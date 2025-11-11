56 Incredible DIY Projects That Show What A Bit Of Paint And Patience Can Do
Our home is our sanctuary—the place where we spend much of our time and unwind from the outside world. It’s only natural to want to love what we’re surrounded by and to create the kind of atmosphere that feels right.
Bringing those ideas to life can be expensive, but some determined people choose to take it into their own hands. In the DIYUK community on Reddit, British DIYers proudly share their most impressive before-and-after projects. Scroll down to see their transformations and maybe find some inspiration for your own home.
This post may include affiliate links.
I Made A Built In Bed For My Daughter
DIY Home Office Garage Conversion
The Dreaded Hall/Stairs/Landing Project That's Been On The Cards For 5 Years
Hats off to all the Brits who put in the time and effort to create these amazing DIY projects. Personally, I can manage a few things—assembling IKEA furniture, maybe painting a couple of walls—but there’s definitely a limit to how far my skills go. Doing something poorly? Absolutely possible. But I’d rather not ruin my home in the process.
Budget IKEA Fitted Wardrobes
Update: I Know Some People Were Keen To See The Result Of My Tiler’s £400 Quote
1 Year Of Ownership
That’s not to say I’d never try something more advanced. I’d love to take it on as a challenge one day, I just don’t have the skills yet. Still, it seems I’m not alone in that. According to a YouGov poll, most people in the UK (54%) feel they’re generally capable when it comes to DIY, though only 9% would describe themselves as “very” capable.
Can’t Afford A New Kitchen Yet So Painted The Cabinets
I Began To Think I’d Never Get It Back To A Usable State!
So I Finally Finished My Project I Am So Bloody Happy. It's Not Perfect In A Few Places But I Did It Myself (Mostly) Thanks To This Sub. More Info In The Decription
Unsurprisingly, the most common “do it yourself” task is assembling flat-pack furniture—two-thirds of Britons (65%) say they’d tackle that on their own. Painting and decorating, bleeding a radiator, and wiring a plug also rank high, with about half of the public (50–52%) willing to handle those tasks personally. Nice work, everyone.
I Was Thinking Of Replacing My Front Door But Ended Up Painting It For Just £30 Instead
Took Me 3 Months To Complete The Bathroom
Novice Bathroom Glow Up
Of course, more complex projects take more determination. The best way to get there is to start small, and experts have plenty of advice on how to improve your DIY skills.
The first step is learning the basics. Trying to figure everything out alone might sound bold, but it can easily lead to a few failed attempts or even minor injuries. So it’s worth taking time to learn before you dive in.
Thankfully, there’s no shortage of resources online to help with that. YouTube tutorials, step-by-step blogs, and free courses can teach proper techniques or spark new ideas. And who knows, with enough practice, it might even turn into a side gig one day.
How It Started vs. How It's Going!
My Dad Went With A Creative Approach To Covering A Gap In His Skirting Board Where A Radiator Was Removed
Self Build Garden Room/Office
Next comes the gear. As The Family Handyman magazine puts it, “Just as a chef keeps a pantry full of flour, sugar, and spices, so too the DIYer keeps a stash of commonly used items.”
Having a few go-to essentials makes every project easier and helps you get started right away whenever inspiration strikes. The exact tools will depend on what you enjoy most. Woodworking will require one set, upholstery another. The good news is you can build your collection gradually as you go.
Not A Trades Person, But I Had A Go At Building A Faux Chimney, I Think It Looks Alright. First Real Project I've Taken On Like This
Bedroom Makeover. Don't Look Too Closely!
Freshened Up The Stairs In My Ex Council Hose. :) First Time Home Owner
With the right tools ready and a few tutorial videos under your belt, it’s time to start doing some real DIY. Try something simple, like hanging a shelf or repainting a door—projects that help you build confidence and skill. Just don’t forget about safety: make sure you’ve got good lighting, wear goggles when needed, and don’t rush.
To keep your motivation going, connect with a DIY community. Online spaces like DIYUK are perfect for sharing progress and finding new ideas. And if you can find a local group, even better! Meeting people who enjoy creating and fixing things can make the whole experience more fun.
My First Real Venture Into DIY, A Home Gym At The Bottom Of The Garden!
Solar Log Store
4 Months Later, Its Almost Finished
Once you’ve caught the DIY bug, there are plenty of ways to keep the momentum going. One great approach, and one that’s also kind to the planet, is to follow the “reduce, reuse, recycle” rule.
After finishing a project, you’ll often have leftover materials. Don’t rush to throw them away, many can be reused for something new. And it’s not just materials worth saving. Tools can get a second life too. A precision saw might lose its sharp edge over time, but instead of tossing it, you can repurpose it for rough framing or demolition work. In DIY, almost everything can find another use.
Before And After
I Made A Gate!
I guess you could say they're gatekeeping, eh? ...I'll see myself out.
Finished Bathroom Renovation (Update From 4 Months Ago!)
Bottom line: DIY doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Once you get into it, it can be one of the most fulfilling things you do. And somewhere between fixing, painting, and building, you’ll notice that it’s not just your home that’s improving—it’s you. So take that first step. You’ve got this.
4 Day Weekend So Finally Got Around To Improving The Wc
Budget Bathroom Renovation Complete
First Attempt
Pebbledash Removal
Front Room Renovation
Ruined Potting Shed To Garden Hideaway
Driveway
Bought A New Gaff And Thought I’d Spruce Up The Floors A Bit
DIY Bathroom Glow Up £3000 With Underfloor Heating
Before And After
Hallway And Living Room Glow Up!
One Of Our Lockdown 1 Projects. Convert The Useless Corner Under The Stairs Into A Shoe Drawer!
Well I’m Pretty Happy With The Outcome! For A Bricky!
Success! My Wife Didn't Believe I Could, But I Did
Budget Kitchen Refresh, £106 On Mdf And Paint
Massive DIY Job
Cupboard To Small Shower Room. DIY
Just Some Shelves, But Quite Proud Of The Result
Roof Terrace Refurb
I Built This
Found These Victorian Tiles Under Our Carpet!
DIY Built In Wardrobe Project (In Photos)
Built-In Wardrobes
Before And After Of Fitting My Own Kitchen
Guys. It’s Habitable!!! I Did It!!
New Windows
Under Stairs Storage
Stairwells And Stair Runners, You Say? Had My Protractor Out For This One
Easter Success; No Trip To Screwfix!
Gave The Kitchen A New Face-Lift. Only Took About £250 And A Weekend. Feeling Chuffed
Victorian Door Repair
Painted Kitchen Cupboards. What Should I Do With Tiles?
I guess this is what I would be capable of if I had 3am motivation 24/7!
ɪᴍ ᴍᴀᴋɪɴɢ ᴏᴠᴇʀ 𝟷𝟹ᴋ ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴛɪᴍᴇ. ɪ ᴋᴇᴘᴛ ʜᴇᴀʀɪɴɢ ᴏᴛʜᴇʀ ᴘᴇᴏᴘʟᴇ ᴛᴇʟʟ ᴍᴇ ʜᴏᴡ ᴍᴜᴄʜ ᴍᴏɴᴇʏ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴄᴀɴ ᴍᴀᴋᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ sᴏ ɪ ᴅᴇᴄɪᴅᴇᴅ ᴛᴏ ʟᴏᴏᴋ ɪɴᴛᴏ ɪᴛ. ᴡᴇʟʟ, ɪᴛ ᴡᴀs ᴀʟʟ ᴛʀᴜᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ʜᴀs ᴛᴏᴛᴀʟʟʏ ᴄʜᴀɴɢᴇᴅ ᴍʏ ʟɪғᴇ.....➤➤ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺Load More Replies...
I guess this is what I would be capable of if I had 3am motivation 24/7!
ɪᴍ ᴍᴀᴋɪɴɢ ᴏᴠᴇʀ 𝟷𝟹ᴋ ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴛɪᴍᴇ. ɪ ᴋᴇᴘᴛ ʜᴇᴀʀɪɴɢ ᴏᴛʜᴇʀ ᴘᴇᴏᴘʟᴇ ᴛᴇʟʟ ᴍᴇ ʜᴏᴡ ᴍᴜᴄʜ ᴍᴏɴᴇʏ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴄᴀɴ ᴍᴀᴋᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ sᴏ ɪ ᴅᴇᴄɪᴅᴇᴅ ᴛᴏ ʟᴏᴏᴋ ɪɴᴛᴏ ɪᴛ. ᴡᴇʟʟ, ɪᴛ ᴡᴀs ᴀʟʟ ᴛʀᴜᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ʜᴀs ᴛᴏᴛᴀʟʟʏ ᴄʜᴀɴɢᴇᴅ ᴍʏ ʟɪғᴇ.....➤➤ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺Load More Replies...