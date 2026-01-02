Bro Promises To Babysit Sis’ Kids For Her Anniversary, Cancels Last Minute After Being Asked On Date

ADVERTISEMENT

When family members offer to babysit, it can help take some of the responsibility off the parents ‘ shoulders and give them time to work, complete tasks, or even go on a date. It only becomes a problem if the babysitters cancel at the last minute, leaving the parents to scramble for childcare.

This is exactly what happened when a man left his sister high and dry a day before her anniversary, just so that he could go on a date. She and her husband were incredibly hurt, but the man didn’t feel he did anything wrong.

More info: Reddit

When babysitters cancel without advance notice, it often puts a wrench in any plans the parents might have made

The poster explained that 6 weeks ago, he had promised his sister, Sally, and military brother-in-law, Joe, that he’d babysit their kids on their anniversary

Unfortunately, just a day before his babysitting duties, the guy decided to cancel because a girl asked him out to a hockey game

The couple was heartbroken by the cancellation because it meant they couldn’t get a refund for their hotel room, and that Joe would miss the anniversary yet again

Image credits: Cultural-Cup3195

Even though his sister and brother-in-law were so hurt by his actions, the man felt that they were actually in the wrong for not having a backup plan

The poster explained that he sometimes helped his sister out with childcare and that he didn’t mind, as he enjoyed hanging out with his nephews. That’s why when his sister asked him six weeks in advance to babysit on her anniversary, he was up for helping her out and promised that he’d be there.

This kind of family support, when it comes to childcare, can really help parents out and reduce the burden on them. Experts state that having a relative or loved one babysit is generally better because parents might be able to trust them more and also know that they are reliable in times of need.

Unfortunately, the OP did the exact opposite and went back on his childcare promise less than 24 hours before he was supposed to be there. What he didn’t seem to realize was that by doing that, his sister wouldn’t be able to get a refund for their hotel room, and that his military brother-in-law would miss yet another anniversary.

This kind of promise-breaking is extremely frustrating, and professionals state that it’s important to hold people accountable when they go back on their word. By setting consequences for their actions and confronting them, you can help ensure that this kind of behavior doesn’t happen again, and you don’t get let down once more.

Since the OP had cancelled at the very last-minute, his sister blew up at him and called him a jerk, while his brother-in-law tried to reason with him and offered to buy him tickets to a hockey game on another day. Despite all of that, the poster refused to budge on his decision and tried to turn the tables on them instead.

He felt that it was their fault for not having a backup plan and that they shouldn’t put the blame on him. This obviously annoyed the couple, but they didn’t know what else to do because the OP wasn’t changing his mind, and they didn’t have anyone else whom they could call for support.

It’s clear that the man wasn’t able to see what he had done wrong in the situation and that he didn’t see a problem with breaking his promise. The only issue with that is that going back on your word can slowly erode other people’s trust in you, as well as your trust in yourself, which can be harmful.

The man was so adamant about going on the date instead of helping out his sister that he probably didn’t realize how it could affect their relationship. She might not be able to trust him ever again, and their bond might eventually suffer as a result.

What do you think the poster should have actually done in this situation? Let us know your thoughts and if you’ve ever dealt with someone who keeps breaking their promises.

People were shocked by the man’s callousness and called him out for flaking on his sister

