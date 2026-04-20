‘From’ Season 4 Premiere Sets New Series Record With A Terrifying Twist And One Burning Question

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From returned for its fourth season on Sunday, and the mystery-horror series had plenty of surprises up its sleeve.

The episode picks up right after the shocking season 3 cliffhanger, revealing the fate of Jim Matthews (Eion Bailey). Meanwhile, Boyd (Harold Perrineau) struggles to find hope as the monsters continue to torment the town.

Highlights The From season 4 premiere sets a new series record with major twists and strong reviews.

A shocking reveal reshapes what viewers know about the mysterious Man in Yellow.

Strange events in the Matthews house deepen the mystery heading into the new season.

The premiere closes with a shocking twist that helped it set a new series record while raising anticipation for what’s to come.

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From season 4 premiere sets a new ratings record for the series

Image credits: MGM+

The season 4 premiere, titled The Arrival, opens with the Man in Yellow’s confrontation with Jim and future Julie (Hannah Cheramy). Jim’s demise is confirmed when the Man slits his throat, while Julie quickly disappears.

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The episode then shifts to Boyd’s descent into nihilism as he begins losing hope. Meanwhile, two mysterious travellers are pulled into the town, carrying a dangerous secret that reshapes what fans know about the Man in Yellow.

These revelations and twists helped the episode earn strong reviews from viewers. As a result, it became the show’s highest-rated episode on IMDb. It currently holds an 8.5/10 rating on the website, surpassing the third season premiere’s 8.3/10 score.

The episode also drew generally positive reviews from critics. It earned season 4 a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, tying it with season 3 as the show’s best-reviewed installment.

From finally reveals the Man in Yellow’s identity in a shocking twist

Image credits: MGM+

The Man in Yellow first appeared in the season 3 finale, but his presence was hinted at all the way back in the season 1 finale.

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He is a mysterious figure who appears to control the town’s supernatural occurrences. In the season 4 premiere, it is revealed that the Man possesses several strange abilities that remain unexplained.

The episode also introduced Sophia (Julia Doyle), a newcomer to the town. Her father, a pastor, passed away soon after their arrival.

Image credits: MGM+

After she forms a bond with Kenny (Ricky He), it is revealed that Sophia took her father’s life.

Moreover, she is actually the Man in Yellow, who disguised himself to infiltrate the townsfolk. While his exact goals remain unknown, the Man possesses shapeshifting abilities, making him an even greater threat than the smiley monsters.

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The season 4 premiere leaves one major question unanswered

Image credits: MGM+

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Aside from the shocking reveal, the Man in Yellow is implied to have a connection to the Matthews family. Before entering the town in disguise, he seemingly deemed it necessary to eliminate Jim.

Later in the episode, while the family waits for Jim to return, things in their kitchen begin moving erratically. However, the episode provides no further explanation for the seemingly unnatural incident, which coincides with the Man in Yellow’s arrival in town.

As a result, the episode forces viewers to question who or what is behind the disturbance.

Image credits: MGM+

One possible answer is that future Julie, who can storywalk, is trying to warn her family in the past. However, because a story cannot be changed but only revisited, her message does not come through clearly.

Another possibility is that Jim might still be alive, or in some corporeal form, trying to reach his family. Trailers for the fourth season have confirmed that Jim will return at some point, and the disturbance could be the first hint of his resurrection.

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Ahead of the season 4 premiere, the series was renewed for a fifth and final season. Therefore, fans likely won’t have to wait long for answers about what’s happening in the Matthews house.

From is currently streaming on MGM+.