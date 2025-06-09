28 Shocking Celebrity Before-And-After Photoshop Edits That Left Us All Asking, “Why Though?”
Ever since Adobe Photoshop was invented back in 1987, our world has been no longer the same. In a nutshell, this program allowed people to edit, retouch, and create images, their compositions, and so on. The program’s name soon became a verb itself, as people started referring to photo editing as “photoshopping”.
When we say that people were photoshopping images, we don’t only mean those of objects and stuff – they photoshopped people too. In fact, the invention of this program changed the way magazines and photos of celebs look forever. From that point on, images of polished looks became a new normal.
Penelope Cruz
Madonna
Lady Gaga
Take a look at today’s list—it’s full of examples of celebs’ photos and the way they look before and after retouching with Photoshop. From enhancing hair color to removing wrinkles, acne scars, and slimming the body, there are plenty of ways photos of celebs can be manipulated to perfect their look.
James Charles
Justin Bieber
Kiera Knightley
I remember her calling out the edits that gave her larger b r ea sts.
On one hand, celebrities wanting their public photos to be enhanced is rather a human quality – if a picture of us were shared basically all over the world, we would want it to look as good as it can, wouldn’t we? After all, it’s no secret that we tend to judge people based on their appearance, at least on some level, even if only subconsciously.
So, having a chance to improve your looks in photos without altering your body is a good resource for celebs.
Britney Spears
Angelina Jolie
Beyoncé
On the other hand, it makes them look unrealistic. The problem here is that these pics of celebs are usually presented as something common folks should strive for, and what makes matters worse is that they’re presented as reality when they’re far from it.
How can a person strive to have such a thin waist that, in reality, would require them to have no ribs? Or smooth skin that doesn’t even exist in reality? When we’re presented with such unachievable ideals, it’s easy to develop insecurities – no matter what you do, how much time and money you spend – you’ll never look like a photoshopped celebrity.
Gwen Stefani
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Of course, now we, along with famous people like Jameela Jamil, Lady Gaga, and others, are more and more vocal about how overly photoshopped images aren’t such a good thing. Yet, it doesn’t change the fact that the images keep getting edited, even if a tad more subtly than they used to before.
As we said before, for some celebs, this editing is a saving grace from their insecurities, but when these perfected images are being sold as the goal for others, then it becomes a problem.
Mariah Carey
Meghan Trainor
Kim Kardashian
And even if you realize that they’re edited, it doesn’t mean that they can’t affect you. Plus, now with AI, the editing capabilities are broader than ever to the point where it’s hard to tell that it’s even edited, which opens a whole other plethora of problems.
What do you think -- are photoshopped photos so bad? Share your takes in the comments!