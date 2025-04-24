So, today, let's discuss exactly that — the signs that give away someone is a tourist. But let's go a little more specific and make it about American tourists. Apparently, there are quite a lot of things that give away their origin country. Let's dive in, shall we?

The thing about tourists is that they're a pretty noticeable flock of people. What we mean by that is that usually, something gives away that a person is only a visitor in a place, not a local.

#1 They get very personal very quickly- within 10 minutes of meeting an American at uni, I knew all about her family, her business, her husband business and how her home had burned down 13 years ago.



Maybe it's because I'm British but at least enjoy the awkward small talk for a bit!

#2 I’ve heard that Americans will always say what state they are from when you ask where they’re from.

#3 #THE VOLUME OF THEIR VOICE.

No matter where you live, it’s likely that the place, at least from time to time, gets some tourists visiting it. Granted, some places experience way fewer tourists than others, but they still do, at least occasionally – people find ways to see even the most secluded places like North Korea. On the other end of the spectrum, according to World Tourism rankings, the most visited places in 2025 so far are France, Spain, and the United States. Speaking of the US, it is not only one of the most visited countries; it also “produces” quite a lot of tourists.

#4 I find Americans have a really distinctive walk which means they’re obvious from 100 yards away. But I really can’t find a way to describe it.



The best I can say it as. Is that they seem to swing their legs a lot more when they walk.



Also they always talk about their friends it seems. Every time I overhear an American. They’re talking about their friends. It’s kind of sweet.

#5 Baseball cap and university hoody.

#6 Lots of laughing and smiling, or any other way of being happy in public. I'm born and raised in Ukraine but lived in the US for a long time for school. I picked up on these American-isms and my family and friends were weirded out by it. Russian/slavic folk aren't happy in public, it's super suspect. You're either on d***s, mentally ill, or...American.

The thing about American tourists is that they’re pretty easy to spot, due to the way they look and act. That’s what today’s list focuses on – the signs that show that someone is clearly American. Even though it might sound like a rather silly topic, believe us, it’s entertaining. ADVERTISEMENT All the submissions here were collected from various online threads like this, with the question “Non-USA Redditors, besides accents, what is a dead giveaway that a tourist is American?” or a similar one.

#7 Getting way too excited when I say just regularly say "G'day".

#8 If they have kids they say "Good job!" to them a lot.

#9 Extra ice in their drinks.

So, what are these signs we’re teasing you so much about? Well, for the full collection you have to check out the list yourself, but let us mention a few of them too. For example, when an American is asked where they’re from, they usually say their state, not the country. That’s a perfect example of Americentrism. It’s when Americans view the world from a perspective that’s heavily focused on their country, seemingly forgetting that not everyone is from there.

#10 When you ask where they're from they name a city instead of the country.

#11 They ask how many miles away [insert tourist attraction] is.



Edit: I get it. Some of you also like to ask how long it takes to travel to places, but that's not exclusive to American tourists.

#12 Canadian flag



We know your tricks!

Accordingly, when they mention the state they’re from, they are assuming that the person they’re talking to knows all the states and what being from there implies. In reality, common non-American folk probably don’t know all of the states, nor their exact place on the map or cultural background. In fact, not all Americans even know them by heart, so what can they expect from foreigners? Well, Americentrism deletes this doubt from people’s minds. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Another notable thing about American tourists is their loudness. And it’s not only notable, but it’s also quite annoying for many. Take this TikTok as an example – in it, the creator expressed their disdain for the loud voices of visiting Americans. She’s far from the only one; there are plenty of similar videos on that app, not to mention content on other social media too.

#13 In general most ive met are usually happy about life and friendly and upbeat. Must be the weather, we're not like that in England.

#14 1) "Does that come with a side order of *French Fries*?"



This phrase and that sentence alone are so foreign here even if you faked an accent perfectly it would stand out.



2) Americans are huge. Not fat, but huge. They are taller and bigger than locals and other foreigners. Even the women.



Update: I am not in or from Europe, i am Central African. I am aware Swedes involuntarily headbutt doorframes. :/.

#15 Running shoes. Americans tend to wear sneakers with EVERYTHING. Europeans and even Canadians tend to wear leather shoes when appropriate. If 10 guys are wearing khakis and only one of them is wearing running shoes - that’s your American.

Well, it’s not entirely clear why Americans tend to be so loud, but there are some theories about it. For instance, it might be a byproduct of the individualism that’s persistent in American society. Or it might be due to the fact that people from the US value broader personal space, which keeps greater distance between people physically, requiring louder voices. ADVERTISEMENT Whichever of these or any other theories is true, it doesn’t change the fact that it’s a noticeable sign of Americans in the wild. Check out the rest of the signs in the list and maybe even suggest your examples in the comments!

#16 If you see an American in Japan, they will frantically look for public trash cans. The absence of trash receptacle is something unfounded in the US, and we become confused at the idea of having to hold it for extended periods of time.

#17 The way they like to say "oh you call this X? We call that Y in America" or something along those lines.

#18 Those ugly weird sandals that look like something jesus and his peers would have used back then. Chacos or something like that i think.

#19 They get amazed by old things.



Girlfriend used to work on a farm and an estate in the U.K. and would often have Americans in awe of the old buildings.



One once said ‘some of these buildings are older than my country’.

#20 The absolute fearlessness of asking anyone on the street about anything





Edit: I don't mean this negatively, I'm just saying I've seen Americans approach people both in my home country and abroad starting conversations with them that I wouldn't dream of. Because they look shady or just plain scary

Example, I was in Newcastle and I see a bald headed skinny man with face tattoos and a tracksuit suddenly asked "hey bud, d'ya know where..."

It's quite admirable.

#21 I was at a beach where music was playing and sweet Caroline came on. I told my sister (we are both Hispanic, but I love in the US): “hey, if you are wondering who here is from the US, you are about to find out”



10 seconds later: PA PA PAAAAAA.

#22 When they cross the street, they expect cars to stop for them. in my country, the cars will run you down without thinking twice.







p/s: when i was in america, i got so used to waiting for cars to drive past before crossing the street, i stopped every time i see a car. i can see so many drivers getting upset with me because they were waiting for me to cross first.

#23 Americans abroad have a *stance*. Shoulders back, hips forward, legs spread. Swinging that big ol' freedom dong globally!



(My girlfriend is an American living in Aus and she agrees).

#24 Friendliness and confidence. They also tip generously.

#25 Asking for the restroom. I mean, obviously the accent was then heard too but in my little village in Scotland I was in the pub and a woman politely asked the barman where the restrooms were. He didn’t know wtf she was on about and then it obviously clicked. “Ye mean the toilet? Aye hen it’s joost back ‘err”.

#26 Saying “hi, how are you?” to the barista, servers, retail workers. My country doesn’t quite have that culture so I find it really sweet.

#27 They’re looking for a store open at like 11pm. Even if in most European countries stores close at like 7-8 pm.

#28 I've seen multiple American tourists here in Canada asking their partners "WhErEs tHe sNoW?" I really hope they were joking it was summer at the time.

#29 I live next door to The Hobbit movie set in NZ. We don’t have a lot of big brands, and the ones we do have are pretty expensive. So if someone is wearing something like Tommy Hilfiger, it feels like a dead giveaway to me.





Either that or the fact they aren’t wearing socks and jandals (flip flops)



Edit: I have received lots of questions about jandals and socks, so I thought I would add a URL to explain what us kiwi's call 'Fashion'



Edit 2: Jandals are shown in the link above. Birkenstock and any shoe along those lines (Like roman sandals) are considered sandals. Then Slides are called slides or scuffs, that are neither jandals or sandals.

#30 Asking ‘do you take US Dollars’ even if you’re nowhere near the US, in a country that has its own currency.

#31 Being called African-American while living in The Netherlands.