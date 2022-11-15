“With All Due Disrespect, Go To Hell”: People Roast These Delusional Demands A Parent Has For Their Babysitter While Only Paying Them $200 A Week

For working parents, finding suitable childcare is definitely a challenge. Looking after kids is no walk in the park, and it’s equally hard to hand over your entire world and leave the little ones in the hands of a sitter. But some moms and dads — who don’t realize just how demanding and stressful babysitting is — make things way worse.

The job comes with a host of challenges and constant pressure while trying to navigate the complex world of being a carer, a friend, an entertainer, and an employee all at the same time. But while the current sitter shortage has some parents treating workers like VIPs, others expect them to slave away for them for reasons they can’t explain.

A recent “Babysitter needed ASAP” job listing has been making rounds online after content creator Collins O who goes by @thatboycollins revealed the unreasonable requirements of unhinged parents to his followers — and mercilessly roasted them on TikTok. “I need someone to watch my 4 kids (ages 2, 3, 5, and 7) from noon to 6 pm Monday to Friday,” the sign read, followed by a list of superhuman expectations.

From being a great cook and avid cleaner to having a minimum education of a master’s degree, scroll down to read the delusional prerequisites laid out in the ad, as well as the reactions viewers shared below. Then if you’ve got any tales to tell of your own, let us know all about them in the comments!

Content creator Collins O recently found a wild babysitter job posting with strict requirements and insultingly low pay

Image credits: thatboycollins

So he decided to clap back at the parent and point out how unrealistic this is

Image credits: thatboycollins

You can watch the viral video, which amassed over 2.1 million views, right here

Viewers immediately called out the ridiculous ad in the comments

But this isn’t the first time delusional babysitter ads have been making the rounds online. For example, this anonymous parent with an unreasonable list of demands paying only $75 per week — “non negotiable”

Image credits: goldbricker83

Another hoped to receive serious inquiries only while offering to pay cash under the table

Image credits: protoss12345

One job posting even had the audacity to ask babysitters to work for free

Image credits: anon

And another looked for someone to care for an 8-month-old from 12 am to 8 am — while paying only $60 bi-weekly

Image credits: alexpleasestop23