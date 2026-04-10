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Relationships are supposed to feel like a safe place, not an escape room where one partner has to decode vague clues, hidden meanings, and emotional Morse code. But when someone insists their feelings should be “common sense,” even ordinary conversations can start feeling exhausting.

One woman turned to an online community to vent after her emotionally avoidant boyfriend got upset that she didn’t magically realize his biopsy results were shaping his entire day, despite him repeatedly insisting it was “no big deal.” Now she’s asking the internet if she’s the jerk.

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes the biggest relationship problems start when one person expects to be understood without ever saying what they actually mean

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One woman says years of vague comments and “common sense” arguments with her boyfriend have left her exhausted from carrying the entire emotional translation job

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Even a cute sketchbook date took a weird turn when he got annoyed instead of simply asking her to look up at him

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What should have been a sweet bonding moment left her wondering why he turns connection into guesswork at every turn

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Then, out of nowhere, he called to reveal he’d already gone through doctor visits and a biopsy without mentioning any of it before

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Although he insisted the results were probably nothing serious, she quietly marked the date and chose to take his reassurance at face value

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The real communication mess started when she tried to make plans around the same day he’d be getting his medical results

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When she asked him to clarify what “I’ll see how I feel” actually meant, he got offended that she didn’t automatically connect the dots

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Completely drained from being treated like a mind reader, she turned to netizens to ask whether wanting direct communication makes her a jerk, or just human

The original poster (OP) says her relationship has slowly turned into an exhausting game of emotional charades. Her boyfriend rarely states his feelings outright, instead dropping vague hints and insisting she should fill in the blanks with “common sense.” Cute in theory, maybe, but in reality, she’s feeling more drained than deeply connected.

Apparently, the pattern pops up even in small, even supposedly sweet, moments. During a sketchbook date, he got annoyed that she kept looking down at her paper, then deliberately turned his drawing of her into a joke. Because apparently communication now comes with optional subtitles and unnecessary attitude attached.

The real drama started when he casually revealed he’d already had a biopsy, insisting it was “nothing”. Taking him at his word, OP didn’t push. But when she tried to make plans around his results date, he hit her with a vague “I’ll see how I feel.”

When she tried to clarify whether he meant his energy level or the actual results, he got mad that she didn’t instantly decode his meaning. According to him, it should’ve been obvious the biopsy outcome would dictate his day. For OP, though, it was just another reminder that she’s carrying the emotional labor for two, so she turned to netizens for help.

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Look, there’s big a difference between needing emotional space and expecting your partner to perform psychic labor on demand. By the time “common sense” becomes code for “guess what I refuse to say,” the real issue isn’t the biopsy at all, it’s the communication pattern quietly grinding the relationship to dust.

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Psychologists often describe this kind of relationship dynamic as emotional avoidance mixed with indirect communication, a fancy way of saying one person keeps their feelings locked in a vault and hands their partner the world’s worst treasure map.

And that’s exactly where resentment starts breeding. Relationship experts say once one partner is stuck managing their own emotions and decoding somebody else’s mystery inner world, they’re doing 100% of the emotional labor, and burnout is practically baked in. No wonder OP’s exhausted, right?

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The whole “it’s just common sense” line is especially telling – if it needs to be explained every. single. time. then no, it’s not common sense. More often, it’s just one person mistaking their private internal logic for shared relationship reality.

The medical side of this story adds another layer of emotional weight, too. Health anxiety, trauma, and fear can absolutely make people withdraw. But experts are pretty clear on this one: trauma may explain why someone shuts down, yet it still doesn’t make mind-reading a fair job requirement for their partner.

At the end of the day, OP isn’t upset about one vague sentence. She’s exhausted by a relationship that requires constant guesswork because her boyfriend is still communicating like his feelings are a puzzle, wrapped in an enigma, shrouded in mystery.

What’s your take? Is expecting a partner to “just know” ever fair, or is this kind of mind-reading demand a fast track to emotional burnout? Let us know in the comments below!

In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the woman was not the jerk in the situation and slammed her boyfriend for being so unreasonable

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