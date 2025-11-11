ADVERTISEMENT

Our home is our sanctuary—the place where we spend much of our time and unwind from the outside world. It’s only natural to want to love what we’re surrounded by and to create the kind of atmosphere that feels right.

Bringing those ideas to life can be expensive, but some determined people choose to take it into their own hands. In the DIYUK community on Reddit, British DIYers proudly share their most impressive before-and-after projects. Scroll down to see their transformations and maybe find some inspiration for your own home.

#1

I Made A Built In Bed For My Daughter

Empty room before and after a DIY paint project and furniture installation showing patience and creative home transformation.

Pete1989 Report

    #2

    DIY Home Office Garage Conversion

    Garage transformed with a fresh coat of paint and DIY finishing touches showcasing paint and patience skills.

    Cautious_Success_927 Report

    #3

    The Dreaded Hall/Stairs/Landing Project That's Been On The Cards For 5 Years

    Before and after DIY home renovation showcasing stairs and hallway with new paint, carpet, and blue wainscoting detail.

    Rude-Leader-5665 Report

    Hats off to all the Brits who put in the time and effort to create these amazing DIY projects. Personally, I can manage a few things—assembling IKEA furniture, maybe painting a couple of walls—but there’s definitely a limit to how far my skills go. Doing something poorly? Absolutely possible. But I’d rather not ruin my home in the process.

    #4

    Budget IKEA Fitted Wardrobes

    Before and after of a DIY project showing painted and installed green wardrobe doors in a bedroom.

    jacoblb_ Report

    #5

    Update: I Know Some People Were Keen To See The Result Of My Tiler’s £400 Quote

    Before and after photos of a kitchen showcasing impressive DIY projects using paint and patience for a modern update.

    guzusan Report

    #6

    1 Year Of Ownership

    Before and after photos of a DIY house project showcasing transformation with paint and patience outdoors.

    General_Squash7863 Report

    That’s not to say I’d never try something more advanced. I’d love to take it on as a challenge one day, I just don’t have the skills yet. Still, it seems I’m not alone in that. According to a YouGov poll, most people in the UK (54%) feel they’re generally capable when it comes to DIY, though only 9% would describe themselves as “very” capable.

    #7

    Can’t Afford A New Kitchen Yet So Painted The Cabinets

    Before and after kitchen renovation showcasing incredible DIY projects using paint and patience for a modern look.

    hanni91 Report

    #8

    I Began To Think I’d Never Get It Back To A Usable State!

    Before and after images of a bathroom renovation showcasing incredible DIY projects using paint and patience for transformation.

    Blackdogglazed Report

    #9

    So I Finally Finished My Project I Am So Bloody Happy. It's Not Perfect In A Few Places But I Did It Myself (Mostly) Thanks To This Sub. More Info In The Decription

    Before and after photos of a DIY room renovation showing transformation with paint and patience.

    ajfromuk Report

    Unsurprisingly, the most common “do it yourself” task is assembling flat-pack furniture—two-thirds of Britons (65%) say they’d tackle that on their own. Painting and decorating, bleeding a radiator, and wiring a plug also rank high, with about half of the public (50–52%) willing to handle those tasks personally. Nice work, everyone.

    #10

    I Was Thinking Of Replacing My Front Door But Ended Up Painting It For Just £30 Instead

    Before and after images of a DIY project showing a front door transformation with paint and patience.

    muffingg Report

    #11

    Took Me 3 Months To Complete The Bathroom

    Before and after photos of a bathroom renovation showcasing incredible DIY projects with paint and patience.

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    Novice Bathroom Glow Up

    Before and after images of a bathroom transformed by DIY projects using paint and creative design ideas.

    randomcheesecake555 Report

    Of course, more complex projects take more determination. The best way to get there is to start small, and experts have plenty of advice on how to improve your DIY skills.

    The first step is learning the basics. Trying to figure everything out alone might sound bold, but it can easily lead to a few failed attempts or even minor injuries. So it’s worth taking time to learn before you dive in.

    Thankfully, there’s no shortage of resources online to help with that. YouTube tutorials, step-by-step blogs, and free courses can teach proper techniques or spark new ideas. And who knows, with enough practice, it might even turn into a side gig one day.
    #13

    How It Started vs. How It's Going!

    Before and after images of a DIY bathroom renovation showcasing the impact of paint and patience on fixtures and surfaces.

    Flying_Hurker Report

    #14

    My Dad Went With A Creative Approach To Covering A Gap In His Skirting Board Where A Radiator Was Removed

    Before and after photos of a DIY project showing a wooden floor corner transformed with paint and creative small door detail.

    diycozigotta Report

    #15

    Self Build Garden Room/Office

    Before and after images of a DIY project showing wooden frame construction and finished painted garden office.

    BlackLionFilm Report

    Next comes the gear. As The Family Handyman magazine puts it, “Just as a chef keeps a pantry full of flour, sugar, and spices, so too the DIYer keeps a stash of commonly used items.”

    Having a few go-to essentials makes every project easier and helps you get started right away whenever inspiration strikes. The exact tools will depend on what you enjoy most. Woodworking will require one set, upholstery another. The good news is you can build your collection gradually as you go.

    #16

    Not A Trades Person, But I Had A Go At Building A Faux Chimney, I Think It Looks Alright. First Real Project I've Taken On Like This

    Before and after photos of a DIY living room project showcasing wood framing and painted walls with cozy decor.

    Mcrln Report

    #17

    Bedroom Makeover. Don't Look Too Closely!

    Before and after images of a DIY home renovation project showcasing paint and patience transforming a room.

    Several-Anteater4597 Report

    #18

    Freshened Up The Stairs In My Ex Council Hose. :) First Time Home Owner

    Before and after of a DIY staircase transformation showcasing paint and patience in a home improvement project.

    JlouM Report

    With the right tools ready and a few tutorial videos under your belt, it’s time to start doing some real DIY. Try something simple, like hanging a shelf or repainting a door—projects that help you build confidence and skill. Just don’t forget about safety: make sure you’ve got good lighting, wear goggles when needed, and don’t rush.

    To keep your motivation going, connect with a DIY community. Online spaces like DIYUK are perfect for sharing progress and finding new ideas. And if you can find a local group, even better! Meeting people who enjoy creating and fixing things can make the whole experience more fun.
    #19

    My First Real Venture Into DIY, A Home Gym At The Bottom Of The Garden!

    Room renovation DIY project showing messy construction and finished modern home gym with LED lighting.

    cryordiy Report

    #20

    Solar Log Store

    Side-by-side images showing a DIY wood storage shed built with paint and patience against a house exterior wall.

    takoa64 Report

    #21

    4 Months Later, Its Almost Finished

    Before and after photos of a living room transformation showcasing DIY projects using paint and patience to improve the space.

    foamoirefresher Report

    Once you’ve caught the DIY bug, there are plenty of ways to keep the momentum going. One great approach, and one that’s also kind to the planet, is to follow the “reduce, reuse, recycle” rule.

    After finishing a project, you’ll often have leftover materials. Don’t rush to throw them away, many can be reused for something new. And it’s not just materials worth saving. Tools can get a second life too. A precision saw might lose its sharp edge over time, but instead of tossing it, you can repurpose it for rough framing or demolition work. In DIY, almost everything can find another use.

    #22

    Before And After

    Before and after image of a hallway showing a DIY paint project that transforms plain walls with a rich blue color.

    southwardyeti1 Report

    #23

    I Made A Gate!

    Wrought iron gate DIY project featuring a tree design before and after paint and restoration.

    Kristen242 Report

    #24

    Finished Bathroom Renovation (Update From 4 Months Ago!)

    Before and after images of a DIY bathroom renovation showing transformation with paint and patience.

    dicko87 Report

    Bottom line: DIY doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Once you get into it, it can be one of the most fulfilling things you do. And somewhere between fixing, painting, and building, you’ll notice that it’s not just your home that’s improving—it’s you. So take that first step. You’ve got this.

    #25

    4 Day Weekend So Finally Got Around To Improving The Wc

    Before and after of a DIY bathroom makeover showing use of paint and wallpaper for a stylish transformation.

    Shaka04 Report

    #26

    Budget Bathroom Renovation Complete

    Before and after images of a DIY bathroom makeover showcasing paint and wallpaper creating a stylish, refreshed space.

    MyTeaSpatula Report

    #27

    First Attempt

    Before and after images of a DIY bathroom renovation showcasing the power of paint and patience in home projects.

    Tiggerkieron Report

    #28

    Pebbledash Removal

    Before and after images of a DIY home renovation project showing transformation with paint and patience.

    meadowsandcrofts Report

    #29

    Front Room Renovation

    Before and after DIY project showing home renovation with paint, new flooring, and updated living room decor.

    fuku_visit Report

    #30

    Ruined Potting Shed To Garden Hideaway

    Before and after DIY project showing paint and patience transforming a sunroom with fresh paint and clean renovation.

    pumblechook17 Report

    #31

    Driveway

    Before and after photos of a driveway showing incredible DIY project results with paint and patience.

    Derbytillidie Report

    #32

    Bought A New Gaff And Thought I’d Spruce Up The Floors A Bit

    Before and after images of a DIY project showing restored wooden parquet flooring with paint and patience.

    Ru5k0 Report

    #33

    DIY Bathroom Glow Up £3000 With Underfloor Heating

    Before and after bathroom DIY projects showing dramatic improvements with paint and patience in modernizing the space.

    benhendrix Report

    #34

    Before And After

    Before and after photos of a bathroom renovation showcasing incredible DIY projects using paint and patience.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    Hallway And Living Room Glow Up!

    Before and after photos of a DIY project showing staircase and hallway transformation with paint and patience.

    Stretch_Careless Report

    #36

    One Of Our Lockdown 1 Projects. Convert The Useless Corner Under The Stairs Into A Shoe Drawer!

    Under stair shoe storage drawer painted white, demonstrating a creative DIY project using paint and patience.

    charlie_boo Report

    #37

    Well I’m Pretty Happy With The Outcome! For A Bricky!

    Before and after photos of a DIY wardrobe makeover showcasing paint and patience transforming a bedroom space.

    CPRE28 Report

    #38

    Success! My Wife Didn't Believe I Could, But I Did

    Rustic DIY wooden shelf with hanging wine glasses and painted cabinets showcasing paint and patience in home decor projects.

    Quiet-Ad-4572 Report

    #39

    Budget Kitchen Refresh, £106 On Mdf And Paint

    Kitchen makeover DIY project showing transformation from wood cabinets to painted white cabinets with patience and a bit of paint

    farkinhell Report

    #40

    Massive DIY Job

    Before and after photos of an incredible DIY project transforming a room with paint and creative patience.

    Appropriate-Gap5484 Report

    #41

    Cupboard To Small Shower Room. DIY

    Before and after images of a DIY project showing bathroom renovation with paint, wallpaper, and new fixtures.

    Working_Tennis2763 Report

    #42

    Just Some Shelves, But Quite Proud Of The Result

    Wooden floating shelves with potted plants, framed photos, and audio equipment against a green painted wall in a DIY project.

    Sad-Vegetable-1332 Report

    #43

    Roof Terrace Refurb

    Balcony makeover showing incredible DIY projects using a bit of paint and patience with lighting and decor transformations.

    TheNarwhalTusk Report

    #44

    I Built This

    Wooden DIY project transformation showing paint and patience turning a frame into a finished outdoor shed.

    fly4seasons Report

    #45

    Found These Victorian Tiles Under Our Carpet!

    Before and after photos of a DIY project showing restored vintage tile flooring with paint and patience in a small entryway.

    Bi5hBa5hBo5h Report

    #46

    DIY Built In Wardrobe Project (In Photos)

    Before and after of a DIY painted wooden storage cabinet project showing transformation with paint and patience.

    Brighty_0171 Report

    #47

    Built-In Wardrobes

    Before and after photos of a DIY closet project showing transformation with paint and patience in home improvement.

    Several-Anteater4597 Report

    #48

    Before And After Of Fitting My Own Kitchen

    Before and after kitchen transformation showcasing incredible DIY projects using paint and patience for a modern look.

    jackk190 Report

    #49

    Guys. It’s Habitable!!! I Did It!!

    Living room before and after renovation showcasing incredible DIY projects with paint and patience transforming the space.

    GladAd2948 Report

    #50

    New Windows

    Before and after images of a DIY project showing a painted window frame transformed with patience and paint on a brick wall.

    FerretBorn1980 Report

    #51

    Under Stairs Storage

    Partially renovated staircase with grey carpet and visible DIY project showing paint and patience in progress.

    WolfShapedBomb97 Report

    #52

    Stairwells And Stair Runners, You Say? Had My Protractor Out For This One

    Before and after photos of a DIY stair makeover using paint and a new runner for a fresh, stylish home improvement project.

    CockConsumer Report

    #53

    Easter Success; No Trip To Screwfix!

    Before and after DIY project showing a painted wall and transformed fireplace, demonstrating paint and patience results.

    Total_HD Report

    #54

    Gave The Kitchen A New Face-Lift. Only Took About £250 And A Weekend. Feeling Chuffed

    Before and after of a kitchen showing DIY projects with paint and patience transforming cabinets and decor.

    MrCard200 Report

    #55

    Victorian Door Repair

    Before and after photos showing a DIY door repair project demonstrating paint and patience transforming damaged wood.

    reuben876 Report

    #56

    Painted Kitchen Cupboards. What Should I Do With Tiles?

    Two kitchens showcasing DIY projects with painted cabinets and renovated flooring reflecting paint and patience efforts.

    Commercial-Brick-613 Report

