Angry Customer Wants To Return Bags Of Merchandise And Buy It All Again Because The Tax Is Lower In This Location, Ends Up Paying More

Former retail worker and Redditor u/Lopsided_Intention57 recently described to the subreddit r/MaliciousCompliance an encounter they had in a bustling store with an obnoxious customer, Debbie, who was seeking to return and repurchase art supplies to pay lower taxes on them.

Despite the chaos of a busy day, the employee complied with her request. But not without a twist. With meticulous attention to detail, they managed to do exactly what Debbie asked for in the most time-consuming way, causing her frustration and annoyance to escalate to intolerable levels.

Image credits: flernata (not the actual photo)

Image credits: XavierPardina (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Brooke Frederick (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Lopsided_Intention57

People had a lot to say about the annoying customer and her behavior