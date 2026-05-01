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You can’t go wrong with animal photos for instant positivity. These critters don’t even need to do anything specific other than be their adorable selves to tug on everyone’s heartstrings. 

Bored Panda has no shortage of those images, and here are more for you. We’ve collected these from people on Reddit who gladly shared snapshots from around the world

This list contains the cutest and most hilarious pictures, from a “drunk” raccoon passed out in a liquor store in the United States, to a hungry moose hanging out in someone’s kitchen in Sweden. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

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#1

Estonia

Estonia Men rescue a dog that had fallen through ice, warmed it up and drove it to the vet clinic in their lap. It was a wolf. Wolf is also the national animal of Estonia, so very fitting.

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    #2

    Estonia

    A curious deer looks at a microphone in a snowy field, a cool animal photo for your good vibes. The news story was about a roe deer that moved into family's garden and befriended their dog. Here's them interviewing the deer.

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    #3

    USA

    A raccoon lying on the floor next to a toilet, and a store aisle littered with broken bottles. Animal photos for good vibes. This little guy broke into a liquor store in Virginia then proceeded to get drunk, trash the place until finally passing out in the bathroom (& No this is not AI just look it up)

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    #4

    Turkey

    A very fat, fluffy white cat with brown markings lies stretched out on a concrete ledge, posing like a model. Animal Photos. Tombili, a cat from Turkey that was well known for her friendliness, her unique way of reclining against steps and her chubby figure. When she passed in 2016. The city of Istanbul honored her with a statue of her

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    #5

    Australia

    A cassowary bird relaxing under a beach umbrella, then joining a family on the shore. Coolest animal photos for good vibes. Cassowary stealing a families spot.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are hard-core metal beings. They're, let's say, rather "Jurassic". Do not mess with them, just surrender your spot

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    #6

    Sweden

    A large moose stands in a kitchen, holding a colorful cloth in its mouth, offering good vibes and animal photos. Hungry moose looking for bread and flowers in the kitchen.

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    #7

    USA

    Numerous bald eagles perched on a boat and power lines with mountains and water in the background, cool animal photos. Bald eagles on a fishing boat in Alaska.

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    #8

    UK

    Bounce, a cool animal photo of a light-colored dog with a black collar, looking to the left. Good vibes today. A dog was interviewed on BBC news.

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    #9

    France

    A man holding a microphone interviews a llama on a leash inside a tram, surrounded by people, sharing cool animal photos. Serge on the tram.

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    #10

    New Zealand

    A brown kea parrot peeks out of a dark bin, its observant eyes looking to the right. Coolest animal photos. The Kea, the worlds only alpine parrot.

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    #11

    Canada

    Coolest animal photos: A coyote with brown and gray fur drinks from a puddle on a wet, snowy road. A Coywolf (Eastern Coyote) across the street from my front door.

    She’s semi-famous: her specialty is walking the sidewalks in urban areas in broad daylight looking like an off-leash dog. She’s figured out street lights, and always crosses major streets at the crosswalk and waits for the walk signal! Locals have given her the name “Bunny”.

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    #12

    South Africa

    A baboon sitting on green grass, meticulously eating bread. One of the coolest animal photos for good vibes. Stole my bread.

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    #13

    Finland

    Finland Reindeer cooling off at the beach in Rovaniemi Finland

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    #14

    Nepal

    Nepal All nine color of Shreepech is flown away by Himalayan Monal

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    #15

    Paraguay

    A furry anteater stands on its hind legs with arms outstretched, an animal photo bringing good vibes. Anteater T-possing

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Australia

    Australia Brushtail possum with low melanin, giving her a golden coat. They nicknamed her Pikachu

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    #17

    Ethiopia

    Ethiopia We have our own species of wolf!

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    #18

    Brazil

    Brazil Tião the monkey was put forward as a candidate for mayor of Rio de Janeiro, and received 400,000 votes

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    #19

    Canada

    Canada Ikea monkey. A monkey was found wandering an ikea store in a very stylish coat in December 2012. It was a huge story at the time. His name is Darwin.

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    #20

    Ukraine

    Ukraine This is Pes Patron (Dog Cartridge). This little buddy is employed by State Emergency Services of Ukraine as a mine detection dog. He became so popular here and was promoted to official mascot of the emergency service. There is entire Patron subculture going on here, like cartoons, songs, merch etc. Despite being the most famous Ukrainian dog, this little fella still does his work at emergency service helping detecting mines and other ordnance.

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    #21

    India

    India Malabar giant squirrel

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    #22

    Brazil

    Brazil Boto cor de rosa "the pink river dolphin" (our gay dolphin)

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    #23

    Germany

    A pigeon, an animal photo, caught mid-flight by a speed camera, soaring over a residential street in grayscale, Bocholt. A pigeon caught speeding with 45 km/h in a 30 km/h zone by a Blitzer.

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    #24

    Australia

    A wet, angry koala with mouth open, showcasing its teeth. One of many cool animal photos. Drop bear.

    tenhoumaduvida:
    I heard they can be quite aggressive with humans and scratch them badly. It’s interesting because they look so adorable (when they are babies and dry and hanging on to their mom lol)


    activelyresting:
    It's similar to a koala, but they're carnivorous with large teeth and claws. They are called drop bears because they primarily hunt by hanging in trees and drop on prey below. Their preferred prey is kangaroos, they are adapted to land on the kangaroo's back and rip out its throat from behind. It's usually a pretty fast, though incredibly brutal. They will also attack humans, especially near mating season, or if they feel threatened.

    When the British first arrived in Australia, many fell victim to drop bears, which almost prevented colonisation, but a massive culling operation was enacted with big rewards offered for drop bear hides. That, combined with massive destruction of their habitat means they became critically endangered today, and a protected species today, though their numbers are rebounding rapidly.

    The Australian government mostly tries to reduce talk about drop bears because they worry that it will negatively affect tourism. But there's still casualties every year, and it's primarily tourists who are affected, because there's not enough education for tourists about how to avoid drop bear territory, though all Australians learn this in school.

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    #25

    Romania

    Three brown bears, a cub, a larger bear, and one standing on its hind legs, on a paved road. Coolest animal photos. Hi, can you give us a ride?

    These are pups by the way.

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    #26

    Brazil

    A female reporter in a mask with a microphone and a cool animal, a dog wearing sunglasses, for good vibes. This was in the post right below this one. I think it's destiny saying me something.

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    #27

    South Africa

    Elephant spraying water over zebras at a watering hole in a cool animal photo for good vibes. Shower time….

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    #28

    South Korea

    An older man with gray hair rides a large, dark animal down a street, looking straight ahead. Animal Photos. HOOOOOG RIDERRRRRRRR!

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    #29

    USA

    A gray fox stands on reddish-brown ground next to a bird bath, looking up, surrounded by trees. Coolest animal photos. Not exactly, but cute. This was Benji, a gray fox who came by for at least six years. Southeast USA.

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    #30

    Israel

    A wild boar sleeping on a discarded mattress next to overflowing garbage bins. Coolest animal photos. Not sure if my country is known for it, but my city (Haifa) is known for these buggers in Israel.

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    #31

    France

    Two deer, one looking at the camera, stand on a sidewalk next to a road with a black car. Animal photos. Two fallow deers walking in a town during COVID lockdown.

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    #32

    England

    Wild boars crossing a street in front of The Golden Lion pub. Coolest animal photos for good vibes. Just a few gents on their way to the pub

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    #33

    Argentina

    Coolest animal photos: a capybara and kitten share a mate drink, held by a person. Good vibes from unique friends. Carpincho drinkin mate.

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    #34

    Canada

    A person in dark clothing runs from a goose mid-flight on a street, a cool animal photo for good vibes. Canadian Cobra Chickens

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    #35

    Finland

    Finland Majestic

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    #36

    Chile

    Chile I love these guys. It's a Pudú

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    #37

    Finland

    Finland We have 10 years of row summer livecam of this dude. Very rare endangered species "Saimaa ringed seal"

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    #38

    Pakistan

    Pakistan GOAT

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    #39

    Italy

    Italy In Italy, there is the beautiful story of "Lampo, il cane viaggiatore" (the traveling dog). Lampo is a dog from 50s, found for the first time got off a cargo train at the Campiglia Marittima railway station, near from livorno. That time he was a stray dog, so the stationmaster, Elvio Barlettani, decided to protect him in his office and then adopt him. Lampo fastly learned the train timetables (perfectly and never failed to get on the correct one) and almost every morning he would board the train in Campiglia on his own to go to Piombino to accompany the stationmaster's daughter to school, then return to Campiglia on a train going in the opposite direction. Every day he would board trains bound for different destinations, traveling alone across numerous Italian railway lines, then returning at the end of the day, always by train, to Campiglia. It's said that it even helped passengers orient themselves. Lampo was fatally hit by the cargo train in Campiglia Marittima, was buried in the flowerbed at the foot of an acacia tree at the railway station, and then a bronze statue now stands at Campiglia Marittima station honoring Lampo. The name "Lampo" (flash in italian) was given because of his speed, with which he traveled from one place to another like any other traveler.

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    #40

    Poland

    Poland Wojtek was a Syrian brown bear adopted by Polish soldiers during WWII, who became an official enlisted soldier, famously helping carry heavy ammunition crates at the Battle of Monte Cassino and serving as a beloved mascot, later living out his life at the Edinburgh Zoo. He was given a rank (Corporal), a service number, and became a symbol of Polish resilience, known for his gentle nature, love of beer, and ability to carry artillery shells, boosting morale.

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    #41

    Japan

    Japan Everyone probably already knows this, but... Hachikō, the legendary loyal dog

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    #42

    Scotland

    Scotland Dolly the Sheep and GreyFriars Bobby

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    #43

    Australia

    Australia Red Dog: a famous kelpie dog who traveled the Pilbara region of Western Australia in the 1970s, becoming a beloved local legend known for his loyalty and hitchhiking adventures before he found his main owner, John, and later searched for him after he passed

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    #44

    Serbia

    Serbia Leo was a dog in Pančevo,Serbia who sacrificed his life in 2014 to save a 11 years old girl from bigger dog than him. Later in honor of him, monument was built on place where he spent most of his time.

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    #45

    Egypt

    Egypt Our Sinai Baton Blue Butterfly is smol

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    #46

    Canada

    Canada Massasauga Rattlesnake, this one being the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake to be specific. It’s also within the US, but it’s pretty rare in general unfortunately. It also has the unique distinction of being the only venomous snake native to Ontario. I’ve actually been lucky enough to have seen one in the wild, it’s a gorgeous animal and I even got rattled at.

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    #47

    India

    India The Nicobar Pigeon

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    #48

    USA

    Students on horseback, dressed in cowboy hats, posing in front of their high school. An animal photo with good vibes. In Montana, there was an old law on the books that makes a school principal responsible for horses "parked" at school. It's one of those laws that nobody bothered to change after cars and buses became a thing. So students decided to play a prank on their principal by riding their horses to school.

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    #49

    USA

    Coolest animal photos: Zebras graze in a vibrant field of blue flowers with green trees in the background. Some Zebra in a patch of Blue Bonnets. I don’t have an actual picture of them myself but I do pass by a pasture on my way to work with a few Camels wandering around alongside some donkeys and some cattle.

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    #50

    Canada

    Canada The beluga whales of St-Lawrence River estuary and Saguenay’s fjords.

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    #51

    Philippines

    Philippines Largest eagle in the world in terms of length (overall height, and wingspan). *Harpy Eagle of South America are the largest in terms of bulk/weight.

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    #52

    India

    India Gaur. Indian bison Largest wild cattle in the world

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    #53

    Scotland

    Scotland The Scottish Wildcat (a sub-population of European Wildcat), rarer every year as most are now hybrids with domestic cats. Really one of the last bastions of wild cats in the UK. Woven into our culture as Cat-sìth, a legend of large black cats (maybe Kellas Cats an early hybrid) who were witches / fairy folk. Also why in Scotland black cats are lucky unlike the rest of the UK.

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    #54

    USA

    USA Alligator snapping turtles

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