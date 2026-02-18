ADVERTISEMENT

I love architecture and street art and have been wandering through my hometown of Tbilisi for years to discover urban spots, while taking photos on my phone and making my small collection.

This street art is mostly spread in the suburbs of Tbilisi, and many are massive, creating an interesting contrast with the residential houses. I have taken these photos of different street art throughout different years. Some art has already vanished due to reconstruction or repainting. I usually have multiple shots of each piece from different seasons, and they look different in summer or winter.