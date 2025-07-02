When Reddit user DreamyBabyh asked non-Americans to share such things that are normal for them, but would shock most Americans, folks replied with gusto. From absolutely hilarious to simply wild, the answers will totally entertain you. We have compiled some of the best ones for your perusal, so just scroll down to check them out!

Every country on the globe is different, so it’s only natural that the people, culture, or lifestyle will be different as well. Some things, however, can be so starkly distinct that they can come off as a cultural shock for foreigners.

#1 The prices of store items are the actual prices...

#2 When people die, we put up little posters - printed obituaries - on the walls of buildings all around town and close to places the person liked to frequent. They have a little picture of the person, their date of birth and death, and a message of mourning from the family.

Edit: I’m from Bulgaria.

#3 Bidets, these are common in a good amount of asian countries im pretty sure.

As you scroll through the list, even non-Americans might be shocked by some of these things, as they are unique to specific countries. Honestly, traveling to a new country or culture can be a real rollercoaster. It’s totally normal to feel a bit off when you’re suddenly in a place that’s super different from what you’re used to. You’re not calling the shots like you did back home, and that can be a little overwhelming. One minute you’re pumped and curious, and the next you might feel frustrated, homesick, or even a little scared. That mix of feelings? It’s what experts call culture shock, and it just means your brain’s adjusting to all the new stuff around you. Trust me, it’s totally normal, and it even gets better with time.

#4 If you get sick on your vacation, you go to the Dr and the company has to give you your days back.

#5 My family is from Ecuador, specifically Guayaquil, so I visit often. On Saturday nights, there is a rollercoaster cart that drives around town, drifting, doing donuts, going super fast while playing music. It’s the shape of a worm so they call it “El gusanito”. It picks people up like every other block and it costs 25 cents to ride. There are no limits to how many people get on per cart. I even saw a stray dog catch a ride once. It’s so unsafe but super fun. That would never happen in the states.

#6 Here in Germany our pharmacies only sell medicine no snacks makeup or random stuff. First time I visited the US I thought I was in the wrong store.

While these things can be surprising when you visit a country as a tourist, it can become quite challenging if you actually migrate to a whole different place. In fact, did you know that research has revealed there are 4 stages of culture shock? That’s true! In the Honeymoon Phase, everything’s shiny and exciting in the beginning. You’re loving the adventure and soaking it all in. Then comes the Negotiation Phase, where the reality sinks in. The language trips you up, little stuff gets annoying, and you start missing home. This is followed by the Adjustment Phase, where slowly but surely, you get the hang of things. You build routines, feel more chill, and things don’t throw you off as much. The last one is the Adaptation Phase, where eventually, you settle in for real. The culture still feels different, but it’s your kind of different now, and you start to own it.

#7 We can have "snap elections", and not wait for 2 or 4 years of stupidity to play out.

#8 The maternity leave is f*****g bonkers, to the point where I've had colleagues that I didn't even meet due to them being out on maternity for like 3-4 years. Plus you accrue paid leave during this time at a rate of 1 month per year so you can extend it by almost half a year off.





Gun violence is very rare, I'd go as far as to say non-existent for the average civvie. I've handled guns because I ran with shady crowds, but for a normal person if they don't go to a gun range the only time they'll see a gun is on a police officer or arny personnel.

#9 Sauna naked with friends.



Sauna naked with family.



Sauna naked with strangers.

Now that we know all the stages, think about one of the shocking things from the list. Do you think you could finally adapt to it once you got familiar with it? I certainly think I could. One of the entries that fascinated me the most is the “El gusanito” rollercoaster cart from Guayaquil, Ecuador. While it might sound a little dangerous, I think I wouldn't mind giving it a spin at least once. What I would mind, though, is paying for using public toilets, as one entry mentions. However, contrary to what I think, apparently, these public toilets in Europe are run by private organizations, hence they charge people to maintain them.

#10 Japan.

"Shock" might be a bit too strong of a word but here are a few that tend to surprise Americans in my experience:



- Kids and parents bathing together until the kids are in their teens (also includes hot springs).



- Kids and parents all sleeping together in the same room/bed until the kids are in their teens.



- School is technically only compulsory until 9th grade (although almost everyone completes high school).



- No "carding" anywhere, ever, to buy alcohol (unless you look like a literal child).



- Staff at restaurants will NEVER stop by to ask you how things are going or if you need anything. You MUST flag them down or ring the bell at the table (but this is not considered rude at all - on the contrary it's considered rude for the staff to bother you if you haven't specifically asked them to).



- Women AND men (yes, you read that correctly) can take an entire YEAR of maternity/paternity leave.



- Japanese prisoners make food, furniture, and other goods that you can buy at "prison festivals" they hold outside the prisons themselves. These festivals have a variety of attractions and are popular with families and children.



- When you buy land/property you usually pay your down payment in person, in cash, in a sort of ritualised transaction with a lawyer and real estate agents present. It often takes place at the bank that is facilitating the overall sale.



- Much of what Americans refer to as "beer" is technically and legally not even considered beer in Japan because it's so diluted with additives and substitutes like corn, rice etc. (think the kind of watery beers you'd use for beer pong). They instead call these "happoshu" and they are considered second rate but also are cheaper and taxed less than "real" beer (ie. made with full wheat and hops).



Lots more but those are just a few fun ones :).

#11 Taking your shoes off to go inside of schools.

#12 A man walking along a street with a massive machete is no cause for alarm and wouldn't even get an eye raise...

Another appealing thing that someone mentioned was how you can get your days back if you fall sick during your vacation. While it happens in some European countries, Germany is the most famous for this super cool leave policy. I mean, who wouldn't want that? Someone also spoke about the Prison Culture Festival in Japan that simply caught me off guard. As thrilling as it sounds, it does make you wonder how families take even their kids to these festivals where they roam amongst criminals? Sounds a little scary to me for sure! ADVERTISEMENT

#13 We actually got all the bad government officials, sacked , with a weeks protest.

#14 Euthanasia.



Not that it's incredibly common, but it's very much supported and uncontroversial that it's legal.

#15 Free Healthcare.

There are many other interesting things mentioned in the list, but alas, we can't talk about all of them. Instead, we want you to go through it and express which one fascinated you the most. Go on, feel free to jot down your thoughts in the comments and spare a few upvotes for your favorites. Also, if we have missed out on anything in our list, don't forget to mention it in the comments! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 28 days annual leave.

#17 No vaccines for the first two months of life.



Not because we’re anti-vax, but because we expect moms and newborns will just stay in their homes for that time period.



Also, it’s illegal for daycares to take babies under 56 days of age because mothers cannot legally work until then.

#18 I've lived in Sydney for 40 years and never once heard a gunshot.

#19 Police don't carry guns and can't shoot a person just because they felt afraid.

#20 Boyfriends and girlfriends (or partners) sleeping together at each others houses from about age 14-15 yrs old. (Denmark here 🇩🇰). Parents would rather have this than kids sneaking around and getting into bad situations.

#21 Walking around in public in bare feet. Very common to see supermarket shoppers and such with no shoes on, and no it’s not a class thing, all kinds of people do it. Not beating the hobbit allegations I guess.

#22 American in the UK here. I was shocked to find DIY tooth repair and filling kits in drugstores. The waiting lists to see a dentist are so long that people have to take matters into their own hands.

#23 This really only occurs in Ontario and Quebec, but the whole bagged milk thing seems to really freak them out.

#24 Having to pay for public restrooms.

#25 Leaving prams with babies outside the cafe while you go in for a coffee. In the winter.

#26 If I go for a walk along the canal today, there's a high chance I'll see naked people and I'll almost certainly see topless people of both sexes.

#27 Hospitality staff don’t have to rely on tips in order to receive a survivable wage each month.

#28 Nakedness in general. I was at Lake Como once and a guy just dropped this pants on the side walk, put on his swim trunks and jumped in the lake. I actually admired that confidence.

#29 I lived in Spain for a few years as an American. One of the biggest differences was the fact that their whole family lives together indefinitely.



In a home the size that would fit a starter family in America, they have their grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc. and they all take care of each other.



As someone who was forced to move out at 18, that fascinated me.

#30 9 months of paid paternity leave, free preschool (including all meals), free healthcare, living wages (no matter what you do).



Edit for that one person: “free” means funded from taxes.