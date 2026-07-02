80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone
Those who have worked in an office have their stories about an annoying coworker. It could be about stolen lunches from the fridge, microwaving the most pungent fish dish known to man, or even clipping their fingernails at their desk.
We’re taking things up a notch in this list by showing actual photos of awful workmate behavior. These images could make you question how supposedly full-grown adults could act like undeveloped human beings.
If you’ve experienced these sorts of actions firsthand, you may feel some secondhand annoyance as you scroll through.
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Imagine Opening The Office Fridge And Finding…this
Coworker Walks Around The Office Barefoot
Look What I Found When I Opened The Office Fridge This Morning
One difficult thing about having an annoying coworker is that you will have to deal with them every day you’re at work. It’s likely why every action, even if it doesn’t directly concern you, can be vexing.
But according to licensed psychotherapist Dr. Maria Baratta, it could also be because they may remind you of a family member who causes you the same aggravation.
My Coworker Told Me That Everyone Dressed Up At My Office. Now I’m The Only One Dressed Like Captain Kirk Amongst Khakis And Polo Shirts
My Coworker "Locked" Me In The Porta Potty And Then Went To Lunch
Coworker Announced That She And Her SO Are Finally Pregnant After Years Of Trying, I Got Her A Box Of Pastries To Celebrate And When The Party Was About To Start I Open The Fridge At Work And See This
“Perhaps your overbearing supervisor reminds you of your father and just might trigger anger that is disproportionate to the situation at hand,” Dr. Baratta wrote.
“So not only is your coworker annoying, you are doubly triggered by behavior reminiscent of someone annoying or difficult in your family.”
Dirty Bowl In The Shared Work Fridge
My Fridge At Work Today
The Office Fridge Today
According to psychologist and relationship expert Dr. Abby Medcalf, there are several types of difficult colleagues. One of them is what she refers to simply as “The Angry Coworker.”
While it is self-explanatory, Dr. Medcalf says this person can be so confrontational that they may leave you feeling inadequate, frustrated, and resentful.
Open Can Of Sardines Left In The Office Fridge Overnight
Found This On The Work Fridge... Apparently A Few Lunches Had Gone Missing Leading Up To These
Coworkers Brought Binoculars To Work To Perv On Young Beach Goers Today
Dr. Medcalf says the Angry Coworker may struggle with low self-esteem and lash out to assert dominance or to feel superior. And one of her most important tips in handling this type of person is to hold your boundaries.
“Be clear about what specific responses you’ll have if they continue to act this way with you in this conversation, and then follow through,” Dr. Medcalf wrote.
I Bought A Danish For My Coworkers. Someone Cut Out And Ate The Jelly Part, Leaving The Edges
We Had Donuts At Work, And I Watched A Coworker Take Two Bites Out Of This Donut And Put It Back In The Box
Then, there’s the “Identified Patient (IP) Coworker.” According to Dr. Medcalf, this person has either been identified for treatment or as the problem in their family.
As a result, they also become a headache to deal with in the workplace because of their baggage, whether it’s an underlying mental health issue, unresolved grief, or problems with another person in their life.
I Hate My Co-Workers
Co-Worker Thought This Was A Harmless Prank
I went out to my car to find a coworker had dumped the contents of the shredder in the front and backseat of my car. Everyone thought I overreacted a little, but this will take me a long time to clean up all the way. I’m right to think this isn’t a very good joke right?
Coworker Ate My Food
When dealing with an IP Coworker, Dr. Medcalf’s most important tip is not to feed the person’s story. She also urges shifting the conversation to something along the lines of, “I hear you, and how are we going to deal with this now?”
The goal is to stay in the here and now of the underlying issue, not in the unrelated problems they bring to work.
My Coworker Left His Tooth On The Desk Again
50 Year Old Guy
Someone In My Office Ate My Yogurt And Then Put It Back In The Fridge After
Someone At My Work Has Left This Bag Of Watermelon In One Of The Fridges For Almost 3 Months
I Work With An Office Full Of Sadists
The Way My Coworkers Park
My Coworker Returned The Front Desk Stapler Like This. Told Me It Ran Out Of Staples
Colleague Destroyed A Painting I Wanted To Buy
I work at a thrift store and we had about 10 paintings coming in all really beautifully done, the frames where also very neat. I fell in love with this one in the photo but someone else had to price it before i could buy it so i ended up waiting until the end of the day to see if they got priced yet. My workday was almost over so i decided to walk to the back to see if the painting was priced yet and lo and behold, 10 painting in the trashcan. And not just in the trash can, my coworker stabbed them with a scissor. She smashed up the frames from the other paintings too and did the same to the art. I asked her why she did that and she just said "they never sell in store" while ive seen plenty of painting leaving the store for good prices and if we cant sell them we always end up using them for our own creative projects.
I of course went to my supervisor and he said he would have a word with her but i was absolutely furious, i cant stop looking at the painting and how beautiful it was. I also feel bad for the person/artist that donated the paintings thinking they would get a loving new home.