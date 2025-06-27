Nowadays, we’re far more likely to use our hands to click, type, or swipe than pick up a pen and write our thoughts on paper. However, some people still prefer good old handwriting , as it can enhance memory and help understand information more easily. Besides, those who take the time to practice calligraphy can boast about their other-level penmanship to others.That’s exactly what the people on this list did in various communities online. Scroll down to find them below, and make sure to upvote those examples of handwriting that you can’t help but be a little bit envious of.

#1 My Handwriting After 1 Year Of Practice 😊 Share icon

#2 The Hand Writes But The Whole Body Suffers. I Just Finished Calligraphy Of Three Copies From Zofia's Bible Share icon

#3 My Second Attempt At Writing With The Typewriter Font Share icon

Pen Heaven’s survey in the UK has found that 51.4% of participants still write by hand every day, while 21.4% jot down some words on paper at least once a week. On the other hand, 16.5% of people couldn’t remember the last time they picked up a pen to write something. When it comes to gender and age, those who wrote more regularly were younger women aged 18-24. Overall, men are less likely to pick up a pen, while just 39.5% of 65-year-olds and older practice calligraphy.

#4 An Irish Blessing Share icon

#5 Is My Writing Legible? Please Let Me Know Share icon

#6 I Did This For Work And Everybody Seems To Like It Share icon

43% of those who prefer handwriting rated their penmanship as above average, and more than 30% of people felt like their skill still needed some work. Just 13.9% of respondents thought their writing was excellent, whereas 16.5% believed it to be terrible. In general, women evaluated their handwriting more enthusiastically than men. Studies have confirmed the fact that females have neater handwriting than males. University of Warwick researchers have noted that “Girls are generally better handwriters than boys, both on measures of overall quality and of letter formation. Girls also tend to write faster than boys.”

#7 Hi Everyone 👋 Share icon

#8 Small Lettering Using A Unipin Fine Line Dark Grey 0.1 Share icon

#9 Sunday Scribbles Share icon

Why this happens is quite hard to explain, as there’s really no concrete evidence or reason why women’s handwriting looks more satisfying to the eye than men’s. It could be due to stereotypes in our society, as women are often expected to have neater handwriting. There’s also the possibility that neurodevelopmental differences between males and females may account for the differences. Parenting Magazine explains this further: “During the early school years, when kids are learning to shape letters, the nerve fibers that control fine motor skills in boys’ brains typically haven’t matured as much as girls’ have. ADVERTISEMENT So the girls in your son’s class may be better equipped to conquer penmanship. Boys’ brains eventually catch up and their handwriting gets better than their early attempts, but it’s still usually not as neat as that of the girl at the next desk. That’s because women tend to have more nerve connections between the two sides of the brain, which also helps with precision.”

#10 Which Line Is The Most Pleasing To Your Eye? Share icon

#11 Headed Back To School At 28, Trying To Do Things Better This Time Around. It’s Not Perfect, But I Like It :) Share icon

#12 Normal Handwriting (Not Taking My Time) Share icon

While some argue that penmanship might be getting worse due to less practice and schools slowly taking out cursive and calligraphy lessons from their curricula, others say that bad handwriting isn’t a new phenomenon at all. Even in the ages when people handwrote books, illegible writing was a problem. They even had a word for it: cacography, calligraphy’s opposite, evil sibling. “Handwriting has not worsened because of technology, but rather it has evolved in accordance with our life experiences and the passage of time,” explains forensic graphologist Ana Ortiz de Obregón.

#13 The Cruelest Of Wishes Inked With A Sharp Pen Share icon

#14 C Programming Algorithm By A Dude In My Class Share icon

#15 One Of My Favourite Quotes From Winnie The Pooh. Parker Vector Fountain Pen Share icon

“Although we now write less by hand, a person who knows how to write always knows how to write. It is like riding a bicycle. At first you are more careful to make the handwriting more esthetic, but as you write, the conscious gives way to the unconscious; the act of writing becomes mechanized and that is when the brain begins to draw a self-portrait on paper, detectable from a graphological point of view.” ADVERTISEMENT So it’s not the lack of practice that might worsen our penmanship, but other external factors like rushing, our state of mind or mood, or even certain disorders.

#16 Tuesday Thoughts Share icon

#17 An Old Letter Share icon

#18 I Thought This One Turned Out Nicely Share icon

The way we write can also be hugely attributed to our personality. Even the way we dot our i's and cross our t’s can say more about us than we might realize. “Like body language, handwriting is analyzed in an attempt to gain a deeper understanding of a person’s behavior, motivations or personality,” says Annette Poizner, a certified graphologist, registered social worker and licensed psychotherapist. “But unlike nonverbal gestures, handwriting leaves a trace, making it possible to examine at any time or place.”

#19 Not Writing Cursive Is Okay Share icon

#20 Half Inch “Quick Brown Fox” Share icon

#21 My Mother’s Handwriting About 85 Years Ago On Primary School. So Nice To See This In Her Old Exercise Book. After Primary School She Had To Work And Couldn’t Go To School Anymore. I’m Sorry She Passed Away A Few Years Ago. I Miss Her Share icon

“People write in unique and idiosyncratic ways, so it would make sense that those characteristic swirls or scratchings may be expressing facets of the writer’s individuality and personality,” Poizner further explains. “But properly trained graphologists know that handwriting analysis is more art than science, and any insights they glean from someone’s handwriting must be confirmed by the writers themselves.”

#22 Man-Made Comic Sans Ms. Kind Of :/ Share icon

#23 From My iPad. I Don't Write Like This Anymore Share icon

#24 Some Mathematical Artwork I Created Using Only My Handwritten Notes Share icon

There are many distinctive characteristics in a person’s writing, such as: Heavy vs. soft pen pressure Larger vs. smaller letters Lines that go downhill, uphill, or in a straight line Words slanted to the right vs. the left How one crosses their T How one dots their lowercase i The space one leaves between words Wide vs. narrow loop on a lowercase L Rounded vs. pointed letters Uniform vs inconsistent size of letters Slow and deliberate writing vs. rushed Connected vs disconnected letters Open vs. closed O A changing slant

#26 Trying Out A New Style Share icon

#27 A Unique Letter “R”? Share icon

“When there’s too much variability in a person’s writing, there may also be chaotic elements in their personality,” says Poizner. “Someone who charges forth and then throws on the brakes suddenly, [causing] whiplash.” In some cases, it could also be influenced by disorders like ADHD, which can impede fine motor skills and functions like planning, organization, focus, and attention.

#28 The More I Practice, The More Scripts I Want To Learn. I Find Print Scripts The Hardest As It Needs A Lot Of Patience And Accuracy. I'm Still Learning 😄 Share icon

#29 Isolation Doodlin’ Share icon

#30 First Time Piping For Our 4th Of July Cake! Share icon

#31 Way To Keep Cursive Alive, Danielle! Share icon

#32 A Trader Joe's In Albuquerque New Mexico Share icon

#33 This Note In A Book I Found At My Workplace Share icon

#34 Don't Care If It's Early, I'm Excited Share icon

#35 I’m Really Proud Of How I Wrote This Part Of My Notes!!! Share icon

#36 Do You Prefer The Straight Or The Slant? Share icon

#37 My Attempt At Imitating A Typewriter Share icon

#38 My Wife’s High School Calculus Notes On An A4 Piece Of Paper Share icon

#39 So My Teacher Hates My Handwriting. Please Provide Me With Suggestions For Improvement :) Share icon

#40 Late Night Scribbles Share icon

#41 My Handwriting Share icon

#42 What Do You Think About My Handwriting Share icon

#43 I’m Always Weirdly Proud Of My Handwriting Share icon

#44 Wanted To Share My Own Handwriting Share icon

#45 This Is My Handwriting Share icon

#46 Voltaire Knows What’s Up Share icon

#47 Is My Handwriting Legible? Share icon

#48 My Niece’s Handwriting Is Very Precise Share icon

#49 My Japanese Handwriting Practice ✍️ Share icon

#50 In Arabic We Have 13 Different Styles Of Handwriting (I Think We Have More Though). In This Picture The Sentence "By The Name Of Allah The Most Merciful" Is Written 13 Times With Different Handwritings Share icon

#51 Interesting All-Caps Handwriting! Share icon

#52 I Can’t Stop Staring At This Beautiful Handwriting Share icon

#53 And It's True! Share icon

#54 The Wife Of The Owner Does A Hell Of A Job. Takes Her Hours To Complete Share icon

#55 My Friend's Notes Are Getting Out Of Hand Share icon

#56 Pencil And Pen Testing Of A Filipino Calligrapher. Follow Her Facebook Page "Sulat Kamay Ni AI" (Handwriting Of AI) To See More! Share icon

#57 I Came In To Find This On My Keyboard. I Envy Those Who Have Extremely Neat Printing. The Neat Penmanship Of Her Note Outweighs The Annoyance Of Having To Readjust My Computer Share icon

#58 Barbie Themed Cookies I Made 💅 Someone Suggested I Post Here Share icon

#59 The Most Ambitious Crossover Since Avengers Endgame (Oc) Share icon

#60 Hand Painted Sign In Downtown Laurel, Ms Share icon

#61 Restaurant Menu That Has No Flaws Share icon

#62 My Wife Nailed The Frosting Medium. She Is Super Talented With Handwriting, And I'm Continually Jelly Share icon

#63 One Inch „quick Brown Fox“ Share icon

#64 Diary Entry From 22 Year Old Me Share icon

#65 I Bought A New Pen And Notebook And I’m In Loooove Share icon

#66 I May Be A Lefty But I Can Still Use Whiteboards Share icon

#67 A Co-Worker Of Mine Needs To Announce Letters Over The Pa System. The Other Day She Said “K As In Knight” Which Inspired The Following Share icon

#68 My Boyfriend's Handwriting Share icon

#69 Random Grocery List- Thought It Looked Pretty Nice Share icon

#70 Every Few Years, My Handwriting Changes. Current: Share icon

#71 Abstract Algebra Notes Share icon

#72 Is There Anything To Do With My Handwriting Share icon

#73 Hi R/Handwriting! First Time Posting Share icon

#74 I Prefer To Write In Pencil Share icon

#75 My Medicine Notes! Got About 120 Pages Of This Share icon

#76 Back To The Basics: Proportions Of The Roman Square Capital Share icon

#77 I Was Told That These Cookies I Made Might Fit In Here! (X Post From R/Baking) Share icon

#78 A Letter Eminem Wrote To Tupac’s Mother Share icon

#79 My Engineer Grandfather Wrote This In 1976 When He Thought My Dad Was Going Down A Bad Path Share icon

#80 My Art Teacher’s Handwriting Share icon

#81 I’ve Been Practicing My Numbers Lately Share icon

#82 Very Nice Protest Signs Share icon

#83 My Friends Handwriting Is Like A Font Share icon

#84 Is My Handwriting Legible? Share icon

#85 The Nurse That Took Care Of My Dad Had Very Cool Handwriting Share icon

#86 Note Left In My Elevator, Tought You Guys Would Appreciate It Share icon

#87 For My Nieces. “If Something Happens, I Love You.”. Graphite On Graph Paper. My Nieces Know My Health Is In Decline These Years, And My 16 Year Old Niece Asked For Me To Create Something She Could Get Tattooed When She’s Older (Also Inspired By A Heartbreaking 12 Min Movie) Share icon

#88 Accidentally Crossing An “L” Is The Worst Feeling Ever Share icon

#89 I’ve Studied For My Ph.d. For Almost 5 Years Now And This Is, By Far, The Best I Have Written It. (Plz Ignore The Erroneous “.” I Got Excited) Share icon

#90 My 11 Year Old Korean Student's Incredible Type-Esque English Handwriting. I'd Love To Show Her How Impressed The Internet Is With Her Amazing Hard Work~ Share icon

#91 Sharing My Handwriting! [update] Share icon

#92 Stepmom Handwrote A Personalized Cookbook For Me Share icon

#93 I Recently Discovered That I’m Ambidextrous Share icon

#94 My Grandmother Taught Me Penmanship Share icon

#95 Sharing My Handwriting! Share icon

#96 This “Quote Of The Day” Whiteboard From The London Undergound Share icon

#97 Is There A Better Season? Share icon

#98 I Made This A Few Weeks Ago But It’s Still Applicable 😂 Share icon

#99 Somebody Did A Real Nice Job Labeling My Takeout! Share icon

#100 "Wave" By Lex Wilson Share icon

#101 Winner Of School Annual Handwriting Exam For First-Grade In Vietnam Share icon

#102 I Thought My Mother’s Grocery List Belonged Here Share icon

#103 New Weekly Sign For Work! All Dry Erase Markers, No Stencil Share icon

#104 Thought These Were Printed Onto The Cups At First Glance Share icon

#105 My Grandpa’s Handwriting - Mechanical Engineer Share icon

#106 Postcard My Dad Sent Me In 1992 Share icon

#107 Professors Underestimate My Fine Motor Skills When They Allow Us A Single-Sided Cheat Sheet For The Final Share icon

#108 I've Been Writing Random Words All Day And This Is By Far The Best I've Ever Written Share icon

#109 I Was Briefly Possessed By A Master Of Calligraphy For This @ Share icon

#110 I Like This Font And Sentiment Share icon

#111 This 3 I Wrote While Studying For Finals Share icon

#112 In 4th Grade My Teacher Told Me My Cursive Was "Too Curly"...fast Forward To Freshman Year Of College Share icon

#113 Do You Guys Think This Is Readable? Share icon