Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lady Threatens To Give 13YO Sis A “Black Eye” After She Refuses To Babysit Her Kids, Folks Aghast
Teen girl in a red shirt looking upset outdoors, representing a situation involving a threat after refusing to babysit kids.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Lady Threatens To Give 13YO Sis A “Black Eye” After She Refuses To Babysit Her Kids, Folks Aghast

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to family, you’re pretty much expected to go the extra mile. Surely there must be some limits, though? Without boundaries, you’re bound to be taken advantage of, and that can lead to resentment over time.

One teen found herself in a less-than-ideal situation after she refused to babysit her niece. First her sister lashed out at her, then got their brother to do the same. The teen has since turned to netizens to ask if skipping babysitting duty because she had other plans makes her a jerk.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    You’re expected to go the extra mile for family, but this teen refused to give up her one night off to babysit her niece

    Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When she told her sister she had plans to hang out with her cousin, her sister was infuriated and threatened to slap her

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As if that wasn’t enough, she was then bombarded with texts from their brother, angry that she was ‘shirking her duty’

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her sister texted next, basically guilt-tripping her, but the teen calmly replied, prompting her sister to call her in a rage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Odd_Freedom5020

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She hung up on her sister, who threatened to give her a ‘black eye,’ then turned to netizens to ask if refusing to babysit made her a jerk

    At 13, OP was just trying to enjoy a rare day off school. She’d made plans with her cousin—something she rarely gets to do during the week—but her 25-year-old sister suddenly called, demanding she babysit her niece. When OP politely said no, her sister’s reaction was anything but reasonable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She got mad fast, saying she should’ve been warned earlier. Then came the first threat: she said she’d slap OP. Calmly, the teen responded, “Then slap me.” She went back to relaxing—that is, until her phone lit up with texts from her brother, cussing her out for not babysitting, even though he was on a date.

    Apparently, it’s fine when he says no—because he’s a guy. But when she says no, it’s the end of the world. Then her sister messaged again, accusing her of being selfish. When OP refused to answer her call, her sister upped the ante: “Next time you busy me, I’ll give you a black eye.”

    According to OP, this isn’t the first time her family has used intimidation to guilt her into things. Conflicted, she turned to the community to ask if refusing to babysit makes her a jerk. 

    OP’s sister comes across as not just entitled, but toxic, too. She seems to think of the teen as a source of free childcare whenever it suits her and gets violent when things don’t go her way. So, what’s the best way for OP to deal with her? We went looking for answers. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In an interview for WebMD, Sharon Martin says common traits of toxic people include not showing concern for your feelings, needs, or rights, violating your boundaries repeatedly, making unfair demands of you, and blaming others for their mistakes.

    Martin suggests setting clear boundaries to cope with a toxic family member.

    “This is not usually successful with toxic people because they’re not motivated to change their behavior,” says Martin. Instead, she says the boundary helps remind you to protect yourself from their ways. For example, you might hang up the phone or block your sibling’s number if they continue to curse at you on a call. 

    In her article for Psychology Today, Abigail Brenner writes that family members are often the hardest to deal with, because they’re connected to us in a more complicated and intimate way than friends, colleagues, or neighbors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brenner recommends several approaches to deal with a difficult family member, including not trying to fix them, being present and direct, watching for trigger topics, and accepting that some topics will always be absolutely off-limits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If OP is ever going to sidestep the parentification she’s facing, it looks like she and her sister are going to have to have some words, and they might not be quiet, based on the sister’s past performance.

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think she was being a jerk, or is her sister actually the unreasonable one? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers swiftly agreed that the teen was not being a jerk and that her sister was just mad because she made the wrong assumption and it backfired on her

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    2

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is not the maid, the nanny, the au pair, or Cinderella, ffs. Babysitting her adult sister’s child is not OP’s responsibility, it’s on her sister to find—-and pay—-for child care when she’s out of the house. If the parents are deadbeats, or sister is the golden child and they always defer to her, so appealing to mom and dad would do no good, OP should report it to someone. Her best friend and their parents, an aunt or uncle who have always been OP’s advocates when she’s being pushed aside in favor of her sister or brother, her school counselor, or a trusted teacher. Who knows how late OP’s sister will require her to babysit on a school night? That’s potentially detrimental to her education, and I would hope the friend and their parents/the aunt or uncle/ the school, or someone they call in like CPS, would intervene on OP’s behalf and put a stop to the sister’s horseshit, as well as read her the riot act about threatening to harm a minor.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Screenshots, warn of CPS for threatening violence, never babysit again.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is not the maid, the nanny, the au pair, or Cinderella, ffs. Babysitting her adult sister’s child is not OP’s responsibility, it’s on her sister to find—-and pay—-for child care when she’s out of the house. If the parents are deadbeats, or sister is the golden child and they always defer to her, so appealing to mom and dad would do no good, OP should report it to someone. Her best friend and their parents, an aunt or uncle who have always been OP’s advocates when she’s being pushed aside in favor of her sister or brother, her school counselor, or a trusted teacher. Who knows how late OP’s sister will require her to babysit on a school night? That’s potentially detrimental to her education, and I would hope the friend and their parents/the aunt or uncle/ the school, or someone they call in like CPS, would intervene on OP’s behalf and put a stop to the sister’s horseshit, as well as read her the riot act about threatening to harm a minor.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Screenshots, warn of CPS for threatening violence, never babysit again.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda