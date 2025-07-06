Barron Trump’s Luxury-Filled Childhood Back In The Spotlight As He Bags A Girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump and first lady Melania’s only son, Barron, has his first girlfriend and it is drawing attention to his lavish life as the son of a US President and rumored billionaire.

Despite his father’s propensity for the spotlight, Barron’s mother, Melania, has guarded the 19-year-old son jealously, keeping him as far from the spotlight as possible.

He lived in a 10,996-square-foot Trump Tower apartment from age four, complete with gold decor.

Despite lavish perks and elite schooling, Barron remained shielded from the public eye.

Aside from a normal life–and, until now–a girlfriend, Barron has wanted for nothing in his childhood.

Barron Trump had his own 10,996-square-foot apartment from the age of four

Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Born in March 2006, Barron was dubbed the billion-dollar boy for a while.

According to Hello!, he was showered with gifts from society’s upper tiers and even gifted a golden stroller complete with its own chandelier.

But the bling accessory paled in comparison to what his father had in store for him: an entire floor in a $100 million penthouse above his parent’s quarters in Manhattan.

Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The suite was reported to have a kitchen, nursery, lounge, and quarters for Melania and his minders.

Real estate company Realtor.com reported in November 2022 that the quarters located in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue occupy 10,996 square feet.

A photoshoot of the apartment depicted a 4-year-old Barron surrounded by a crystal and gold–gilded living space.

Trump forked out eye-watering amounts every year for Barron’s tuition

Image credits: barrotrump

As for his education, the first son has just finished his freshman year at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Prior to that, he spent three years at Oxbridge Academy in Florida’s West Palm Beach, where it costs the parents of students $41,500 per year.

Having enrolled there in 2021, his peers claim that he was almost invisible—a quality attributed to the staff NDA policy in place and his fake name, Jack.

Image credits: barrotrump

Prior to that, in 2015, he attended St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, from sixth grade—an establishment that reportedly charged $23,000 for pre-K students and over $40,000 per annum for grades 9-12, per the Florida Times Union.

Baron started his elementary schooling at Columbia Grammar and PreparatorySchool on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

A subpoena in 2021 unearthed that tuition fees at the establishment amounted to “over $50,000.”

Melania covered Barron from head to toe in a Caviar infused moisturizer

Image credits: MELANIATRUMP

Melania, for most parts, shielded Barron from the media, but she did offer a peek into his life in 2013.

In an interview with ABC News, she said “[Barron] is not a sweatpants child,” claiming that he liked to suit up like his father.

At the time she was selling a skin product named Caviar Complex C6. She told the outlet that it “smells very, very fresh,” she used it on Barron, saying: “I put it on him from head to toe. He likes it!”

But even with this scrutiny of his public life, the public and the media are still unable to out Baron’s love interest.

This mystery girl may not be Barron’s first

Image credits: MELANIATRUMP

The closest was the whisper by an unnamed source to the right-wing News Nation outlet that “Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot.”

The statement gave rise to news of an alleged puppy love back in elementary school.

A netizen by the name of @madditude claimed “I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first bf. When Trump was elected, he brought the entire class to the White House.”

Image credits: Pool/Getty

While Maddie’s claims remain unconfirmed, sources at the time admitted that there was indeed a fifth-grade tour after President Trump won his first term.

Gossip outlet Nicki Swift was also able to unearth a photo of Maddie posing with the president.

Maddie claimed that Barron was a stand-up guy—and her first kiss.

Social media, as usual, has mixed feelings

Some are thrilled at the prospect of the first son falling in love, while others, like one critical user, wrote: “He looks sinister to me…all that’s missing is the fangs and cloak.”

