ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, we’re far more likely to use our hands to click, type, or swipe than pick up a pen and write our thoughts on paper. However, some people still prefer good old handwriting, as it can enhance memory and help understand information more easily. Besides, those who take the time to practice calligraphy can boast about their other-level penmanship to others.That’s exactly what the people on this list did in various communities online. Scroll down to find them below, and make sure to upvote those examples of handwriting that you can’t help but be a little bit envious of.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Handwriting After 1 Year Of Practice 😊

Neatly written perfect handwriting example on graph paper showcasing consistent cursive style and practice progress.

RandomFoolsParade Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People who can do cursive like this are in high demand in the Tattoo industry.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

RELATED:
    #2

    The Hand Writes But The Whole Body Suffers. I Just Finished Calligraphy Of Three Copies From Zofia's Bible

    Medieval illuminated manuscripts with perfect handwriting examples, colorful inks, and a white quill on a wooden surface.

    BesalelART Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    My Second Attempt At Writing With The Typewriter Font

    Neat handwritten quote on graph paper using perfect handwriting example alongside a pen on a wooden surface.

    probispro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kristyapplebaum avatar
    Kinetics Loves Apples
    Kinetics Loves Apples
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder how long some of these took people. Or, like the C program earlier, do they just write as fast as anyone else would?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Pen Heaven’s survey in the UK has found that 51.4% of participants still write by hand every day, while 21.4% jot down some words on paper at least once a week. On the other hand, 16.5% of people couldn’t remember the last time they picked up a pen to write something. 

    When it comes to gender and age, those who wrote more regularly were younger women aged 18-24. Overall, men are less likely to pick up a pen, while just 39.5% of 65-year-olds and older practice calligraphy.
    #4

    An Irish Blessing

    Handwritten Irish blessing penned with perfect handwriting example on lined paper, showcasing neat and artistic script style.

    itsrainingpens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Is My Writing Legible? Please Let Me Know

    Neatly written poem in red ink showcasing perfect handwriting examples on a lined notebook page with a black pen beside it.

    Significant-Bake211 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    I Did This For Work And Everybody Seems To Like It

    Chalkboard menu with perfect handwriting listing milkshakes, coffee, and tea in colorful orange and white letters.

    FoxyArt_098 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    43% of those who prefer handwriting rated their penmanship as above average, and more than 30% of people felt like their skill still needed some work. Just 13.9% of respondents thought their writing was excellent, whereas 16.5% believed it to be terrible. In general, women evaluated their handwriting more enthusiastically than men. 

    Studies have confirmed the fact that females have neater handwriting than males. University of Warwick researchers have noted that “Girls are generally better handwriters than boys, both on measures of overall quality and of letter formation. Girls also tend to write faster than boys.”
    #7

    Hi Everyone 👋

    Fountain pen resting on Rhodia paper with perfect handwriting examples dated 18th January 2021.

    Admin_Vortex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Small Lettering Using A Unipin Fine Line Dark Grey 0.1

    Elegant perfect handwriting example done with black ink pen on white paper, showcasing detailed calligraphy skills.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Sunday Scribbles

    Neatly handwritten text about age and aches in a lined notebook with a green fountain pen resting on the page.

    itsrainingpens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Why this happens is quite hard to explain, as there’s really no concrete evidence or reason why women’s handwriting looks more satisfying to the eye than men’s. It could be due to stereotypes in our society, as women are often expected to have neater handwriting.

    There’s also the possibility that neurodevelopmental differences between males and females may account for the differences.

    Parenting Magazine explains this further: “During the early school years, when kids are learning to shape letters, the nerve fibers that control fine motor skills in boys’ brains typically haven’t matured as much as girls’ have. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So the girls in your son’s class may be better equipped to conquer penmanship. Boys’ brains eventually catch up and their handwriting gets better than their early attempts, but it’s still usually not as neat as that of the girl at the next desk. That’s because women tend to have more nerve connections between the two sides of the brain, which also helps with precision.”
    #10

    Which Line Is The Most Pleasing To Your Eye?

    Handwritten note on lined paper showcasing perfect handwriting examples with neat, consistent, and artistic penmanship style.

    bobbylee58 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Headed Back To School At 28, Trying To Do Things Better This Time Around. It’s Not Perfect, But I Like It :)

    Handwritten anatomy notes on bone shapes and classifications with colorful highlights showcasing perfect handwriting examples.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's very neat, but I have trouble deciphering it but maybe it's me and my tablet.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Normal Handwriting (Not Taking My Time)

    Handwritten note in neat all caps showcasing a perfect handwriting example with a friendly message and smiley face.

    Phazeronest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While some argue that penmanship might be getting worse due to less practice and schools slowly taking out cursive and calligraphy lessons from their curricula, others say that bad handwriting isn’t a new phenomenon at all. Even in the ages when people handwrote books, illegible writing was a problem. They even had a word for it: cacography, calligraphy’s opposite, evil sibling.

    “Handwriting has not worsened because of technology, but rather it has evolved in accordance with our life experiences and the passage of time,” explains forensic graphologist Ana Ortiz de Obregón.

    #13

    The Cruelest Of Wishes Inked With A Sharp Pen

    Elegant calligraphy penmanship on lined paper showcasing perfect handwriting examples with ornate cursive style and decorative flourishes.

    decalex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is how I would picture Miss Manners handwriting and what she might write to someone who ticked her off.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    C Programming Algorithm By A Dude In My Class

    Handwritten programming algorithm steps in perfect handwriting, demonstrating clear and precise writing examples.

    chinu_2908 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's been so long since I looked at oldschool C but I can still read this and understand it. There are bits of pseudo code in it though like "checkif", I'm guessing they're using it as shorthand for an If/Then/Else statement.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    One Of My Favourite Quotes From Winnie The Pooh. Parker Vector Fountain Pen

    Handwritten Winnie the Pooh quote on grid paper with a white fountain pen, showcasing perfect handwriting examples.

    RandomFoolsParade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Although we now write less by hand, a person who knows how to write always knows how to write. It is like riding a bicycle. At first you are more careful to make the handwriting more esthetic, but as you write, the conscious gives way to the unconscious; the act of writing becomes mechanized and that is when the brain begins to draw a self-portrait on paper, detectable from a graphological point of view.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So it’s not the lack of practice that might worsen our penmanship, but other external factors like rushing, our state of mind or mood, or even certain disorders.
    #16

    Tuesday Thoughts

    Handwritten example showcasing perfect handwriting with neat, artistic cursive on lined notebook paper, illustrating clear letter formation.

    itsrainingpens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    An Old Letter

    Detailed drawing of a sailing ship over a sea of perfect handwriting examples showcasing artistic penmanship skills.

    dnknitro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    I Thought This One Turned Out Nicely

    Close-up of perfect handwriting examples showing neatly written words in blue ink on lined paper.

    SellaTheChair_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The way we write can also be hugely attributed to our personality. Even the way we dot our i's and cross our t’s can say more about us than we might realize. “Like body language, handwriting is analyzed in an attempt to gain a deeper understanding of a person’s behavior, motivations or personality,” says Annette Poizner, a certified graphologist, registered social worker and licensed psychotherapist. “But unlike nonverbal gestures, handwriting leaves a trace, making it possible to examine at any time or place.”
    #19

    Not Writing Cursive Is Okay

    Neat handwritten journal entry showing perfect handwriting examples with clean and consistent letter formation on lined paper.

    ShenZiling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Half Inch “Quick Brown Fox”

    Extremely small perfect handwriting example measured against a metal ruler with a pen tip nearby for scale.

    already-taken-wtf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    My Mother’s Handwriting About 85 Years Ago On Primary School. So Nice To See This In Her Old Exercise Book. After Primary School She Had To Work And Couldn’t Go To School Anymore. I’m Sorry She Passed Away A Few Years Ago. I Miss Her

    Handwritten text on lined paper showcasing perfect handwriting examples in cursive style and neat formatting.

    RevolutionaryFile936 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “People write in unique and idiosyncratic ways, so it would make sense that those characteristic swirls or scratchings may be expressing facets of the writer’s individuality and personality,” Poizner further explains. “But properly trained graphologists know that handwriting analysis is more art than science, and any insights they glean from someone’s handwriting must be confirmed by the writers themselves.”
    #22

    Man-Made Comic Sans Ms. Kind Of :/

    Handwriting example showing neat, comic sans style text written clearly on lined paper, perfect handwriting example.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    From My iPad. I Don't Write Like This Anymore

    Handwriting example of a heartfelt letter on lined paper showing perfect cursive penmanship and neat script style.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Some Mathematical Artwork I Created Using Only My Handwritten Notes

    Colorful, neatly written math formulas and graphs on dark grid paper showcasing perfect handwriting examples.

    M6LI Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like the stuff my 8th grade teacher would put on the board.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    There are many distinctive characteristics in a person’s writing, such as:

    1. Heavy vs. soft pen pressure
    2. Larger vs. smaller letters
    3. Lines that go downhill, uphill, or in a straight line
    4. Words slanted to the right vs. the left
    5. How one crosses their T
    6. How one dots their lowercase i
    7. The space one leaves between words
    8. Wide vs. narrow loop on a lowercase L
    9. Rounded vs. pointed letters
    10. Uniform vs inconsistent size of letters
    11. Slow and deliberate writing vs. rushed
    12. Connected vs disconnected letters
    13. Open vs. closed O
    14. A changing slant
    #25

    Tgif!

    Neatly handwritten quote about Friday and Wednesday on lined paper with a blue and gold decorative pen above it.

    itsrainingpens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Trying Out A New Style

    Handwriting example with neatly written motivational quote on lined paper showcasing perfect handwriting style.

    itsrainingpens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    A Unique Letter “R”?

    Handwriting example showing neat, perfect lowercase r style on graph paper with clear and consistent penmanship.

    TellyVee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When there’s too much variability in a person’s writing, there may also be chaotic elements in their personality,” says Poizner. “Someone who charges forth and then throws on the brakes suddenly, [causing] whiplash.” In some cases, it could also be influenced by disorders like ADHD, which can impede fine motor skills and functions like planning, organization, focus, and attention.

    #28

    The More I Practice, The More Scripts I Want To Learn. I Find Print Scripts The Hardest As It Needs A Lot Of Patience And Accuracy. I'm Still Learning 😄

    Examples of perfect handwriting styles including print, italic, cursive, and flourishing script on grid paper with a fountain pen.

    RandomFoolsParade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Isolation Doodlin’

    Handwriting example with bold red and black text on white paper, showcasing perfect handwriting in a spiral notebook.

    paigegail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    First Time Piping For Our 4th Of July Cake!

    Cake with perfect handwriting decoration saying Our country is in shambles in blue and red frosting with star accents.

    AlmostAriel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Way To Keep Cursive Alive, Danielle!

    Contestant standing at a game show podium with perfect handwriting displaying the name Danielle in elegant script.

    shecawgo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    A Trader Joe's In Albuquerque New Mexico

    Chalkboard sign with perfect handwriting showing a grocery purchase limit message in a store setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    This Note In A Book I Found At My Workplace

    Handwriting example in elegant cursive with decorative hearts, showcasing perfect handwriting and calligraphy skills.

    retailhellgirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Don't Care If It's Early, I'm Excited

    Close-up of perfect handwriting example featuring "Happy Halloween" written neatly with black and orange pens.

    ravenignite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    I’m Really Proud Of How I Wrote This Part Of My Notes!!!

    Neatly written math notes on integration with perfect handwriting examples on graph paper, showing clear and organized text.

    00Reborns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Do You Prefer The Straight Or The Slant?

    Handwriting example dated 3/28/2025, showing clear, neat, and perfect handwriting on lined notebook paper.

    AskAboutGoatscaping Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like they copied something that was AI generated.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #37

    My Attempt At Imitating A Typewriter

    Perfect handwriting example of the sentence The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog on lined paper.

    xfnvgx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    My Wife’s High School Calculus Notes On An A4 Piece Of Paper

    Detailed math notes displayed on a large sheet showcasing perfect handwriting examples with complex formulas and annotations.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    So My Teacher Hates My Handwriting. Please Provide Me With Suggestions For Improvement :)

    Handwritten note on paper asking for tips to improve handwriting, showcasing an example of handwriting.

    perfectionistforlife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Late Night Scribbles

    Handwriting example featuring neat, creative cursive and print styles written with a black and gold pen on lined paper.

    itsrainingpens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    My Handwriting

    Neat handwriting examples showing contrast between usual neat writing and quick lazy cursive with ballpoint pen and fineliner.

    Jirachuu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    What Do You Think About My Handwriting

    Handwritten journal pages showing perfect handwriting examples with dense, neat, and creative text layouts.

    Eldritch_WaterBottle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    I’m Always Weirdly Proud Of My Handwriting

    Neatly handwritten text on lined paper showcasing perfect handwriting examples with clear and consistent cursive style.

    butch_tits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    healonesaves avatar
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aw, it's not weird to be proud of things you enjoy doing. 😊

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Wanted To Share My Own Handwriting

    Notebook open to pages filled with perfect handwriting examples, showcasing clear and elegant cursive writing style.

    MaggieLima Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    This Is My Handwriting

    Handwriting example on a yellow notepad listing menu items in perfect handwriting with clear spacing.

    RandomActOfBlerg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Voltaire Knows What’s Up

    Handwriting example of a Voltaire quote written neatly in gold ink on lined paper, showcasing perfect handwriting.

    itsrainingpens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Is My Handwriting Legible?

    Example of perfect handwriting in cursive style, showcasing an elegant and neat handwritten text on lined paper.

    Equivalent-Raise3374 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    My Niece’s Handwriting Is Very Precise

    Neatly handwritten Christmas 2020 grocery list showing perfect handwriting examples in clear blue ink on lined paper.

    peoplerfdup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    My Japanese Handwriting Practice ✍️

    Handwritten Japanese text practice with Pilot Juice Up 0.4 mm pens showcasing perfect handwriting examples.

    supykun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    In Arabic We Have 13 Different Styles Of Handwriting (I Think We Have More Though). In This Picture The Sentence "By The Name Of Allah The Most Merciful" Is Written 13 Times With Different Handwritings

    Various examples of perfect handwriting in Arabic calligraphy styles demonstrating excellent penmanship and artistic script.

    Limp_Emu_1472 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    Interesting All-Caps Handwriting!

    Handwritten note on a blue checkered tablecloth showing a neat example of perfect handwriting.

    oldstalebread Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    I Can’t Stop Staring At This Beautiful Handwriting

    Neatly written motivational quote in red ink showcasing perfect handwriting example on lined paper with a black pen.

    ping240 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    And It's True!

    Chalkboard sign with perfect handwriting example stating rum before 10 am makes you a pirate not an alcoholic.

    EddieRobertson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    The Wife Of The Owner Does A Hell Of A Job. Takes Her Hours To Complete

    Chalkboard wall art showcasing perfect handwriting examples with creative fonts and colorful illustrations in a restaurant setting.

    Jillmeowz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    My Friend's Notes Are Getting Out Of Hand

    Detailed perfect handwriting example showing colorful chemistry and physics notes on graph paper with diagrams and formulas.

    abombaladon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Pencil And Pen Testing Of A Filipino Calligrapher. Follow Her Facebook Page "Sulat Kamay Ni AI" (Handwriting Of AI) To See More!

    Various pens and pencils writing the word handwriting in different styles, showcasing perfect handwriting examples.

    LightFury_28 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    I Came In To Find This On My Keyboard. I Envy Those Who Have Extremely Neat Printing. The Neat Penmanship Of Her Note Outweighs The Annoyance Of Having To Readjust My Computer

    Note with perfect handwriting apologizing for moving desk items, showcasing an example of excellent handwriting.

    I_bought_you_flours Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Barbie Themed Cookies I Made 💅 Someone Suggested I Post Here

    Close-up of a cookie with perfect handwriting in pink icing spelling Cassie on white icing background.

    kimbowee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    The Most Ambitious Crossover Since Avengers Endgame (Oc)

    Faded sidewalk art showcasing perfect handwriting examples with intricate calligraphy style on concrete pavement.

    beaudacious14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Hand Painted Sign In Downtown Laurel, Ms

    Colorful mural with perfect handwriting example saying be kind on white brick wall with person standing below it outdoors

    simonsnowsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Restaurant Menu That Has No Flaws

    Restaurant specials menu board showing handwritten perfect handwriting examples with clear prices and dishes listed.

    grebbybebo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    My Wife Nailed The Frosting Medium. She Is Super Talented With Handwriting, And I'm Continually Jelly

    Cake with perfect handwriting example in red icing saying Happy Holidays with holly decorations on white frosting.

    ppbe_dylan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    One Inch „quick Brown Fox“

    Extremely small perfect handwriting example of the phrase written with a fine pen above a metal ruler.

    already-taken-wtf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Diary Entry From 22 Year Old Me

    Handwritten note on dotted paper displaying an example of perfect handwriting with clear, neat, and legible text.

    krstnl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    I Bought A New Pen And Notebook And I’m In Loooove

    Handwritten historical notes on polar exploration showcasing perfect handwriting examples in detailed cursive script.

    amycusfinch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    I May Be A Lefty But I Can Still Use Whiteboards

    Neatly handwritten grocery list on a whiteboard showcasing an impressive example of perfect handwriting.

    annapocalypse4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    A Co-Worker Of Mine Needs To Announce Letters Over The Pa System. The Other Day She Said “K As In Knight” Which Inspired The Following

    Handwritten alphabet examples showcasing perfect handwriting with clear, artistic letters in black and red ink on dotted paper.

    Nikko91929192 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    My Boyfriend's Handwriting

    Handwritten list on white paper showcasing perfect handwriting examples in elegant cursive style.

    puddingaroma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Random Grocery List- Thought It Looked Pretty Nice

    Handwritten grocery list showcasing perfect handwriting examples with clear, neat, and legible blue ink on lined paper.

    orangeplums Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Every Few Years, My Handwriting Changes. Current:

    Neat handwriting example featuring the phrase the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog on lined paper.

    charli3dontsurf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Abstract Algebra Notes

    Handwritten mathematical formulas and notes showing perfect handwriting examples with detailed equations on lined paper.

    49999452 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Is There Anything To Do With My Handwriting

    Neatly written example of perfect handwriting on lined paper showcasing elegant and consistent cursive style.

    OkBoysenberry8788 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #73

    Hi R/Handwriting! First Time Posting

    Handwriting example on lined paper showing neat, clear, and perfect handwriting near a keyboard.

    Mikefont Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    I Prefer To Write In Pencil

    Neatly written alphabet, numbers, symbols, and a short paragraph showcasing perfect handwriting examples on lined paper.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    My Medicine Notes! Got About 120 Pages Of This

    Detailed medical notes with perfect handwriting examples showing brain conditions, symptoms, and diagrams for study and reference.

    bucksshot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #76

    Back To The Basics: Proportions Of The Roman Square Capital

    Perfect handwriting example showing neatly written uppercase alphabet letters with a pen on white paper.

    herzburger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    I Was Told That These Cookies I Made Might Fit In Here! (X Post From R/Baking)

    Cookies decorated with perfect handwriting spelling "Everything hurts and I'm tired" in blue, yellow, and white icing patterns.

    animallover2472004 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    A Letter Eminem Wrote To Tupac’s Mother

    Handwritten letter example showcasing perfect handwriting with clear, neat, and legible penmanship on lined paper.

    alessio_worldwide69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    My Engineer Grandfather Wrote This In 1976 When He Thought My Dad Was Going Down A Bad Path

    Handwriting example on beige paper with the quote about preparation, showing perfect handwriting style.

    brews4feminism Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    My Art Teacher’s Handwriting

    Whiteboard filled with perfect handwriting examples showing detailed class schedules and assignments in colorful markers.

    pussytaint Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    I’ve Been Practicing My Numbers Lately

    Perfect handwriting example of date written neatly in pencil on lined notebook paper with red and blue lines.

    Annaleise182 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Very Nice Protest Signs

    Three young people holding signs with perfect handwriting that read messages against oppression and for justice.

    _PirateWench_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    My Friends Handwriting Is Like A Font

    Handwritten scientific notes demonstrating perfect handwriting examples with clear and legible text on heat capacity concepts.

    TheBlueDude7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Is My Handwriting Legible?

    Handwritten note with neat lettering on lined paper showing an example of perfect handwriting handwriting examples.

    Eastern_Advantage140 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    The Nurse That Took Care Of My Dad Had Very Cool Handwriting

    Handwriting example on a hospital whiteboard showing neat, artistic text with clear patient care instructions and notes.

    adjblue2002 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Note Left In My Elevator, Tought You Guys Would Appreciate It

    Handwritten note taped on green surface showcasing a perfect handwriting example with clear blue ink text.

    TheresNoFallDamage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    For My Nieces. “If Something Happens, I Love You.”. Graphite On Graph Paper. My Nieces Know My Health Is In Decline These Years, And My 16 Year Old Niece Asked For Me To Create Something She Could Get Tattooed When She’s Older (Also Inspired By A Heartbreaking 12 Min Movie)

    Handwriting example on grid paper showing the phrase I love you in perfect penmanship style.

    daimonophilia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    Accidentally Crossing An “L” Is The Worst Feeling Ever

    Close-up of perfect handwriting example in green ink on lined paper showcasing neat cursive style.

    NateJewBoi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    I’ve Studied For My Ph.d. For Almost 5 Years Now And This Is, By Far, The Best I Have Written It. (Plz Ignore The Erroneous “.” I Got Excited)

    Close-up of a lined notebook page showing perfect handwriting examples with neat cursive and a clear signature.

    ollieg55 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    My 11 Year Old Korean Student's Incredible Type-Esque English Handwriting. I'd Love To Show Her How Impressed The Internet Is With Her Amazing Hard Work~

    Handwriting example of a neatly written essay on desert survival, showcasing perfect handwriting and clear letter formation.

    jigglewigglejoemomma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Sharing My Handwriting! [update]

    Neatly written notebook page showcasing perfect handwriting examples in English and Korean with consistent letter spacing and size.

    meetmeintoronto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #92

    Stepmom Handwrote A Personalized Cookbook For Me

    Handwritten recipe for hot spinach artichoke dip showing perfect handwriting examples in a neat notebook page.

    Next_Lion2965 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    I Recently Discovered That I’m Ambidextrous

    Neat handwriting examples showing left and right hand print and cursive writing on lined paper.

    bankruptaesthetic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    My Grandmother Taught Me Penmanship

    Neat and perfect handwriting examples showing alphabet, numbers, and cursive writing on lined paper.

    Ellemenohpq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Sharing My Handwriting!

    Handwriting example showing neat, skinny, and vertically equal letters with both uppercase, lowercase, and numbers in notebook lines.

    meetmeintoronto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #96

    This “Quote Of The Day” Whiteboard From The London Undergound

    Handwritten London Underground whiteboard with a funny quote, showcasing perfect handwriting examples in public service information.

    ThinKappyThoughts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #97

    Is There A Better Season?

    Orange Crayola marker placed above perfect handwriting example of the word Autumn on white paper.

    kidwithnoreligion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    I Made This A Few Weeks Ago But It’s Still Applicable 😂

    Handwritten calligraphy example with decorative blue and black ink on dotted paper, showcasing perfect handwriting examples.

    onehappysushi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Somebody Did A Real Nice Job Labeling My Takeout!

    Close-up of a plastic surface with perfect handwriting spelling out an altered Adidas logo, showcasing perfect handwriting examples.

    Stupid_Bucket Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #100

    "Wave" By Lex Wilson

    3D drawing of the word hand made with precise lines and shading, showcasing perfect handwriting examples art.

    mugdays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #101

    Winner Of School Annual Handwriting Exam For First-Grade In Vietnam

    Handwritten Vietnamese poem example showing perfect handwriting with neat and elegant penmanship on grid paper.

    Kibitchzer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    I Thought My Mother’s Grocery List Belonged Here

    Close-up of perfect handwriting examples on lined paper showing neatly written words granola, laundry, fish, and cvs

    stonecold1399 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    New Weekly Sign For Work! All Dry Erase Markers, No Stencil

    Handwritten whiteboard showing phone deals for iPhone XR and Samsung S10e with colorful, perfect handwriting examples.

    ravenignite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #104

    Thought These Were Printed Onto The Cups At First Glance

    Two coffee cups labeled latte and mocha in perfect handwriting examples on white paper cups with brown sleeves.

    Buhpuh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #105

    My Grandpa’s Handwriting - Mechanical Engineer

    Handwritten detailed equipment chart showing perfect handwriting examples with clear, organized technical notes and measurements.

    heeresswanny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Postcard My Dad Sent Me In 1992

    Curved perfect handwriting example on paper with a message about pandas and their natural habitat.

    tnagyp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    Professors Underestimate My Fine Motor Skills When They Allow Us A Single-Sided Cheat Sheet For The Final

    Sheet filled with perfect handwriting examples using multiple colored pens, showcasing neat and precise notes on a bed.

    dogtorlil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #108

    I've Been Writing Random Words All Day And This Is By Far The Best I've Ever Written

    Close-up of perfect handwriting example showing the word community written neatly on lined paper.

    iiamcorinne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #109

    I Was Briefly Possessed By A Master Of Calligraphy For This @

    Close-up of perfect handwriting example on lined paper showing neat, clear handwritten characters and symbols.

    xX_EmBoi_Xx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    I Like This Font And Sentiment

    Handwritten protest sign with perfect handwriting example stating a message about racism and America at a public demonstration.

    RedGrizzlie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    This 3 I Wrote While Studying For Finals

    Close-up of a perfectly written number three in gold ink on lined notebook paper showcasing perfect handwriting examples.

    Epicsarah99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #112

    In 4th Grade My Teacher Told Me My Cursive Was "Too Curly"...fast Forward To Freshman Year Of College

    Handwriting example of Pride and Prejudice chapter one neatly written on lined paper with a black pen beneath.

    contramundm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #113

    Do You Guys Think This Is Readable?

    Perfect handwriting example of neat cursive writing on lined paper with a pencil placed on the left side

    rayraillery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #114

    Can You Read My Handwriting?

    Handwritten cursive text on dotted paper showing a perfect handwriting example with clear, legible script.

    AlexanderPharris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST