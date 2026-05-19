‘From’ Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date, Time, Where To Watch

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From season 4 is heading into an unexpected break just as the mystery deepens.

After episode 5 delivered major answers while also raising fresh questions about the town’s terrifying past, viewers were expecting episode 6 to arrive in the usual weekly Sunday slot.

Following the latest episode, MGM+ has reportedly inserted a brief pause in the release schedule, meaning there will be no new episode next week. The sudden delay has already sparked confusion among fans who were tracking the show’s consistent rollout.

Highlights MGM+ pauses From season 4 after episode 5 despite its steady weekly rollout.

Fans were caught off guard after the series suddenly skipped its next Sunday release.

Episode 6 will be packed with fresh conflict and disturbing revelations when the show returns.

Here’s what this means for the From season 4 episode 6 release date, why the schedule has shifted, and how you can watch when it finally returns.

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When does From season 4 episode 6 release?

Image credits: MGM+

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Episode 6 of From season 4 is scheduled to premiere on May 31, 2026, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

The fourth season premiered on April 19, 2026, and released new episodes weekly on Sundays. However, after episode 5, the series went on a midseason break, with Harold Perrineau confirming the two-week hiatus on X.

For everyone asking, we are back in 2 weeks. May 31st.@FROMonMGM — Harold Perrineau (@HaroldPerrineau) May 18, 2026

MGM+ has not provided an official explanation for the delay. However, reports suggest the break was scheduled to avoid the Memorial Day (May 25) holiday weekend, which typically results in lower television viewership.

After resuming on May 31, the series is expected to continue airing weekly through the season 4 finale on June 28, 2026. Ahead of the season’s premiere, MGM+ also confirmed that From will end with a fifth and final season.

Where to stream From season 4?

Image credits: MGM+

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From season 4 is available to stream on MGM+. The series is a part of the service’s original programming, and the previous three seasons are also available on the platform.

An ad-free MGM+ subscription costs $7.99 per month, while the annual plan averages $5.17 per month when billed yearly. The platform also offers a seven-day free trial for new users.

What to expect from episode 6 of From season 4?

Image credits: MGM+

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Episode 5 saw Jade uncover disturbing memories connected to his past incarnations in the town, leading him and Boyd to a tunnel where children were sacrificed. Following the discovery, Jade becomes convinced he knows how to save them.

The sixth episode, titled The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, picks up after Jade’s revelation, with Boyd remaining skeptical of his claims. The disagreement will likely put the two at odds as they continue searching for clues.

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Image credits: MGM+

Sophia, secretly the Man in Yellow, will continue stirring tension among the residents. Meanwhile, Tabitha, Donna, Ellis, and Ethan return from their expedition carrying disturbing news from the settlement.

From is currently streaming on MGM+.