Wedding Budget
Couples, Relationships

Man Calls His Fiancée “Greedy” For Not Wanting To Spend Their Entire Six-Figure Wedding Budget

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizing a wedding can be a first “proper” test of a couple’s compatibility. There are expectations, differing visions and, at the end of the day, resources to manage. These are questions a couple will be dealing with for the rest of their marriage, so if there are already conflicts at the planning stage, this is probably a portent of things to come.

A woman asked the internet what to do after a series of conflicts with her husband-to-be over how they spend their wedding fund. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Wedding planning tends to be stressful

    Image credits: Tamilles Esposito/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But one woman wondered if she was wrong to not want to spend all six figures of her budget

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Strong-Presence-8273

    The woman answered some comments

    Most thought her partner was being unreasonable

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few thought she was blind to who her fiancé really was

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do not marry to someone who is already not respecting your decisions. Just don't.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't marry into this freeloading family. They get twice as many guests when your family is actually paying. If you go ahead with the wedding expect that to be your future life. Been there with my first husband and freeloading in-laws.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do not marry to someone who is already not respecting your decisions. Just don't.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't marry into this freeloading family. They get twice as many guests when your family is actually paying. If you go ahead with the wedding expect that to be your future life. Been there with my first husband and freeloading in-laws.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda