People say that everyone should try backpacking at least once in their lives. And, according to The Broke Backpacker, about 45 million people every year do so! Traveling solo teaches you independence, resilience, allows you to learn more about other cultures and people, and gives you a lifetime of unforgettable memories.

Lately, people online have been sharing the transformations they went through thanks to backpacking. They took pictures before and after their months of traveling, and the results were staggering: folks looked happier, more fit, and, as one backpacker put it, like the sun kissed their souls. Scroll down and see how the "Backpacking effect" changed these travelers, and, perhaps, you'll even be inspired to book a one way ticket yourself!

#1

Side-by-side images showing a young man before and after 7 months traveling long-term, carrying bags at an airport.

unclefabi Report

    #2

    Woman with backpack on first and last day of long-term travel, showing how travelling long-term changed her appearance and style

    I gained a big smile

    madlineeh Report

    #3

    Two women smiling and carrying backpacks at airports, showing how travelling long-term changed them emotionally and visually.

    Before and after 3 months of travelling

    marionaros Report

    #4

    Young man smiling before and after long-term backpacking, showing how travelling long-term changed his appearance and confidence.

    Feels like the sun kissed my soul. Do it

    abedidthat Report

    #5

    Two young travelers carrying large backpacks at an airport, showing how travelling long-term changed them.

    Before and after 4 months travelling

    mia.elliot.travels Report

    #6

    Side-by-side photos showing a man before and after 10 months of long-term backpacking travel transformation

    jacobcummings_ Report

    #7

    Before and after solo traveling for three months, showing personal growth and long-term travel changes.

    From crying everyday to grateful for every day

    ariana_gabriela52 Report

    #8

    Side-by-side photos showing physical changes after 9 months of long-term travelling experience.

    hannahunterwegs Report

    #9

    Side-by-side images of a man before and after solo travelling, showing changes in appearance and confidence from long-term travel.

    harrisonwiedman Report

    #10

    Two women showing before and after photos illustrating how travelling long-term and backpacking for four months changed them.

    belleparish Report

    #11

    Before and after photos of a woman showing changes after 10 months of long-term travelling and backpacking experiences.

    travelbyfrena Report

    #12

    Before and after photos of a young woman on a plane showing changes from long-term travelling experiences.

    hollyaroundtheworld Report

    #13

    Young man before and after long-term backpacking, showing changes from traveling long-term experiences.

    joody9000 Report

    #14

    Young man showing physical changes before and after 10 months of long-term backpacking travel experience.

    Travel glow is real

    vncdeleo Report

    #15

    Before and after photos of a woman showing how travelling long-term changed her, smiling outdoors with a natural background.

    madisonbrookstravel Report

    #16

    Before and after photos of a man showing how travelling long-term backpacking changed his appearance and confidence.

    theraenlas Report

    #17

    Young traveler before and after long-term backpacking, showing physical changes and a health condition outdoors.

    I have no regrets

    jmango22 Report

    #18

    Side-by-side photos of a man before and after travelling long-term showing changes over 10 months of backpacking.

    I honestly didn’t feel like I had any other option. What started as running away, ended up being so healing and so valuable that was truly the beginning of a whole new life. Thank you South Asia forever

    nomadspritz Report

    #19

    Man showing before and after effects of long-term travelling, smiling indoors and later at a beach with sunglasses on head

    joeprobert1 Report

    #20

    Young woman before and after solo travelling for 2 months, showing how travelling long-term changed her appearance and mood.

    imaniphysio Report

    #21

    Before and after photos of a man showing personal changes after travelling long-term and backpacking the world for 18 months

    What getting sun kissed by life looks like

    averagejacko Report

    #22

    Before and after photos of a man showing changes after six months of long-term backpacking travel experience.

    What healing looks like

    yoitsean Report

    #23

    Young woman showing transformation before and after backpacking Indonesia for 5 weeks, illustrating long-term travelling changes.

    leoni.sarah Report

    #24

    Two young women celebrating before and after 4 months of backpacking, showing changes from long-term travelling experiences.

    paige_dombrowski Report

    #25

    Side-by-side photos showing transformation after 1 year solo backpacking, highlighting long-term travel changes on a young man.

    obbybananaboat Report

    #26

    Three women showing before and after effects of travelling long-term with backpacks at an airport setting.

    Lost a person. Gained a bag

    courtney_leising Report

    #27

    Young travelers showing their transformation after backpacking for 3 months, illustrating how travelling long-term changed them.

    A lot can happen while backpacking

    isabell.afro Report

    #28

    Before and after photos of a young man showing changes from long-term solo backpacking in Asia for eight months

    hapaboyjack Report

    #29

    Two pairs of women before and after one month of backpacking, showing how travelling long-term changed them.

    jemimah_k17 Report

    #30

    Side by side photos showing changes in two travelers before and after long-term backpacking experiences.

    bysarahnoack Report

