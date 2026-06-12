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Beautiful art, applied or otherwise, tends to take a lot of work, talent and creativity. But sometimes inordinate resources are put into an idea that doesn’t seem worth it, no matter how much time and effort one applies.

Sometimes fantastic talent ends up meeting downright horrible taste and we’ve gathered some of the best examples of that from across the internet. When I say, poor taste, I mean almost borderline offensive. Otherwise, get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be confused, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Wouldn't Want To End Up There Drunk

Black and white checkered bathroom with distorted patterns and sink

plasmaVine Report

6points
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    #2

    Worm Lamp ?

    Worm lamp wall light with bronze and Swarovski crystals art design

    hideawaybones Report

    6points
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    #3

    This Is What Happens When Pottery Majors Hang Out With Fiber Arts Majors

    Humanoid ceramic bowl with green yarn hair and facial features including nose picking

    sad_toastclub Report

    6points
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    #4

    Eggs Tra Bright Idea With Very Questionable Wiring

    Chicken lamp with glowing light bulb tail as quirky lighting art

    callum_fairfax Report

    6points
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    #5

    He’s Not Getting Presents, He Is The Present

    He’s Not Getting Presents, He Is The Present

    balconyplant_kit Report

    6points
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    #6

    Post-Op Atbge Cake

    Realistic leg cake with tattoos and bandage showcasing impressive skill waste

    ephemeralz Report

    6points
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    #7

    Some Nails I Came Across This Morning

    Nails designed to look like realistic teeth with gem decorations

    asumait_11 Report

    6points
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    #8

    Bedazzled Oceangate Submersible Purse

    Woman holding bejeweled Ocean Spray cranberry bag with floral dress

    abaganoush Report

    5points
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    #9

    Literal 9/11 Humidifier

    Model Twin Towers phone sculpture with city skyline and smoke effects

    Successful-Pop7567 Report

    5points
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    #10

    For Those Who Love To Keep It Classy

    Stylish silver and gold cigarette ear cuff jewelry design

    bike_lane_bill Report

    5points
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    #11

    Chevy Cavalier Trike?

    White car modified into a three-wheeled vehicle with open sides

    87_4-Runner Report

    5points
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    #12

    Well, Look

    Toenails painted with realistic eyeball nail art designs

    quick_justice Report

    5points
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    #13

    Pill-Blister Handbag

    Fashionable handbag designed to look like pill blister pack

    wrongturnz Report

    5points
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    #14

    1993 Vw Converse Car

    1993 Volkswagen Jetta car modified to look like a giant Converse shoe

    patrickd175 Report

    5points
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    #15

    This Brush Has Seen Things It Can’t Unsee

    Comical face-shaped toilet brush holder with exaggerated mouth design

    solyss1a Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    "Shoet"

    Purple high heel shoe toilet combining footwear and bathroom fixtures

    MoonBarista Report

    5points
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    #17

    Anyone Wants Sneakers For Their Shirt Collar?

    White sneaker worn as a necktie with gold chain highlighting questionable fashion

    anikkundu1998 Report

    5points
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    #18

    Ashton Cush Chair

    Antique chair with photograph printed on oval backrest

    HollywoodAndTerds Report

    5points
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    #19

    Duckmelon Table

    Side view of woman with face tattoo and realistic red teardrop under eye

    Jazzspur Report

    5points
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    #20

    The Normal Teardrop Tattoos Just Weren’t Enough I Guess

    Close-up of face tattoo with realistic red teardrop and faded lettering near eye

    m_autumnal Report

    5points
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    #21

    Christmas Tree Topper. Both Love It And Hate It

    Starfish sculpture with a human-like face and eyes

    Anahata_Green Report

    5points
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    #22

    Skatercowboy

    Pair of black and white sneakers combined with western-style cowboy boots

    GentlemenHODL Report

    5points
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    #23

    Denim Side Table, Anyone?

    Unique side table covered in denim fabric with jean pockets

    Fluid-Bet6223 Report

    5points
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    tessadawn79 avatar
    Tessa Dawn
    Tessa Dawn
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great pencil placement haha

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    This Will Hurt 100%

    Close-up of a prosthetic hand with realistic teeth embedded on the fingers

    I0vepeaches Report

    5points
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    #25

    Facebook Marketplace Find

    Intricately woven wicker motorcycle showcasing craftsmanship

    Lady_Brachiosaur Report

    5points
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    #26

    Impressive Craftsmanship, Deeply Uncomfortable To Touch

    Unique door handle shaped like a realistic outstretched hand on a dark door

    timberpoint_river Report

    5points
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    #27

    Too Realistic

    Too Realistic

    DriftedHalo01 Report

    5points
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    #28

    Local On Facebook

    Crown Royal handmade tie quilt bed spread with blue and yellow stitching

    aliays Report

    4points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t know if it still does but Crown Royal whiskey used to come in a velvet bag. Here someone had stitched a bunch together to make a bedspread

    1
    1point
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    #29

    Atbge

    Handcrafted go-kart made from a shopping cart frame

    stronkreptile Report

    4points
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    #30

    My Eyes Are Up Here

    Close-up of ear piercings with eyeball-shaped jewelry

    OkiDokiPanic Report

    4points
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    #31

    Big Brain Brat

    Green pickup with giant brain sculpture on roof driving on highway

    mythbehaved Report

    4points
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    #32

    This Chess Set

    Chess set with carved wooden Native American and cowboy figures

    chaddrrpeppers Report

    4points
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    #33

    Epoxy Coated Plywood Table

    Table with clear resin top showing wooden construction underneath

    V8TITAN Report

    4points
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    #34

    A Hairstylist With... Special... Talent

    Creative haircut with sharp lines and unique fringes style

    cheeseburger888 Report

    4points
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    #35

    This Thing Is A Bright Orange Porsche Turned Bike. Deathtrap On Wheels

    Person holding doll dressed as Jar Jar Binks character from Star Wars

    asds455123456789 Report

    4points
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    #36

    This Gold Plated And Bone Dragon Car Is Something Else

    Handmade watermelon table with duck feet and detailed seed pattern

    TheRuiner666 Report

    4points
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    #37

    Art Deco Porsche

    Car covered in ornate golden sculpture decorations in interior setting

    wavewithdrawl Report

    4points
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    #38

    Napkin Holder

    Tissue dispenser designed with exaggerated red lips and nose

    Milk--Sheikh Report

    4points
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    #39

    Proof He’s Committed All The Way To The Grave

    Green car towing matching green coffin trailer with funny license plate on highway

    osakaNika Report

    4points
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    #40

    Jaguar Xjs Learjet Edition

    Unique car modified to pull a small airplane in creative design

    7otu5 Report

    4points
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    #41

    Fake Fod Pizza Hat

    Realistic pizza-shaped hat demonstrating food replica skills

    Mammoth_Society_8991 Report

    4points
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    #42

    Biblically Accurate Cherub

    Figurine covered in multiple eye patterns with hand raised, displayed indoors

    hodaza Report

    4points
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    #43

    Chocolate Puppy

    Chocolate dessert shaped like a sleeping puppy on a plate with flower petals

    Puffa_tote Report

    4points
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    #44

    These Are About As Crazy As The Reactor 4 Humidifier

    These Are About As Crazy As The Reactor 4 Humidifier

    Soros_G Report

    4points
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    #45

    My Hairstylist Has A Hair Dryer That Looks Like A Revolver

    My Hairstylist Has A Hair Dryer That Looks Like A Revolver

    window-fly Report

    4points
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    #46

    Handmade Cigarette Blanket

    Snow globe souvenir featuring Chernobyl with unusual design and black specks

    portezbie Report

    4points
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    #47

    Found In The Wild

    Blue trash bin converted into oversized speaker showing questionable skill use

    asswoopman Report

    4points
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    #48

    I Used To Model In Hair Shows And I Was Used For A "Special" Demonstration. I Had No Choice In Cut Or Colour, Which Is Fine, And I Agreed To The Shave, But He Didn't Tell Me He Was Going To Shave Tire Tracks Into The Side Of My Head, In Front Of A Live Audience

    Intricate geometric hair design shaved on side of red-haired person

    ohheysarahjay Report

    3points
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    #49

    My Boss Just Sent This To Our Work Gc

    Washing machine and dryer decorated with matching wildlife patterned wallpaper and panels

    pickleliks888 Report

    3points
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    #50

    Hood Mural

    Car hood featuring detailed apocalyptic dog and clown artwork

    TrapMaster27 Report

    3points
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    #51

    Engine Is Shot

    Car engine cover engraved with Charlie Kirk memorial art

    the-master-planner Report

    3points
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    #52

    South Park Jd Vance

    Cartoon-style leg tattoo of a man in a suit with a large head

    leahscare Report

    3points
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    #53

    This Guy Turned His Gmc Truck Into A Pickup (Brazil)

    White GMC truck with a custom extended rear body on the road

    bifeee Report

    3points
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    #54

    KFC Crocs At Goodwill

    Funny fried chicken crocs shoes with realistic food print design

    Giraffecaster Report

    3points
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    #55

    Taking The "Jacket" In Jacket Potato Literally

    Man wearing puffy jacket designed to look like a giant cracker

    jamoche_2 Report

    3points
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    #56

    High Fashion Medieval Serf

    Black and white side profile of man with unusual sculpted haircut

    korpall Report

    3points
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    #57

    Ive Not Only Done This Once Ive Done It Twice

    Luxury car with elaborate dragon-themed front design and gull wing doors open

    rraccoons Report

    3points
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    #58

    Still Too Soon

    Tiny metal sculpture of burning twin towers held in hand

    the_red_scimitar Report

    3points
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    #59

    Devil Eating Man ♂️

    Realistic neck tattoo showing screaming faces in dark style

    Other_Cucumber7750 Report

    3points
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    #60

    Do These Belong Here? I Bought Them. I Am Sorry

    Wide denim jeans decorated with a row of small toy cars on the side

    Wild_Arugula294 Report

    3points
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    #61

    Thought This One Belonged Here

    Detailed octopus tattoo covering a person's back and side

    Glob-Goblin Report

    3points
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    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. Thats some incredible work

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #62

    Denny's Limited Edition, Sticky Kicks, The "First-Ever Sneakers Made With Real Denny’s Syrup."

    Shoe designed to look like pancakes with syrup, branded with Denny's logo

    Giraffecaster Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    I Choose You!

    Tattoo of angry baby butterfly highlighting dubious skill application

    decodeyoutokyo Report

    3points
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    #64

    The Shrug

    Toilet with animal print rug in bathroom featuring water heater and wooden floor

    xXWaspXx Report

    2points
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    #65

    Like Crazy But Low Key?? Kind Of A Serve…

    Woman with unique braided hairstyle resembling a tail at Dunkin Donuts

    Rich-Lobster5754 Report

    2points
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    #66

    Framed Gun Toilet Seat Found At Goodwill

    Toilet seat decorated with miniature gun replicas

    skulletbaby Report

    2points
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    #67

    Get In My Belly!!

    House with artistic black panther garage door murals

    Ok_Try_1217 Report

    2points
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    #68

    Ow, My Fontanelle!

    Creepy baby face planter flowerpot with large blue eyes

    seanfish Report

    2points
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    #69

    Leather Computer Mouse

    Leather mouse and matching mousepad showcasing unique leather craftsmanship

    be4ou Report

    2points
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    #70

    What Style Should I Bring To Math Exam Tomorrow For Maximum Score?

    Calculator decorated with wings and eyelashes for creative art

    Old-Particular-5768 Report

    2points
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    #71

    Because Who Doesn't Want Their Entire Forearm Taken Up By Pickle Rick?

    Tattoo of muscular cartoon pickle standing on angry rat on forearm

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Glass Marble Of Abraham Lincoln With A Blast Of Red Coming From The Back Of His Head

    Sculpted face inside clear resin sphere showing wasted skills in art

    mybustersword Report

    2points
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    #73

    Mako Shark Head On Horse Bust

    Unicorn sculpture with sharp teeth and detailed mane design

    NotThePopeProbably Report

    2points
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    #74

    A Stretched Bug

    Yellow stretched limousine car parked on grass near tree in residential area

    dredre27332 Report

    2points
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    #75

    Steampunk TV Stand (Reupload)

    TV mounted on wall with industrial copper and black pipe frame

    Dr_N00B Report

    2points
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    #76

    Tasteful Decor

    Bigfoot figure holding rolling pin with skillfully crafted design

    Ok-Magician1230 Report

    2points
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    #77

    Star Dew Valley Lovers

    Creative art piece showing lips, tongue, and teeth with colorful nature design sculpture

    Flailing_ameoba Report

    2points
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    #78

    Shark Bike

    Motorcycle painted with shark and flag design displaying unusual craftsmanship

    Absolve_N0ne Report

    2points
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    #79

    Backlit Kitchen Island

    Illuminated slab of marble with glowing veined design at night

    Bananetyne Report

    2points
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    #80

    This Table

    Artistic wooden table with twisted legs and polished top

    Conscious_Side1647 Report

    2points
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    #81

    Cow TV

    Television embedded in a cow-shaped wooden frame mounted on wall

    Absolve_N0ne Report

    2points
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    #82

    This Chair

    White leather chair shaped like a high-heeled shoe with tufted back

    Lynx_673 Report

    2points
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    #83

    Comic Book Expoxy Kitchen Floor

    Kitchen floor decorated with comic book covers as flooring using creative skills

    alman3007 Report

    1point
    POST
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