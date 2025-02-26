Man Calls His Fiancée “Greedy” For Not Wanting To Spend Their Entire Six-Figure Wedding Budget
Organizing a wedding can be a first “proper” test of a couple’s compatibility. There are expectations, differing visions and, at the end of the day, resources to manage. These are questions a couple will be dealing with for the rest of their marriage, so if there are already conflicts at the planning stage, this is probably a portent of things to come.
A woman asked the internet what to do after a series of conflicts with her husband-to-be over how they spend their wedding fund. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Wedding planning tends to be stressful
Image credits: Tamilles Esposito/Pexels (not the actual photo)
But one woman wondered if she was wrong to not want to spend all six figures of her budget
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Strong-Presence-8273
The woman answered some comments
Most thought her partner was being unreasonable
A few thought she was blind to who her fiancé really was
Don't marry into this freeloading family. They get twice as many guests when your family is actually paying. If you go ahead with the wedding expect that to be your future life. Been there with my first husband and freeloading in-laws.
Don't marry into this freeloading family. They get twice as many guests when your family is actually paying. If you go ahead with the wedding expect that to be your future life. Been there with my first husband and freeloading in-laws.
30
2