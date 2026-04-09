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Graphic tees are the ultimate casual vibe. They’re comfy but can also carry messages, jokes, or even pop culture references.

But not all T-shirts hit the mark. Some misspell the simplest words, or have the weirdest graphics that make no sense.

Bored Panda has rounded up some of the most hilarious t-shirt designs — prepare to see some pineapples labeled as watermelons, the most absurd misprints, and knock-offs that tried to copy a brand but ended up looking completely ridiculous.