Review: "Without giving too much away, this book blew me away!! I’ve been a fan since I first read the books with my teenage daughter and I devoured this one. Prequels don’t always stand up to the originals but these prequels are even better! I always liked Haymitch, and I sure do understand now why he was, the way he was. And not only Haymitch, but many other characters show up in this book and it’s astonishing to see the difference in them in this book vs The Hunger Games and Catching Fire. This book will rip your heart out for sure, but it will also open your eyes to just HOW BAD things were…. And why they waited so long to finally take a stand in Mockingjay. I feel like this will be the last one judging by the epilogue, but I really hope she does more. If you read Ballad of songbirds and snakes, then you know who Lucy Gray is. I want a companion book to tell the rest of her story. Her whole story is a mystery across all the books but I’m dying to know!" - Trish



