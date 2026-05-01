This list contains the cutest and most hilarious pictures , from a “drunk” raccoon passed out in a liquor store in the United States, to a hungry moose hanging out in someone’s kitchen in Sweden. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

Bored Panda has no shortage of those images, and here are more for you. We’ve collected these from people on Reddit who gladly shared snapshots from around the world .

You can’t go wrong with animal photos for instant positivity. These critters don’t even need to do anything specific other than be their adorable selves to tug on everyone’s heartstrings.

#1 Estonia Men rescue a dog that had fallen through ice, warmed it up and drove it to the vet clinic in their lap. It was a wolf. Wolf is also the national animal of Estonia, so very fitting.

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#2 Estonia The news story was about a roe deer that moved into family's garden and befriended their dog. Here's them interviewing the deer.

#3 USA This little guy broke into a liquor store in Virginia then proceeded to get drunk, trash the place until finally passing out in the bathroom (& No this is not AI just look it up)

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#4 Turkey Tombili, a cat from Turkey that was well known for her friendliness, her unique way of reclining against steps and her chubby figure. When she passed in 2016. The city of Istanbul honored her with a statue of her

#5 Australia Cassowary stealing a families spot.

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#6 Sweden Hungry moose looking for bread and flowers in the kitchen.

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#7 USA Bald eagles on a fishing boat in Alaska.

#8 UK A dog was interviewed on BBC news.

#9 France Serge on the tram.

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#10 New Zealand The Kea, the worlds only alpine parrot.

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#11 Canada A Coywolf (Eastern Coyote) across the street from my front door.



She’s semi-famous: her specialty is walking the sidewalks in urban areas in broad daylight looking like an off-leash dog. She’s figured out street lights, and always crosses major streets at the crosswalk and waits for the walk signal! Locals have given her the name “Bunny”.

#12 South Africa Stole my bread.

#13 Finland Reindeer cooling off at the beach in Rovaniemi Finland

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#14 Nepal All nine color of Shreepech is flown away by Himalayan Monal

#15 Paraguay Anteater T-possing

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#16 Australia Brushtail possum with low melanin, giving her a golden coat. They nicknamed her Pikachu

#17 Ethiopia We have our own species of wolf!

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#18 Brazil Tião the monkey was put forward as a candidate for mayor of Rio de Janeiro, and received 400,000 votes

#19 Canada Ikea monkey. A monkey was found wandering an ikea store in a very stylish coat in December 2012. It was a huge story at the time. His name is Darwin.

#20 Ukraine This is Pes Patron (Dog Cartridge). This little buddy is employed by State Emergency Services of Ukraine as a mine detection dog. He became so popular here and was promoted to official mascot of the emergency service. There is entire Patron subculture going on here, like cartoons, songs, merch etc. Despite being the most famous Ukrainian dog, this little fella still does his work at emergency service helping detecting mines and other ordnance.

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#21 India Malabar giant squirrel

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#22 Brazil Boto cor de rosa "the pink river dolphin" (our gay dolphin)

#23 Germany A pigeon caught speeding with 45 km/h in a 30 km/h zone by a Blitzer.

#24 Australia Drop bear.



tenhoumaduvida:

I heard they can be quite aggressive with humans and scratch them badly. It’s interesting because they look so adorable (when they are babies and dry and hanging on to their mom lol)





activelyresting:

It's similar to a koala, but they're carnivorous with large teeth and claws. They are called drop bears because they primarily hunt by hanging in trees and drop on prey below. Their preferred prey is kangaroos, they are adapted to land on the kangaroo's back and rip out its throat from behind. It's usually a pretty fast, though incredibly brutal. They will also attack humans, especially near mating season, or if they feel threatened.



When the British first arrived in Australia, many fell victim to drop bears, which almost prevented colonisation, but a massive culling operation was enacted with big rewards offered for drop bear hides. That, combined with massive destruction of their habitat means they became critically endangered today, and a protected species today, though their numbers are rebounding rapidly.



The Australian government mostly tries to reduce talk about drop bears because they worry that it will negatively affect tourism. But there's still casualties every year, and it's primarily tourists who are affected, because there's not enough education for tourists about how to avoid drop bear territory, though all Australians learn this in school.

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#25 Romania Hi, can you give us a ride?



These are pups by the way.

#26 Brazil This was in the post right below this one. I think it's destiny saying me something.

#27 South Africa Shower time….

#28 South Korea HOOOOOG RIDERRRRRRRR!

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#29 USA Not exactly, but cute. This was Benji, a gray fox who came by for at least six years. Southeast USA.

#30 Israel Not sure if my country is known for it, but my city (Haifa) is known for these buggers in Israel.

#31 France Two fallow deers walking in a town during COVID lockdown.

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#32 England Just a few gents on their way to the pub

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#33 Argentina Carpincho drinkin mate.

#34 Canada Canadian Cobra Chickens

#35 Finland Majestic

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#36 Chile I love these guys. It's a Pudú

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#37 Finland We have 10 years of row summer livecam of this dude. Very rare endangered species "Saimaa ringed seal"

#38 Pakistan GOAT

#39 Italy In Italy, there is the beautiful story of "Lampo, il cane viaggiatore" (the traveling dog). Lampo is a dog from 50s, found for the first time got off a cargo train at the Campiglia Marittima railway station, near from livorno. That time he was a stray dog, so the stationmaster, Elvio Barlettani, decided to protect him in his office and then adopt him. Lampo fastly learned the train timetables (perfectly and never failed to get on the correct one) and almost every morning he would board the train in Campiglia on his own to go to Piombino to accompany the stationmaster's daughter to school, then return to Campiglia on a train going in the opposite direction. Every day he would board trains bound for different destinations, traveling alone across numerous Italian railway lines, then returning at the end of the day, always by train, to Campiglia. It's said that it even helped passengers orient themselves. Lampo was fatally hit by the cargo train in Campiglia Marittima, was buried in the flowerbed at the foot of an acacia tree at the railway station, and then a bronze statue now stands at Campiglia Marittima station honoring Lampo. The name "Lampo" (flash in italian) was given because of his speed, with which he traveled from one place to another like any other traveler.

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#40 Poland Wojtek was a Syrian brown bear adopted by Polish soldiers during WWII, who became an official enlisted soldier, famously helping carry heavy ammunition crates at the Battle of Monte Cassino and serving as a beloved mascot, later living out his life at the Edinburgh Zoo. He was given a rank (Corporal), a service number, and became a symbol of Polish resilience, known for his gentle nature, love of beer, and ability to carry artillery shells, boosting morale.

#41 Japan Everyone probably already knows this, but... Hachikō, the legendary loyal dog

#42 Scotland Dolly the Sheep and GreyFriars Bobby

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#43 Australia Red Dog: a famous kelpie dog who traveled the Pilbara region of Western Australia in the 1970s, becoming a beloved local legend known for his loyalty and hitchhiking adventures before he found his main owner, John, and later searched for him after he passed

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#44 Serbia Leo was a dog in Pančevo,Serbia who sacrificed his life in 2014 to save a 11 years old girl from bigger dog than him. Later in honor of him, monument was built on place where he spent most of his time.

#45 Egypt Our Sinai Baton Blue Butterfly is smol

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#46 Canada Massasauga Rattlesnake, this one being the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake to be specific. It’s also within the US, but it’s pretty rare in general unfortunately. It also has the unique distinction of being the only venomous snake native to Ontario. I’ve actually been lucky enough to have seen one in the wild, it’s a gorgeous animal and I even got rattled at.

#47 India The Nicobar Pigeon

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#48 USA In Montana, there was an old law on the books that makes a school principal responsible for horses "parked" at school. It's one of those laws that nobody bothered to change after cars and buses became a thing. So students decided to play a prank on their principal by riding their horses to school.

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#49 USA Some Zebra in a patch of Blue Bonnets. I don’t have an actual picture of them myself but I do pass by a pasture on my way to work with a few Camels wandering around alongside some donkeys and some cattle.

#50 Canada The beluga whales of St-Lawrence River estuary and Saguenay’s fjords.

#51 Philippines Largest eagle in the world in terms of length (overall height, and wingspan). *Harpy Eagle of South America are the largest in terms of bulk/weight.

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#52 India Gaur. Indian bison Largest wild cattle in the world

#53 Scotland The Scottish Wildcat (a sub-population of European Wildcat), rarer every year as most are now hybrids with domestic cats. Really one of the last bastions of wild cats in the UK. Woven into our culture as Cat-sìth, a legend of large black cats (maybe Kellas Cats an early hybrid) who were witches / fairy folk. Also why in Scotland black cats are lucky unlike the rest of the UK.

#54 USA Alligator snapping turtles