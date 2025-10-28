“Can You Outsmart Zeus?”: Prove Your Mythology IQ By Naming These 25 Legendary Figures

ADVERTISEMENT

If you love myths & legends about gods, monsters, and people making bad decisions with wings made of wax, you’re in the right place! Most of us know a bit of mythology – Zeus throwing thunderbolts, Medusa turning people to stone, and Icarus flying way too close to the sun. Some of us learned these myths in school, others heard about them in movies or somewhere on the wide internet.

In this quiz, you’ll get 25 questions about different gods, heroes, and creatures from Greek, Norse, and Egyptian myths. Only one trick – there’s no multiple choice here, so you’ll have to type the answers yourself.

Let’s begin!⚡

