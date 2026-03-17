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Archaeology is the discipline that keeps on giving. We might think that we know enough about history already, but every now and again another new and fun find pops up that reveals even more about the way people lived thousands of years ago.

Bored Panda has made a compilation of some interesting, well-preserved artifacts from history that you may not have seen before. Ever wondered what a true Viking longship looks like? Or maybe you'd like to see the hats Roman soldiers used during their campaign in Ancient Egypt?

Thanks to this list, you don't have to blindly wonder anymore. You'll find answers to these and more historical ponderings as you scroll through the most well-preserved historic items that we still have today!