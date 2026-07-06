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Have you ever cleaned out a closet and rediscovered something you completely forgot you owned? It’s practically a universal experience, and it’s as though sometimes forgotten belongings patiently wait to be found. Other times, though, they seem to start living an entirely new life without you.

That’s essentially what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP), who went looking for a backpack they had left hanging in a shared workspace for months, only to discover it had become someone else’s daily bag. It seemed like a simple case of reclaiming personal property, but they were left wondering whether they handled the situation poorly.

More info: Reddit

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Image credits: AlexAgeev / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author left a backpack hanging in a shared workplace storage area for months and forgot about it

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

After renovations move extra items into the space, they realized the backpack was missing and asked coworkers about it in a group chat

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Image credits: Stockbusters / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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They later found the backpack being used by a cleaner and, not knowing the owner of the items inside, removed them and took the backpack home

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Image credits: nerothic

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The cleaner later contacted the author, upset, explaining they had been using it temporarily after assuming it was abandoned and criticizing how the situation was handled

The OP explained that their backpack had been hanging inside a small storage room and workspace in the department corridor since the beginning of the school year. Although they had meant to take it home several times, they kept forgetting. The room was shared by coworkers and cleaning staff, making it a place where many people stored various belongings.

When another room was emptied for renovations, extra equipment was moved into the already crowded storage area. Around that time, the OP finally remembered the backpack and decided to take it home, only to realize it had disappeared. They asked coworkers whether anyone had seen it, but no one responded. Some time later, they entered the same room and spotted the missing backpack.

However, the backpack now contained someone else’s belongings. Because they were in a hurry to take their child to an appointment, they removed the contents, neatly placed everything together nearby, and took their backpack home. Later, it was revealed that one of the school’s cleaners had been using the backpack after finding it hanging untouched for a long time.

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According to the cleaner, their own backpack had broken, so they assumed the unattended bag was no longer being used and began carrying it to work every day. They stressed that they never tried to hide the fact they were using it, arguing that if they had intended to steal it, they certainly wouldn’t have carried it around openly.

The cleaner later sent the OP a direct message expressing disappointment over how the situation had been handled. They said that if the backpack truly belonged to them, they could have simply asked for it back instead of removing the contents and leaving them behind. This then left the OP wondering if they were wrong for reclaiming their own backpack without first trying to locate the owner of the belongings inside.

Image credits: karlyukav / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Incidents at work like this are surprisingly common when shared spaces are involved. VPod Smart Solutions notes that areas like communal storage rooms can quickly become confusing when personal items are left behind for long periods. Therefore, they recommend clearly marking personal items and checking with coworkers before moving or using anything that doesn’t clearly belong to you.

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This kind of confusion is often made worse by how people naturally interpret what they see. According to VOC Associates, humans tend to rely on quick, context-based assumptions when deciding whether something is still in use. If an item sits untouched for months in a shared area, it can easily be perceived as forgotten or no longer needed, even if the owner simply hasn’t retrieved it.

Once misunderstandings do occur, how people respond matters just as much as how they started. Coworkers highlights that most conflicts are best resolved through calm and direct communication rather than assumptions or indirect action. They then advised that raising issues early and clearly is especially important in shared environments, where ownership is not always obvious.

Some netizens argued that leaving the backpack unused for so long contributed to the situation, while others defended the OP and focused on the cleaner’s responsibility to verify ownership before using personal items. What do you think about this situation? At what point does forgotten property become abandoned in a shared workplace? We would love to know your thoughts!

Some netizens criticized the author for leaving their bag for so long, while others blamed the cleaner for using something that didn’t belong to her

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