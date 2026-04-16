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‘From’ Creator Explains Why Series Is Ending As Season 4 Release Date Nears
Three characters from From series standing outdoors near a fenced area with greenery as Season 4 release date nears
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘From’ Creator Explains Why Series Is Ending As Season 4 Release Date Nears

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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The fourth season of From is just days from its premiere, but creator John Griffin has already confirmed the horror hit is nearing its end.

The series follows strangers trapped in a mysterious town where dangerous nocturnal creatures emerge after dark. Because of the town’s mysteries and supernatural dangers, viewers have been seeking answers since the premiere.

Highlights
  • From season 4 premieres later this week, with the creator announcing the show’s end.
  • The fourth season marks “the beginning of the end” as fans will learn the town’s truth.
  • Season 5 has been confirmed and was always intended to be the final installment.

As the fourth season approaches, anticipation is at an all-time high, with fans expecting long-standing mysteries to be addressed as the story enters its final phase.

“It’s just too hard to say goodbye,” Griffin admitted while announcing the show’s conclusion. 

RELATED:

    When does From season 4 release?

    Actor from the series From standing in front of a yellow mural with intense expression, promoting Season 4 release.

    Image credits: MGM+

    From season 4 is scheduled to premiere on April 19, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

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    Like the previous installment, the fourth season will consist of 10 episodes, released weekly every Sunday. The season finale is expected to drop on June 21, 2026. 

    Here’s a complete release schedule for all the episodes:

    • Episode 1: The Arrival on April 19, 2026
    • Episode 2: Fray on April 26, 2026
    • Episode 3: TBA on May 3, 2026
    • Episode 4: TBA on May 10, 2026
    • Episode 5: TBA on May 17, 2026
    • Episode 6: TBA on May 24, 2026
    • Episode 7: TBA on May 31, 2026
    • Episode 8: TBA on June 7, 2026
    • Episode 9: TBA on June 14, 2026
    • Episode 10: TBA on June 21, 2026

    Where to watch From season 4?

    Two characters from From standing on a staircase in a vintage interior, hinting at the series ending and season 4 release.

    Image credits: MGM+

    The fourth season will be available to stream on MGM+. It is part of the service’s original lineup, and the previous three seasons are also available there.

    A standard subscription to the service (without ads) costs $7.99/month, while the annual subscription is billed at $5.17/month. The platform also offers a seven-day free trial to new users, which can be used to watch the season 4 premiere.  

    Will From return for season 5?

    Three characters from From series walking in a forest, highlighting the series ending and upcoming season 4 release.

    Image credits: MGM+

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    Yes, From will return for a fifth season. 

    Ahead of the season 4 premiere, the series was renewed for one more installment, which will also serve as the horror drama’s final season.

    While season 5 currently does not have a release date, the writers’ room for the final batch of episodes is already open, and production is expected to commence this summer.

    Why is From ending with the fifth season?

    Three actors from From standing outdoors near a chain-link fence surrounded by greenery, scene from the series ending discussion.

    Image credits: MGM+

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    During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creator John Griffin explained the decision to conclude the series. 

    He revealed the story was always intended to last five seasons. However, Griffin and the creative team briefly considered a sixth chapter, hoping the story would tell them when it was time to end. 

    He said, “There was a fair amount of soul-searching. But we all came to the realization that if we made that sixth season, it would be for us, because it’s just too hard to say goodbye.” 

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    Griffin also described the upcoming fourth season as “the beginning of the end,” suggesting season 5 would be a natural conclusion. 

    Meanwhile, director Jack Bender added that season 5 felt “like the right time” to end the story, teasing that fans will receive definitive answers regarding the town’s biggest mysteries. 

    From is currently streaming on MGM+.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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