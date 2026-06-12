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Beautiful art, applied or otherwise, tends to take a lot of work, talent and creativity. But sometimes inordinate resources are put into an idea that doesn’t seem worth it, no matter how much time and effort one applies.

Sometimes fantastic talent ends up meeting downright horrible taste and we’ve gathered some of the best examples of that from across the internet. When I say, poor taste, I mean almost borderline offensive. Otherwise, get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be confused, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.