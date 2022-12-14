Guy Lives Separately From His Pregnant Girlfriend, Asks Roommate To Stop Cooking Food That Causes Her To Be Nauseous, Gets Called A Jerk

The main advantage of being human, which allowed us to evolve from a monkey to the present state, to build a highly developed civilization, is that a human is actually a social being. It is interaction with other people that actually makes us who we are. However, this is the main problem as well…

The catch is that somewhere in the process of evolution, people acquired an extremely unpleasant feature – a completely unhealthy egoism, that is, an incredible disregard for the desires and needs of others in favor of the desires and needs of their own or their family members’. Usually we call such people entitled.

A few days ago, this post appeared in the AITA Reddit community, written by user u/Horizon-Window3675, which, as of today, has almost 12K upvotes and more than 3.1K different comments, most of which, by the way, express pure negativity towards the author. However, let’s just get to understand everything in order.

So, the author of the post and his girlfriend are expecting a baby. According to the Original Poster’s own words, the woman is now four months pregnant, but they are in no hurry to tie the knot, and moreover – they’re waiting till the baby’s born to figure out their living arrangements. The mother-to-be lives with her parents, and since the OP is on bad terms with them, he doesn’t even visit them.

Now the OP lives with his friend, and his girlfriend usually comes to visit him regularly and spends time in their joint home every day until the evening. And this is the problem that has arisen, as the author of the original post himself says.

The fact is that OP’s roommate has a rather specific diet, and he regularly cooks various dishes for himself, the mere smell of which literally makes the pregnant woman nauseous. The OP’s girlfriend complained to him several times about these bad smells, and in the end the man decided to discuss it with his friend.

The OP says that he asked his roommate not to even stop cooking these particular meals, but just to refrain from cooking them when the woman is there. However, the dad-to-be was blindsided by a completely unexpected refusal. The roommate stated that these meals are an important part of his diet, and the OP’s girlfriend spends too much time at their apartment already, so he is actually being told to stop making these meals altogether.

According to the Original Poster, he tried to reach some kind of compromise with the roommate, but he was completely adamant. The guy stated that he’s a resident, unlike his friend’s girlfriend who doesn’t live there, and also added that he can’t even consider this request since she’s in their flat almost 4 days a week and usually stays till 10pm.

What’s more, the guy continued, he doesn’t owe anything to the OP’s girlfriend at all, and is therefore not going to compromise his principles. The roommate told the OP to “deal with it” or tell his girlfriend not to come over at all. The father-to-be felt insulted, and it all ended in a completely ugly quarrel. Now, according to the author, the roommates are not speaking with each other, and the housing situation for the future parents continues to be tense.

However, if the Original Poster was expecting the sympathy of people in the comments, then his expectations were not met. Moreover, what is most interesting, the main reason for criticism was that he and his girlfriend still have not resolved their housing issue, and are waiting for the birth of their child to do this. They need to figure out where they’re all gonna live before the baby is born, most of the commenters claim.

Some of the commenters also believe that the author of the post definitely needs to move out as soon as possible. “You need to figure that out like yesterday,” people state. Moreover, he cannot ban his roommate from cooking his normal meals anyway, while his girlfriend doesn’t have to visit him for most of the week, according to people in the comments.

By the way, if the author of the original post believes that most of the problems will be solved with the birth of a baby, he is definitely mistaken – the problems are just beginning. It is enough, for example, to read this post of ours about a new mom, who, being the main breadwinner in the family, returned to work in the office, leaving her husband babysitting. And, of course, we are already looking forward to your comments on this particular story below.