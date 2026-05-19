Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘From’ Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date, Time, Where To Watch
Three characters from From Season 4 Episode 6 stand outdoors in a wooded area, looking alert and tense.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘From’ Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date, Time, Where To Watch

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
0

28

0

ADVERTISEMENT

From season 4 is heading into an unexpected break just as the mystery deepens. 

After episode 5 delivered major answers while also raising fresh questions about the town’s terrifying past, viewers were expecting episode 6 to arrive in the usual weekly Sunday slot

Following the latest episode, MGM+ has reportedly inserted a brief pause in the release schedule, meaning there will be no new episode next week. The sudden delay has already sparked confusion among fans who were tracking the show’s consistent rollout. 

Highlights
  • MGM+ pauses From season 4 after episode 5 despite its steady weekly rollout.
  • Fans were caught off guard after the series suddenly skipped its next Sunday release.
  • Episode 6 will be packed with fresh conflict and disturbing revelations when the show returns.

Here’s what this means for the From season 4 episode 6 release date, why the schedule has shifted, and how you can watch when it finally returns.

RELATED:

    When does From season 4 episode 6 release?

    From Season 4 Episode 6 tense nighttime forest scene with group of characters

    Image credits: MGM+

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Episode 6 of From season 4 is scheduled to premiere on May 31, 2026, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. 

    The fourth season premiered on April 19, 2026, and released new episodes weekly on Sundays. However, after episode 5, the series went on a midseason break, with Harold Perrineau confirming the two-week hiatus on X.

    MGM+ has not provided an official explanation for the delay. However, reports suggest the break was scheduled to avoid the Memorial Day (May 25) holiday weekend, which typically results in lower television viewership.

    After resuming on May 31, the series is expected to continue airing weekly through the season 4 finale on June 28, 2026. Ahead of the season’s premiere, MGM+ also confirmed that From will end with a fifth and final season.

    Where to stream From season 4?

    From Season 4 Episode 6 daytime outdoor scene with three characters in wooded area

    Image credits: MGM+

    ADVERTISEMENT

    From season 4 is available to stream on MGM+. The series is a part of the service’s original programming, and the previous three seasons are also available on the platform. 

    An ad-free MGM+ subscription costs $7.99 per month, while the annual plan averages $5.17 per month when billed yearly. The platform also offers a seven-day free trial for new users.

    What to expect from episode 6 of From season 4?

    From Season 4 Episode 6 characters inspecting surroundings in field during daytime

    Image credits: MGM+

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Episode 5 saw Jade uncover disturbing memories connected to his past incarnations in the town, leading him and Boyd to a tunnel where children were sacrificed. Following the discovery, Jade becomes convinced he knows how to save them.

    The sixth episode, titled The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, picks up after Jade’s revelation, with Boyd remaining skeptical of his claims. The disagreement will likely put the two at odds as they continue searching for clues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    From Season 4 Episode 6 indoor classroom scene with character examining injured arm

    Image credits: MGM+

    Sophia, secretly the Man in Yellow, will continue stirring tension among the residents. Meanwhile, Tabitha, Donna, Ellis, and Ethan return from their expedition carrying disturbing news from the settlement. 

    From is currently streaming on MGM+.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    28

    0

    28

    0

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT