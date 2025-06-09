ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since Adobe Photoshop was invented back in 1987, our world has been no longer the same. In a nutshell, this program allowed people to edit, retouch, and create images, their compositions, and so on. The program’s name soon became a verb itself, as people started referring to photo editing as “photoshopping”.

When we say that people were photoshopping images, we don’t only mean those of objects and stuff – they photoshopped people too. In fact, the invention of this program changed the way magazines and photos of celebs look forever. From that point on, images of polished looks became a new normal.