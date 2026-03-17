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Archaeology is the discipline that keeps on giving. We might think that we know enough about history already, but every now and again another new and fun find pops up that reveals even more about the way people lived thousands of years ago.

Bored Panda has made a compilation of some interesting, well-preserved artifacts from history that you may not have seen before. Ever wondered what a true Viking longship looks like? Or maybe you'd like to see the hats Roman soldiers used during their campaign in Ancient Egypt?

Thanks to this list, you don't have to blindly wonder anymore. You'll find answers to these and more historical ponderings as you scroll through the most well-preserved historic items that we still have today!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Only Taxidermied Blue Whale In The World, 1865 CE, Now Housed At The Natural History Museum In Sweden

Almost perfectly preserved antique whale exhibit in a museum showcasing history and natural secrets of the past.

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    #2

    The Oseberg Ship, A 9th Century Viking Ship Discovered Almost Perfectly Preserved In A Burial Mount In Norway

    Almost perfectly preserved ancient wooden ship displayed indoors with visitors viewing the historical antique item.

    Haunting_Homework381 , Petter Ulleland Report

    16points
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    jzhao39 avatar
    Just a boring person
    Just a boring person
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better put on a case or something, I suspect some idiots will try to ruin it.

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    #3

    A Soapstone Container Containing Several Hundred Gold Coins From The Roman Empire Was Found In The Center Of The Italian City Of Como

    Almost perfectly preserved antique gold coins found in an ancient container buried in muddy soil revealing history secrets.

    @MiC_Italia Report

    15points
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    The story of the only taxidermied blue whale in the world might be sadder than many of us think. The mammal was found on the beach of Askim Bay, close to the city of Göteborg. In the 19th century, the notion of "rescuing" animals that had washed ashore was still quite a foreign concept. Today, rescue and government organizations, volunteers, and marine life sanctuaries conduct rescue operations.

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    But, back in the day, the unlucky animals would get exterminated. Such was the destiny of the Malm whale. The process was quite inhumane, too: the fishermen who found it first poked its eyes out (so that it wouldn't see them), then axed, speared, and shot the poor thing until it bled out.
    #4

    Mummified Cat Wrapped In Linen, With X-Ray Scan. Egypt, 400–200 BC

    Antique Egyptian cat mummy showing front, side, and X-ray views, an almost perfectly preserved historical item.

    MunakataSennin , EGYPTIAN MUSEUM, Turin 2026 Report

    15points
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    #5

    The Oldest Throne In Europe At The Heart Of The Bronze Age Palace Of Knossos, Crete, Circa 15th Century BC

    Ancient stone throne in a room with detailed wall paintings, showcasing antique items that reveal history secrets.

    Haunting_Homework381 Report

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    #6

    Hellenistic Greek Cast Glass Pomegranate Vase, Tinted With Colloidal Gold To Achieve The Burgundy Shade, 2nd Century BCE

    Almost perfectly preserved antique pomegranate artifact with deep red and purple hues against a plain gray background.

    luis-mercado , phoenixancientart Report

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    The next day, the taxidermist and curator of the Gothenburg Museum, August Wilhelm Malm, bought the whale. Yet, he didn't want it chopped and sent in parts. He concocted a plan on how to transport the animal whole. With the help of three steamboats and two coal barges, the whale was dragged to Gothenburg.

    Until the 1930s, the stuffed whale was exhibited with its jaws open, and people could walk inside its belly. There were even benches, carpets, and wall hangings inside it. However, sometime in the 1930s, a couple was found inside "making love," and the museum decided to open the whale's jaws for special occasions only.
    #7

    Archaeologists Unearthing A Remarkable 2,700-Year-Old Assyrian Lamassu At Ancient Dur-Sharrukin, In What Is Now Modern-Day Iraq

    Ancient winged bull statue being excavated by workers, showcasing almost perfectly preserved antique items from history.

    Party_Judgment5780 , Nathan Steinmeyer Report

    14points
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    #8

    Uniform That Belonged To King Charles XII Of Sweden, Worn On The Day He Passeed In Battle In 1718

    Antique military uniform with blue coat, beige pants, and worn brown boots, showcasing almost perfectly preserved historical details.

    Haunting_Homework381 , Livrustkammaren (The Royal Armoury) / CC BY-SA Report

    14points
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    #9

    A Men's Gilded Leather Shoes From Norfolk, Dating To 1890-1899 AD

    Antique embroidered boots with gold floral details, showcasing almost perfectly preserved craftsmanship from history.

    With meticulous attention to detail, these ankle boots are a blend of silvered leather, black silk brocade, and gold gilded accents.

    Party_Judgment5780 , The archaeologist Report

    14points
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    The 2,700-year-old Assyrian Lamassu sure looks majestic, but what exactly is a Lamassu, and why is it so significant? In Mesopotamia, Lamassus were protective deities in the form of winged bulls (or lions) with human heads. They were placed at the entrances and gates of significant sites and were symbols of the king's power and their symbolic protectors.

    Although they look like statues, they were actually "double-aspect" reliefs that one needed to look at either from the front or from the side. Lamassus could have four or five legs (the one on this list from Dur-Sharrukin has five), but you could only see the five if looking from the side.
    #10

    A Gold Necklace Discovered In Hepu Han Dynasty Cemetery. 206 BCE-220 CE, Now Housed At The Hepu Han Dynasty Cultural Museum In China

    Antique gold necklace with intricate hollow beads, an almost perfectly preserved item revealing secrets of history.

    reddit.com Report

    14points
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    #11

    When A Roman Mosaic Was Discovered In Modern-Day Turkey, It Was Found To Be So Well Made That It Preserved The Wave Of An Earthquake Without Breaking The Pattern

    Workers carefully restore an almost perfectly preserved antique mosaic revealing secrets of history on a large ancient floor.

    Party_Judgment5780 , the-past.com Report

    13points
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    #12

    One Of The Oldest Legal Texts On Earth, Carved In Stone. Details Of The Code Of Hammurabi

    Ancient black stone tablet with engraved cuneiform writing, an antique item preserving historical secrets.

    Extra_Ad_2733 , Traveling Mama Report

    13points
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    King Charles XII of Sweden passed 300 years ago, but the uniform he wore on the day he was shot still remains preserved immaculately. However, there have been some speculations from historians about the circumstances of his passing. Some suggest that the bullet that penetrated the king's skull came from his own men, not his Danish enemies. This theory gained traction because none of his soldiers saw the king get hit; they only witnessed him slump forward in the trenches.

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    #13

    Memorial To Maria Magdalena Langhans, Who Passed Away Giving Birth To A Still Born Child At The Age Of 28. This Is A Terracotta Copy Of The Gravestone, Switzerland, 1775 Ce

    Intricately carved antique relief sculpture depicting a woman and child, an almost perfectly preserved historic artifact.

    reddit.com , Nathan Smith Report

    13points
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    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't read the smaller type, but the words in the oval at the top say "Lord, here am I, and the child you have given me."

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    #14

    Necklace Of Princess Khenmet, 1932-1898 BCE

    Antique Egyptian necklace with colorful inlays and gold beads, showcasing almost perfectly preserved craftsmanship and history.

    It was found on her mummy, and is formed of a series of amulets made of gold, and set with semiprecious stones, such as carnelian, turquoise and lapis lazuli.

    reddit.com , egypt-museum Report

    13points
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    #15

    This Paperweight, Made Of Haematite Carved In The Shape Of A Grasshopper Was Hand-Carved Between 1800-1700 BC, In Ancient Babylonia (In Modern-Day Iraq) British Museum

    Carved antique cicada artifact nearly perfectly preserved, showcasing exquisite details and holding secrets of history.

    Handicapped-007 Report

    13points
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    Some speculate that many people wanted King Charles XII to be gone. His successor, brother-in-law King Frederick I, reversed many of Charles's decisions almost immediately after becoming king. He ended the Northern War, canceled the 17% tax on capital, and offed his right-hand man and chief minister, Baron Goertz.
    #16

    The Mold Gold Cape Is A Ceremonial Cape Of Solid Sheet-Gold From Wales Dating From About 1900–1600 BCE In The British Bronze Age

    Antique gold collar displayed in a museum, showcasing intricate craftsmanship of almost perfectly preserved historical item.

    Geni Report

    12points
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    #17

    An 8th-Century Quran Manuscript Which Is Considered One Of The Oldest Surviving Quran Manuscripts, Has 1087 Leaves Weighting Around 80kg, Each Made Of One Entire Animal’s Skin

    Man examining an almost perfectly preserved antique book with intricate calligraphy, highlighting historical secrets.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    11points
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    #18

    A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Hat, Now Held At Bolton Museum, Is Believed To Be One Of Only 3 Similar Headpieces Remaining In The World

    Woman wearing purple gloves showcasing an almost perfectly preserved antique hat, highlighting historical significance of the item.

    It was intended to keep Roman soldiers cool in the heat of the desert following their conquest of ancient Egypt has been painstakingly brought back to life.

    reddit.com , Ian Trumble / SWNS Report

    11points
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    There was also the case of the exit wound: historians speculated that because the hole was larger on the left side, he had to have been shot from the right – the opposite side of the enemy's fortress. Still, in 2022, researchers revisited the case and concluded that it had been shot from the enemy's lines.
    #19

    Portrait Of Two Brothers From Roman Egypt, 140 AD

    Ancient painted wooden panel of two men in red robes, an almost perfectly preserved antique item revealing historical secrets.

    Party_Judgment5780 , jfbradu Report

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    #20

    The Scepter Of Darius The Great (522–486 BC). Crafted From Gold And Lapis Lazuli, It Was Discovered In 1959 At The Apadana Palace In Persepolis

    Antique gold and blue ornamental staff almost perfectly preserved on red display, showcasing history secrets.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

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    #21

    Jadeite Cabbage, Qing Dynasty (1644-1911)

    Antique jadeite cabbage sculpture with intricate carvings, displayed on a vintage wooden stand, showcasing almost perfectly preserved details.

    hazpoloin , National Palace Museum Report

    11points
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    What new things have you learned today, Pandas? Was it that Roman soldiers had to wear hats during their conquest of Ancient Egypt so that they didn't overheat? Or was it how a mummified cat's X-ray looks? Let us know in the comments which one of these well-preserved artifacts surprised you the most! And, in the meantime, check out some incredible facts about Ancient Egypt if this list has got you craving more historical stuff.

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    #22

    Bowl. Iran, Ilkhanid Dynasty, Late 13th-Mid 14th C. Stonepaste; Painted In Black-Under-Turquoise Glaze. Loaned To The Museum Of Fine Arts, Houston

    Antique blue ceramic bowl with fish motifs, an almost perfectly preserved item revealing secrets of history.

    oldspice75 , The Museum of Fine Arts Report

    11points
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    #23

    The Footprint Of A Roman Baby In Red Clay, Which Was Left During Drying, Is About 2000 Years Old. Its Location Is Vaison-La-Romaine, France

    Antique clay tile with a small footprint impression, an almost perfectly preserved item revealing secrets of history.

    -_Redan_- Report

    10points
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    #24

    The Golden Larnax (Chest With The Remains) And Crown Of Alexander's Father, Philip II Of Macedon

    Antique golden chest and wreath displayed under light, showcasing almost perfectly preserved historical artifacts in a museum setting.

    Haunting_Homework381 , Visit-CentralMacedonia Report

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    #25

    Cloak Worn By Napoleon I During The Egyptian Campaign In The 1790s, Inspired By The Berber Burnous

    Antique red and gold embroidered cloak with hood displayed on a mannequin, showcasing historical preservation.

    Haunting_Homework381 , Royal Collection Report

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    #26

    This Exquisitely Enameled Silver Rapier, Dating To 1601, Is A Magnificent Example Of The Elaborate Craftsmanship Of German Swordsmiths During The Renaissance

    Antique sword with intricate blue and silver designs, showcasing almost perfectly preserved craftsmanship from history.

    Party_Judgment5780 , The Idle Woman Report

    10points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sword was made by Inigo Montoya's father, showing how much we all lost from his early death.

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    #27

    Tomb Of Pharaoh Tutankhamun (1323 BC) — The Only Unlooted Royal Tomb Ever Found, With Over 5,000 Pristine Artifacts Sealed For 3,245 Years

    Room filled with almost perfectly preserved antique items including statues, chests, and historical artifacts in a rustic setting.

    Vegetable_Bass_4885 , Griffith Institute, University of Oxford Report

    9points
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    #28

    Over 30 Film Reels From The Qajar Empire Have Been Discovered At Golestan Palace, Dated To 1896–1907

    Person wearing blue gloves holding an antique metal canister from a collection of preserved historical items.

    They contain some of the earliest footage in Iran’s history, featuring Persian celebrations during that period, government officials in royal palaces, and the dawn of the country’s cinema.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

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    #29

    Ancient Hand Grenade Found In The Sea, Which May Date Back To The Crusader, Ayyubid Or Mamluk Periods

    Hand holding an almost perfectly preserved antique item with intricate patterns revealing secrets of history.

    Amir Gorzalczany, Israel Antiquities Authority Report

    9points
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    #30

    Tutankhamun’s Gold Mask, Solid Gold And Inlaid With Lapis Lazuli, Obsidian, And Quartz, 1323 BC

    Golden ancient Egyptian pharaoh mask, an antique item almost perfectly preserved showcasing historical craftsmanship.

    Roland Unger Report

    9points
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    #31

    The Spanish Archaeologist Manuel Esteve Posing With A Corinthian Helmet That He Had Found In 1938

    Man wearing an antique metal helmet and a suit, holding a cigarette, showcasing almost perfectly preserved historic attire.

    reddit.com , The Archaeologist Report

    8points
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    #32

    Child’s Tunic With Integrated Hood, Egypt, 600-900 AD

    Antique hooded garment with intricate patterns, almost perfectly preserved, showcasing the secrets of history.

    Haestein_the_Naughty , Gift of George D. Pratt, 1927 Report

    8points
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    #33

    Marie Antoinette's Final Note, Written At 4.30am On The Morning Of Her Execution, 16th October 1793

    Handwritten note from Marie Antoinette in an antique book, an almost perfectly preserved historical item.

    Translation: ‘My lord, have pity on me! My eyes have no more tears to cry for you my poor children; farewell, farewell!’ It's currently on display in the Marie Antoinette exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

    Haunting_Homework381 Report

    7points
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    #34

    A Viking Era Ring Inscribed With The Words 'For Allah', Found In The Grave Of A Woman Who Was Buried 1200 Years Ago In Birka

    Close-up of an almost perfectly preserved antique ring with a pink gemstone held by a gloved hand, showcasing historical artifact.

    The ring constitutes a unique material evidence of direct contact between the vikings and the Abbasid Caliphate.

    reddit.com , SCANNING Report

    7points
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    #35

    A Woman Is Attacked By The Kamikiri ("Hair-Cutter") On Her Way To The Toilet. Print By Utagawa Yoshifuji. Japan, 1868

    Antique Japanese artwork showing a woman in traditional dress attacked by a large black creature, showcasing history secrets.

    MunakataSennin , The Trustees of the British Museum Report

    7points
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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only reason this happened is because her cats didn't accompany her to the outhouse.

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