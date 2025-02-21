ADVERTISEMENT

As much as we’d all like to believe that we can channel our inner Bob the Builder and accomplish any home improvement project we can dream of, there are some jobs that should strictly be left to the professionals.Whether you’re installing a bathroom sink or building a wheelchair-accessible ramp, it’s important to make sure you really know what you’re doing before getting started. Otherwise, you just might end up being featured on Arquitectura Fail. This Instagram account is dedicated to featuring photos of shocking and hilarious architectural mishaps. So enjoy scrolling through these facepalm-worthy pics, and be sure to upvote the jobs you can’t believe someone got paid to complete!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Swings facing a brick wall highlight an architecture fail with poor design choices.

arquitectura_fail Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

RELATED:
    #2

    Cracked building column showing severe architecture fail with exposed damage.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alirezaasgari avatar
    alireza asgari
    alireza asgari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does not look like architecture failure, but structure failure, maybe due to earthquake

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Wooden ramp with steep stairs labeled as accessible, showcasing an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Do you think you could build a house? If you’re being completely honest with yourself, the answer is probably no. (Unless you work in construction or you’re actually an architect.) But some people seem to overestimate their skills when it comes to projects around the house. Painting an office or tiling a bathroom is one thing, but building a staircase or a patio probably shouldn’t be attempted by someone with absolutely no experience…

    At least the people who embark on these projects without any preparation can entertain us, though! The Arquitectura Fail Instagram account has been around since 2018 and has shared over 100 images of painfully bad construction projects. The creators also have a Facebook page under the same name that has amassed an impressive 41K followers who seem to get a kick out of the questionable images shared.     
    #4

    Building with numerous misaligned windows, showcasing an architectural fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cracked pillar in a basement showing architecture fails with significant structural damage.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Elevated brick house on tall pillars above garage, showcasing an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    There are some things in life that don’t need to be done perfectly. When I paint my nails, it’s not the end of the world if I smudge a little color onto my fingers. And not every meal I prepare for dinner can be gourmet. But anything that involves the safety of yourself or others should be done extremely well. Trust me, there’s no reason to install your own light fixtures if you’ve never worked with electricity a day in your life.

    Architecture is one field where a professional should always be hired. Eastside Design & Construction has broken down some of the benefits of hiring a professional architect on their site, and the first reason they cite is expertise and experience. When you’re designing something as important as your own home or business, you’ll want to have as much information at your disposal as possible. And a seasoned vet will know exactly how to get you the results you’re looking for.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Bathroom with a staircase behind a toilet, showcasing an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Construction workers reveal a concrete column with visible imperfections in a building site, exemplifying architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Concrete staircase with poor design displaying architecture fail, leading to an obstructed roof.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wanted to think they were upside down but even that doesn’t work 🤔🤣

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    A professional architect will also be able to bring creative and innovative ideas to life. If you’ve only looked on Pinterest for inspiration, you probably haven’t even seen a fraction of the design options available. But having an expert on your team will be able to present you with choices that you might like even more than what’s mainstream, and they can help you build a home or space that truly feels one of a kind

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Brick wall with a concrete section misaligned, highlighted by a red arrow, showing an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Unusual brick building with a narrow, tall structure, showcasing an architecture fail against a hilly backdrop.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Leaning building with balconies close to a brick structure, illustrating an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The architect had one leg shorter than the other "It's straight up and down!"

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    If you want to get the most out of your space, make sure you have an architect on your team. They’ll know exactly how to utilize small spaces efficiently and how to create functional layouts that will allow you to squeeze in everything you need without feeling cramped. Designing rooms can be a lot more complicated than you might expect, but an architect will be able to guide you through the process and ensure you don’t make any choices you’ll later regret. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Architecture fail: disconnected fire escape stairs leading to a blocked door on a building exterior.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denjinronincs avatar
    Panda-sized Potato
    Panda-sized Potato
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have to find the key to turn the screw, so you can lower that bridge. Then you can move on to the next area.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Leaning building under construction, illustrating an architecture fail with uneven floors against a blue sky backdrop.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Misaligned door opens directly onto a stairway, showcasing an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We all know that construction projects can quickly become much more expensive and time consuming than initially anticipated. But a seasoned architect can help manage your budget and keep your expectations realistic. They’ll know which expensive materials are worth splurging on and which ones to pass. Plus, they might know about less expensive high-quality options that you may not have heard of before.

    #16

    Stairs leading to a roof with no entry point, showcasing architecture fails in residential design.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Architecture fail: a staircase leading to a wall with no door, showcasing poor building design.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denjinronincs avatar
    Panda-sized Potato
    Panda-sized Potato
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The old stairs were too steep, so they built a new one with the old one as support.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Concrete pillar with a pipe awkwardly embedded, highlighting an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    And, of course, one of the main reasons why we should look to the professionals when it comes to building and home improvement projects is: safety. Cleary Safety has written about some of the most common safety issues that arise in domestic construction projects. To avoid these problems, they first note the importance of having proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This might include wearing a hard hat, a mask, steel-toed shoes, gloves, safety glasses and more.   
    #19

    Uneven shutter misaligned with window, highlighting architecture fail in building design.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a three-for. 1. The stonework that required the cutaway. 2. The cutaway on the shutters could possibly be avoided by reversing the hinge direction between the two panels so the panel that currently has the cutaway could sort of tuck under the stone work. 3. That coat rack that is apparently supposed to be a safety rail.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Two workers constructing an uneven brick wall, illustrating architecture fails.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Uneven wheelchair ramp and stairs highlight an architecture fail with a confusing design.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Electrical hazards are also extremely important to be aware of during construction projects. Cleary Safety warns anyone embarking on a home improvement project to ensure their “electrical systems are grounded correctly and all wires and cables are adequately insulated.” If you’ll be using a ladder, make sure you use it as it's intended and only trust a ladder that's standing on solid, level ground. And when it comes to using power tools, do not use any tools that you haven’t been properly trained on.  
    #22

    Concrete stairs in a construction site end abruptly against a brick wall, showcasing an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Leaning brick structure with precarious support beams and exposed wires showcasing architecture fails.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... I seem to remember seeing this in a similar thread recently. Only that one had a hammock slung hanging under that highest overhang.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    Concrete staircase with a design error, showcasing an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Fire safety is another important factor to consider in all spaces, but especially when working on a construction site. You should always know how to safely and quickly get to an exit, and be careful never to leave fire hazards out. In the same vein, be prepared for emergencies. Have a First Aid kit on hand and a plan in place in case something goes wrong. Always make sure that someone knows where you are, and have your cell phone charged in case you ever need to call for help.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    A man stands near stairs abruptly ending at a low ceiling in an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Brick building with misaligned windows and unfinished sections, demonstrating an architecture fail under a clear blue sky.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Column awkwardly placed in brick building corner, illustrating architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We hope you’re enjoying these shockingly bad examples of architecture fails, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly hilarious, and then let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever seen a job that deserves a place on this list. Then, if you’re looking for even more facepalm-worthy photos of architectural fails, we recommend reading this Bored Panda list next!
    #28

    Ceiling with a poorly placed pipe obstructed by a wooden beam, highlighted in purple. Architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    A pipe running through a concrete wall, illustrating an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Corner with mismatched brick patterns, illustrating architecture fails.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Architectural fail with a window partially blocked by a wall on a dimly lit building.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Staircase leading to a garage door, showcasing an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Architecture fail showing a door leading to nowhere, with people sitting nearby in a building's interior.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Architecture fail featuring a precariously supported brick structure with mismatched alignment and poor design execution.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    House with a gable roof; the window opens to a brick wall, showcasing an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Toilet with awkward placement of a wall-mounted toilet paper dispenser, highlighting architecture fails.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Crumbled concrete under poorly laid tiles, showcasing architecture fails.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Poorly designed beam structure in a building highlights an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Brick structure with wires, showcasing an architecture fail with an unfinished balcony.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Cracked ceiling showing an architecture fail with uneven beams and visible concrete issues.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Man showing an architecture fail in a shower with a wall socket dangerously close to the showerhead.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    A misplaced door on a building wall illustrates an architecture fail, blending into a tiled facade awkwardly.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Incomplete staircase in a building, showcasing an architecture fail with missing steps and a red arrow pointing.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Partially constructed building with a structural gap highlighted in red, showcasing architecture fails.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Air conditioner precariously on bricks outside a building window, illustrating a common architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Architecture fail showing a ramp leading to stairs with no access to the road above.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Cracked wall surrounds a misaligned pipe, illustrating an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Architecture fail showing a building integrated awkwardly between walls with a narrow support column.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    A door installed backward with hinges exposed, showcasing an architecture fail, with a drill lying on the carpet nearby.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Brick structure with a misaligned doorway, showcasing a construction error in architecture.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Unstable multi-story building on a narrow street corner, illustrating architecture fails.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Compared to the rest of this list, this one is fine. (Granted, that's a *very* low bar...)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    Building with an unfinished driveway leading to a closed garage door, illustrating architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bonus points for successfully making it into the garage during an ice storm. At night.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #53

    Man on precarious ladder against ornate building facade, illustrating architecture fails risk.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Unstable brick structure with poor design showcases major architecture fails in an urban setting.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Construction site with unstable wooden scaffolding, illustrating an architecture fail. Workers are seen on the concrete platform.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Unusual metal staircase design showcasing architecture fails with a zigzag pattern against a white wall.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, granted the treads (and, optionally) risers haven't been installed yet. But either way, I want to see that designer ascend those stairs and successfully negotiate that landing. As it is, this is usable only for cats.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #57

    Damaged stair railing repair with black tape, showcasing an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Woman confused by architectural fail of a faucet blocked by a metal structure, highlighting poor design.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Concrete wall obstructing a staircase entrance, illustrating architecture fails.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Scooter parked inside a small structure with a tilted roof, showcasing architecture fails.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Cramped bathroom with awkwardly placed toilet and sink, showcasing an architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Steel rebar in an unusual configuration, showcasing a construction architecture fail.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    People standing under a protruding ceiling piece, showcasing an architecture fail at a restaurant counter.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Cracked carport with leaning beams, illustrating an architecture fail as a car is parked underneath.

    arquitectura_fail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!