When content creator Ash Puttam made a TikTok highlighting her rejection at retail store TJ Maxx due to her excessive tattoos, a debate arose regarding whether this was fair — and how views of tattoos have changed in recent years. 

Tattoos are all the rage nowadays and with Gen Z coming in hot to introduce new trends such as patchwork and fine line designs, the culture is shifting and rapidly changing. So much so that some people are even asking the question: are tattoos becoming uncool?

As an artist in 2023 asked, “Is it the tattoo apocalypse or do I just suck now?”

    Are tattoos seeing a decline?

    Tattoo artist wearing black gloves creating detailed tattoo sleeve on client's arm in a professional studio setting.

    One article by The Guardian states the buzzing of electric needles is slowly falling silent and tattoo shops are gradually emptying out. Momentum has been lost, and there are a few reasons why this may be happening. 

    The most glaring of them all falls to the economy. The cost of living is so high, while inflation-adjusted wages are declining or stubbornly the same, and tattoos, unsurprisingly, come after rent in terms of priority.

    Person with multiple tattoos on arms and neck, sitting against a dark textured background in soft sunlight.

    It was reported that even a short delay in getting one’s first tattoo sets them on a path to no tattoos at all.

    But in an interview with Bored Panda, tattoo artist Lucy from Vancouver, Canada has shared some insight on how tattoos aren’t becoming “uncool” — they’re merely transforming.

    “I personally think what is ‘cool/uncool’ is subjective to each individual and although it may be a factor in some individual’s choice in getting tattooed, I believe the audience will always be there,” she explained.

    Tattoo trends are shifting and some artists believe they are becoming “uncool”

    Comment by Eden stating the tattoo boom is linked to appearance, with 2226 likes on a social media post.

    Social media comment on working from home, highlighting opinions amid the tattoo boom cooling off in 2025.

    User comment from Kelly Sorensen discussing self-inflicted unemployment, highlighting economic concerns amid tattoo boom cooling off in 2025.

    Comment on social media post expressing fear about seeing someone at a store, highlighting the tattoo boom may be cooling off in 2025.

    “Every individual has their own complex decision making process for their tattoo so even if deemed uncool by many in society, tattoos will always remain ‘cool’ in others’ eyes.”

    For a while, tattoos always had a negative connotation surrounding it, as they may be a factor in influencing one’s ability to get a job or other important fields, especially very graphic designs in visible areas. Artists have warned that this choice means facing consequences, even if potentially unfair.

    One artist said tattoos will always have at least one particular audience

    Man with colorful mosaic style tattoo covering upper arm, highlighting the tattoo boom cooling off in 2025.

    Lower back tattoo with butterfly and tribal design, illustrating the tattoo boom and expert insight on cooling off in 2025.

    “I do believe one day most professions will no longer discriminate against those with visible tattoos, but I do not expect that to be a quick change,” Lucy advised. “Certain niche occupations will likely hire those without tattoos over those with visible tattoos and it is the unfortunate reality.”

    This isn’t “completely unfair” if we put things into perspective, especially if we look at occupations such as modeling or acting, where appearance matters most. 

    But in a way, tattoos have lost their “rebellious title” as stated by Lucy due to “the silver-lining of more acceptance” in our society. And what ranks higher than all should be “the desire of self-expression.”

    How has this form of self-expression changed? In recent years, trends such as angel numbers and fine line have been on the rise. Many are also sizing down their designs in order to make room for patchwork, which refers to a collection of individual and smaller tattoos that are placed together, but not necessarily belonging to one theme.

    “If I had a dollar for every angel tattoo number request I’ve gotten, I think I’d be able to retire by now,” Lucy joked.

    Over the years, trends such as fine line and tramp stamps have come into existence

    Tattoo artist wearing gloves and mask creating a detailed butterfly tattoo on a client's arm during the tattoo boom.

    But what’s obvious is the effect of social media. Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have played a huge part in influencing the designs that people tend to gravitate towards, whether that be by celebrities or other people sharing their everyday inspirations.

    “There’s been the trend of TikTok inspired tattoos that uses red or brown ink, fine line pieces that are not the most unique but definitely a fun vibe,” she said, noticing that tramp stamps — a tattoo situated around a woman’s lower back — “are also in again.”

    Nowadays, these designs can simply be viewed as a light-hearted form of self-expression. Not every tattoo needs to have a deeper meaning, although this is still a popular motivator for many.

    As Lucy said, this form of art is all about chasing happiness.

    She explained, “If someone wants it and it fits with their aesthetic, reasoning, and makes them feel good about it, I would say go for it. Not all tattoos need to be large-scale, life-time long decisions where you pour every aspect of your life into a backstory for a design.”

    Of course it is more than okay for some people to stew on their designs for months or even years in hopes that it does show an important part of their lives, but nowadays, young audiences — especially Gen Z — have tattoos just for the sake of having them.

    Floral tattoo design on upper arm and shoulder, highlighting the tattoo boom and trends in 2025.

    On TikTok, content creators give brief tours of the ink on their arms, midsection, and legs and one of the most common reasons heard for having a specific tattoo is simple: because “it looked good.”

    “I don’t believe tattoos need requirements to be deemed a worthy piece to get, I feel like that’s a gate-keepy, outdated way of thinking,” Lucy said. “Tattoos and all other body mods are your choice and everyone is entitled to that choice.”

    Designs on social media are gaining traction

    Text post from PsychologicalHat4707 explaining personal dislike for tattoos and preference for natural unblemished human body.

    Text post about frustration of wanting tattoos on hands but facing job-related obstacles during tattoo boom cooling off in 2025.

    Comment text on a white background discussing the permanence of tattoos amid the tattoo boom cooling off in 2025.

    Text showing the phrase Not getting a tattoo is the new tattoo with a blue logo above the text reading gettin.

    A social media post discussing millennials' views on tattoos amid the tattoo boom possibly cooling off in 2025.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing tattoos, shared amid discussions about the tattoo boom cooling off in 2025.

    Text post discussing how tattoos are becoming less unique and mainstream, suggesting the tattoo boom may be cooling off.

    Text post from feistybugs sharing a barista's story about a customer’s unusual comment on tattoos during a conversation.

    User comment discussing the value of saving money for quality tattoos amid the potential tattoo boom cooling off in 2025.

    User comment discussing reasons why people get tattoos, mentioning edgy or "bad*ss" appearance, relevant to tattoo boom cooling off.

    Comment on a screen in black text, discussing individualism and conformity amid the tattoo boom cooling off in 2025.

    Comment about tattoos advice on liking a design, relating to the tattoo boom cooling off in 2025.

    User comment about tattoos in black text on white background, discussing personal tattoo preferences amid tattoo boom cooling off.

    Comment from user lavender_honey_bones about body art and coolness, relating to the tattoo boom cooling off in 2025.

    Expert discussing the tattoo boom and how the trend may be cooling off by 2025 with financial advice to save money.

    Commenter reflects on changing tattoo perceptions, noting many visible tattoos now accepted while advising to save money amid tattoo boom cooling.

    User comment about tattoos discussing tattoo normalization and acceptance amid a possible tattoo boom cooling off in 2025.

    Alt text: User discussing tattoo preferences and advising to save money for professional tattoos amid the tattoo boom cooling.

