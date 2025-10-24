ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine this: you order a product on the internet and wait days—or even weeks—for it to arrive. When the parcel finally shows up, the thing inside barely resembles what you ordered. Then again, maybe you don't have to imagine this. Maybe you know the pain of dealing with a refund system that seems designed to test your will to live.

To illustrate just how funny and frustrating online shopping can be, we've collected a set of pictures showing people's most disappointing experiences with it. From tiny pools to terrible knock-offs, these examples prove you must always read the reviews before checking out.

Check Out My Cool New Lap Desk From Temu

Person holding a packaged small laptop desk, an example of careless online shopping backfiring hilariously

    #2

    “Extra Large” Dog Pool

    Dog sitting happily in a large pet pool versus a woman looking disappointed at a tiny pool after careless online shopping.

    #3

    Found This Via Video On Instagram - No Words. Just Too Funny - Up There With The Reindeer

    Red inflatable tube man meant for party decoration deflated on sidewalk, showing a funny careless online shopping fail.

    simplycarmen92 avatar
    Carmen
    Carmen
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just put it on the ledge, they should be able to see it from there!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Ordered LEGO At Amazon, Got Pasta Instead

    Torn LEGO Jurassic World box with a bag of pasta inside, illustrating careless online shopping backfired in a funny way.

    #5

    The Shoes My GF Ordered Online Are For The Same Foot

    Pair of black and white sports shoes with tags worn on opposite feet black sock and bare foot on wooden floor showing careless online shopping fail.

    #6

    Throwback To The Time I Thought I Was Buying A Surprisingly Cheap Weightlifting Bench, Only To Receive This In The Post

    White T-shirt with a printed gym bench design showing a careless online shopping fail of a workout bench image.

    #7

    This Has To Be For The Babies

    Remote control with misspelled streaming service buttons illustrating careless online shopping backfired humor.

    #8

    Latex Thigh Highs Ordered But Got What Seems Like The Case For Sleeping Bags

    Black thigh-high boots with clear heels versus poorly fitting, misshapen boots showing careless online shopping backfire.

    #9

    The Dangers Of Online Shopping

    Gold high heel sandal with colorful jewels on foot, showcasing a careless online shopping fail in footwear design.

    #10

    My Girlfriend Has A Pair Of Gloves And All Of The Fingers Are The Same Length

    Gray knitted glove with an extra thumb illustrating a careless online shopping backfire in a humorous way.

    #11

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Large ornate black rug in living room versus small matching rug used as door mat, showcasing careless online shopping backfired.

    At least I have a cool welcome mat now.

    #12

    Finally Decided To Order A Skims Bra And This Was What I Got When I Opened The Package

    Beige bra with attached false eyelash showcasing a funny careless online shopping backfire.

    I’m so upset too because this size and color are now sold out. Customer support waived return fees but that doesn’t help me get the bra I wanted (without someone else’s eyelashes attached!) 😩.

    #13

    Found A Cheap Kitchen Scale. I Feel Like Something Is Missing

    Green kitchen scale next to its box, showing a careless online shopping fail with mismatched design and function.

    #14

    My Buddy Buys Cheap Shoes Online From China. This Model Is Known As “Run My Guy”

    Close-up of a gray sneaker with a misspelled brand label showing careless online shopping backfired humor.

    #15

    Guess I Don’t Actually Own A Queen Size Mattress

    King size mattress labeled as twin size box, illustrating careless online shopping backfiring in a hilarious way.

    #16

    What You Order vs. What You Receive

    Woman and man wearing colorful plaid coats showing careless online shopping backfire with mismatched patterns.

    #17

    Ordered A $1000 Graphics Card From Amazon, Received 4 Cans Of Beef Ravioli

    ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card box opened to reveal canned food inside, showcasing careless online shopping fail.

    It showed up in the sealed Amazon box, and inside that, the graphics card box still had intact security stickers and shrinkwrap. Taking it up with support, but also screaming internally for fear that they'll think I'm the one scamming and won't refund or replace.

    #18

    Ordered A 32 Gallon Trash Can From Walmart Got A Toy Instead, Fraudulent Seller Later Changed The Listing To A Pencil Box Trash Can Toy

    Small black trash bin mistaken for a large soda bottle next to a green soft drink on a kitchen counter.

    #19

    Switch 2 Purchased From Walmart Arrived Empty

    Damaged Walmart package with poorly packed items inside showing careless online shopping backfired moments

    #20

    I Bought Silicone Bowl Lids On Ebay At A Higher Price To Avoid Amazon

    Amazon package with unexpected item placed on colorful patterned carpet, illustrating careless online shopping backfired moments.

    So did some guy just place an Amazon order with my name and address and pocket a few bucks?

    #21

    Trying To Find One Similarity

    Two women wearing dresses showing careless online shopping backfired with humorous fashion fails in new pics.

    #22

    Always Check Before Buying A Tape Measure

    Person holding a tape measure showing a length on the floor, illustrating careless online shopping backfired measurement.

    #23

    Lmfao

    Red blanket ordered online vs. much smaller version received, illustrating careless online shopping backfired hilariously.

    #24

    Shirt I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Comparison of expected versus actual sleeveless shirt from careless online shopping backfire with humorous sizing and style differences.

    #25

    Another Classic "What I Ordered vs. What I Got"

    Side-by-side images showing a careless online shopping fail with a glamorous navy dress versus a poorly fitting version.

    #26

    Not What I Expected

    Fall burlap wreath on black door next to a disappointing DIY version showing careless online shopping backfire.

    Ordered this from Walmart's website. What I ordered versus what I got. Yes, I tried “fluffing it” and tried to make it look comparable to what it’s supposed to look like. The bow isn’t even the same. There’s so much glue all over it. It’s a lost cause.

    #27

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Comparison of online shopping sweater listing versus received product showing careless online shopping backfired moments

    My wife ordered a very nice Irish Sweater from a site called ArtsWardrobe.com.
    So it looked like a really awesome knit (actually a fairly complicated pattern) in the image.
    She ordered it and got a printed sweatshirt with poorly-sewn hems on a low quality polyester fabric.
    Description says “knitted” not printed.
    TLDR: don’t order from ArtsWardrobe.com

    #28

    Fiancee And I Ordered Some Small Ice Cream Bowls To Hold Fruit At The Tables At Our Wedding - They Arrived Dirty, With Food In Them

    Opened cardboard box showing a scratched and dirty metal salad cup, illustrating careless online shopping backfired.

    #29

    My Walmart Delivery Order Sent My Nicotine Gum Inside The Locked Container

    Large value pack of coated nicotine gum held in hand, showcasing a humorous example of careless online shopping backfiring.

    #30

    Aliexpress, Alihome Tools Scam. Even If You Contact Aliexpress Customer Services First, They Say That They Are Ok, And That You Can Go Ahead And Buy Them

    Photos of various generators printed and placed on padded parcels, illustrating careless online shopping backfires.

    Avoid - generators and batteries, they have been promoting them as being offers at a big discount, introductory offers, discounted store offers, etc, and then send out photographs of them? Even if you contact AliExpress Customer Services first - they say that they are ok, and that you can go ahead and buy them??

    #31

    New Technologies, Unbreakable Drills Straightened It Out And Continue Using It

    Close-up of a power drill with a bent drill bit showing a careless online shopping fail in tool purchase.

    #32

    Pre-Ordered An Exclusive Limited Edition Vinyl. Only Getting Offered A Refund

    Damaged vinyl record packaging causing dirty hands, illustrating careless online shopping backfiring in a humorous way.

    #33

    Ordered A Bike For My Daughter, Assembled It Today And No Seat

    Black Ozark Trail mountain bike missing a front wheel, shown indoors on wooden floor with cluttered living room background.

    Contacted Walmart, and they said they just can't send a seat. We gotta mail it back. Then they'll send the replacement.

    #34

    So My Friend Ordered The Dog Lamp On The Left

    Two stained glass dog lamps side by side, showcasing a clear difference in design quality from careless online shopping backfiring.

    #35

    This Chair

    Woman sitting comfortably on a round office chair online shopping vs man awkwardly sitting on the wrong chair delivery fail.

    Either the girl is tiny, I'm huge, or the chair is a lie.

    #36

    Homer Simpson Chia Pet

    Side-by-side comparison of a Simpsons Chia Pet planter idealized versus the actual overgrown and messy planter fail from careless online shopping.

    #37

    Kayaking Shirt Was Was Printed With Text Right Side Up Completely Ruining The Joke

    Mismatched t-shirt print showing reversed text, a classic example of careless online shopping backfired in hilarious ways.

    #38

    The Seal Plush Pillow I Ordered vs. The One That Arrived

    Two round seal plush toys showing a funny example of careless online shopping backfired with unrealistic product design.

    #39

    Man Ordered A PS5 But Got A PS3 In A PS4 Box Instead

    Unboxing a PS5 package revealing a PS4 console, illustrating careless online shopping backfired in a hilarious way.

    #40

    Have You Had An Expectation vs. Reality Scenario Before?

    Comparison of original dress and careless online shopping fail with poorly fitted turquoise gown and beaded details.

    #41

    Me And Some Friends From Med School Ordered Like 60 Of These. It Was Supposed To Look Like You Have A Stethoscope On Your Shoulders

    Person wearing a gray t-shirt with a printed stethoscope design, illustrating careless online shopping backfired humor.

    #42

    Ordered A New Phone Online And The Box Arrived Empty

    Empty cardboard box with product information papers inside, illustrating careless online shopping backfired moments.

    Ordered a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro on Backmarket and the box arrived completely empty...
    Have raised a complaint with Backmarket about the box being empty, but have never had anything like this happen before. My last time ordering something this expensive online, but I thought it would be okay due to the seller being supposedly reputable.

    #43

    My Husband Ordered A Fishing Pole That Came Without The Handle. He Was Really Looking Forward To It

    Damaged UPS package with a fishing rod inside, illustrating careless online shopping backfired in funny ways.

    It's was not in its original box, but open/loose in a UPS box, the handle is missing. A fishing pole needs the handle to be able to reel in a fish or it's useless. Looks like someone taped 2 UPS boxes together- this was not sent in an Amazon box. (Ordered from Amazon)

    Went online immediately and tried to exchange, but then they said it's no longer available and are not sure when/if it will be.

    #44

    Ordered A Lizard Tank, Received A Chair Instead

    Folded blue chair versus a blue chair occupied by a lizard, illustrating careless online shopping backfired fails.

    #45

    The Walmart Worker Who Shopped My Order Didn't Remove The Micro SD Card From The Security Case

    Clear plastic case containing a tiny microSDXC Express Card for Nintendo Switch, illustrating careless online shopping backfired moments.

    Nothing a quick blow with a hammer on the side of the case couldn't fix, but still...

    #46

    Ordered A Jacket From Adidas… And Got A Tricky Problem To Solve Instead

    Hand holding small oversized shoe slipping into a pocket, illustrating careless online shopping backfired in a funny way.

    It was on sale and the last in my size. It’s comfortable and fits great, perfect for walking the half-pictured dog… Guess I will meet lots of new people in the mall today once I go around asking if anyone is able to remove it for me.

    #47

    This Online Order Was Supposed To Say Vancouver Canada

    Fabric with a colorful design featuring orcas, mountains, and a cityscape, illustrating careless online shopping backfired results.

    #48

    Today's Episode On What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Comparison of a well-fitted outfit versus a poorly delivered careless online shopping fail with mismatched details.

    #49

    Online Shopping Fail

    Hand holding a miniature urn, an example of careless online shopping backfiring in a humorous way.

    Friend ordered an etched urn online to put her father’s ashes in - this arrived!

    #50

    I Ordered Brake Pads And Discs From Amazon And Got A Pizza Oven

    Stainless steel grill missing key parts still sealed on box with Grill King branded accessory bag included in careless online shopping fail.

    #51

    So I Ordered Leggings, Amazon Sent Me A Clothing Rack Instead? Like Come On? How Could You Possibly Mix These Two Up?

    Package of a clothes rack showing a simple line drawing, illustrating careless online shopping backfired with unexpected items.

    #52

    Flowers By Eva. Yes, I Paid 100 Bucks To Buy My GF Some Bulbs. I Suggest Not Ordering From Them

    Online shopping backfired with a failed flower order showing a large bouquet of greenery instead of yellow lilies.

    #53

    Farmgirl Flowers “Now And Gem” Bouquet. Ordered Flowers To Make My Bridal Bouquet, Was Very Excited. Absolutely Shameful

    Comparison of colorful bouquet vs disappointing foliage showing careless online shopping backfired in the most hilarious ways.

    #54

    Just Received A Network Cable Testing Kit From Amazon, Came With A Surprise

    Red and black tool kit with a hidden compartment containing a dead cockroach, showing careless online shopping fail.

    #55

    My Parcel Came Bent And Unreadable

    Close-up images of a poorly printed bee knowledge poster showcasing careless online shopping backfired moments.

    It also came late. I ordered this weeks ago. The metal is bent, and most of the writing is unreadable. I was really excited for this, too.

    #56

    I Ordered Cool Heart Rock Valentines, Got Plastic Beads Instead

    Small heart-shaped stones meant as crystals turn out to be unclear and disappointing in careless online shopping fails.

    #57

    I Ordered A Scarf Online, I Received Half Of It. The Note Speaks For Itself

    Scarf ordered online arrived damaged with a handwritten note explaining a dog chewed it, showcasing careless online shopping backfire.

    #58

    The Same Thing

    Side-by-side comparison of sleek black shoes ordered online versus a different, poorly matching pair received.

    #59

    What I Ordered And What I Got. Apparently, After A Long Time In The Delivery, She Lost Weight From Hunger And Now It's Flat

    Comparison of careless online shopping plush doll orders showing expectation versus disappointing reality.

    #60

    Ordered A Book Online, Received Balloons Instead… “Your Story Deserves A Colorful Background”

    Colorful deflated balloons in packaging, illustrating careless online shopping backfired in an unexpected and humorous way.

    I found it kinda funny with the text on the package of the balloons. That would be nice and all, if it came with my book…

    #61

    "New" Mouse, Old Packaging

    Damaged and poorly taped Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Wireless mouse packaging, showing careless online shopping fail.

    So, I decided to treat myself to a new gaming mouse. Ordered this Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Wireless from Amazon, expecting a brand-new experience. What I got instead? A box that's seen better days, with clear signs of being opened and likely used. Amazon, come on! I paid for a new product, not someone else's leftovers. And don't even get me started on the potential hygiene issues... If you want to sell open-box items, fine. But at least be upfront about it and offer a discount. This bait-and-switch tactic is just disrespectful to customers. Anyone else had similar experiences with Amazon?

    #62

    I Ordered Some Childhood Games From Gamestop

    Scratched and damaged disc from careless online shopping mistake causing playback failure and frustration.

    Why even send this? Literally just plastic garbage I was charged money for.

    #63

    Do Not Buy From Eleven Forest. Not Just Failed, But Clearly A Scam

    Comparison of expected vs actual dresses showing careless online shopping backfired in hilarious ways with mismatched quality and fit.

    #64

    Ordered Flowers For My Assistant At Work As A Thank You Gift

    Yellow smiley face mug and plush with flower bouquets showing careless online shopping backfire in hilarious ways.

    No, HR, I didn’t mean to imply she’s a stoner. Of course, I don’t think jokes like this are appropriate at work.

    #65

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Pet food bowls on a small versus large mat showing careless online shopping backfired with size mismatch.

    #66

    I’m Never Ordering Flowers Online Again

    Comparison of carefully arranged fall flowers in a pumpkin vase versus a careless online shopping fail with a wrong flower arrangement.

    #67

    Ordered From Zippo.com - Meant To Be A Gift

    Two side-by-side images of a space-themed lighter showing a vibrant original design and a faded, worn careless online shopping fail.

    Super disappointed with the actual item. What was shown was so beautiful and vibrant, what was received is so splotchy & pale that you can only see some colours at certain angles. I'm in Canada, and this item was only available on the US website, so I had to get help from a friend to get this. Not even sure if I want to gift this anymore.

    #68

    Not To Mention Late Valentines Delivery

    Online shopping fail showing a bouquet of fake red roses delivered instead of the expected real American Rose arrangement.

    #69

    Ordered: Stone Bath Mat, Got: Giant Mouse Pad

    Bath mat online shopping fail showing a thin, ineffective product that backfired on the buyer’s expectations.

    Ordered the stone bath mat shown in the first photo, priced around $70–$80. It took about six weeks to arrive, and when it finally did, it was a “mat” made of mouse pad material with a printed stone design on top.

    Got This For My Aggressive Play Fighter

    Plush cat hand puppet purchased online versus the actual product showing a poor online shopping fail.

    #71

    Bought A Book On Ebay. Received A Counterfeit Copy From China Instead

    Pages from an ebook with copyright and author information warning about copyright infringement, careless online shopping backfiring.

    I bought a book on eBay, but the seller sent the parcel from China instead of Italy, as it said on the profile. The first page is a copyright notice, saying that this is a Press eBook.

    #72

    Christmas Present Tommy Bahamas Blanket Had Big Hole In It When Opened

    Fingers poking through a fluffy blanket’s holes showing a careless online shopping fail with fabric quality issues.

    I bought this online as a present and wrapped it when it arrived. Gave it to a person as a gift today and when they opened it, immediately went to a big hole in it! I was mortified and apologized and promised I would exchange it and get a new one for them. When I get home, turns out the blanket was final sale, no returns or exchanges. Cool. I wouldn’t be surprised with like a Temu or Big Lots blanket, but I am surprised with a kind of expensive blanket from a brand like Tommy Bahama. So imho don’t buy Tommy Bahama, there stuff is a joke and the customer service is a joke.

    #73

    Ordered Some Pencil Lead Refills

    Six identical Pentel 0.5 mm HB lead refill cases lined up on lined paper, illustrating careless online shopping fails.

    180 pieces divided into 6 plastic cases. All 180 pieces fit into a single case.

    #74

    It’s Giving Hospital Scrubs

    Side-by-side comparison of careless online shopping fail showing expected vs actual loose white outfit fit.

    #75

    Jesus Wept. Bought This From An Instagram Seller. Lesson Learned

    Black sweatshirt with colorful moth and mushroom design, showing a careless online shopping fail in product quality and appearance.

