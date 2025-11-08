ADVERTISEMENT

As passengers, we all hope that the people keeping our plane in the sky take their jobs seriously. And, of course, they do. But that doesn’t mean those who work on board can’t have a laugh about it. After all, a little fun makes even long-haul days easier to handle.

That’s where the Instagram page Aviation Humor comes in. It’s filled with posts that perfectly capture life above the clouds, from relatable crew moments to the quirks of those traveling with them. Scroll down to see their funniest memes and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

P.S. You don’t have to be an expert to enjoy them—if you love everything about flying, you’ll feel right at home.

#1

Man reading a book titled How To Be Happy, finding a page that says Learn to Fly with an airplane illustration aviation memes.

aviationhumor Report

    #2

    List of reasons loving the letter A with aviation keywords like airport, airplane, and adventure for aviation memes fans.

    aviationhumor Report

    #3

    Flight attendant serving drinks on airplane, sharing a humorous aviation meme about the captain’s secret life.

    aviationhumor Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    "But what he also doesent know, ive arranged for Amsterdam family to meat him at destination.."

    #4

    Car interior with airplane cockpit gauges and controls, blending aviation instruments for aviation memes.

    aviationhumor Report

    #5

    Cockpit view with pilots and airplane controls, aviation meme highlighting pilots and turn signal use for aviation enthusiasts.

    aviationhumor Report

    #6

    Side-by-side images showing an airplane galley from flight attendants' view and a scrambled Rubik's cube from passengers' view, aviation memes.

    aviationhumor Report

    #7

    Pilot with arm extended out of cockpit window, humorous aviation meme for people who spend more time in the air than on the ground.

    aviationhumor Report

    #8

    Young boy with a slight smile representing aviation memes about claiming a seat for people spending time in the air.

    aviationhumor Report

    #9

    Boeing 737 Max airplane with an open door showing the interior, highlighting aviation memes for frequent flyers.

    aviationhumor Report

    #10

    Couple having a humorous conversation about flying Boeing 737 Max, aviation memes for frequent flyers included.

    aviationhumor Report

    #11

    Aircraft engine control switches labeled ENG 1 and ENG 2 with a Spain sticker, aviation memes about flying and aircraft systems.

    aviationhumor Report

    #12

    Relationship status checklist with a red check on looking up when hearing an airplane for aviation memes fans.

    aviationhumor Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    𝖿𝗅𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍𝗋𝖺𝖽𝖺𝗋𝟤𝟦.𝖼𝗈𝗆

    #13

    Man grilling food inside a repurposed airplane engine jet used as a unique aviation meme-themed barbecue grill.

    aviationhumor Report

    #14

    Inflated airplane safety equipment humor inside a cabin, highlighting aviation memes for frequent flyers in the air.

    aviationhumor Report

    #15

    Airplane wing accidentally caught on a light pole on the tarmac at night, aviation memes inspiration for frequent flyers.

    aviationhumor Report

    #16

    Group of people on a roller coaster with one calm man circled, illustrating aviation memes for frequent air travelers.

    aviationhumor Report

    #17

    Man in a suit looking confused at a quiz screen, captioned about people who work in aviation losing track of days.

    aviationhumor Report

    #18

    Humorous aviation meme showing how a jet engine works with air, money, and noise labeled in a colorful diagram.

    aviationhumor Report

    #19

    Passenger reading a newspaper with a taped cardboard sign over airplane emergency exit in an aviation meme setting.

    aviationhumor Report

    #20

    Diagram of complex airport gates and pathways with planes, illustrating aviation humor for people who spend time in the air.

    aviationhumor Report

    #21

    Pink suitcase with a sad face drawn on it at the bottom of wooden stairs, representing emotional baggage aviation meme.

    aviationhumor Report

    #22

    Two men in pilot uniforms share a humorous aviation meme about age and engaging autopilot at 200.

    aviationhumor Report

    #23

    Close-up of a Boeing 747 windshield with red arrow and white BMW M8 car illustrating aviation memes for air travelers.

    aviationhumor Report

    #24

    Two-part aviation meme showing a crashed plane on snow and pilots in cockpit with humor about debrief items, aviation memes.

    aviationhumor Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Same here, no deaths. 𝗁𝗍𝗍𝗉𝗌://𝗐𝗐𝗐.𝖻𝖺𝖺𝖺-𝖺𝖼𝗋𝗈.𝖼𝗈𝗆/𝗌𝗂𝗍𝖾𝗌/𝖽𝖾𝖿𝖺𝗎𝗅𝗍/𝖿𝗂𝗅𝖾𝗌/𝖼𝗋𝖺𝗌𝗁/𝗂𝗆𝖺𝗀𝖾𝗌/𝖮𝖸-𝖪𝖧𝖮-𝟥.𝗃𝗉𝗀

    #25

    Man in pilot uniform reading a book titled How Airplanes Fly, paired with a motivational Richard Branson quote about opportunity.

    aviationhumor Report

    #26

    Small single-engine airplane on runway with a Bottom Gun logo, perfect for aviation memes about time spent in the air.

    aviationhumor Report

    #27

    Cartoon of children trick-or-treating as flight crew, with luggage and Halloween pumpkins on a porch at night.

    aviationhumor Report

    #28

    Airplane wing held together with duct tape mid-flight, aviation meme about airline promises to get you there.

    aviationhumor Report

    #29

    Passengers sitting inside an airplane cabin and a man with tools at the airport in aviation memes for frequent flyers.

    aviationhumor Report

    #30

    Pilot dressed in uniform using a white cane and pulling luggage at an airport, aviation memes for frequent flyers concept.

    aviationhumor Report

    #31

    Jet fighter aircraft flying in formation with a humorous caption about lying on a CV, related to aviation memes.

    aviationhumor Report

    #32

    Cockpit controls labeled as easy to understand contrasted with a washing machine overflowing with foam, aviation memes humor.

    aviationhumor Report

    #33

    Comparison of two hotel rooms during layovers, illustrating the difference in comfort for aviation travelers with long layovers.

    aviationhumor Report

    #34

    A baby wearing a face mask on an airplane with passengers standing in the aisle, aviation memes context.

    aviationhumor Report

    #35

    Flight attendant serving a passenger on a plane in an aviation meme about choosing coffee or tea during a flight.

    aviationhumor Report

    #36

    Dog wearing a bandana sitting in an airplane cockpit representing aviation memes and smooth landings.

    aviationhumor Report

    #37

    Text meme about airport security and frozen water bottle, related to aviation memes for frequent flyers and air travelers.

    aviationhumor Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Those things they are looking for won't freeze, as I understand..

    #38

    Metal Air & Space Museum building exterior and empty interior hangar space in a rural aviation setting.

    aviationhumor Report

    #39

    Luggage handle separated from suitcase on airport conveyor belt showing aviation memes humor.

    aviationhumor Report

    #40

    Nose of Enola Gay bomber and vintage yellow-blue biplane with pilot, aviation memes for air travel enthusiasts.

    aviationhumor Report

    #41

    Cartoon of an aircraft talking to the Grim Reaper with aviation memes about being the best aircraft.

    aviationhumor Report

    #42

    Man and woman in a car with aviation memes showing contrasting feelings about planes and flying.

    aviationhumor Report

    #43

    Cloud formation resembling a face, with text about the irony of getting a window seat in aviation memes for frequent flyers.

    aviationhumor Report

    #44

    Golden retriever peeking between airplane seats with a water bottle and snacks on the tray table, aviation travel humor.

    aviationhumor Report

    #45

    Pilot weather forecasting stone hanging on chain with humorous conditions and forecasts in aviation memes style.

    aviationhumor Report

    #46

    Aviation meme showing a humorous conversation about flight attendants asking pilots to land the plane.

    aviationhumor Report

    #47

    Humorous aviation meme showing unusual Airbus Industrie aircraft with text about staring at your crush.

    aviationhumor Report

    #48

    Aviation meme showing the process of sending an email compared to an airplane taking off and an attached file delay.

    aviationhumor Report

    #49

    Airplane-shaped rice on a plate with the caption who ordered the plane rice aviation memes humor humor in the air travel context

    aviationhumor Report

    #50

    Comparison of training hours for barber school, police academy, and aviation commercial pilots with a nervous monkey meme reaction.

    aviationhumor Report

    #51

    Cartoon of God accidentally pouring too much passion for flying, a humorous aviation meme for frequent flyers.

    aviationhumor Report

    #52

    Dog sitting on an airplane seat among passengers, featured in a humorous aviation meme about safety demos.

    aviationhumor Report

    #53

    Comparison of calf muscles before and after an hour of circuits in a C172 aircraft, aviation memes for frequent flyers.

    aviationhumor Report

    #54

    Engineering flowchart humor with WD-40 and tape, a popular aviation meme for pilots and frequent flyers.

    aviationhumor Report

    #55

    Man smiling with eyes closed enjoying the smell of turbine exhaust at the airport aviation memes concept.

    aviationhumor Report

    #56

    Text message showing champagne and business class screen, a humorous aviation meme about upgrading and flying experience.

    aviationhumor Report

    #57

    Flight crew with curious expressions on a nearly empty airplane, aviation memes for people who spend more time in the air than on the ground

    aviationhumor Report

    #58

    Cute cartoon organs with faces talking about their functions, ending with a brain saying tell them you're a pilot for aviation memes.

    aviationhumor Report

    #59

    Runway marked with large white Xs and tire marks, caption questioning use of Roman numerals on runways in aviation memes.

    aviationhumor Report

    #60

    Pie chart showing perks of being a pilot including money, work-life balance, and making family proud in aviation memes context.

    aviationhumor Report

    #61

    Airplane model placed in snow with wing and body imprints, showcasing aviation humor for aviation memes fans.

    aviationhumor Report

    #62

    Passenger asking flight attendant for drink options, highlighting aviation memes about air travel experiences and humor.

    aviationhumor Report

    #63

    Passengers raising arms on a crowded airplane next to a monkey hanging in a jungle, aviation memes humor concept.

    aviationhumor Report

    #64

    Snowman dressed as a pilot with aviator sunglasses and uniform, featuring aviation memes about de-icing and flying humor.

    aviationhumor Report

    #65

    Scene from a popular TV show with a king wearing a crown, humorously captioned about aviation crew scheduling.

    aviationhumor Report

    #66

    Text meme questioning expensive plane tickets and requesting a ride, related to aviation memes for frequent flyers.

    aviationhumor Report

    #67

    Small dog tucked in bed with text about layover plans, reflecting aviation memes for people spending more time in the air.

    aviationhumor Report

    #68

    Running to the boarding gate as a favorite workout, humor for aviation enthusiasts who spend more time in the air.

    aviationhumor Report

