ADVERTISEMENT

As passengers, we all hope that the people keeping our plane in the sky take their jobs seriously. And, of course, they do. But that doesn’t mean those who work on board can’t have a laugh about it. After all, a little fun makes even long-haul days easier to handle.

That’s where the Instagram page Aviation Humor comes in. It’s filled with posts that perfectly capture life above the clouds, from relatable crew moments to the quirks of those traveling with them. Scroll down to see their funniest memes and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

P.S. You don’t have to be an expert to enjoy them—if you love everything about flying, you’ll feel right at home.