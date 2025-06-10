Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Threatens To Give Husband A Cold Shower Every Time She’s Gets One Due To His Bad Memory
Woman in a striped shirt with wet hair leaning on a shower wall, illustrating cold shower due to bad memory.
Couples, Relationships

Wife Threatens To Give Husband A Cold Shower Every Time She’s Gets One Due To His Bad Memory

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Small conflicts over time tend to be so much more than the sum of their parts. This is perhaps one reason why communication is key in any relationship, as, without it, little things end up going unaddressed and those little things pretty quickly spiral out of control.

A woman turned to the internet for advice after having it up to here with her husband constantly leaving the water in their shower on cold and deciding to get revenge. Her plan, as it turns out, was somewhat controversial, as netizens debated its ethics in the comments. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Domestic frustrations can, at times, really boil over

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So one woman decided to get revenge on her husband by throwing water at him

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Carmen Laezza / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ColorStorms

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Little things can really add up

    In the daily course of things, it’s usually the little disagreements, a leaky faucet left unfixed, a misplaced coffee cup that necessitates an extra step to the sink, a gruff “fine” growled across the breakfast table, that are insignificant by themselves but, cumulatively, over time, start to take a heavy toll on a relationship. A tendency for one partner to leave the shower on cold can make the other feel disrespected. There are other examples, a forgotten shopping trip, dirty dishes left out or the infamous toilet seat left up.

    Because these kinds of conflicts are so mundane, they rarely result in a genuine exploration of underlying needs or feelings. Instead, they percolate underground like slow-dripping faucets in the basement, each drop barely noticeable in itself but collectively with the potential to flood the foundation. A morning’s annoyance, a.k.a. listening to your partner slam a kitchen cabinet, can come to represent a general charge of carelessness or insensitivity. When the real issue is burnout or workplace stress from an never-ending to-do list, these small infractions are a proxy for unmet underlying needs but are not named and resolved.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over time, the tally of grievances increases until it becomes impossible to enjoy the luxury of a lazy Sunday morning or the love in shared laughter at a television program. Instead, every minor mishap, an unmade bed, a forgotten appointment, a lipstick-stained coffee cup on the bedside table, reopens old sores. What begins as isolated disagreements snowballs into a running script of “Here we go again,” with each partner waiting for the next oversight or insensitive comment. The cumulative weight of these incidents erodes trust: promises to do better (“I’ll clean up right after dinner,” “I’ll remember this time”) lose their power when they go unfulfilled so often that they feel meaningless.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Resentment doesn’t just go away

    As the pattern intensifies, arguments escalate more quickly, apologies feel perfunctory, and minor irritations metastasize into arguments over everything from household budget allocations to in-laws’ holiday plans. Partners find themselves bristling at neutral remarks, perceiving criticism where none was intended. Emotional distance grows: instead of looking to each other for solace in difficult times, each looks elsewhere for comfort or closes off altogether. Intimacy, both physical and emotional, suffers when a lingering impression of “you don’t care about me” poisons the relationship, even if it began over something as trivial as the wrong brand of dish soap having been purchased.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Yet this cycle is not inevitable. Couples who stop, even when they are irritated, and push themselves to inquire what is really at stake begin to derail the toxic cycle. Is the wet towel on the floor really about slovenliness, or is it a plea for shared responsibility when both partners are overwhelmed? Does the forgotten grocery list really signify a deficiency of caring, or is it a sign that one person’s cognitive bandwidth has been stretched too thin? By speaking the feelings beneath, resent, fatigue, isolation, fear, partners allow empathy to arise, converting complaint to compassion.

    At the same time, this relationship seems to have some major, major communication problems. This is perhaps one of the reasons readers were conflicted on if she was the “jerk” in this situation or not. Just throwing water at your spouse is pretty questionable behavior. The real discussion was about how justified (or unjustified) it actually was. Some saw it as the breaking point of a very toxic relationship, others saw it as her being unable to just take a second to look at a facet before showering.

    She shared some more overarching thoughts on her marriage in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some thought she overreacted

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a wife threatening a cold shower for her husband due to his bad memory and repeated inconsiderate actions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others thought this marriage had issues

    A handful of readers thought her anger was justified

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, she gave a few more details

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    htyson472 avatar
    Little Bit
    Little Bit
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While this may not seem like a big deal to most people it is annoying. In my house, when the shower is running, if anybody runs a tap or flushes the toilet, it runs cold. I've lost count of the number of times I have asked my hubby not to run the taps or use the toilet when I'm in the shower because I can't bear the cold. He seems to think it's funny. I've told him that what he does is the equivalent of me throwing a bucket of ice all over him when he's in the bath (he bathes rather than showers) and one of these days I will do just that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On a basic level, maybe getting a plumber in to make the diverter switch back to tub the moment you turn the water off would be a good solution so no one has to remember (I'm not a plumber but the shower in my home does this). That said, I really think this is more a "straw that broke the camel's back" issue. OP has clearly been building up resentment, and if the husband doesn't have ADHD then it could just be good ol' weaponized incompetence. For her own sake, I think she needs to leave and just be done with him.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    htyson472 avatar
    Little Bit
    Little Bit
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While this may not seem like a big deal to most people it is annoying. In my house, when the shower is running, if anybody runs a tap or flushes the toilet, it runs cold. I've lost count of the number of times I have asked my hubby not to run the taps or use the toilet when I'm in the shower because I can't bear the cold. He seems to think it's funny. I've told him that what he does is the equivalent of me throwing a bucket of ice all over him when he's in the bath (he bathes rather than showers) and one of these days I will do just that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On a basic level, maybe getting a plumber in to make the diverter switch back to tub the moment you turn the water off would be a good solution so no one has to remember (I'm not a plumber but the shower in my home does this). That said, I really think this is more a "straw that broke the camel's back" issue. OP has clearly been building up resentment, and if the husband doesn't have ADHD then it could just be good ol' weaponized incompetence. For her own sake, I think she needs to leave and just be done with him.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda