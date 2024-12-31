Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Forced To Get Rid Of Facial Tattoo After Struggling To Find Jobs: “I Face Constant Insults”
Lifestyle, News

Man Forced To Get Rid Of Facial Tattoo After Struggling To Find Jobs: “I Face Constant Insults”

Michelle Tian
BoredPanda staff
A lifetime of regret has surfaced as a young man in Asia has decided to remove his entire facial tattoo after continuous efforts to land a job

Since 2018, 24-year-old Xiaolong from Liaoning province in northeastern China has used his body as a human canvas, including getting a large skull design that covers his face. His neck, limbs, and even the sclera of his left eye have been tattooed. 

Highlights
  • A young man in China says he regrets his facial tattoos after struggling to land a job.
  • The entire attoo removal process was described as painful and tough.
  • Tattoos are often prohibited in certain professions in China, especially in the eyes of a traditionalist.

“I was rebellious back then, using tattoos as an outlet for my unhappiness,” he shared.

    A 24-year-old in China has decided to go through the painful process of removing his facial skull tattoo

    Man Forced To Get Rid Of Facial Tattoo After Struggling To Find Jobs: "I Face Constant Insults"

    Image credits: Morning Star News

    But as Xiaolong struggled to find a job, he realized it may be time for a fresh start. For him, that included deleting all his social media accounts and removing his tattoos.

    “Over the past six years, they’ve caused significant difficulties for my family and me,” he said, according to South China Morning Post.

    Man Forced To Get Rid Of Facial Tattoo After Struggling To Find Jobs: "I Face Constant Insults"

    Image credits: Morning Star News

    “Finding employment has been tough, I face constant insults during my livestreaming sessions, and even routine tasks like renewing my ID or using facial recognition become awkward and inconvenient.”

    In October, the 24-year-old reached out to a tattoo removal specialist in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, north of Shanghai, to first erase a small design on his hand.

    About two weeks ago, on December 18, he decided it was time to remove his facial tattoo  — a process much easier said than done.

    Man Forced To Get Rid Of Facial Tattoo After Struggling To Find Jobs: "I Face Constant Insults"

    Image credits: Diana Light / Unsplash

    Described by Xiaolong as “one of the toughest tattoo removals” he’s ever gone through, he had to pause treatment due to the intense pain and heart discomfort he suffered, heading back to Hebei before continuing.

    “I regret it so much now,” he revealed. “What seemed cool in the moment does not hold up in the long run. I just want to live a normal life again.”

    Xiaolong’s “rebellious” nature motivated him to get inked all over his body

    Man Forced To Get Rid Of Facial Tattoo After Struggling To Find Jobs: "I Face Constant Insults"

    Image credits: Maixent Viau / Unsplash

    Though the total cost has yet to be released, it seems the young man is determined to see it through.

    As written in the outlet, tattoos are usually prohibited from certain professions in China, including national athletes and a select few categories of civil servants.

    For example, the General Administration of Sport of China created a mandate that national football players with existing tattoos must remove or cover them up during training sessions and competitions.

    This rule is a mere reflection of the negative stigma surrounding these designs in the eyes of someone who abides by traditional Chinese beliefs.

    Man Forced To Get Rid Of Facial Tattoo After Struggling To Find Jobs: "I Face Constant Insults"

    Image credits: Morning Star News

    According to CKGSB, this attitude was adopted two millennia ago, during the times of Confucius. 

    “In Confucian culture, you’re supposed to return your body to the ground as your parents gave it to you, unblemished, no piercings or tattoos,” informed Carrieb Wiebe, Professor of Chinese at Middlebury College. 

    “That’s still a closely-held value to some people, but in the traditional period, tattooing was really one of the most unfilial things one could do.”

    It’s often frowned upon by Chinese traditionalists to be covered in tattoos

    Man Forced To Get Rid Of Facial Tattoo After Struggling To Find Jobs: "I Face Constant Insults"

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

    In the past, convicted criminals have also often tattooed their sins on different parts of their bodies.

    As beliefs change and evolve, many people in China now — particularly the younger generations — have abandoned the centuries-old prejudice against the practice and embraced it as a form of expressing individuality.

    There are now roughly 4,500 in Shanghai alone, according to Jing Xi, the author of the popular blog Patch Tattoo Studio, and as many as 300,000 nationwide. 

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just switched jobs in November, but I was working as a corrections officer before then. And one of the things they offered the offenders before they release is tattoo removal. One of the offenders who'd really cleaned up his life was really looking to getting his face tattoos removed. It was nice to see someone so excited to be free of his gang designations. (Have to see how that all shakes out though, as I've heard that's incredibly challenging.)

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a really wonderful thing to offer folks if they're wanting to leave that part of their lives behind.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
    ZGutr
    ZGutr
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes you are free to do so with your body if you like. But actions (and statements) have consequences. ( Just to be clear: He wasn't forced, he felt forced to remove them. )

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mariahermida2016 avatar
    María Hermida
    María Hermida
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The thing is a tattoo conveys a message, not only the design, but also a cultural one. In some countries it is automatically associated with gangs or mafia. People can do what they want, and everybody deserves respect, but not everybody is obliged to agree with our decisions. Honestly, I wouldn't employ a person with a skull tattooed on his face

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine that....poor decisions have consequences. Think before you ink.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
