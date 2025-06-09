ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since Adobe Photoshop was invented back in 1987, our world has been no longer the same. In a nutshell, this program allowed people to edit, retouch, and create images, their compositions, and so on. The program’s name soon became a verb itself, as people started referring to photo editing as “photoshopping”. 

When we say that people were photoshopping images, we don’t only mean those of objects and stuff – they photoshopped people too. In fact, the invention of this program changed the way magazines and photos of celebs look forever. From that point on, images of polished looks became a new normal.

#1

Penelope Cruz

Side-by-side comparison of a woman’s face before and after celebrity Photoshop edits, highlighting dramatic changes.

Alittlebitlittle Report

    #2

    Madonna

    Side-by-side images showing shocking celebrity before-and-after Photoshop edits highlighting drastic visual changes.

    parishilton2 Report

    #3

    Lady Gaga

    Side-by-side photos of a celebrity showcasing shocking before-and-after Photoshop edits with noticeable differences in appearance.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    Take a look at today’s list—it’s full of examples of celebs’ photos and the way they look before and after retouching with Photoshop. From enhancing hair color to removing wrinkles, acne scars, and slimming the body, there are plenty of ways photos of celebs can be manipulated to perfect their look. 

    #4

    James Charles

    Celebrity before-and-after Photoshop edits showing dramatic changes in appearance with makeup and digital retouching effects.

    parishilton2 Report

    #5

    Justin Bieber

    Side-by-side black and white images of a shirtless tattooed male model showing shocking celebrity before-and-after Photoshop edits.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    #6

    Kiera Knightley

    Side-by-side comparison of a celebrity before and after Photoshop edits highlighting shocking changes in appearance.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    Princess Possum
    Princess Possum
    Princess Possum
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember her calling out the edits that gave her larger b r ea sts.

    On one hand, celebrities wanting their public photos to be enhanced is rather a human quality – if a picture of us were shared basically all over the world, we would want it to look as good as it can, wouldn’t we? After all, it’s no secret that we tend to judge people based on their appearance, at least on some level, even if only subconsciously. 

    So, having a chance to improve your looks in photos without altering your body is a good resource for celebs. 
    #7

    Britney Spears

    Side-by-side comparison of a celebrity before-and-after Photoshop edits in a pink bikini against a pink background.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    #8

    Angelina Jolie

    Side-by-side celebrity before-and-after Photoshop edits showing dramatic changes in skin texture and facial features.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    #9

    Beyoncé

    Close-up before-and-after Photoshop edits of a female celebrity showing skin smoothing and enhanced makeup effects.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    On the other hand, it makes them look unrealistic. The problem here is that these pics of celebs are usually presented as something common folks should strive for, and what makes matters worse is that they’re presented as reality when they’re far from it. 

    How can a person strive to have such a thin waist that, in reality, would require them to have no ribs? Or smooth skin that doesn’t even exist in reality? When we’re presented with such unachievable ideals, it’s easy to develop insecurities – no matter what you do, how much time and money you spend – you’ll never look like a photoshopped celebrity. 
    #10

    Gwen Stefani

    Before-and-after celebrity Photoshop edits showing dramatic changes in appearance with gold outfit and blonde hair.

    parishilton2 Report

    #11

    Britney Spears

    Side-by-side comparison of a celebrity before-and-after Photoshop edits highlighting shocking changes in appearance.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    #12

    Lady Gaga

    Before-and-after comparison of a celebrity photoshoot showing dramatic Photoshop edits on a Vogue magazine cover.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    Of course, now we, along with famous people like Jameela Jamil, Lady Gaga, and others, are more and more vocal about how overly photoshopped images aren’t such a good thing. Yet, it doesn’t change the fact that the images keep getting edited, even if a tad more subtly than they used to before. 

    As we said before, for some celebs, this editing is a saving grace from their insecurities, but when these perfected images are being sold as the goal for others, then it becomes a problem.
    #13

    Mariah Carey

    Side-by-side images showing shocking celebrity before and after Photoshop edits highlighting body and skin adjustments.

    parishilton2 Report

    #14

    Meghan Trainor

    Side-by-side celebrity photos showing shocking before-and-after Photoshop edits on a woman in a blue dress dancing.

    parishilton2 Report

    #15

    Kim Kardashian

    Celebrity before-and-after Photoshop edits showing altered body shape with arrows highlighting changes in waist and hip area.

    parishilton2 Report

    And even if you realize that they’re edited, it doesn’t mean that they can’t affect you. Plus, now with AI, the editing capabilities are broader than ever to the point where it’s hard to tell that it’s even edited, which opens a whole other plethora of problems. 

    What do you think -- are photoshopped photos so bad? Share your takes in the comments!
    #16

    Fergie

    Side-by-side comparison of a celebrity before-and-after Photoshop edits showing noticeable digital alterations.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    #17

    Eva Mendes

    Side-by-side image showing shocking celebrity before-and-after Photoshop edits highlighting drastic facial changes.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    #18

    Zendaya

    Side-by-side comparison of a celebrity before and after Photoshop edits showing noticeable differences in appearance.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    #19

    Faith Hill

    Before-and-after celebrity Photoshop edits showing drastic differences in appearance and highlighting shocking image alterations.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    #20

    Jennifer Aniston

    Side-by-side before-and-after photos of a celebrity featuring shocking Photoshop edits and retouching effects.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    #21

    Jennifer Lawrence

    Side-by-side comparison of a celebrity before-and-after Photoshop edits highlighting shocking celebrity Photoshop changes.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    #22

    Victoria’s Secret Angels

    Three women in elaborate costumes shown in before-and-after celebrity Photoshop edits highlighting drastic changes.

    parishilton2 Report

    #23

    Madonna

    Side-by-side celebrity before and after Photoshop edits showing dramatic changes in appearance and skin smoothing effects.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    #24

    Katy Perry

    Side-by-side comparison of celebrity before-and-after Photoshop edits showing altered body proportions and skin tone.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    #25

    Avril Lavigne

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing shocking celebrity before and after Photoshop edits on a magazine cover.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    #26

    Lupita Nyong’o

    Celebrity before and after Photoshop edits showing dramatic changes in appearance on magazine cover and portraits.

    Alittlebitlittle Report

    #27

    Meredith Mickelson

    Side-by-side images of a woman in a black star-patterned top, highlighting shocking celebrity before-and-after Photoshop edits.

    exposingcelebphotoshop Report

    #28

    Rita Ora

    Side-by-side comparison of a blonde celebrity with and without Photoshop edits showcasing shocking celebrity before-and-after effects.

    exposingcelebphotoshop Report

