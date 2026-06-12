“Both Love It And Hate It”: 83 Times People Wasted Their Skills On These Questionable Ideas (New Pics)
Beautiful art, applied or otherwise, tends to take a lot of work, talent and creativity. But sometimes inordinate resources are put into an idea that doesn’t seem worth it, no matter how much time and effort one applies.
Sometimes fantastic talent ends up meeting downright horrible taste and we’ve gathered some of the best examples of that from across the internet. When I say, poor taste, I mean almost borderline offensive. Otherwise, get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be confused, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.
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I Wouldn't Want To End Up There Drunk
Worm Lamp ?
This Is What Happens When Pottery Majors Hang Out With Fiber Arts Majors
Eggs Tra Bright Idea With Very Questionable Wiring
He’s Not Getting Presents, He Is The Present
Post-Op Atbge Cake
Some Nails I Came Across This Morning
Bedazzled Oceangate Submersible Purse
Literal 9/11 Humidifier
For Those Who Love To Keep It Classy
Chevy Cavalier Trike?
Well, Look
Pill-Blister Handbag
1993 Vw Converse Car
This Brush Has Seen Things It Can’t Unsee
"Shoet"
Anyone Wants Sneakers For Their Shirt Collar?
Ashton Cush Chair
Duckmelon Table
The Normal Teardrop Tattoos Just Weren’t Enough I Guess
Christmas Tree Topper. Both Love It And Hate It
Skatercowboy
Denim Side Table, Anyone?
This Will Hurt 100%
Facebook Marketplace Find
Impressive Craftsmanship, Deeply Uncomfortable To Touch
Too Realistic
Local On Facebook
I don’t know if it still does but Crown Royal whiskey used to come in a velvet bag. Here someone had stitched a bunch together to make a bedspread