“Can You Outsmart Zeus?”: Prove Your Mythology IQ By Naming These 25 Legendary Figures
Greek goddess of wisdom and war strategy question with neon basic mythology type it sign on black brick wall background
“Can You Outsmart Zeus?”: Prove Your Mythology IQ By Naming These 25 Legendary Figures

If you love myths & legends about gods, monsters, and people making bad decisions with wings made of wax, you’re in the right place! Most of us know a bit of mythology – Zeus throwing thunderbolts, Medusa turning people to stone, and Icarus flying way too close to the sun. Some of us learned these myths in school, others heard about them in movies or somewhere on the wide internet.

In this quiz, you’ll get 25 questions about different gods, heroes, and creatures from Greek, Norse, and Egyptian myths. Only one trick – there’s no multiple choice here, so you’ll have to type the answers yourself.

Let’s begin!⚡

    Image credits: Jose Manuel Espigares Garcia

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I knew more than I thought but luckily it wasn't a Greek vs Roman God thing as then it gets confusing

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    farbenzirkel avatar
    farbenzirkel
    farbenzirkel
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was it! After 30 years, the moment when my school days studying Latin and Ancient Greek paid off. It was brief, but wonderful.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    stress021 avatar
    STress
    STress
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ummm, folks... Pandora didn't open the box, she opened the jar...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
