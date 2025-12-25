Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Parents-To-Be Plan A Baby, Wrongly Assuming Auntie Will Babysit Happily, But She Has Other Plans
Aunt babysitting toddler at home while couple focuses on gym routines and hobbies without sacrificing time.
Family, Relationships

Parents-To-Be Plan A Baby, Wrongly Assuming Auntie Will Babysit Happily, But She Has Other Plans

tarasenko_odessa
Oleg Tarasenko BoredPanda staff
2

32

2

ADVERTISEMENT

After decades of restrictive population policies, many prosperous countries are facing a different problem: there aren’t enough kids, and the age pyramid is becoming alarmingly like a tree with an ever-expanding ‘crown’ of elderly people. Now, governments are encouraging us to have kids, but this raises a question that’s difficult for even the most competent government to solve.

The babysitting issue. Because, for example, relatives aren’t always thrilled when asked to babysit for free. And even less so when you try to trick them into babysitting, as actually happened to the user u/Apprehensive-Fox2655, the author of our story today.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Deciding to have a baby actually means a great responsibility on the parents, and some couples don’t even suspect how huge it is

    Aunt babysitting a toddler in a kitchen, balancing childcare responsibilities while spending time on a laptop.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photos)

    The author of the post is a mom whose youngest kid recently went to school, and the lady expected to have some rest, but to no avail

    Stay-at-home aunt upset as couple wrongly expects her to give up hobbies for babysitting and gym time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a couple not wanting to sacrifice gym time for babysitting and expecting the aunt to give up hobbies.

    Text excerpt discussing a private conversation about standing up for oneself during a family dinner and sibling involvement.

    Image credits: Apprehensive-Fox2655

    Couple and baby lying down looking at each other, highlighting challenges of balancing gym time and babysitting duties.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photos)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It turned out that her brother and his pregnant girlfriend expected her to babysit for them regularly – and even told other relatives this behind her back

    Text update message about planning daycare after realizing the couple doesn’t want to sacrifice gym for babysitting.

    Text showing a conversation about babysitting expectations, focusing on a couple and the aunt’s hobbies conflict.

    Text excerpt expressing frustration over babysitting expectations and childcare affordability from aunt’s perspective.

    Image credits: Apprehensive-Fox2655

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman in a green sweater talking on phone indoors, representing babysitting and gym balance challenges for couples.

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photos)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The aunt-to-be, however, didn’t want to delve into this process once more, and said a flat-out No to bro in a frank conversation with him

    Text discussing a couple upset about sacrificing gym time for babysitting and expecting the aunt to give up her hobbies.

    Text discussing a babysitting aunt expressing frustration about sacrificing her free time for the couple’s lifestyle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a conflict where a couple prioritizes gym over babysitting, expecting the aunt to give up her hobbies.

    Image credits: Apprehensive-Fox2655

    The guy didn’t want to sacrifice his and GF’s gym-going to babysitting, but expected the sister to give up her hobbies instead

    The Original poster (OP) is a stay-at-home mom whose kids are finally at school, and she hoped that at least now she could breathe a sigh of relief after years of this truly devastating toddler race. But it wasn’t to be! A recent Thanksgiving family gathering brought her both happy news and some rather discouraging news, too.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, our heroine learned that her brother and his girlfriend are expecting their first baby. This news alone is very joyful, but then the author discovered that the parents-to-be not only expect her to be the primary babysitter, but are also telling all their friends and relatives about it as if it were a fait accompli. But the truth is, they haven’t even talked about it yet!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Furthermore, the lady has absolutely no intention of becoming a full-time babysitter, something her brother and his partner had talked about as if it were a fact. Sure, she could easily help her bro with this from time to time (even though he’s never babysat for her), but not permanently for sure. Well, the OP also has her own hobbies that she wants to devote some free time to.

    The brother and his girlfriend also have hobbies – they are both avid gym-goers, and the man fears that taking care of the baby will put an end to their interests. When our heroine, in a frank convo, reasonably pointed out that he wanted her to give up her own hobbies, he declared that the child was more important than her activities. So, the OP simply hung up and decided to vent online, seeking some moral support from netizens.

    Man in casual clothes talking on phone at home, discussing gym time and babysitting arrangements.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photos)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I want to point out right away that many people around the world repeatedly encounter requests, pleas, and even demands from fam to babysit for them, and that we’ve even compiled collections of the wittiest refusals. But the case described in this story is exceptional. Because the partners based their very plan to have a baby on the patently false assumption that the auntie would happily agree to give up everything and babysit.

    Perhaps, if the expectant parents aren’t ready to give up their hobby, they should consider paying? “The amount of hours expected during that caregiving time – acknowledging the labor involved in caring for children – is the first step to having a successful relationship,” Care quotes Abbey Sangmeister, a therapist, life coach, and founder of Evolving Whole. Well, this really makes sense.

    But the original poster herself admits that the brother and girlfriend can hardly afford childcare. In any case, honesty is the best option, and the couple should’ve definitely talked to the OP first – perhaps she would’ve agreed. But insistence is also unacceptable here. For example, this dedicated article at Scary Mommy claims that voluntarily involved relatives are, in fact, a true gift for any parent.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And what do the commenters under the original post think about this? Well, almost all of them do agree that infants actually suck up a lot of time, effort, and brainpower – so the author was absolutely right to reject her brother’s entitled demand. “You really need to stand up for yourself when you hear things like that,” one person concluded reasonably. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this point?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most people in the comments gave the author their sincere support and claimed that she doesn’t need to be a free babysitter for her entitled sibling

    Comment exchange about a couple not sacrificing gym time or aunt’s hobbies while babysitting their child.

    Reddit comments discussing a couple not wanting to sacrifice gym time for babysitting and expectations on the aunt’s hobbies.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about a couple expecting the aunt to give up her hobbies to provide babysitting and childcare.

    Screenshot of online discussion about a couple not wanting to sacrifice gym time for babysitting, expecting the aunt to give up hobbies.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user discussing conflicts over babysitting expectations and a couple wanting to keep gym time without sacrificing hobbies.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing a couple not wanting to sacrifice gym time for babysitting and expecting the aunt to give up hobbies.

    Commenters discuss family expectations around babysitting and a couple’s choice to prioritize gym over childcare.

    Reddit discussion about a couple not wanting to sacrifice gym time for babysitting and expecting the aunt to give up hobbies.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing challenges of arranging babysitting without sacrificing personal hobbies or gym time.

    Reddit conversation about a couple not sacrificing gym time for babysitting and expecting the aunt to give up hobbies.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    reddit stories

    32

    2

    32

    2

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought that this was fairly poorly worded (perhaps English isn't the poster's first language, so fair enough) but given the basics of what I was able to get, OP is NTA. Nobody should plan around their sibling being available to look after their baby just because they're child-free. We don't sit around picking our noses; we do actually have lives.

    0
    0points
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am a SAHM (although I have recently started working one day a week) to a kid in school, and I would have loved to look after my nephew so my SIL could help more with her husband's business. But the reason I only work part time is because our kid has several chronic illnesses that require a lot of hospital appointments so I would be a very unreliable babysitter, so I only do it in emergencies. And my SIL has never asked for more than that because she knows.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought that this was fairly poorly worded (perhaps English isn't the poster's first language, so fair enough) but given the basics of what I was able to get, OP is NTA. Nobody should plan around their sibling being available to look after their baby just because they're child-free. We don't sit around picking our noses; we do actually have lives.

    0
    0points
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am a SAHM (although I have recently started working one day a week) to a kid in school, and I would have loved to look after my nephew so my SIL could help more with her husband's business. But the reason I only work part time is because our kid has several chronic illnesses that require a lot of hospital appointments so I would be a very unreliable babysitter, so I only do it in emergencies. And my SIL has never asked for more than that because she knows.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT