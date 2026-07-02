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Those who have worked in an office have their stories about an annoying coworker. It could be about stolen lunches from the fridge, microwaving the most pungent fish dish known to man, or even clipping their fingernails at their desk. 

We’re taking things up a notch in this list by showing actual photos of awful workmate behavior. These images could make you question how supposedly full-grown adults could act like undeveloped human beings. 

If you’ve experienced these sorts of actions firsthand, you may feel some secondhand annoyance as you scroll through.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Imagine Opening The Office Fridge And Finding…this

A reusable bag containing sneakers left in an office refrigerator with a note, highlighting awful coworkers

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sbj
sbj
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Premium 14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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    #2

    Coworker Walks Around The Office Barefoot

    A woman sitting barefoot on a chair, showcasing annoying coworkers behavior.

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    #3

    Look What I Found When I Opened The Office Fridge This Morning

    An open fridge with a note saying Please stop eating my lunch, you'll never catch me, illustrating annoying coworkers.

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    One difficult thing about having an annoying coworker is that you will have to deal with them every day you’re at work. It’s likely why every action, even if it doesn’t directly concern you, can be vexing. 

    But according to licensed psychotherapist Dr. Maria Baratta, it could also be because they may remind you of a family member who causes you the same aggravation.

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    #4

    My Coworker Told Me That Everyone Dressed Up At My Office. Now I’m The Only One Dressed Like Captain Kirk Amongst Khakis And Polo Shirts

    A man in a Star Trek uniform, portraying an annoying coworker in an office setting.

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    #5

    My Coworker "Locked" Me In The Porta Potty And Then Went To Lunch

    A narrow gap between two doors, showing an annoying coworker's car outside.

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    #6

    Coworker Announced That She And Her SO Are Finally Pregnant After Years Of Trying, I Got Her A Box Of Pastries To Celebrate And When The Party Was About To Start I Open The Fridge At Work And See This

    Two partially eaten cakes on a plate, left by an awful coworker.

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    “Perhaps your overbearing supervisor reminds you of your father and just might trigger anger that is disproportionate to the situation at hand,” Dr. Baratta wrote

    “So not only is your coworker annoying, you are doubly triggered by behavior reminiscent of someone annoying or difficult in your family.”
    #7

    Dirty Bowl In The Shared Work Fridge

    A dirty bowl with a spoon and napkin left in an office refrigerator, a classic sign of awful coworkers

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    #8

    My Fridge At Work Today

    An office fridge with a plastic bottle labeled with a passive-aggressive note, highlighting issues with awful coworkers.

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    #9

    The Office Fridge Today

    Four sticky notes on a metal surface, showing passive-aggressive messages about awful coworkers and stolen food.

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    According to psychologist and relationship expert Dr. Abby Medcalf, there are several types of difficult colleagues. One of them is what she refers to simply as “The Angry Coworker.” 

    While it is self-explanatory, Dr. Medcalf says this person can be so confrontational that they may leave you feeling inadequate, frustrated, and resentful.

    #10

    Open Can Of Sardines Left In The Office Fridge Overnight

    A messy office fridge with an open can of sardines, takeout containers, and bags, reflecting awful coworkers.

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    #11

    Found This On The Work Fridge... Apparently A Few Lunches Had Gone Missing Leading Up To These

    A meme on a company fridge about a tuna sandwich named Kevin, humorously depicting issues with awful coworkers.

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    #12

    Coworkers Brought Binoculars To Work To Perv On Young Beach Goers Today

    Two awful coworkers looking out a window during construction, one wearing a humorous shirt.

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    Dr. Medcalf says the Angry Coworker may struggle with low self-esteem and lash out to assert dominance or to feel superior. And one of her most important tips in handling this type of person is to hold your boundaries. 

    “Be clear about what specific responses you’ll have if they continue to act this way with you in this conversation, and then follow through,” Dr. Medcalf wrote.

    #13

    My Coworker's Typhoid Mug

    A dirty, empty coffee mug on a desk, an example of awful coworkers.

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    #14

    I Bought A Danish For My Coworkers. Someone Cut Out And Ate The Jelly Part, Leaving The Edges

    A partially eaten cake with frosting, illustrating an annoying habit of awful coworkers.

    thegrisleybear Report

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    #15

    We Had Donuts At Work, And I Watched A Coworker Take Two Bites Out Of This Donut And Put It Back In The Box

    A half-eaten glazed donut in a box, highlighting awful coworkers and their annoying habits.

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    Then, there’s the “Identified Patient (IP) Coworker.” According to Dr. Medcalf, this person has either been identified for treatment or as the problem in their family. 

    As a result, they also become a headache to deal with in the workplace because of their baggage, whether it’s an underlying mental health issue, unresolved grief, or problems with another person in their life.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Hate My Co-Workers

    A toilet paper roll holder with one new roll and multiple empty rolls, highlighting awful coworkers.

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    #17

    Co-Worker Thought This Was A Harmless Prank

    Car interior covered in shredded paper, a mess caused by awful coworkers.

    I went out to my car to find a coworker had dumped the contents of the shredder in the front and backseat of my car. Everyone thought I overreacted a little, but this will take me a long time to clean up all the way. I’m right to think this isn’t a very good joke right?

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    #18

    Coworker Ate My Food

    A text message exchange showing awful coworkers taking someone's breakfast and offering to replace it.

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    When dealing with an IP Coworker, Dr. Medcalf’s most important tip is not to feed the person’s story. She also urges shifting the conversation to something along the lines of, “I hear you, and how are we going to deal with this now?” 

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    The goal is to stay in the here and now of the underlying issue, not in the unrelated problems they bring to work. 
    #19

    My Coworker Left His Tooth On The Desk Again

    A Staples business card on an office desk, next to a phone and cleaning spray, an awful coworker left a mess.

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    #20

    50 Year Old Guy

    A close-up of text describing a disgusting coworker who eats earwax, bogies, and scabs.

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    #21

    Someone In My Office Ate My Yogurt And Then Put It Back In The Fridge After

    A single blueberry yogurt cup with a spoon inside, left in an office refrigerator by an awful coworker

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    #22

    Someone At My Work Has Left This Bag Of Watermelon In One Of The Fridges For Almost 3 Months

    A Ziploc bag with raw meat leaking inside a dirty stainless steel refrigerator, an example of awful coworkers.

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    #23

    I Work With An Office Full Of Sadists

    A creatively, yet poorly, cut cake spelling out 'Doana,' a result of awful coworkers.

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    #24

    The Way My Coworkers Park

    A black car parked incorrectly, blocking a white jeep, an example of awful coworkers parking.

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    #25

    My Coworker Returned The Front Desk Stapler Like This. Told Me It Ran Out Of Staples

    A black stapler with multiple staples jammed, symbolizing annoying problems caused by awful coworkers.

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    #26

    Colleague Destroyed A Painting I Wanted To Buy

    A damaged painting with a large tear across the canvas, an example of awful coworkers' actions.

    I work at a thrift store and we had about 10 paintings coming in all really beautifully done, the frames where also very neat. I fell in love with this one in the photo but someone else had to price it before i could buy it so i ended up waiting until the end of the day to see if they got priced yet. My workday was almost over so i decided to walk to the back to see if the painting was priced yet and lo and behold, 10 painting in the trashcan. And not just in the trash can, my coworker stabbed them with a scissor. She smashed up the frames from the other paintings too and did the same to the art. I asked her why she did that and she just said "they never sell in store" while ive seen plenty of painting leaving the store for good prices and if we cant sell them we always end up using them for our own creative projects.

    I of course went to my supervisor and he said he would have a word with her but i was absolutely furious, i cant stop looking at the painting and how beautiful it was. I also feel bad for the person/artist that donated the paintings thinking they would get a loving new home.

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    #27

    Coworker Has This Old Milk In Staff Fridge

    A gallon of frozen milk in a refrigerator, a sign of awful coworkers leaving it in the wrong spot.

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    #28

    My Coworker Eats All My Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches, And Leaves The Empty Box

    An empty box of Jimmy Dean breakfast items in a refrigerator, likely from an awful coworker.

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    #29

    My Coworker (Also A Dishwasher) Leaves Me Really Gross Dishes Overnight When I Never Do That To Him

    Two pots filled with dirty water sit in a kitchen sink, reflecting the untidiness often associated with awful coworkers.

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    #30

    One Of My Coworkers Used Their Finger To Scoop Margarine Out Of The Tub

    A partially eaten tub of yellow food with small black spots, showcasing awful coworkers behavior.

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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yuk but also margarine? That stuff's vile.

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    #31

    I Work At A Hospital And My Coworkers Think Their Mothers Work Here Too. These Have Been Sitting In The Break Room For 2 Weeks

    A sink full of dirty dishes and utensils, highlighting the mess left by awful coworkers.

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    #32

    Just Bring Your Mom To The Office! This Has Been Piling Up Over A Few Days

    A stack of dirty plates with a note asking to wash them, symbolizing annoying coworkers.

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    #33

    My Desk Phone vs. My Coworker's Desk Phone. These Were Brand New In March

    A comparison of a normal phone cord versus a tangled one, illustrating annoying habits of awful coworkers

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    #34

    The Fridge At My GF's Work

    A office fridge full of multiple Coca-Cola bottles and other snacks, showing awful coworkers.

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    #35

    A Coworker Put An Entire Pressure Cooker In The Office Fridge. Why

    A cluttered office refrigerator filled with food items, representing an awful coworker

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    #36

    In Work Fridge :( Come On Man

    An open fridge with a slice of tomato on a butter container, left behind by awful coworkers.

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    #37

    I Work In An Office Full Of Grown Men Where Lunch Stealing Is A Problem. I Made A Sign Yesterday For The Fridge And Saw This The Next Morning. No One Was Ever Told To 'Help Themselves'

    A note on a refrigerator door saying If you didn't put it in here & it isn't yours, don't touch it with a passive aggressive coworker reply.

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    #38

    This Person's Lunch Container In The Work Fridge

    A black lunch bag precariously placed on an orange and grey lunch bag inside a full refrigerator, demonstrating awful coworkers.

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    #39

    Shared Office Fridge. They’re All Empty Except That Half Full One On The Left

    Numerous empty Starbucks mocha bottles cluttering a refrigerator shelf, a sign of awful coworkers.

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    #40

    I Thought The Point Of A Lunchbox Was To Not Have To Use The Fridge. I Play Tetris In The Work Fridge To Fit My Small Container In

    A messy office refrigerator filled with various lunch bags and food containers, highlighting awful coworkers.

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    #41

    When It's Lunch Time And You're Excited To Eat.. Only To Realize That Some Unknown Person Has Helped Themselves To Some Of It

    A half-eaten meal of chicken, zucchini, and roasted potatoes, left behind by awful coworkers.

    Lijey_Cat Report

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    #42

    Office Fridge Jenga

    An overflowing, disorganized office refrigerator packed with groceries and boxes, showing the mess of awful coworkers.

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    #43

    This Is The Only Fridge At Work

    A crowded office fridge filled with lunch bags, demonstrating awful coworkers overwhelming the space.

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    #44

    My Coworker Yawned While Using My Computer And Left This For Me

    A dirty Dell keyboard and mouse, likely used by awful coworkers.

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    #45

    My Coworker Takes Off His Smelly Shoes And Sleeps In The Break Room While We Eat Lunch

    Someone in blue scrubs with their feet up on a couch, a scene involving awful coworkers.

    shredbmc Report

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    #46

    Some Jerk In My Office: “That Was Close. If I Took That Last Ice Cube I Might Have To Refill The Tray”

    An orange ice cube tray with only one cube, showing a frustrating coworker habit.

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    #47

    My Passive Aggressive Coworker Saw Me Shut A Slightly Open Drawer On My Way To The Bathroom...came Back Out To This

    A messy office kitchen with open cabinets and drawers, highlighting awful coworkers lack of tidiness.

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    #48

    All My Coworkers Do This. Makes Me Want To Quit

    An almost empty roll of toilet paper, showing an annoying situation often caused by awful coworkers.

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    #49

    My Coworker's Desktop

    A computer monitor with a cluttered desktop full of icons, illustrating the habits of awful coworkers.

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    #50

    We Have 300+ Employees

    A table with three plates of chips and a bottle of orange juice in an office setting, depicting awful coworkers.

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    #51

    Lazy Coworker Decided He Was Too Good To Help Ring Up A Line Of 5 People. Left Me High And Dry To Deal With Frustrated Customers

    A person with a chicken emoji over their face sitting on a counter in a store, portraying an awful coworker.

    jordyn22k Report

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    #52

    How One Of My Coworkers Leaves His Trash After He Is Done Taking His Break

    A messy table with a drink can, a plastic bag, and a takeout container, representing awful coworkers.

    voltagesergal123 Report

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    #53

    My Colleague Placed The Server Up There, Alone. They Have The Network Rack There

    An unstable computer setup on a stepladder, with wires hanging from the ceiling, showcasing awful coworkers.

    Tehpava Report

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    #54

    Coworkers Not Cleaning Their Hands Before Using The Oven Mitts

    A close-up of a dirty, worn-out oven mitt with debris inside, highlighting awful coworkers.

    PandaSushi06 Report

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    #55

    Today Was My Co-Worker's Birthday And He Brought In A Round Cake To Share With The Office. This Was The State Of That Cake An Hour Later

    A cake with a large piece sloppily removed from the middle, showcasing the behavior of awful coworkers.

    PonyToast Report

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    #56

    Coworker Asked Me If I Got Her Note That A Customers Order Needed Canceled. This Was The Note…

    A handwritten note on a yellow slip of paper on a wooden desk, potentially from an awful coworker.

    Skwellington Report

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    #57

    I Left My Lunch At My Desk For 10 Minutes And Came Back To This. Pretty Sure My Perpetually Drunk Coworker Is Responsible

    A pizza box with only a single, partially eaten crust left, demonstrating awful coworkers' disregard.

    SucksDickforSkittles Report

    2points
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    #58

    How My Coworker Cuts Onions

    A gloved hand holding a sliced red onion, with other awful coworker red onion slices in a metal bin in the background.

    itscharminultrasoft Report

    2points
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    #59

    My Coworker Always Sits Like This In My Work Truck

    An awful coworker with dirty boots propped on a car dashboard, showing annoying and poor behavior.

    Phishphrog Report

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    #60

    A Coworker Uses A New Plastic Cup Every Time They Get Water

    Several red plastic cups are visible inside a blue recycling bin, illustrating the annoying habits of awful coworkers.

    toshiro-mifune Report

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    #61

    The Way My Coworker Put This Boxcutter Away After His Shift

    A close-up of a container filled with various office supplies, including scissors, symbolizing the tools of annoying awful coworkers.

    RavensAndRacoons Report

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    #62

    Coworkers Still Won’t Close The Fridge

    A refrigerator with multiple signs reminding awful coworkers to close the door completely.

    eggpricesarewildrn Report

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    #63

    Someone Brought Halloween Candy To Work That Expired 4 Years Ago

    A hand points to an expired date on a blue snack package, highlighting awful coworkers and their annoying habits.

    theraphosangel Report

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    #64

    My Coworker Let's His Dishes Soak In The Bathroom Sink

    A restroom with a sink full of dirty, bubbly water, showing signs of an awful coworker's mess.

    Goatmo Report

    2points
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    #65

    This Is How A Coworker Parks Every Day…

    An image of an awful coworker's red car poorly parked over a drain in a parking lot next to a truck.

    Plastic_Ad_1459 Report

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    #66

    Smelled So Bad

    A close-up of text about an awful coworker with severe body odor, making him unavoidable.

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    #67

    Deli

    A close-up of text detailing awful coworkers from a deli, highlighting poor hygiene and bad smells.

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    #68

    Smoker

    Text describing an awful coworker's poor hygiene and habits.

    rjjm88 Report

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    #69

    For Some Reason My Old Coworker Found It Appropriate To Show Off His New Ink To Me

    A person's legs with White Pride tattooed, depicting an awful coworker.

    no1dontthink1will Report

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    #70

    When Someone Leaves Their Sushi In The Office Fridge For A Few Weeks

    A package of Spicy California Roll with a $5 sticker, a target for awful coworkers.

    jco23 Report

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    #71

    People Keep Leaving Their Open Drinks In The Work Fridge Like This, And When They Get Knocked Over They Get Angry

    A partially open can of Celsius soda with a crumpled paper towel on top, left by an awful coworker.

    choogabalooga Report

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    #72

    Bit Of Banana Left In Shared Work Fridge! I Work With Animals

    A messy office refrigerator filled with various food items and plastic bags, showcasing the habits of awful coworkers.

    cfzeppelin122 Report

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    #73

    This Half And Half Container In The Work 'Fridge

    Three half-and-half cartons badly opened, a classic sign of awful coworkers in the office breakroom.

    evilbeetles Report

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    #74

    The Caveman Like Way My Co Worker Has Opened His Bread

    A loaf of bread with slices awkwardly pushed together, depicting annoying behavior from awful coworkers.

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    #75

    The Way My Coworker Used My Tape

    A hand holding a roll of red double-sided tape, illustrating an awful coworker scenario.

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    #76

    The Way My Co-Worker Mops The Floor

    A messy grocery store aisle with visible water stains and Kit Kat displays, typical of awful coworkers.

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    #77

    A Coworker Throws Out Half Used Receipt Rolls Because He “Doesn’t Like When The Receipts Get Curly”, I Had To Fish These Out Of The Bin

    Many rolls of thermal receipt paper scattered on a shelf, suggesting disorganization from awful coworkers.

    unknown Report

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    #78

    When My Idiot Coworkers Can't Punch A 50+page Document Correctly And I Have To Put It Into A Folder

    A document pinned to a wall with a thumbtack through the paper and into the wall, illustrating awful coworkers' inconsiderate actions.

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    #79

    My Coworkers Are Idiots

    Two tall bins, one dark gray and one light gray, stand in a corner, showcasing examples of awful coworkers.

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    #80

    A Conversation I Had With My Coworker

    Text detailing a conversation about a financially struggling coworker who is still buying luxury items, highlighting awful coworkers.

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