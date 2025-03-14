In the spirit of not knowing what to expect, here are a few things folks never thought would ever happen to them until they actually came true. These experiences show exactly how life keeps people on their toes.

Life is full of twists and turns, and none of us could have predicted them. That’s what makes it so interesting and keeps people on the edge of their seats. Its unpredictable nature is exactly why people worry about what’s coming next or feel excited about the possibility of the great things they may experience.

#1 A flock of birds s**t on me. And they missed everyone else standing nearby.

#2 Found out I was the guy in the friend group everyone kept around as a joke and to mess around with. I really thought they cared about me, and I loved them. .

#3 Both of my parents passing away before I even reach 30.

Although the folks in this list didn’t expect to go through the things that they did, research has found that people often tend to believe the worst stuff will happen to them. Our brains seem to focus on the negative aspects of the world and conjure up scenarios about bad events or experiences and put us smack dab in the middle of all that. ADVERTISEMENT This kind of negativity draws our attention more than normal circumstances or positive events. Then, due to confirmation bias, we believe that we are always unlucky or doomed, which isn’t actually the case. Rather than letting the bad memories hold so much space in our minds, it’s really important to pay more attention to and value the good moments.

#4 Finally found and then lost my soulmate. 38 years alone looking. 3.5 years together. 3 years of pain since he's been gone. Grief is brutal and destructive.

#5 Not enjoying things that I did enjoy before 4-5 years ago (Gaming, going out with friends and many other things).

#6 Always thought getting laid off was something you see in movies or hear from distant relatives, never something I'd face. Then boom, corporate downsizing turned my 'never gonna happen to me' into a 'how did this happen to me?' moment.

It’s often hard to accept the unpredictable nature of life, especially for people who want to be in control of the things around them. Even if we’ve made the best plans or thought of every single possibility, there might be curveballs that we never even expected. This is probably what happened to the folks on this list. Rather than always getting frustrated because we can’t stay one step ahead of life, it’s important to sometimes go with the flow. Stressing about what could have happened will not change the outcome of the situation and will only serve to destroy your mental health. Sometimes, the best thing you can do is accept that come what may, you’ll be able to get through it.

#7 Cancer. I was a health food nut. Turned out it was from 9/11. Oh yeah. And witnessing 9/11.

#8 I never thought it could be me, in my 20s, to end up with a horrible disease... that always felt like something that would happen to someone else.



Now I have Huntington's - a very rare degenerative genetic disease that will start to destroy my life in the next 5-10 years. We didn't know my family had it. Now everyone I love is at risk.

#9 That I would find people who actually like, love me and want me around. Growing up everybody made me feel like they tolerated my existence.

In challenging and unexpected moments, you might feel overwhelmed and worried, but the very best thing to do first is to breathe. Experts say that taking a few moments to calm down your nervous system will help you feel a bit more in control of the situation and will stop you from immediately panicking. ADVERTISEMENT The next thing to do after you get your breathing in check is to try and focus on the things you can control in the moment. Getting them done step by step will make things feel less daunting. Don’t be afraid to ask for help because that can provide you with all the necessary support you need so that you don’t feel so alone or overburdened by life.

#10 Be crushed by the machines I operate. I was in a heavy equipment incident where the dirt caved and I slid over while in the machine into a retention pond without water and was ejected from the machine on the way down. My legs and lower body were pinned under the machine and my head was split open and could see my skull. I was blessed and survived and walked out of that incident without a broken bone.

#11 Being a miserable adult who hates his job, his life, and struggles to stay in the higher tiers of poverty.

#12 Being on a plane when the oxygen masks drop down.

People start worrying about the future right from their teen years. This can negatively impact folks’ well-being and make them constantly feel anxious about what’s coming next. The truth is that nobody can predict what’s going to happen, but worrying about it now will just end up spoiling the present. If you find yourself always spiralling and anxious about the scary possibilities of life, it might be better to reach out to a trained therapist for help. Getting into calming activities like yoga, mediation, and mindfulness can help you also deal with those feelings of overwhelm.

#13 Brain tumor at 21.

#14 Got pregnant with triplets at 41 after being told I was infertile my whole life. Life really knows how to throw curveballs at you when you least expect it.

#15 Becoming [dependent]. Used to question how [dependent people] can't just "stop", now I can't remember the last time I was sober.

The experiences on this list show that things can change in an instant, without any warning, but these folks managed to get through it all. Nobody knows exactly what’s going to happen next in their life, but if we did, would it diminish the beauty of the experience? Tell us what you think.

#16 As an overachiever, dropping out of college.

#17 I fell off my bicycle last month and broke my jaw and both arms. I was on my way to a job interview.



Fortunately my arms aren't/weren't displaced and have been getting better very steadily.



My jaw required surgery and the surgeons did an excellent job. Eating puree'd vegetables and protein shakes has been unpleasant.

#18 Homelessness for just under 4 years total.

#19 Menopause.





I mean, I knew it would happen, it happens to every person born female. But I never expected the absolute havoc which has been wreaked on my body, mind and psyche from it. No one told me this s**t, women when I was growing up *never* talked about this monstrous monkey who climbs on your back and grabs your internal reins like god d**n Ratatouille, driving you further and further into mental fog and crazy thoughts. No one until Sinead O'Connor - in her autobiography last year she freely talked about how menopause literally drove her mad. That disastrous Dr. Phil news and her jumping out of a hotel window, thst was menopause, specifically surgical menopause. There have seriously been times where i was thisclose to checking myself in to a behavioral health hospital. The s**t is diabolical. And I've suffered with it for 10 years now!

#20 Real, true love.

#21 My mom dying in a car accident.

#22 That someone who claimed to love me would break up with me over a TEXT message 🤣.

#23 Get fat.

#24 Single dad.

#25 I never thought I’d become a morning person, but now I love starting my day early!

#26 A house fire.



I was at work in 2023 when I got a call from my landlord saying that my duplex was on fire. Nobody was hurt, thankfully, but my housemates and I all lost most of our possessions. And of course we had to scramble to find new places to live. It's been almost two years and I'm settled again, but on some level I don't think I'll ever be fully over it.

#27 Become a paraplegic.

#28 My marriage ending.

#29 Having somewhat of a relationship with my family, took a long a*s time but at least we talk without fighting all the time now :D.

#30 I got hit by a car when I was 14 (8 years ago) and it changed my life. I had PTSD for years afterwards and months of physical therapy. I always thought those road safety PSAs were overly dramatic but reality was much worse!

#31 My cat getting stuck in the oven, and yes, he is still alive, I always check it before preheating it, and there’s a childproof lock on it now, and my bf and I both check before turning it on.



To clarify, the oven was not on when I found him there. The cat has a habit of hiding in weird places, he has an AirTag collar, I was a bit shocked when I heard where it was pinging.

