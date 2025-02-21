Do you think you could build a house? If you’re being completely honest with yourself, the answer is probably no. (Unless you work in construction or you’re actually an architect.) But some people seem to overestimate their skills when it comes to projects around the house. Painting an office or tiling a bathroom is one thing, but building a staircase or a patio probably shouldn’t be attempted by someone with absolutely no experience…

At least the people who embark on these projects without any preparation can entertain us, though! The Arquitectura Fail Instagram account has been around since 2018 and has shared over 100 images of painfully bad construction projects. The creators also have a Facebook page under the same name that has amassed an impressive 41K followers who seem to get a kick out of the questionable images shared.