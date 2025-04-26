Candles used to be pretty straightforward. You had your basic vanilla bean, maybe a "fresh linen" if you were feeling adventurous, and they mostly just looked... like candles. But somewhere between the rise of questionable internet trends and everyone suddenly becoming obsessed with aesthetics, candles decided to have a major glow-up, sometimes literally getting shaped like things that probably shouldn't be set on fire.

So, prepare your scrolling fingers because we've gone down the waxy rabbit hole to find 25 candles that are less "calming ambiance" and more "wait, is that really a candle?!" From food replicas that look alarmingly realistic to shapes that perfectly capture your internet-induced existential dread, these aren't your grandma's dusty potpourri accompaniments (unless your grandma is way cooler than ours). Get ready for some truly lit designs.