Of course, more complex projects take more determination. The best way to get there is to start small, and experts have plenty of advice on how to improve your DIY skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first step is learning the basics. Trying to figure everything out alone might sound bold, but it can easily lead to a few failed attempts or even minor injuries. So it’s worth taking time to learn before you dive in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully, there’s no shortage of resources online to help with that. YouTube tutorials, step-by-step blogs, and free courses can teach proper techniques or spark new ideas. And who knows, with enough practice, it might even turn into a side gig one day.