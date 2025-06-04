ADVERTISEMENT

The "Add to Wishlist" button on Amazon is more than just a feature; it's a sacred digital space. It's where our aspirational selves meet our practical needs, where "someday, when I have more counter space" collides with "ooh, that would make Tuesdays less terrible." It’s a carefully curated gallery of potential future joys, a no-pressure zone for dreaming about a slightly more organized, more entertaining, or just plain cooler life. And what's even more fascinating is peeking behind the curtain to see what everyone else is collectively earmarking for their own "someday" piles.

So, we've plunged into the fascinating depths of Amazon's "Most Wished For" charts – a real-time glimpse into the desires of millions. This isn't about what's being heavily advertised; it's about what people are genuinely hoping to acquire, the items sparking that little flutter of "ooh, I really hope someone gets me that for my birthday (or I treat myself next payday)." Prepare to explore a treasure trove of 50 items that are currently capturing the internet's collective imagination, ranging from the brilliantly practical to the delightfully whimsical, and everything in between.

#1

Stop Treating Your Glass Stovetop Like A Precious, Untouchable Museum Piece; This Silicone Mat For Glass Stovetop Lets You Actually Use Your Kitchen Without Constant Fear Of Scratches

Non-stick stove cover on a modern electric range in a kitchen with coffee maker and knife block nearby.

Review: "What a nice product. I like the way it looks on my glass top stove. I found myself many times putting unnecessary items on my glass stove and always afraid of scratching it. With this product, I can also put something on top before I insert an item in the microwave. Just a delight to have. Great quality for the money." - SpeedyCamaro

amazon.com , SpeedyCamaro Report

    Amazon finds kitchen utensils and appliances neatly arranged on a marble countertop with a white toaster and kettle.

    Review: "I really like it because it's easy to use I was impressed with all the utensils it brings for the price it has really very good I recommend it." - Laritza perez

    amazon.com Report

    #3

    Your Dreams Of A Beach Trip That Doesn't Result In Your Car Turning Into A Literal Sandbox Can Finally Come True With This Ridiculously Effective Large Sand-Free Beach Mat That Tells Sand To Peace Out

    Beach setup with sunshade, camping chairs, cooler, and blanket, popular Amazon finds on wishlists this season.

    Review: "Definitely recommend! The size I got is perfect for 2 people. You can stretch out comfortably without either of you being on the edge of the blanket. The hooks it comes with anchor it perfectly into the sand. I didn’t have any issues with it flying away. It’s a thin material but is durable. Also very easy to wipe off the sand. I was able to fold it up back into the bag very easily by myself. My only regret is the color. I should have gotten a darker shade because the lightest blue got a bit stained with my tanning oil. Otherwise, definitely worth the purchase." - CM

    amazon.com , CM Report

    #4

    Prepare For Your Porch Or Living Room To Become The Ultimate Chill Zone Once You Sink Into The Cozy Embrace Of This Stylish Rocking Egg Chair

    Woman relaxing in a cushioned rocking chair on a patio, one of the top Amazon finds on everyone's wishlist right now

    Review: "Love this chair! I really wanted a chair that I could cozy up and nap in while outside enjoying nature, and this chair is perfect for that. The bonus is surprisingly it fits through my door just fine so I don’t have to leave it outside. I can bring it in and out as I please." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com Report

    #5

    Your Garden Is About To Gain A New, Charmingly Slow Resident Who Also Happens To Light Up At Night, Thanks To This Adorable Solar Garden Turtle Statue

    Decorative turtle figurine with light-up succulent plants, a unique and popular Amazon find on wishlists right now.

    Review: "This turtle is so stinking cute and adorable! It is very well made! It came charged and lights up so pretty! It came very well boxed and arrived in perfect condition! I would highly recommend this turtle! As a matter of fact, I am going to buy more solar items from this company!" - K. Zander

    amazon.com , K. Zander Report

    #6

    That Mystery Smell In Your Fridge That Makes You Question All Your Life Choices Is About To Get A Serious Talking To From This Refrigerator Deodorizer

    Small stainless steel gadget inside a fridge among containers, one of the top Amazon finds on everyone’s wishlists right now.

    Review: "I could not believe how well this is working in my refrigerator! I wish I had known about it sooner. Thanks for a great product!" - J. Stechly

    amazon.com , Mar Report

    #7

    Your Inner Survivalist (Who Mostly Just Survives On Takeout) Will Totally Appreciate Being Able To Drink From Almost Any Sketchy Water Source With This Lifestraw

    Person using a portable water filter outdoors on a rocky surface, demonstrating popular Amazon finds in nature gear.

    Review: "Bought these as a gift for my dad! He’s into outdoor activity, and I figured this survival item would be right up his alley." - Chelsea P.

    amazon.com Report

    #8

    Your Backyard Birds Are About To Upgrade From A Puddle To A Veritable Avian Spa, Complete With A Charming Water Feature, Thanks To This Solar Bird Bath Fountain

    Solar water fountain in garden, one of the top Amazon finds living rent-free on wishlists right now.

    Review: "This is fantastic for the money. Be prepared to fill up the birdbath often though, the water evaporates quickly. The deeper the birdbath the better. Love it!" - Julie

    amazon.com , Julie Report

    Vanilla shea sugar scrub from Amazon being applied on shoulder for smooth, renewed skin, one of top Amazon finds.

    Review: "I love the smell of this, along with how soft it leaves my skin. I use it at the end of my shower and then rinse it off. I put my usual after shower oil on and have smoother and softer skin until my next shower. I also use it as my last step before getting out of the tub." - Critter lover

    amazon.com Report

    #10

    Your Kitchen Is About To Get A Serious Ambiance Upgrade, Looking Like It Belongs In A Fancy Cooking Show, All Thanks To The Subtle Glow Of This Under Cabinet Lighting

    Modern kitchen with stylish backsplash and decorative items, showcasing popular Amazon finds for home and kitchen decor.

    Review: "Absolutely perfect for what I needed them for. Soft light for a corner cabinet I have and bright for under the kitchen cabinets." - Fly gal

    amazon.com , Fly gal Report

    Car dashboard with air fresheners and digital display showcasing popular Amazon finds trending on wishlists today.

    Review: "Love it makes my car smell good and look super cute." - Michelle

    amazon.com , Elizabeth Caballero Report

    Compact Thermacell mosquito repellent device on wooden surface, one of the top Amazon finds on popular wishlists.

    Review: "These things work! We put them under the table or chairs when outdoors." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Alicia Report

    Outdoor storage bench on patio with cushions and blankets inside, featured among popular Amazon finds on wishlists.

    Review: "Love this storage unit! It keeps water, bugs and all the other elements out! It fits all my cushions for 10 chairs! A little tricky to put together even with 2 people. But I would recommend this product especially for the price point." - Taryn

    amazon.com , Taryn Report

    Kitchen storage with a hanging fruit basket holding bananas, avocados, and spices, a popular Amazon find for organized spaces.

    Review: "This thing is great. Our previous set up was taking up so much space on our counter. The strength of the magnet is amazing. It’s a decent size for where we have it, but not too big. Can hold a lot of fruit and looks great too. I would consider it very sturdy overall. Already sent the link to a family member who thought it was awesome." - Sarah

    amazon.com , Kevin Report

    #15

    Your Skin Is About To Get A Dose Of K-Beauty Magic That Sounds Weird But Works Wonders, Leaving You Glowy And Hydrated Thanks To This Cult-Favorite COSRX Snail Mucin

    Clear bottle of COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence on a bathroom counter and a woman with glowing skin.

    Review: "This serum is very hydrating and suits my combination skin. It’s great for layering with other serums and goes well under your regular moisturizer. A little definitely goes a long way, as a bottle usually lasts me 3-4 months." - Sai Tarun

    amazon.com , Erika hernandez Report

    #16

    Your Under-Eyes Will Be Looking Less 'Cute Nocturnal Animal Chic' And More 'I Actually Got Some Sleep' With Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask That Helps Them Depuff And Brighten

    Woman with under-eye patches holding Amazon beauty skincare finds featured in popular wishlists.

    Review: "These eye patches feel amazing — so cooling and hydrating! They instantly reduce puffiness and make me look more awake. I love using them in the morning or before going out. Super gentle on my skin and the packaging is so cute too. Total self-care win!" - Tereza

    amazon.com , Tereza Report

    #17

    Give Your Favorite Tchotchkes The Illusion Of Levitating And A Super Chic New Home With These Floating Shelves

    Floating black wall shelves with modern decor including a clock, small sculptures, diffuser, and green plants, Amazon finds.

    Review: "Absolutely love these! The 2 part design makes them so easy to hang and get them level. Super sturdy once hung and definitely will hold the weight indicated." - Megh

    amazon.com Report

     If these initial glimpses into the internet's current obsessions have your inner shopper nodding along sagely, then you'll want to stick around. We're about to delve into another segment of coveted finds, showcasing even more gadgets, gizmos, and must-haves that are clearly speaking a universal language of "add me to your life, please."
    #18

    Stop Playing The Risky Game Of "Will This Gas Station Air Pump Actually Work?" And Take Control Of Your Tire Pressure Destiny With This Handy Tire Inflator

    Hand holding a digital tire inflator pumping air into a car tire, a popular Amazon find on wishlists right now.

    Review: "Love it!! It came in handy when I notice I had a flat tire from a large screw. I used the Air Moto to pump up the tire to make it a few blocks down the road to a tire shop. I bought one for my daughter & son in law too. This is so easy to use. Easy to charge. It's compact and will fit in your glove box or door panel. Everyone who owns a car needs one of these." - Love of Classics

    amazon.com , Marc Weinstein Report

    Black metal towel rack hanging on a white door with towels, an Amazon find popular on wishlists right now.

    Review: "I love this. It fits right over the door. It came with some nails or screws or something but I didn't use them just assembled it & put it right up. Very sturdy I love it." - Tasha

    amazon.com , Haley Keathley Report

    #20

    Your Fear Of Being Stranded With A Dead Car Battery In The Middle Of Nowhere (Or, More Likely, Your Own Driveway) Is About To Be Seriously Diminished By This Compact Ultrasafe Car Battery Jump Starter

    Compact NOCO Boost Plus car battery charger connected to a battery, one of the top Amazon finds on wishlists right now.

    Review: "I have used this more than I would like to admit. My wife has a habit of leaving interior lights on gor days and draining batteries. Simple to use. Charge it via USB, connect it, touch a button and start your car. Small enough to fit in the glove box. Worth the money 😉." - Aaron C.

    amazon.com , Phil Report

    #21

    Stop Getting Into A Car That Feels Like The Surface Of The Sun During Summer With This Simple Yet Effective Windshield Sun Shade

    Car sunshade installed inside a Tesla, one of the popular Amazon finds living rent-free on wishlists right now.

    Review: "Very well built, compact and easy to use." - amazon customer

    amazon.com , Jerahmeel James Report

    #22

    Quit Playing 'Is It Cooked Or Is It A Culinary Crime Scene?' With Your Dinner, Because This Digital Meat Thermometer Spills The Tea On Your Meat's Exact Internal Temperature

    Hand holding a digital cooking thermometer displaying 73.6°F, one of the top Amazon finds on wishlists.

    Review: "Super fast temperature read. Super accurate! And I didn't notice, but they also send an extra battery! How cool is that!" - The Dude

    amazon.com , The Dude Report

    Elevated garden planter with growing plants outdoors, one of the top Amazon finds popular on wishlists right now

    Review: "This was very easy to put together. All parts, plus allan wrench and small nut wrench were included. I put it on our patio. I did not put soil in the upper tray. I use 3 gallon felt pots filled with soil and herbs. I like the wheels because I can move out of the rain if needed, store it in my sunroom in the winter and move it around for better sun exposure." - Mary B.

    amazon.com , deegee Report

    #24

    Your Pantry Game Is About To Level Up Significantly Thanks To This 24 Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set, Ensuring Your Food Stays Fresher Than Your Fyp

    Stacked Amazon kitchen storage containers with labeled dry ingredients like oats, brown sugar, and baking soda.

    Review: "I just organized the pantry with these containers. A nice variety of sizes. The covers snapped on very tight. No more waste due to stuff getting stale." - MamaCass

    amazon.com , Mae Reynolds Report

    #25

    Get Ready For Your Face To Experience A Spa-Level Deep Hydration Treatment That Leaves It Looking Ridiculously Plump And Dewy, Even If You Just Wore It While Binge-Watching Your Favorite Show, Thanks To This Biodance Bio-Collagen Mask

    Person wearing a white facial mask relaxing indoors, showcasing popular Amazon finds trending on wishlists right now.

    Review: "I love this and I didn’t leave it on all night because I can’t sleep worrying about it but I love this mask!!!!!" - 32951Girl

    amazon.com , 32951Girl Report

    #26

    That Sticky, Gross Buildup In Your Car's Cup Holders Is About To Become A Thing Of The Past Thanks To These Easy-To-Clean Car Cup Holder Coaster Inserts

    Car cup holder inserts from popular Amazon finds protecting the console with a textured grip design to hold drinks securely.

    Review: "Fits perfectly nice quality. Worth the buy." - Stata Babka

    amazon.com , Esteban Moreno Report

    #27

    That Numb-Butt Feeling You Get On Long Drives Is About To Be Significantly Reduced, Making Your Commute Or Road Trip Way More Comfortable, Thanks To This Car Seat Cushion

    Car seat cushion cushion pad placed on gray fabric car seat, popular Amazon finds on wishlists right now.

    Review: "I always get hip pain on long car rides and this helped so much!!" - K

    amazon.com Report

    #28

    Your Mops And Brooms Can Finally Upgrade From 'That One Corner Where They Always Fall Over' To Their Own Cool Digs With This Wall-Mounted Mop And Broom Holder That's Basically Tiny Apartments For Your Cleaning Crew

    Cleaning tools hanging on a wall rack, one with dustpan, showcasing popular Amazon finds for home organization.

    Review: "Easy to mount on the wall, storage capacity is perfect, very useful to organize everything and it is strong and sturdy." - Bernardo Deyto

    amazon.com , Zorella Report

    #29

    Your Car's Dusty Vents And Crumb-Filled Cupholders Are About To Become Way Less Of A Tiny Biohazard Thanks To This Car Cleaning Gel That's Basically The Adult Version Of Playing With Slime, But, You Know, Useful

    Blue cleaning putty removing dust and debris from car gear shift panel, one of the popular Amazon finds on wishlists.

    Review: "It works Amazing.!! Really gets into every nook and cranny. Fast delivery. I would highly recommend this product 👌" - Sherry Tindell

    amazon.com Report

    #30

    Stop Letting Your Car Trunk Resemble The Aftermath Of A Small, Localized Earthquake With Trunk Organizer For Car That Neatly Corrals Everything, So You Can Find Your Reusable Bags Without An Archaeological Dig

    Car trunk organizer with multiple compartments, showcasing popular Amazon finds neatly stored and easily accessible.

    Review: "This is a really nice trunk caddy for my suv. It helps keep things organized so its not sliding all around." - V. Thorpe

    amazon.com , Eddier Taborda Loero Report

    #31

    That Chaotic Explosion Of Beads, Buttons, And Tiny Craft Supplies Currently Staging A Hostile Takeover Of Your Workspace Is About To Meet Its Match In This Gloriously Compartmentalized 44 Plastic Drawer Craft Organiser

    Small black storage organizer with multiple clear plastic drawers filled with colorful beads and craft supplies from Amazon finds.

    Review: "Perfect for all of my daughter hair supplies!!!!" - Delijah cole

    amazon.com , Delijah cole Report

    #32

    Your Climbing Plants Are About To Get A Seriously Stylish Upgrade, Reaching New Heights Of Gorgeousness In This Raised Metal Planter Box With Trellis

    Black garden trellis with red and green artificial plants and string lights, a top Amazon finds outdoor decoration.

    Review: "Great quality and easy to assemble, will put faux plants and lights and put it outside in back porch. Will definitely order more." - Yahaira Velazquez

    amazon.com , Yahaira Velazquez Report

    #33

    Join The Legion Of Hydrated Cool Kids And Keep Your Beverage At The Perfect Temperature For An Absurdly Long Time With This Trendy 30oz Stanley Quencher

    Two Stanley brand tumblers with straws featuring artistic and poetic designs on a kitchen countertop, popular Amazon finds.

    Review: "I got it for my mother and she loves it! She filled it with ice water at 2pm the first day I gave it to her and the ice lasted until the next afternoon! She was highly impressed 😅 She also loves that it fits in her cars cupholder." - Amazing Angel

    amazon.com , Vinnie Report

    Hands with red oven mitts removing a pizza from an oven, one of the top Amazon finds on popular wishlists.

    Review: "Great oven mitts. Long enough to fit my arm; size is good for both me and my husband. Easy to slip on." - PRC

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    As we navigate further into this fascinating landscape of collective longing, the sheer variety is something to behold. It’s a testament to the wonderfully diverse needs and wants that fuel our online window shopping. The items still to come are a potent cocktail of practical problem-solvers, little luxuries, and things you never knew you needed until you saw them topping the popularity charts. So, keep that curiosity piqued, because the most sought-after selections are still unfolding.
    #35

    Your Workouts Are About To Get A Subtle But Serious Upgrade, Making You Feel Like You're Training For A Superhero Movie (Even If You're Just Walking The Dog) With This Weighted Vest

    Person wearing a black adjustable vest, one of the top Amazon finds popular on wishlists right now.

    Review: "Great addition to my morning treadmill walks while my kiddo is still sleeping. I can't fathom wearing it for an afternoon walk outside in the summer. I'm about 145 pounds with smaller chest and it fits comfortably tightened all the way. 30lbs." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    #36

    Your Tiny Plant Babies Are About To Get Their Own Chic, Individual Studio Apartments With This 3 Piece Glass Terrarium For Plants Set, Making Your Desk Look Like A Miniature Botanical Garden

    Three glass plant propagation jars with green leaves on a wooden stand, a popular Amazon find for home décor.

    Review: "Easy to put together! And looks great." - William

    amazon.com , William Report

    #37

    Your Baking Game Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade In Precision And Style, Leaving Those Flimsy Plastic Things In The Dust, With This Sleek Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons And Cups Set

    Stacked stainless steel measuring cups and spoons set, a popular Amazon find on everyone's wishlist right now.

    Review: "Very well made!!! Heavy duty!!! Should last a lifetime." - Gary Hoffman

    amazon.com , Zack S. Report

    Organized kitchen drawers with stainless steel pots and pans, showcasing popular Amazon finds for home and cookware.

    Review: "Easy to install. Makes accessing things in the back of cabinet so much easier and I like the fact that the width is adjustable." - Gillian Tulk-Yartym

    amazon.com Report

    #39

    That Awkward Moment Of Trying To Break Up Ground Beef With A Spatula Like You're Playing A Very Uncoordinated Game Of Whack-A-Mole Is Over, Thanks To This Brilliant Smasher For Ground Beef

    Pot of ground beef cooking on stove with a black meat chopper, one of the popular Amazon finds on wishlists now

    Review: "I’ve looked at it so many times but I finally decided to buy it and I have to say I love it I made crispy tacos the other night and it worked great just what I wanted." - Nancy cherry

    amazon.com , Nancy cherry Report

    #40

    Smell Like A Sophisticated Snack That Everyone Secretly Wants The Recipe For With Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist, Your New Go-To For Warm, Yummy Vibes

    Amber bottle of Vanilla Skin fragrance mist on a marble surface, one of popular Amazon finds trending now.

    Review: "Smells soooooo good! This is the perfect spray for colder months! It’s kind of overpowering at when you first spray, BUT it lasts all day. I have gotten so many compliments! It smells like a warm but sweet vanilla cookie! ALSO it’s a large bottle so I think it’s worth the money for sure! Will for sure buy again when I run out!" - Cheyenne

    amazon.com , Cheyenne Report

    #41

    Your Nails Are About To Enter A Whole New Dimension Of Fabulousness, Looking Like Tiny Captured Galaxies With Every Flick Of Your Wrist, Thanks To This Mesmerizing Holographic Nail Polish

    Hands with silver glitter nails displayed over a notebook, highlighting popular Amazon finds trending on wishlists now.

    Review: "This polish is the best you can buy. Long lasting, beautiful color payoff." - McKenzie Willis

    amazon.com , Sleeping in Seattle Report

    #42

    Stop Letting Your Purse Or Grocery Bags Become Rogue Projectiles In Your Car; These Car Seat Headrest Hook Things Keep Your Stuff Securely Stowed And Off The Floor

    Black quilted handbag hanging from a car seat headrest, a popular Amazon find on many wishlists right now.

    Review: "These are great! Very easy to slip on and easy to rotate when someone needs the passenger seat. My husband will hang his 2L water bottle from it, full of water, and it barely flinches. They match the seat colors pretty well, too! I was kind of concerned that adding weight to the hook would push the hook into the seat and may eventually “dent” the seat, but it doesn’t seem to be doing that at all. Getting more to use as stocking stuffers!" - Heather

    amazon.com , Heather Report

    #43

    Your Car Will Finally Stop Looking Like A Mobile Landfill Site For Rogue Receipts And Snack Wrappers With This Surprisingly Chic Car Trash Can

    Compact black car trash bag placed on the backseat floor, one of the popular Amazon finds on many wishlists right now.

    Review: "Beautiful trash bag for car. Easy to assembly to car and big enough to hold a lot of stuff." - Sooner55Gal

    amazon.com , David M. Report

    #44

    Stop Playing Jenga With Your Spare Toilet Paper On The Tank Because This Narrow Toilet Holder Stand Is Here To Give Your Rolls Their Own Stylish, Skinny Little High-Rise

    White bathroom storage cabinet with toilet paper holder and small plant, a popular Amazon find on many wishlists.

    Review: "I was able to assemble this toilet paper holder! I came with quite a few pieces, but I was able to easily figure things out. I am happy to have this nice item to store my toilet paper." - Alethea

    amazon.com Report

    #45

    Your Deck Is About To Glow Up Harder Than A TikTok Filter With These Solar Deck Lights That Soak Up The Sun So Your Evenings Can Literally Shine

    Outdoor wooden deck with built-in seating and ambient lighting, showcasing popular Amazon finds for home improvement.

    Review: "They work well but they need direct sunlight to recharge I guess. But overall it's good enough. No issues with rain or water. Material quality is enough for outdoor." - Serkan SARICA

    amazon.com , Serkan SARICA Report

    #46

    That Satisfying Zzzzzt Sound You'll Hear On Summer Nights Means Your Outdoor Bug Zapper Is Hard At Work Making Sure Mosquitoes Don't Treat You Like An Open Bar

    Black electric insect zapper with bright blue light inside, one of the popular Amazon finds on wishlists right now.

    Review: "I couldn't be happier with the GOOTOP Bug Zapper Outdoor! This device is an absolute game-changer for outdoor living. It effectively eliminates all sorts of flying pests, making my backyard gatherings enjoyable again. The zapper is powerful, covering a large area, and the sturdy design holds up well against the elements. If you're looking for a reliable, efficient, and durable bug zapper, this is the one to get! Highly recommend!" - Eric W.

    amazon.com , Eric W. Report

    #47

    That Chaotic Abyss Under Your Sink, Where Cleaning Supplies Go To Get Lost Forever, Is About To Become An Oasis Of Order Thanks To These 2-Tier Multi-Purpose Under Sink Organizers

    Clear countertop organizers holding skincare bottles, lotions, and towels, popular Amazon finds on many wishlists.

    Review: "Was easy to assemble, fit well under bathroom sink. Holds plenty of supplies, dividers help keep things organized. Just what I needed.." - Donna C

    amazon.com Report

    #48

    Those Dark Spots Living Rent-Free On Your Skin Are About To Get A Gentle Nudge Towards The Exit By These Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap Bars, Helping You Achieve A More Even And Radiant Glow

    Kojic acid dark spot remover soap bars next to a woman with clear skin wearing a black beanie and pink hoodie.

    Review: "I’m switching to natural skin care products. This soap has been a game-changer for my skincare routine! It lathers well, smells pleasant, and I’ve noticed a visible reduction in dark spots. You’ll get two soaps in the box. Excellent value for the money and I highly recommend." - Mayrita

    amazon.com , Treva Report

    #49

    That Sleek, Glass-Like Hair You See All Over Your Feed That Magically Defies Humidity Is Actually Attainable With A Few Spritzes Of This Cult-Favorite Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

    Hand holding WOW Dream Coat hair spray bottle next to a woman with shiny, smooth blonde hair on her wishlist.

    Review: "Amazing stuff! It weighed more than I expected. Worth the money for this size. It doesn’t make my hair greasy. The texture of it doesn’t have any greasiness or residue. A lot bigger than I expected. It keeps the hair looking shiny until the next wash day. Loved it for my extensions." - Daniela Ramos

    amazon.com , Daniela Ramos , Ava Report

    #50

    Your Lips Are About To Feel Like They're Perpetually Living Their Best, Most Hydrated Life With A Hint Of Glossy Gorgeousness, All Thanks To This Beloved Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

    Three colorful Laneige lip balms in grapefruit, peach iced tea, and mango flavors alongside a close-up of glossy lips using popular Amazon finds.

    Review: "Mango, grapefruit, and the 4 minis set are so good and they taste so nice on the lips. Was very disappointed by the iced peach tea, tho, because it has a rubbery taste and tastes nothing like iced peach tea so I wouldn’t recommend that one. And makes me not wanna try the peach one either. Other than that I’ve never tried blueberry one." - leslie beck

    amazon.com , leslie beck , Amazon Customer Report

