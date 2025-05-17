ADVERTISEMENT

When content creator Ash Puttam made a TikTok highlighting her rejection at retail store TJ Maxx due to her excessive tattoos, a debate arose regarding whether this was fair — and how views of tattoos have changed in recent years.

Tattoos are all the rage nowadays and with Gen Z coming in hot to introduce new trends such as patchwork and fine line designs, the culture is shifting and rapidly changing. So much so that some people are even asking the question: are tattoos becoming uncool?

As an artist in 2023 asked, “Is it the tattoo apocalypse or do I just suck now?”

Are tattoos seeing a decline?

One article by The Guardian states the buzzing of electric needles is slowly falling silent and tattoo shops are gradually emptying out. Momentum has been lost, and there are a few reasons why this may be happening.

The most glaring of them all falls to the economy. The cost of living is so high, while inflation-adjusted wages are declining or stubbornly the same, and tattoos, unsurprisingly, come after rent in terms of priority.

It was reported that even a short delay in getting one’s first tattoo sets them on a path to no tattoos at all.

But in an interview with Bored Panda, tattoo artist Lucy from Vancouver, Canada has shared some insight on how tattoos aren’t becoming “uncool” — they’re merely transforming.

“I personally think what is ‘cool/uncool’ is subjective to each individual and although it may be a factor in some individual’s choice in getting tattooed, I believe the audience will always be there,” she explained.

Tattoo trends are shifting and some artists believe they are becoming “uncool”

“Every individual has their own complex decision making process for their tattoo so even if deemed uncool by many in society, tattoos will always remain ‘cool’ in others’ eyes.”

For a while, tattoos always had a negative connotation surrounding it, as they may be a factor in influencing one’s ability to get a job or other important fields, especially very graphic designs in visible areas. Artists have warned that this choice means facing consequences, even if potentially unfair.

One artist said tattoos will always have at least one particular audience

“I do believe one day most professions will no longer discriminate against those with visible tattoos, but I do not expect that to be a quick change,” Lucy advised. “Certain niche occupations will likely hire those without tattoos over those with visible tattoos and it is the unfortunate reality.”

This isn’t “completely unfair” if we put things into perspective, especially if we look at occupations such as modeling or acting, where appearance matters most.

But in a way, tattoos have lost their “rebellious title” as stated by Lucy due to “the silver-lining of more acceptance” in our society. And what ranks higher than all should be “the desire of self-expression.”

How has this form of self-expression changed? In recent years, trends such as angel numbers and fine line have been on the rise. Many are also sizing down their designs in order to make room for patchwork, which refers to a collection of individual and smaller tattoos that are placed together, but not necessarily belonging to one theme.

“If I had a dollar for every angel tattoo number request I’ve gotten, I think I’d be able to retire by now,” Lucy joked.

Over the years, trends such as fine line and tramp stamps have come into existence

But what’s obvious is the effect of social media. Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have played a huge part in influencing the designs that people tend to gravitate towards, whether that be by celebrities or other people sharing their everyday inspirations.

“There’s been the trend of TikTok inspired tattoos that uses red or brown ink, fine line pieces that are not the most unique but definitely a fun vibe,” she said, noticing that tramp stamps — a tattoo situated around a woman’s lower back — “are also in again.”

Nowadays, these designs can simply be viewed as a light-hearted form of self-expression. Not every tattoo needs to have a deeper meaning, although this is still a popular motivator for many.

As Lucy said, this form of art is all about chasing happiness.

She explained, “If someone wants it and it fits with their aesthetic, reasoning, and makes them feel good about it, I would say go for it. Not all tattoos need to be large-scale, life-time long decisions where you pour every aspect of your life into a backstory for a design.”

Of course it is more than okay for some people to stew on their designs for months or even years in hopes that it does show an important part of their lives, but nowadays, young audiences — especially Gen Z — have tattoos just for the sake of having them.

On TikTok, content creators give brief tours of the ink on their arms, midsection, and legs and one of the most common reasons heard for having a specific tattoo is simple: because “it looked good.”

“I don’t believe tattoos need requirements to be deemed a worthy piece to get, I feel like that’s a gate-keepy, outdated way of thinking,” Lucy said. “Tattoos and all other body mods are your choice and everyone is entitled to that choice.”

Designs on social media are gaining traction

