Barron Trump’s Luxury-Filled Childhood Back In The Spotlight As He Bags A Girlfriend
Barron Trump in a dark suit at a formal event, highlighting his luxury-filled childhood in the public spotlight.
Celebrities

Barron Trump’s Luxury-Filled Childhood Back In The Spotlight As He Bags A Girlfriend

Donald Trump and first lady Melania’s only son, Barron, has his first girlfriend and it is drawing attention to his lavish life as the son of a US President and rumored billionaire.

Despite his father’s propensity for the spotlight, Barron’s mother, Melania, has guarded the 19-year-old son jealously, keeping him as far from the spotlight as possible. 

Highlights
  • Barron Trump reportedly has his first girlfriend, drawing renewed attention to his ultra-private life.
  • He lived in a 10,996-square-foot Trump Tower apartment from age four, complete with gold decor.
  • Despite lavish perks and elite schooling, Barron remained shielded from the public eye.

Aside from a normal life–and, until now–a girlfriend, Barron has wanted for nothing in his childhood.

    Barron Trump had his own 10,996-square-foot apartment from the age of four

    Barron Trump standing with Melania Trump in front of American flags highlighting luxury-filled childhood and public attention.

    Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    Born in March 2006, Barron was dubbed the billion-dollar boy for a while. 

    According to Hello!, he was showered with gifts from society’s upper tiers and even gifted a golden stroller complete with its own chandelier.

    But the bling accessory paled in comparison to what his father had in store for him: an entire floor in a $100 million penthouse above his parent’s quarters in Manhattan.

    Barron Trump dressed in a dark suit and tie, attending a formal event highlighting his luxury-filled childhood.

    Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    The suite was reported to have a kitchen, nursery, lounge, and quarters for Melania and his minders.

    Real estate company Realtor.com reported in November 2022 that the quarters located in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue occupy 10,996 square feet.

    A photoshoot of the apartment depicted a 4-year-old Barron surrounded by a crystal and gold–gilded living space.

    Trump forked out eye-watering amounts every year for Barron’s tuition

    Barron Trump as a child with his parents, highlighting his luxury-filled childhood in a formal setting.

    Image credits: barrotrump

    As for his education, the first son has just finished his freshman year at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

    Prior to that, he spent three years at Oxbridge Academy in Florida’s West Palm Beach, where it costs the parents of students $41,500 per year. 

    Having enrolled there in 2021, his peers claim that he was almost invisible—a quality attributed to the staff NDA policy in place and his fake name, Jack.

    Barron Trump with Donald Trump in a car, highlighting Barron’s luxury-filled childhood and high-profile family background.

    Image credits: barrotrump

    Prior to that, in 2015, he attended St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, from sixth grade—an establishment that reportedly charged $23,000 for pre-K students and over $40,000 per annum for grades 9-12, per the Florida Times Union.

    Baron started his elementary schooling at Columbia Grammar and PreparatorySchool on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

    A subpoena in 2021 unearthed that tuition fees at the establishment amounted to “over $50,000.”

    Melania covered Barron from head to toe in a Caviar infused moisturizer

    Donald Trump smiling next to young Barron Trump, highlighting Barron Trump’s luxury-filled childhood in a formal setting.

    Image credits: MELANIATRUMP

    Melania, for most parts, shielded Barron from the media, but she did offer a peek into his life in 2013.

    In an interview with ABC News, she said “[Barron] is not a sweatpants child,” claiming that he liked to suit up like his father.

    At the time she was selling a skin product named Caviar Complex C6. She told the outlet that it “smells very, very fresh,” she used it on Barron, saying: “I put it on him from head to toe. He likes it!”

    But even with this scrutiny of his public life, the public and the media are still unable to out Baron’s love interest.

    This mystery girl may not be Barron’s first

    Barron Trump and an older man fist bump on a golf course, showcasing Barron's luxury-filled childhood outdoors.

    Image credits: MELANIATRUMP

    The closest was the whisper by an unnamed source to the right-wing News Nation outlet that “Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot.”

    The statement gave rise to news of an alleged puppy love back in elementary school.

    A netizen by the name of @madditude claimed “I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first bf. When Trump was elected, he brought the entire class to the White House.”

    Barron Trump shaking hands with Donald Trump at a formal event, highlighting his luxury-filled childhood spotlight.

    Image credits: Pool/Getty

    While Maddie’s claims remain unconfirmed, sources at the time admitted that there was indeed a fifth-grade tour after President Trump won his first term.

    Gossip outlet Nicki Swift was also able to unearth a photo of Maddie posing with the president.

    Maddie claimed that Barron was a stand-up guy—and her first kiss.

    Social media, as usual, has mixed feelings

    Some are thrilled at the prospect of the first son falling in love, while others, like one critical user, wrote: “He looks sinister to me…all that’s missing is the fangs and cloak.”

    Comment by Killian Bodhi Lowery reading Run girl run with a profile picture of a smiling man with a trimmed beard.

    Comment by Anne Alphonso Carlin questioning the phrase "Bags?? Sounds like a trophy???" in a social media post.

    Comment about Barron Trump’s luxury-filled childhood and his popularity as he bags a girlfriend, with emojis and reactions visible.

    Comment saying Look handsome with an orange heart emoji, highlighting Barron Trump’s luxury-filled childhood in the spotlight.

    Text comment on a social media post mentioning Michael Aquino vibes, related to Barron Trump’s luxury-filled childhood.

    Comment on social media by Elena Turner, joking about someone looking sinister and missing fangs and a cloak, with laughing emojis.

    Barron Trump in a candid moment highlighting his luxury-filled childhood as media attention grows over his personal life.

    Barron Trump in a casual outfit, highlighting his luxury-filled childhood and recent relationship news.

    Comment from Tracey Bambury criticizing Barron Trump's luxury-filled childhood as spoilt and overprivileged.

    Comment text on a white background with user avatar, discussing Barron Trump’s luxury-filled childhood and relationship.

    Comment by user Karen Karen, labeled as Top fan, saying Kids weird never speaks on a light blue background.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading He gives me the creeps, related to Barron Trump’s luxury childhood.

    Donald trump
    president trump
