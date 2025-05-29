ADVERTISEMENT

We all go through life with a certain amount of knowledge. While usually these amounts are different, depending on the person's education, character, and other things, from time to time, some folks assume that the things they know, others do, too.

Today's list is full of stories like that. To be more specific, it's full of facts people thought everyone knew, only to learn that they didn't. Mind you, these are pretty obvious ones, at least to us. Did we pique your interest? Read on and maybe you'll learn some basic facts you didn't know before, too!

#1

Person writing a 50 percent increase on a whiteboard illustrating appalling facts people unaware of trends. Percentages are reversible. 8% of 25 is the same as 25% of 8 and one of them is much easier to do in your head.

MirSydney , Malte Luk Report

    #2

    Backlit mechanical keyboard in low light showing illuminated keys with appalling facts people unaware concept. Ctrl+C

    Ctrl+V

    Astounding the number of people who go through life working in a corporate office who had no idea about this. Truly worrying.

    toby_gray , rawpixel.com Report

    #3

    Person pressing an elevator button, illustrating appalling facts people unaware about common everyday actions. You need to let people off the elevator before you try to get on...

    cavegooney , cottonbro studio Report

    There’s no chance that you've ever heard a saying along the lines of “knowledge is power” or “knowledge is a path to success.” Well, we can’t say that these sayings aren’t true—they are. After all, learning new information makes a person grow personally, professionally, and in other ways. 

    It improves our awareness of facts, experiences, cognitive processes, communication, and logic, to name a few. Basically, knowledge itself is a very broad term, carrying many smaller things under its umbrella, which makes it a rather important one. 
    #4

    Two police officers wearing sunglasses and uniforms talk outdoors near trees, highlighting appalling facts people unaware. An undercover cop doesn't have to tell you they're a cop.

    Cops can lie to you, but you can't lie to cops.

    Even if you're innocent, don't talk to the police without a lawyer present.

    sc0n3z , Kindel Media Report

    #5

    Green bell peppers growing on a plant with water droplets, highlighting appalling facts people unaware of garden produce. Green peppers are just immature red peppers that were harvested before they were ripe.

    FigBug , Anna Evans Report

    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because they like fart jokes doesn't mean they are immature!

    #6

    Clear blue sky with bright full moon above a forested mountain, illustrating appalling facts people unaware of nature. The moon is out during the day just as much as it is out at night.

    ryan1987mn , wirestock Report

    jasondab_1 avatar
    JD
    JD
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, the Moon and the Sun are not the same thing!

    Yet, even though it’s so important, quite a few people have plenty of knowledge gaps. They can come from many places—from not paying attention at school and getting lost in a sea of information to mental disorders or disabilities that might disturb the learning process, like ADHD or dyslexia. 

    On today’s list, you’ll find examples of facts that seemed like basic knowledge for some people, yet shocked them when they found out that it wasn’t for others. These range from fundamental computer skills to math to biology. People are different, so their knowledge gaps are, too. 
    #7

    A McCafe coffee cup with latte art next to a slice of chocolate and vanilla cake, highlighting appalling facts people unaware. That the McDonalds Coffee Lawsuit was 100% legitimate and the media is a big ol' sack of d***s for how they handled it to defame that poor woman.

    bjackson12345 , Sarah MP Report

    #8

    Jar of pickles on a white surface illustrating appalling facts people unaware of preserved food storage. Pickles are pickled cucumbers, not a unique vegetable.

    sunbearimon , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had this conversation just the other day. A middle-aged man said that he had just learned that pickles were pickled cucumbers. I was dumbfounded!

    #9

    Appalling facts people unaware of a preserved rare sawfish rostrum displayed in a museum exhibit case. Narwhals are real.

    True_Tap_9535 , Ashley Coates Report

    Granted, some of these actually look pretty basic and, surprisingly, someone might now know that, but as we made clear previously, there are plenty of reasons why this has happened.

    Maybe they have some underlying issues that go between them and the knowledge they wish to have. We might never know, so blindly judging someone for not being smart about something, especially in non-threatening situations, isn’t the best choice you can make.
    #10

    Open gift box with reusable pink menstrual cup and cloth pad, highlighting appalling facts people unaware of feminine care. Women can't "hold in" their period.

    St-Quivox , Vanessa Ramirez Report

    #11

    Close-up of a yellow measuring tape with focus on numbers, illustrating appalling facts people unaware about measurements. As a tradesman I asked everyone who walked by me one day how many 8ths are in an inch. The answers I received from other tradesmen were embarrassing.

    Gemini11X , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did they say "Why are you using those stupid old fashioned units?"

    #12

    Subway train approaching inside a curved tunnel with illuminated walls, showing appalling facts people unaware of underground transit. The Underground Railroad was *not* a literal subterranean locomotive.

    George_W_Bushdiver , anna-m. w. Report

    After all, having a knowledge gap isn’t the end of the world (unless you’re in charge of important things, but aren’t qualified for them—but that’s a topic for another day.)

    Just as the term knowledge itself is broad, there is a broad range of choices to gain said knowledge from, too. The most common is school—whether it’s middle school, high school, or higher education institutions—they all teach people certain things, improving their skills. 

    There are also more unconventional ways. Well, they might seem quite conventional for you, depending on what kind of person you are. You know, different strokes for different folks. Here, in this online thread, you can find plenty of suggestions for how to improve your smarts. 
    #13

    A group of colorful butterflies gathered near water, illustrating appalling facts people unaware of in nature. Butterflies have four wings, not two.

    heralies , Quang Nguyen Vinh Report

    #14

    Young woman in blue shirt smiling and looking up thoughtfully outdoors, illustrating appalling facts people unaware concept. Not everyone has internal monologue. For some people, thoughts are purely conceptual. They do not have a narrative voice in their head.

    Also, some people scrunch toilet paper to wipe their a**e. Others use it flat.

    Neither group is aware the other exists.

    NotoriusPCP , Katii Bishop Report

    #15

    Makeshift homes along a roadside under a tree, highlighting appalling facts people unaware of urban poverty conditions. Poverty makes everyone less safe.

    Spicy-Pizza6772 , Chris John Report

    Quite a popular suggestion is reading, and, well, it’s not a bad one. After all, when you read, you not only broaden your horizons on the topic that the text is about but also improve your reading, literacy, and critical thinking skills. So, it's a win-win situation. 

    Besides reading, doing research on things that interest you, watching documentaries, listening to podcasts, and talking to people can be a part of your learning process, too. Again, it all depends on who you are and what fits you the best.

    What are your methods for improving your knowledge? Share with others in the comments!
    #16

    White Sharp Carousel microwave oven with digital keypad and preset cooking options on the right side in a kitchen setting. Don't center your plates or bowls in the microwave. It heats better off center. There's like a dead spot in the middle. That's why the bowls get hot but the food stays cold.

    shroomie19 , Erik Mclean Report

    #17

    Person brushing their leg with a wooden brush by a window, illustrating appalling facts people unaware of self-care. Someone can have cellulite regardless of their fitness or body fat level. Cellulite is not a moral failing, and it's not something caused by being overweight.

    Cellulite is simply adipose tissue which forms in a mesh-like pattern. Some people have smooth tissue, some have mesh. That's the only difference! The more body fat you have, the more visible cellulite could be, but it's not caused by being overweight.

    The amount of people who have argued with me about this and some who have straight up refused to believe me is weird. Even after telling someone they could google it themselves they still chose to remain ignorant.

    Just want to spread the word and help people not blame themselves for something they can't change. I had a 6-pack but I still had cellulite. It's just not worth worrying about.

    LauraPa1mer , cottonbro studio Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was a 95-pound adult and had (still have) cellulite! People are stupid.

    #18

    Man giving a presentation on appalling facts people unaware of to colleagues in a modern office meeting room. When presenting in PowerPoint, hitting the "b" key will turn the screen black (so that the audience will focus on the speaker instead of the slide). The "w" key turns the screen white. In both cases, hitting any key will return it to the slide.

    Also, if you know the number of the slide you want to go to (again, in presentation mode), just type that number and hit an ENTER key. You'll go right to that slide. I use this when I launch a slide show and find myself on slide 45 - type a "1" and "Enter" and you're at the first slide.

    GradStudent_Helper , Edmond Dantès Report

    #19

    A hen sitting in a rustic wooden coop with two eggs, illustrating appalling facts people unaware about farming. Vast majority of eggs are not fertilised by a rooster. Only the ones from your local farmer could end up with a surprise inside. Simply, no rooster no chickens.

    Charming_Coffee_2166 , Alison Burrell Report

    #20

    Man in a light gray suit buttoning jacket indoors, illustrating appalling facts people unaware in a professional setting Most (not usually cheap ones, but sometimes) suit jackets (and sometimes pants) have the pockets sewn close for shipping. Your jacket doesn't have "fake pockets" you just need to cut them open.

    kellllykatherine , David Goldman Report

    #21

    Two men in suits discussing appalling facts people unaware while reviewing documents in a modern office setting. The Better Business Bureau is not a government agency. They don't hold any legal power.

    LizardPossum , Kampus Production Report

    #22

    Close-up of scientist wearing blue gloves adjusting microscope lens to reveal appalling facts people unaware of in lab setting That vaccines don't cause autism
    The only "reliable" indicator on what "causes" autism is having a parent with autism







    TLDR:
    (Now No longer Doctor) Andrew Wakefield conducted a very flawed study that claimed that the MMR vaccine (Measles Mumps and Rubella combo vaccine) caused a (alleged) condition in the stomach that somehow causes autism. And that that the vaccines for each disease should be given seperately instead. (He also had a financial incentive so he definitely conducted the study to get money)


    So not only did he NOT claim Vaccines cause autism he claimed that ONE vaccine causes autism and that other vaccines were safe.

    GeniusLike4207 , Edward Jenner Report

    #23

    If it bites you and you die - it's venomous

    If you bite it and you die - it's poisonous.

    snootboot17 Report

    #24

    Multiple construction cranes at a building site under a partly cloudy sky, showing appalling facts people unaware. I work in construction, I have to explain the Pythagorean Theorem to people who make 3x what I do at least twice per year.

    NeighborhoodDude84 , SevenStorm JUHASZIMRUS Report

    #25

    Reindeers are real animals. An ex girlfriend of mine insisted that they weren’t real and that they’re made up creatures that help Santa fly his sleigh. I had told her that I’ve seen them in real life and she said that I must’ve been confused lol.

    ApprehensiveMail6485 Report

    #26

    Cows have to get pregnant to make milk - they don't just make milk.

    flavouredicecubes Report

    #27

    A cat and dog lying close together on green grass, capturing appalling facts people unaware of animal friendships. Male dogs and cats ALSO HAVE NIPPLES people! I see so many posts in pet subreddits of people panicking because they discovered their pets nipples.

    moxie422 , Snapwire Report

    #28

    Stack of Toblerone chocolate bars arranged in a pyramid shape highlighting appalling facts people unaware might find surprising. There's a bear in the Toblerone logo.

    throwaway7485269643 , Safwan C K Report

    #29

    I've had so many people not believing me that Israel is in Asia. They reply with "no, it's in the Middle East!". The Middle East isn't one of the continents. Israel is in fact part of the Asian continent.

    owen__wilsons__nose Report

    #30

    The government can allocate money to a new program without raising taxes. I’ve had so many interactions where someone can’t imagine how a new spending initiative doesn’t require more revenue without realizing that the existing revenue can just be reallocated.

    Didntlikedefaultname Report

    #31

    Stamps are only good in the country in which they are issued/purchased. You can’t drop something into the British Post with just American stamps on it.

    robaato72 Report

    #32

    Two large blue water jugs placed on a tiled floor showing appalling facts people unaware of water storage. There are four quarts in a gallon because they are quarter gallons.

    Vivid_Obscurity , Jude Wilson 🚀 Report

    #33

    Close-up of gold credit cards stacked together, highlighting appalling facts people unaware of financial risks. All Visa credit cards start with a 4

    All Mastercard credit cards start with a 5

    All Amex credit cards start with a 3

    … Discover…. 6.

    No-Chapter1389 , Pixabay Report

    #34

    Assortment of food items including eggs, bread, spices, and jars placed on a rustic surface revealing appalling facts people unaware. Eggs, butter and honey are animal products.

    SeaDry1531 , stelios theofilou Report

    #35

    Two baby penguins resting in hands, highlighting appalling facts people unaware of wildlife care. That feeding an animal the wrong thing can k**l it.

    I run a rescue and people find baby animals all the time, and immediately just want to feed them something.

    They think "something is better than nothing" but this is not true. Don't feed baby wildlife until you speak to someone trained.

    LizardPossum , David Selbert Report

    jasondab_1 avatar
    JD
    JD
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are a ton of things that are okay for humans to eat but can be toxic to another species because they have a different digestive setup. Toxicity is about dosage, and for some species even a tiny amount of the wrong food can be toxic.

    #36

    I worked with and was mentored by some brilliant programmers only to find out they were young earth creationists. Not once but twice and they both tried to convince me the planet was only 6,000 years old.

    NeutralTarget Report

    #37

    There a viruses that infect *every living thing*.


    Humans. Every animal you can think of. Plants. Fungi. Algae. Bacteria. Even "extremophile" microorganisms (those that make a living in nearly impossible situations: scalding hot springs, perpetually frozen arctic/antarctic ice, or inside salt crystals with basically zero water).


    There's even viruses that infect other viruses.


    Life is *everywhere* and viruses tag along to take advantage.

    poopsy__daisy Report

    #38

    Person making a contactless payment with smartphone at checkout, illustrating appalling facts people unaware about technology use. Tariffs increase prices for the buyers.

    Drapausa , Jack Sparrow Report

