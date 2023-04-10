Amidst the rain, the ancient Sakura of Japan is shrouded in mist, evoking a scene straight out of a Japanese painting. The petals of the sakura glistening in the emotional rain, exude a profound beauty, stirring our souls with their poignant grace.

Japan is home to much ancient sakura that have been blooming for centuries. This photo depicts one of those trees, estimated to be around 500 years old.

This ancient sakura is significant in Japanese culture, representing history, tradition, and beauty.

