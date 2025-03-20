Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Cried”: NASA Astronaut Suffered Psychological Trauma While Stranded In Space, Say Family Members
News, Tech&Science

“I Cried”: NASA Astronaut Suffered Psychological Trauma While Stranded In Space, Say Family Members

Newly returned NASA astronaut Sunita Williams may have an unforgettable dinner story to tell her loved ones about her long, grueling nine months stuck in space — but it came with a price.

Now that the 59-year-old is finally back home, her family members have revealed how her smiling face, seen so often on camera, didn’t accurately portray how she was feeling.

Highlights
  • Sunita Williams spent nine grueling months stranded in space with Barry 'Butch' Wilmore.
  • Her family says her smile on-camera didn't exactly match her true feelings.
  • She missed the warmth of her family but kept in touch with them via video calls.

Stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024, Williams frequently talked about missing her family and the warmth of their touch.

    Family members of Sunita Williams shared how mentally difficult it was during those nine long months stranded in space

    NASA astronaut in blue suit and cap, being assisted while exiting a spacecraft.

    Image credits: NASA/Robert Markowitz/Helen Arase Vargas

    Her sister, Dina Annad, revealed in an interview with local news station WCNC, that one of their private emails featured a heartwarming message.

    “You forget that in space you’re not holding hands, you’re not hugging people,” Williams wrote.

    To make up for this loss, they were “constantly meeting on Microsoft software” and celebrating holidays together. Additionally, they frequently sent her “gifts, cards, and photographs.” 

    She added, “[Williams] talks to her mother about every day.”

    NASA astronaut being assisted after space mission, wearing a white spacesuit, showing signs of strain and relief.

    Image credits: NASA

    A woman outside with a dog, related to NASA astronaut's psychological trauma experience.

    Image credits: WCNC

    According to the astronaut’s cousin, what viewers saw on news broadcasts was true to Williams’s character and personality, but she also had a very “joyful” side she kept reserved for her loved ones.

    “People have seen her giving speeches, people have seen her talk about intense topics and science and all that, but she really likes to laugh. She finds joy in the smallest of things to the point where you know it’s very infectious,” they shared.

    Williams kept in touch with her family as often as she could

    Two family members share concerns about a NASA astronaut's psychological trauma.

    Image credits: India Today

    Upon Williams’s return back to Earth, her mother, Bonnie Pandya, gave an emotional tribute to her girl, saying her friends and family have been “waiting and waiting.”

    She said, “We missed you a lot, but with you keeping in touch with everybody and all of us, the family, we didn’t miss that much but just enough.”

    Two women smiling with a dog, related to NASA astronaut's psychological trauma in space.

    Image credits: Namaste Heritage

    On June 5, 2024, Williams and her space partner, Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore, blasted off, intending to reach the ISS, with their journey slated for eight days.

    However, their starcraft began to experience helium leaks — pushing fuel into the propulsion system, which led to a breakdown in their thrusters.

    Things were then delayed until Friday, March 14, when SpaceX launched Crew Dragon 10 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, there to retrieve the Crew-9 members, which consisted of Williams and Wilmore, as well as Aleksandr Gobunov and commander Nick Hague.

    She finds joy in the smallest of things to the point where you know it’s very infectious,” Williams’s cousin shared of her

    NASA astronaut in spacecraft, wearing festive antlers, with Earth visible through the window.

    Image credits: NASA Johnson

    Named Endurance, the Crew Dragon capsule was finally captured by the ISS just after midnight ET on Sunday, March 16.

    “Houston, thank you for tuning in this early morning,” Williams announced to mission control. “It was a wonderful day. Great to see our friends arrive. Thank you so much.”

    As the astronauts touched down on Earth, it was clear the physical toll space had on their bodies.

    NASA astronaut holding equipment inside a spacecraft.

    Image credits: NASA Johnson

    Smiling person with two dogs at an outdoor table, related to NASA astronaut's psychological trauma.

    Image credits: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI)

    Appearing much more frail and gaunt than normal — predictably so — doctors have pointed out that her “visibly thin” wrists may be a sign of rapid weight loss, muscular wasting in her arms, and bone density loss.

    A photo released by NASA also showed an IV sticking out of the astronaut’s wrist, “most likely” an attempt to restore hydration and electrolytes, as microgravity can trick the body into eliminating necessary fluids, resulting in dehydration.

    But both Williams and Wilmore were back on their own two feet less than 24 hours after their return, which was labeled a promising sign by experts.

    Netizens were thrilled that Williams had finally made it back home

    Comment praising astronaut Sunita's bravery and space achievements, expressing pride and love from Canada.

    Comment celebrating NASA astronaut's return from space, with clapping, heart, and Earth emojis.

    Comment about NASA astronaut's emotional return after space mission.

    Comment says, "Happy Home coming. Great," related to NASA astronaut news.

    Comment by user "sparkleunicorn123" saying "Welcome home, Suni" about NASA astronaut.

    Comment by Naes422 expressing excitement about a splashdown event and relief for a NASA astronaut returning home.

    Comment on a forum, expressing admiration for a NASA astronaut who overcame psychological trauma.

    Comment from user Neat-Contact-5471 praising NASA astronaut's resilience.

    NASA astronaut's emotional moment described, showing relief and suffering after being stranded in space, says family.

    Comment expressing relief and emotion at NASA astronaut's return to Earth.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    imagine, you are a russian cosmonaut, launched on 19 may 1991 for your your three month mission on the "mir" space station. july comes and you are supposed to come home but volunteer for three more months. near the end of those three months, your country dissolves and you are left up there by your self. then there is an argument between the new countries on whose responsibility it is now since the parent country used to launch out of a newly independent country. this happened to sergie krikalev. he finally returned on 25 mar 1992, 311 days in space!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
