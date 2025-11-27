ADVERTISEMENT

People say that everyone should try backpacking at least once in their lives. And, according to The Broke Backpacker, about 45 million people every year do so! Traveling solo teaches you independence, resilience, allows you to learn more about other cultures and people, and gives you a lifetime of unforgettable memories.

Lately, people online have been sharing the transformations they went through thanks to backpacking. They took pictures before and after their months of traveling, and the results were staggering: folks looked happier, more fit, and, as one backpacker put it, like the sun kissed their souls. Scroll down and see how the "Backpacking effect" changed these travelers, and, perhaps, you'll even be inspired to book a one way ticket yourself!