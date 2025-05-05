Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Always Babysits Her Sister’s Kid, Causes Ridiculous Family Drama When She Refuses It Once
Woman multitasking babysitting her sister's kid while working from home at a desk with laptop and phone.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Always Babysits Her Sister’s Kid, Causes Ridiculous Family Drama When She Refuses It Once

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Family members are often used as free childcare because they’re less likely to say no and are more willing to help out as often as possible. Unfortunately, some parents take advantage of this and never stop to question how much they are demanding of their loved ones.

This is what one woman faced because her sister kept saddling her with last-minute babysitting duties. She couldn’t help out any longer, especially when her grades were on the line, but her sibling and parents didn’t seem to understand her perspective at all.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Everyone wants to help their family out whenever they can, but it can sometimes feel like they are overextending themselves

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she has been working full-time while managing her master’s degree and that her sister often expects her to babysit at the last minute

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even though the woman adored her niece and nephew, she was annoyed by how inconsiderate her sister was of her time

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Again, when her sister asked her to babysit just two hours before she needed help, the woman refused as she had a big exam to prepare for

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Original_Storage1199

    Her refusal led to her sister missing a dinner with her boss, which is why she and her parents were angry at the woman, who felt hurt

    The poster explained that she has already been juggling her full-time job along with her night classes for her degree. Along with that, her elder sister expects her to drop everything and be available for babysitting whenever possible. Although the OP likes spending time with her niece and nephew, she finds it hard to always be available as a childcare option.

    It is always helpful to be there for loved ones when they need it. Babysitting is extremely helpful because it takes some of the tension and stress off the shoulders of parents. It might not always be possible for people to provide childcare, so they shouldn’t be pressured into doing it all the time.

    The poster is usually willing to jump in to help her sibling whenever she can, but due to a big exam of hers, she had to say no once. She couldn’t possibly miss out on it because it was 40% of her grade, but her sister didn’t understand her perspective at all and freaked out on her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to experts, even though we might really want to please people, saying yes all the time might become draining. We might want to help out our family, friends, and other loved ones, but if it puts a big strain on us, we are only doing a disservice to ourselves. Rather than give in to obligations, we should be upfront with the people we love.

    Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The OP’s decision to say no to her sister and set boundaries did not go down well with her family. They felt that she was being selfish by prioritizing her exam rather than being there for her sibling. Her sister also didn’t mention that the reason she wanted childcare was that she had to have dinner with her boss to discuss her promotion.

    Setting boundaries with family can often be very difficult because sometimes loved ones might take this as a personal attack. They may try to guilt-trip the person into giving them exactly what they want and might not even realize how much pain they are causing the individual. Luckily, the OP stayed strong and didn’t give in to her family’s pressure.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The only problem is that she felt bad and like the villain in this situation. Hopefully, this situation made her realize that her sister has been treating her like her default free childcare and that she also deserves some consideration and care. 

    Nobody wants to leave their family in the lurch when they need help, but sometimes it can be extremely difficult to give your time and energy. In such situations, it’s best to take a step back and do what works best for you.

    People were surprised by the sister’s entitled behavior and were glad that the woman turned her down

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    0

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda