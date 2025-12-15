Lady Expects Sis To Babysit 4 Kids For Free, Uses The ‘Family Card’ After She Demands £120 For It

ADVERTISEMENT

If a relative asks you to babysit for them, would you charge money for it? Okay, but what if it’s regular babysitting? In fact, many people do believe that any work in this world should be paid for – even when it comes to your siblings.

Well, the user u/Meeky_Geeky, the narrator of our story today, has recently been preferring to charge their older sister for babysitting her five kids – and thinks it’s a fairly reasonable fee. However, as it recently turned out, the sister actually has a completely different point of view…

More info: Reddit

Having voluntarily involved relatives is a true blessing from above for any parent – but for regular babysitting, one should definitely expect to pay them

Four kids sitting at a table as one takes a selfie, illustrating family babysitting expectations and sibling dynamics.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post has an elder sister, a mom of 5, and babysits for her regularly but usually charges her something for this

Text post discussing a lady expecting her sister to babysit four kids for free using the family card excuse.

Text message conversation about babysitting 4 kids, with a family dispute over payment and expectations.

Text message about refusing to babysit four kids for free due to financial constraints and family expectations.

Text discussing babysitting costs and family issues about babysitting four kids and using the family card.

Image credits: Meeky_Geeky

Woman babysitting child at home, highlighting family dynamics and expectations around babysitting for free.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The kids usually come to the author’s home, since their parents throw a huge, loud party with buds at home, so it’s an additional load on the electric bills and food

Text message conversation discussing financial struggles and willingness to babysit children for family.

Text excerpt about a lady expecting her sister to babysit four kids for free, using the family card argument.

Text-based post showing the phrase AITA? questioning if expecting sister to babysit 4 kids for free is fair.

Woman frustrated while talking on phone, highlighting family card conflict over babysitting 4 kids for free.

Text about sister expecting babysitting for free and using family card after demanding payment for babysitting four kids.

Text about lady expecting sis to babysit 4 kids for free, using family card after demanding £120 for babysitting.

Image credits: Meeky_Geeky

Two kids playing video games on couch, illustrating family babysitting expectations and demands for payment.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Recently, the sis asked the sibling to babysit once more and offered around $160 overall – but then said she can’t afford it

Lady expects sister to babysit 4 kids for free, uses family card after she demands payment for babysitting.

Text excerpt discussing challenges of babysitting 4 kids, including food and meal accommodations for multiple children.

Image credits: Meeky_Geeky

When the author said they wouldn’t babysit for free, the sister attempted to guilt trip them into free babysitting – and got mad as she didn’t succeed

The Original poster (OP) says their older sister has five kids, and from time to time, she brings them to her sibling for babysitting. They charge money, because having extra guests with all their tablets and consoles increases their electric bills dramatically. The sis can’t invite the author to her place, because any evening without kids for them actually results in a noisy party with booze and loud friends.

This time, the sister offered the OP and their partner £120 (~$160), which they readily accepted. Then, a few days later, she called again and said the offer was rescinded because they couldn’t afford that amount of money. However, on the day she was supposed to go partying with her husband, the sis reached out to the author again and literally demanded they babysit for free.

The original poster declined the idea because they and their partner already had other plans for the day – and because they knew perfectly well that if they gave in to the persuasion once, it would become their “immediate responsibility” in the sister’s eyes. The sis, however, declared that “they’re all family,” and that relatives should support each other.

The author frankly explained that if the sister really needed babysitting that day, she should try to hire a professional babysitter and compare their rates. These arguments had no effect on the outraged woman, and the original poster simply decided to take this online seeking support from netizens.

Woman looking stressed sitting on a couch with a boy in the background, illustrating family expecting free babysitting.

Image credits: bearfotos / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The question of whether babysitting for relatives should be free is actually as old as time, and many people have different answers here. However, experts today note that it’s in fact highly acceptable to demand money for regular babysitting, especially if you’re truly strapped for cash.

“Providing relief by taking care of someone’s children for free can be monumental for young families, but the reality is that some people can’t afford it,” Scary Mommy quotes Lizzie Post, co-president at the Emily Post Institute. “It’s fine to negotiate and talk about it.” But if we’re actually talking about negotiating, how low or high is the price the OP is asking?

Well, according to Childcare.co.uk, the average babysitting rate in the UK today is between £6 and £10 per hour ($8-$13). So, even if we ignore the fact that the original poster was asking for 4 kids to be babysat and fed, that’s at least twice the daily rate the sister originally offered. In other words, the author is 100% right. Period.

According to the overwhelming majority of commenters, the OP did everything correctly, and if their sis truly wanted to have some free time with her spouse, she should’ve either forked out for a professional babysitter or changed her weekend plans completely. Manipulating relatives is completely unacceptable, the responders are pretty much sure. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this?

Most commenters also claimed that the author did everything right – and urged them to not give in to any sister’s manipulations

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a lady expecting her sister to babysit 4 kids for free using the family card.

Reddit discussion about lady expecting sister to babysit 4 kids for free and using family card after charging £120.

Screenshot of online comment discussing babysitting four kids and expecting free help using the family card argument.

Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing manipulative parents expecting free babysitting using the family card excuse.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to a story about a lady expecting her sister to babysit 4 kids for free.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment stating NTA and discussing babysitting 4 kids and the family card demand for £120.

Comment from Reddit user Axiom713 explaining why sister is not responsible for babysitting four kids for free.

Screenshot of a social media comment stating not wanting to babysit is a valid reason, related to babysitting family kids for free dispute.