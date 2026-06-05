Australia’s Youngest Offender Committed One Of The Nation’s Darkest Crimes — And It Casts A Shadow 25 Years On

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On June 3 Australia ruled that its youngest convicted m*rderer will remain behind bars after a court heard he had again breached strict supervision orders, accessed compromising underage material, and “boasted” about it.

The man, identified by the court-assigned pseudonym SLD, was sentenced in June 2026 to four years and six months in prison, with a non-parole period of two years and 11 months.

Highlights Australia’s youngest convicted m*rderer was sentenced again after breaching strict supervision orders.

SLD was 13 when he abducted and stabbed 3-year-old Courtney Morley-Clarke from her NSW Central Coast home.

The criminal used his freedom in 2023 to approach about 200 women and children, as well as download illegal material.

SLD appeared at Campbelltown Local Court in prison greens, brought in by correctional officers, and sat quietly as Judge Paul Johnson dealt with the latest chapter in a case that has haunted the country for 25 years.

Many Australians have seemingly run out of patience, with calls for capital punishment flooding the internet.

It all began in January 2001, when SLD, then only 13 years old, pulled three-year-old Courtney Morley-Clarke from her bed on the New South Wales (NSW) Central Coast, and took her away from her loved ones, forever.

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Australia’s youngest convicted m*rderer will return to prison after repeated attempts to release him

Image credits: 9 News Australia

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Warning: This article discusses violent crimes involving children

In March 2026, SLD pleaded guilty to five counts of failing to comply with an extended or interim supervision order, one count of possessing forbidden child material, and one count of using a carriage service to access said material.

The offenses came after SLD had spent almost his entire life in custody.

His lawyers told the court he had “grown up in a custodial setting,” having spent only about 112 days of the past 25 years outside prison. They tried to argue that, because he was jailed at 13, he was “more like a teenager than an adult in his thinking.”

Judge Johnson didn’t accept that excuse.

“The offender has demonstrated that he cannot last long in the community without breaching supervision,” he said.

Image credits: 9 News Australia

His words pointed back to the crime that first placed SLD in custody, the 2001 homicide of three-year-old Courtney Morley-Clarke, one of the darkest cases in modern Australian criminal history.

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SLD is not his real name or his initials. It is a court-assigned pseudonym used because he was a child at the time of the crime.

Although SLD is believed to be around 38 years old at the time of writing, Australian law still prohibits the publication of information that could identify a person who was a child when accused or convicted of an offense.

13-year-old SLD knew Courtney’s family, and entered their house in the middle of the night to abduct her

Image credits: 9 News Australia

Courtney was three years old when she was put to bed on a hot summer night in January 2001.

She lived in a small coastal community on the NSW Central Coast, often reported in connection with the Woy Woy and Watanobbi area. Her family later described her as a happy, energetic child and “her mother’s whole world.”

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By morning, Courtney was gone.

Her bed was empty. The screen door was wide open. Her nightie was found on the ground. Police quickly concluded she had not simply wandered away from home. She had been taken.

The person responsible was a 13-year-old neighbour who lived about 1,000 feet up the street with his adoptive parents. He knew Courtney’s family and knew the area well enough to walk from his home to hers.

Image credits: 9 News Australia

On that summer night, SLD made his way to Courtney’s house and entered through an open or unlocked door. Reports did not describe any form of violent entry.

The home was vulnerable in the way many homes in quiet communities can be vulnerable: a screen door was open and the family was asleep.

Once inside, SLD went into Courtney’s bedroom, pulled her from her bed and took her out of the house, leaving the screen door open behind them.

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The search that followed was frantic. Police and locals looked for a missing child while Courtney’s family faced the terror of not knowing where she was or who had taken her. Early in the investigation, attention turned back to the teenage neighbour who lived nearby.

SLD.

Soon to become Australia’s youngest convicted m*rderer.

SLD said he attacked Courtney because he was jealous of her older brother’s computer games

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SLD took Courtney to a nearby bushland or long grass. There, in what prosecutors treated as a premeditated attack, he stabbed her with a steak knife.

“I stabbed her in the heart,” the boy later said.

After the act, SLD left Courtney’s body in the long grass nearby. He then helped misdirect the search, leading police through a wild-goose chase while officers were still trying to find the missing child alive.

Image credits: 9 News Australia

Eventually, he led police to the bloodied scene where Courtney’s body was found. She had been gone for only hours, but the case had already shifted from a missing child search to a murder investigation.

The facts were shocking enough, especially the ages of those involved: a three-year-old victim and a 13-year-old culprit.

Police interviews and later reporting added more disturbing details.

Image credits: 9 News Australia

SLD said one motive was that he wanted Courtney’s brother’s computer games. Prosecutors also advanced theories involving displaced aggression and fantasy-driven violence, possibly linked to an older sister or female relative he knew.

Sources close to both families later said SLD had reportedly been obsessed with Courtney at the time.

In one chilling statement to police, he said taking one person’s life would make it “easier” to do it again. Later coverage reported that he had confessed the crime was nothing but “practice” for him.

SLD grew up behind bars, committing further violent offenses and being obsessed with “revenge”

Image credits: Richard Stachmann/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

SLD was arrested as the prime suspect soon after the investigation began. He was charged with Courtney’s homicide and, despite his age, convicted.

The psychological and psychiatric material before the courts painted a deeply troubling portrait.

Reports and court material painted SLD as a deeply concerning adolescent long before his later breaches. Psychological assessments referred to manipulation, aggression, emotional detachment, and a fixation on vengeance.

“I know revenge is not good for me … I know it’s not healthy,” SLD would say decades later. “But I can’t help not thinking about it.” He also laughed while discussing whether the life he wanted outside prison would outweigh “the satisfaction I would get with revenge.”

Reports said his home life was stable, with no reported neglect or mistreatment.

That left psychiatrists with no other option but to diagnose him with a severe personality disorder.

Image credits: 9 News Australia

In 2002, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with a non-parole period of 15 years. The sentencing judge described Courtney’s case as an “exceedingly disturbing k**ling of a very young child.”

From that point, SLD’s life became defined by custody. According to reports, growing up did little to contain his impulses, as he committed further violent offenses while behind bars.

SLD’s defense argued his upbringing behind bars had left him mentally and emotionally underdeveloped

Image credits: 9 News Australia

His confinement became a central plank of his own defense in later proceedings. Lawyers argued that he had grown up inside the prison system and that his emotional development had been frozen at the age he entered custody.

At the 2026 sentencing, his legal team referred to expert evidence on a criminal theory known as “deep freeze.”

The theory likens prison to putting food in a freezer: the offender’s mental age is treated as being frozen while in custody. In practice, the defense argued, SLD’s decades in prison had left him institutionalized and psychologically closer to an adolescent than a fully mature adult.

Image credits: 9 News Australia

That argument would return again and again as courts tried to weigh his background against the danger he posed outside prison.

SLD’s original 20-year sentence formally expired in 2021. But he was not released into ordinary freedom. He stayed in custody under high-risk offender regimes and later supervision orders.

In April 2023, a court ordered his release under a strict extended supervision order as a high-risk offender.

The order allowed him to live in the community under intensive monitoring, with conditions covering his movements, internet use, communication devices, contact with children, and associations.

The purpose was to manage risk while testing whether he could live outside custody after more than two decades inside.

That test quickly failed.

After he was granted conditional freedom in 2023, SLD approached close to 200 mothers with children

Image credits: 9 News Australia

In October 2023, SLD was taken back into custody after an off-duty corrections officer reported seeing him interact with women and children at Bulli Beach, near Wollongong on the NSW south coast.

SLD approached a woman holding a child, spoke to her, asked about the child’s appearance, and asked whether the father was around. The supervision order barred him from associating with children, so the legal question became whether his conduct met the threshold of “associate.”

The judge found that the word required a “connection of substance” between SLD and the child.

He concluded that SLD had “freely and voluntarily” engaged the mother in circumstances where it would have been obvious that a toddler was physically present.

The judge was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that SLD intentionally engaged in a way that amounted to associating with the child.

He was found guilty of one count of failing to comply with an extended supervision order and acquitted of two other similar counts. Judge William Fitzsimmons sentenced him to 18 months in prison, with a non-parole period of one year and one month.

The Bulli Beach breach did not stand alone in the state’s concerns. Reporting later said that in 2023, SLD had approached nearly 200 women, including several mothers with young children, over 95 days.

Despite the NSW government pushing for SLD to remain in jail, he was released in 2025

Image credits: 9 News Australia

After he served the 18-month sentence, his detention was due to expire in late 2024 or early 2025. The NSW government applied to the Supreme Court for a continuing detention order that would keep him in jail for another 12 months.

The state argued that he posed an unacceptable risk of committing another serious offense if released.

His barrister, Dev Bhutani, argued that SLD could be safely reintegrated into the community under continued supervision. The defense said he would still be bound by an extended supervision order if released.

Image credits: 9 News Australia

Justice Mark Ierace disagreed. He believed that SLD still posed a risk to the community. However, he found the state had not met the high legal threshold required to keep him in prison for another year without a fresh sentence.

The application was dismissed.

SLD was released again under an extended supervision order, expected to run for up to five years and impose strict conditions on his movement, communication devices, internet access, and community contact.

He was released in March 2025. Within less than a month, he was back in custody.

SLD used his freedom to collect compromising images depicting children and women in horrific situations

The trigger was a series of comments made while he was in the company of community corrections officers.

SLD made boastful and unusual remarks about using his phone to access websites in breach of his supervision conditions. He also spoke about deleting his internet history, using the dark web, accessing dating sites, and police supposedly being unable to find anything on his phone.

Those comments led officers to search his phone.

What they found became the basis of his 2026 guilty pleas. The phone contained compromising child material, violent images of intimate acts, disturbing search terms, and evidence of unauthorized social media use.

Among the material was an image of a young girl, approximately five years old, without clothes from the waist down.

Officers also found around 43 images of adult women in violent situations. They were depicted in being tied up, appearing scared or in pain, having hands placed over their mouths, and looking afraid.

The internet evidence was also damaging. SLD had entered search terms on an adult website including “movie r*pe virgin child” and “real child r*pe.”

Even after everything that had brought him before the courts, SLD had been given limited permission to access one adult website under strict supervision. He still pushed beyond that boundary.

On the same day, he used a VPN to browse in incognito mode and accessed three adult websites. He also created a Facebook account under an alias and began communicating with people.

SLD will remain in jail until at least 2028 after repeatedly “boasting” about breaching orders

Image credits: Audrey Mariah S./Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

At the June 2026 sentencing, SLD’s lawyers argued that the offending was “relatively unsophisticated.”

They said his attempts to access child material occurred in an 11-minute period and should be understood against the background of his “mental health issues and cognitive limitations.”

The court also heard that he had apologized and shown remorse, and that he had pleaded guilty.

Image credits: Google Maps

Judge Johnson accepted that special circumstances applied, meaning SLD’s non-parole period could be lower than it otherwise might have been. He argued that his time in custody would be more difficult because of his mental health and cognitive problems.

But the way SLD had spoken about breaching his orders complicated things.

The judge said the comments were partly “boasts about breaching the orders,” but also showed “a high degree of immaturity” because SLD was “setting himself up to be inevitably arrested.” Judge Johnson said.

“The reality is that… he cannot last long in the community without breaching the terms of his extended supervision order,” Judge Johnson said.

Image credits: Find A Grave

SLD was sentenced to four years and six months in prison, with a non-parole period of two years and 11 months. The sentence included a mandatory minimum of four years for a repeat child s*xual offense, with the first being his 2002 conviction.

The result means he will be eligible for parole in March 2028.

Courtney Morley‑Clarke’s family has not publicly commented on the decision.

“He should be in prison, forever.” Readers questioned the handling of SLD’s case