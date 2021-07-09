9Kviews
I Created These Silly Comics With Unexpected Endings (36 Pics)
9Kviews
I create playful content, professional digital portraits, and illustrations. Life is one long unpredictable rollercoaster.
I hope you enjoy my comics!
More info: covatar.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | tiktok.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Summer is AWFUL; I get seasonal depression in summer. I don’t understand why people look forward to it. Intense heat, blinding sun, crowds, long days...yuck.
i do have a tendency to sit weird. and i school from home this year.
oh and then it turns out you missed a task that takes you another hour :P
Hilarious!
Yes and quite relatable😂😂
I love this drawing style.
Hilarious!
Yes and quite relatable😂😂
I love this drawing style.