30 People Show How Travelling Long-Term Changed Them
People say that everyone should try backpacking at least once in their lives. And, according to The Broke Backpacker, about 45 million people every year do so! Traveling solo teaches you independence, resilience, allows you to learn more about other cultures and people, and gives you a lifetime of unforgettable memories.
Lately, people online have been sharing the transformations they went through thanks to backpacking. They took pictures before and after their months of traveling, and the results were staggering: folks looked happier, more fit, and, as one backpacker put it, like the sun kissed their souls. Scroll down and see how the "Backpacking effect" changed these travelers, and, perhaps, you'll even be inspired to book a one way ticket yourself!
I gained a big smile
Before and after 3 months of travelling
Feels like the sun kissed my soul. Do it
Before and after 4 months travelling
From crying everyday to grateful for every day
Travel glow is real
I have no regrets
I honestly didn’t feel like I had any other option. What started as running away, ended up being so healing and so valuable that was truly the beginning of a whole new life. Thank you South Asia forever
What getting sun kissed by life looks like
What healing looks like
Lost a person. Gained a bag
A lot can happen while backpacking
What does this post even show? What is the point?
