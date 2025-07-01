Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Publicly Announces Guests’ Gift Amounts During Reception, People Are Infuriated
Bride publicly announces guestsu2019 gift amounts during reception, wearing lace dress and smiling with microphone.
Lifestyle, Occasions

Bride Publicly Announces Guests’ Gift Amounts During Reception, People Are Infuriated

While weddings are supposed to be a celebration of love between two, hopefully, happy people, some folks seem unable to resist the impulse to make it as tacky as possible. This can range from “creative” ideas that just look dumb to downright bizarre and horrible displays of wealth and excess.

A woman did a bit of wedding shaming when she attended one where the happy couple decided it would be a great idea to take the microphone and start reading out how much money each guest gave them. Readers shared their thoughts on just how weird this idea even was.

    Some weddings are just massive displays of poor taste

    Image credits: Humberto Chávez (not the actual photo)

    One woman shared her story of being the MOH at a wedding where the couple had some truly tacky ideas

    Image credits: Tamara Govedarovic (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Tiny_Security6360

    There are all sorts of ways people can make something so beautiful as a wedding seem cheap

    Image credits: Photos by Lanty (not the actual photo)

    Weddings are highly personal events, reflecting the unique sense of taste and values of each couple. A few thoughtful touches can elevate a ceremony from good to exceptional, but occasionally the urge to be different seeps into concepts that are tackier than refined. What once was an effort at personalization rapidly clouds into overkill, with guests left scratching their heads more than reveling in unadulterated happiness.

    Some couples persist in having a “money tree” leased on which visitors are invited to pin bills onto branches, only to find the final product looks like a confused Christmas decoration instead of a classy emblem of charity. The embarrassing ritual of pinning money in everyone’s sight can have guests both self-conscious and fearful of losing their twenty-dollar bill to a gusting breeze or being stolen by an overeager relative.

    And then, of course, there are the behemoth inflatable wedding cake or flamingo-themed photo booths with sequined backdrops and neon “LOVE” letters. On paper, the idea of instant party pictures is so charming, but more often than not, these monstrosities dominate the reception space, reducing what could otherwise have been a sophisticated lounge ambiance to the visual equivalent of a 90s theme park.

    Even small things can ruin the atmosphere

    Image credits: Graphe Tween (not the actual photo)

    Paying each guest to post using a special hashtag, such as, #SmithsSayIDo, and showing them all the hashtagged selfies on an enormous screen sets guests up for their close-up moment. What begins as a playful way of saving moments too often ends up making the slideshow riddled with fuzzy shots of Uncle Bob’s forehead or chicken fingers with tooth marks removed from them from the kids’ table, turning treasured moments into an overhyped social‑media sideshow.

    Over-branded wedding favors cross the line, too. Mini champagne flutes with initials, monogrammed bottle openers, and matchboxes with the couple’s logo on them are adorable in concept, but when every guest leaves with a bucket of tchotchkes they’ll either throw away by tomorrow or use for a week and never remember the next, the gesture becomes more of an annoyance than a keepsake.

    Extravagant dessert tables laden with dozens of mini‑desserts and candy sculptures can be tacky. Towering candy floss cones or brightly lit donut walls may look great on camera, but in real life most guests avoid them in favor of the center cake, giving rise to skyscraping piles of untouched sweets that contradict any green promises and leave hosts scrambling to clear mountains of waste.

    There are cases of truly creative tackiness

    Image credits: Kari Bjorn Photography (not the actual photo)

    Far too choreographed “first dances” with hired helpers, think glow-in-the-dark hula hoops, sparklers, or confetti cannons, tend to turn a romantic moment into a mini production that distracts rather than delights. When the bride or groom becomes dizzy from a hula-hoop accident or the smoke machines envelop the entire couple, that moment of magic is buried in a cloud of theatrical smoke.

    Finally, having a maître d’ of the barker variety loudly announce each course with a booming microphone comes on as slightly less fine dining and more game show. As the gentle clinking of silverware is replaced by a stadium-style “LADIES AND GENTLEMEN…CHEESE COURSE!” it is clear that sometimes even the most regular of traditions are perhaps there for a reason.

    She gave some more details in the comments

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m not sure of the cultural issues here so I apologise if I’m standing on peoples’ feet, so to speak, but that is as tacky as fűck here in Aus (and other places judging by the comments).

