Are you a perpetual snacker? Do you have “professional foodie” in your Tinder bio? If you answered ‘yes” to one or more of these questions, you should be in the market for these yummy food-shaped products. From mouthwatering pillows and candles to storage solutions that look good enough to eat, these foodie finds will add some much needed flavor to your everyday life. So get your appetite for shopping warmed up as we dive into the tastiest trinkets for sale on the web!







#1

This Strawberry Milk Cross Body Purse Will Fast Become Your Favorite Fruity Fashion Accessory

This Strawberry Milk Cross Body Purse Will Fast Become Your Favorite Fruity Fashion Accessory

Review: "The quality is actually really really nice! It feels like a high quality purse and it has plenty of room inside which I was worried about. This easily fits my Samsung Note+ in it which was also a concern for me. No typos and the pink color us very easy on the eyes. The strap was a little folded, but it will straighten out with use like it does for other purses. I'm really happy with my order and it didn't come in damaged or with typos like I read in some negative reviews. Whatever issues they had, I'm sure they fixed it." - Kindle Customer

Amazon.com , Brittany M , Claire Report

$21.89 $19.89 at Amazon
#2

A Bread Shape Plush Pillow Brings You Some Carby Comfort With None Of The Crumbs

A Bread Shape Plush Pillow Brings You Some Carby Comfort With None Of The Crumbs

Review: "This is a great gift. My adult daughter loves it and says it is cushy soft and very realistic looking. She loves it so much that I am getting her the matching slippers! This pillow was delivered on time and packaged nicely." - RobenRenae

Amazon.com , Michael Hendrickson , Todd Malvano Report

$25.99 at Amazon
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok shut up and take my money ! (insert Futurama gif in my mind)

#3

This Spudtacular Potato Stress Toy Won’t Turn Into Mash Any Time Soon

This Spudtacular Potato Stress Toy Won't Turn Into Mash Any Time Soon

Review: "I bought this as a gag gift for a coworker, it’s been the best purchase ever! It obviously looks like a realistic potato but just lightweight! He tosses it to unsuspected people at work and the reactions are hilarious! Highly recommend!" - Heather

Amazon.com , Amazon Customer , BSD Report

$8 $6.79 at Amazon
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I vahe an 8 y old daughter that we called "our little potato" since her birth, i need this one ! Edit: 28 euros on amazon, so i don"t need this one after all.

#4

Toaster Night Light : A Warm Glow For When You Are Toasty In Bed

Toaster Night Light : A Warm Glow For When You Are Toasty In Bed

Review: "I highly recommend this lil toast lamp. It's super cute and makes me so happy. It's also gives off a good amount of light (not that I was expecting much) A good lil desk or shelf lamp." - Mase

Amazon.com , Citlaly Huerta , Bridgett Report

$26 $15.99 at Amazon
#5

Don’t Break A Tooth On These Wooden Sandwich Coasters!

Don't Break A Tooth On These Wooden Sandwich Coasters!

Review: "I received this item to review and it's SO cute! The coasters come in a cardboard box like you would see in a fast food restaurant and they're wrapped in crepe paper to hold your "sandwich" together.
The paint has held up again moisture and they feel light but durable enough to last for a while." - NicciJemz

Amazon.com , madison collins , Lizzie Report

$16.98 at Amazon
#6

You Will Be Berry Disappointed If This Strawberry Shape Ceramic Flower Vase Sells Out Before You Can Pick One Up!

You Will Be Berry Disappointed If This Strawberry Shape Ceramic Flower Vase Sells Out Before You Can Pick One Up!

Review: "I am a strawberry lover. This vase was even better than I was expecting it to be. The quality is absolutely incredible. It's a thick ceramic vase. The detailing on the vase is perfect. The hole at the top is large enough to fit a standard bouquet in. The vase is a little bigger than I was expecting it to be but overall it is great!" - Shelby

Amazon.com , xlr8er , Random Reviewer Report

Buy Now
#7

This Mini Macaron Shape Storage Box Is Pastel Perfection!

This Mini Macaron Shape Storage Box Is Pastel Perfection!

Review: "I've already used this for a trip I recently went on, and they were perfect! They stayed closed and were perfect to store small earrings when traveling. I totally recommend these if your a macaroon-and-jewelry-loving traveler!!" - Amazon Customer

Amazon.com , Lei L. , Jerrica Report

$6.99 at Amazon
#8

A Realistic Waffle Blanket With Pouch : A Whole New Take On Breakfast In Bed

A Realistic Waffle Blanket With Pouch : A Whole New Take On Breakfast In Bed

Review: "This blanket is incredibly soft and very high quality! It even comes with a small drawstring bag to put the blanket in when you're not using or if you want to travel with it! I got this for my cat Waffle and he loves it! He immediately started making biscuits on it <3 I think I'll get one for myself too because I fell in love with it!" - Waffle

Amazon.com , Waffle Report

$11.79 $9.98 at Amazon
#9

Don’t Slip Up. Get This Banana Shaped Neon Light Today!

Don't Slip Up. Get This Banana Shaped Neon Light Today!

Review: "In love with my banana!! So happy with this purchase. Super light in weight, love the yellow it’s perfect banana yellow at least with the batteries which is what I’ll be mainly using. Any brighter would probably take away from the color. 😍" - Amazon Customer

Amazon.com , Lucienne , Amazon Customer Report

$12.99 at Amazon
#10

Make Tea Time Extra Sweet With These Fruit Shaped Sugar Bowls

Make Tea Time Extra Sweet With These Fruit Shaped Sugar Bowls

Review: "This little sugar bowl is exactly what I was looking for to use at my coffee bar. My kitchen colors are orange, copper and bronze and this goes perfectly with my kitchen décor. It is made of high quality, fired and glazed ceramic, the lid fits perfectly and the orange is true to the color. You cant beat the price either. I utterly love this sugar bowl." - TexasGirlInANevadaWorld

Amazon.com , Nasim , WeAreGoingSomewhere Report

$9.99 at Amazon
#11

Every Fridge Craves Some Food Shaped Magnets On The Door

Every Fridge Craves Some Food Shaped Magnets On The Door

Review: "These magnets are super cute and a great size (not super tiny like many other sets on Amazon). They also are very strong and one can hold up a picture, card, etc. no problem." - lls

Amazon.com , Laura Lima Report

$12.99 at Amazon
#12

These Cereal Bowl Shaped Candles Will Never Get Soggy

These Cereal Bowl Shaped Candles Will Never Get Soggy

Review: "Absolutely unique and adorable! It smells like vanilla! The “cereal” goes on top before you light the 3-wick candle!
It arrives nicely boxed and would make such a nice gift for someone! Tired of the same old gifts? This one is perfect!" - Olivia

Amazon.com , Trigger , Aaron Sands Report

$19.99 at Amazon
#13

Rechargeable Hamburger Desk Lamp: Two All Beef Patties, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles, Onions And A Bulb On A Sesame Seed Bun.

Rechargeable Hamburger Desk Lamp: Two All Beef Patties, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles, Onions And A Bulb On A Sesame Seed Bun.

Review: "Bought it for my wife for her work desk. Everyone in the office loves it now. I like that it can be both a desk light and an ornamental light if you close it up and turn it on. Has several brightness modes. Fun little light" - Amir J.

Amazon.com , Mo Poppins , Natalie Cruz Report

$20.99 at Amazon
#14

Give Your Reading Game A Fresh Look With This Little Green Sprout Shape Bookmark

Give Your Reading Game A Fresh Look With This Little Green Sprout Shape Bookmark

Review: "I absolutely adore these cute little bookmarks. They came a day early, they're just so darn cute, I've been using them since & everyone that sees them says the same thing. Well made, pretty soft, & they're definitely worth the price, especially since you get 6 of them." - Autumn Atkins

Amazon.com , Tina Blair , P. hairston Report

$8 at Amazon
#15

You Will Want To Roll Onto Your Couch Every Day With This Sweet Cinnamon Bun Throw Pillow Around

You Will Want To Roll Onto Your Couch Every Day With This Sweet Cinnamon Bun Throw Pillow Around

Review: "This cinnamon roll pillow is absolutely amazing it is extremely soft and very sofly firm that will support your body it is plush and the colors are on point and very dynamic and realistic looking It makes for a very comfortable pillow to lay on to put on your back when you're setting in bed it hugs your whole body it is just so comforting and amazing I'm buying a second pillow. This an amazing buy." - Bridgette Gathings

Amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

$45.99 at Amazon
#16

Cheese Slice Shape Scented Candle : The Perfect Fix If Someone Cut The Cheese…

Cheese Slice Shape Scented Candle : The Perfect Fix If Someone Cut The Cheese…

Review: "My sister adores cheese. She is 34, and cheese has been her favorite food since she was a baby! When I saw this, I HAD to get it for her birthday! She LOVES it. It was larger and better quality than I was expecting!" - Jennifer Boyanton

Amazon.com Report

$12.99 at Amazon
#17

This Ramen Shaped Sponge Will Slurp Up All The Grime

This Ramen Shaped Sponge Will Slurp Up All The Grime

Review: "We all know that person that went through (or is currently going through) a heavy ramen phase. Celebrating the convenience and deliciousness of ramen, this sponge makes for an excellent gift. I purchased x2, as there are two different ramen-fans in my life at the moment. These novelties make for a great gift, regardless of gender. Ramen doesn’t discriminate, so why should we? Celebrate these noodles and those that adore them with these adorable and quirky kitchen sponges." - Lasso The Mayday

Amazon.com , P. Alyssa Report

$7.99 at Amazon
#18

Make Your Kitchen Look Like A French Patisserie With These Artificial Dessert Decor Props

Make Your Kitchen Look Like A French Patisserie With These Artificial Dessert Decor Props

Review: "These pastries are so much more beautiful in persons Im definitely pleased and they add a great touch to the completion of my tea bar. Super thick and completely worth it!
Thank You" - Katie-Marie

Amazon.com , Cesar , Blanca Brozovich Report

$15.99 at Amazon
#19

An Apple Shaped Container A Day Will Keep The Clutter Away!

An Apple Shaped Container A Day Will Keep The Clutter Away!

Review: "Purchased these for end of the school year thank you gifts for my kids’ teachers. Filled them with candies/gift card/goodies. They are a great size, easy to put together, and durable. They are also a little see through so you can kinda tell if you fill them. Very cute!!" - Sara Keskey

Amazon.com , Lindsay , BritneyW Report

$24.99 at Amazon
#20

Add A Few Fruit Shape Honeycomb Decorations To Your Next Soiree For A Splash Of Whimsey And Color

Add A Few Fruit Shape Honeycomb Decorations To Your Next Soiree For A Splash Of Whimsey And Color

Review: "I bought these for our Community Gardens first anniversary party and we hung them on the trees😍 super cute and they were a big hit" - Josie

Amazon.com , Grandma Kay Report

$9.99 at Amazon
#21

It Should Be Eel-Igal To Serve Fish Any Other Way Other Than This Fish Shape Dish

It Should Be Eel-Igal To Serve Fish Any Other Way Other Than This Fish Shape Dish

Review: "I was truly amazed how beautiful this dish was! It looks very Elegant and sturdy. And the size of the dishes was just what I wanted. And the time for delivery was quick and secure!!!" - Arturo Lewis

Amazon.com Report

$32.09 at Amazon
#22

More Sip And Less Slip With These Fruit Slice Silicone Drink Coasters

More Sip And Less Slip With These Fruit Slice Silicone Drink Coasters

Review: "So cute!! They’re not super big but they easily fit a can or regular glass. Their bottoms are kind of a sticky silicone - so they never slip. Easy to clean. Absolutely love." - Sarah B.

Amazon.com , Eric Heitman , Howl Report

$4.99 at Amazon
#23

If Your Old Rug Is Looking A Little Crusty, Replace It With This Pizza Shape Soft Rug

If Your Old Rug Is Looking A Little Crusty, Replace It With This Pizza Shape Soft Rug

Review: "when i saw this i knew i had to have it. it is so cute and silly. it's pretty small but it's soft and very well made. i love it so much and i would buy many more." - KB

Amazon.com , Katie Bunn , Arzach Report

$15.99 at Amazon
#24

This Cherry Shape Measuring Spoons & Egg Separator Set Is A 2-In-1 Cherry On Top Of A Quirky Kitchen

This Cherry Shape Measuring Spoons & Egg Separator Set Is A 2-In-1 Cherry On Top Of A Quirky Kitchen

Review: "Super cute! A little lighter feeling plastic than I was expecting but still work fine and I believe will hold up just fine over time. If your a cherry lover you will LOVE these!!! So cute hanging in the kitchen!!!" - missie

Amazon.com , MARIA Report

$19.95 $17.95 at Amazon
#25

Mushroom Shape Silicone Funnel : A Fun[gi] Way To Pour[tobello] Your Liquids

Mushroom Shape Silicone Funnel : A Fun[gi] Way To Pour[tobello] Your Liquids

Review: "I love this silicone funnel! It doesn't take up room in my kitchen tool drawer because it's so flexible. In fact, I keep it out on my stove because it just looks so cute there! Lol.

It does the job and it's so easy to clean." - Tris 💕

Amazon.com , Tina Allen , Flora Report

$17.95 $16.95 at Amazon
#26

You Can Rest Assured That You Will Have Beary Sweet Dreams With This Gummy Bear Shape Night Light By Your Side

You Can Rest Assured That You Will Have Beary Sweet Dreams With This Gummy Bear Shape Night Light By Your Side

Review: "I’ve had my eye on this for awhile and finally bought it! Absolutely love it! It is so cute and even has a nice internal 60 minute timer that you can switch to so it will shut off instead of being on the entire night!" - Amazon Customer

Amazon.com Report

$39.99 at Amazon
#27

Add Your Favorite Flavors To Your Bathroom With A Fruit Shape Bath Rug

Add Your Favorite Flavors To Your Bathroom With A Fruit Shape Bath Rug

Review: "Works greats just like a shower mat should. Absorbs water, anti-skid bottom doesn’t move around on tile floors, and is super soft! Extremely easy to clean- this is coming from a toddler mom." - Lauren

Amazon.com , Lily scheipers , Marcel Perret-Gentil Report

$25.59 at Amazon
#28

If Your Favorite Day Of The Week Is Taco Tuesday, This Tostitos Salsa Shape AirPods Case Is For You!

If Your Favorite Day Of The Week Is Taco Tuesday, This Tostitos Salsa Shape AirPods Case Is For You!

Review: "Love apple products but the design as far as tactile/ grip goes stinks! Beautiful yet slippery product. However, thankfully there are products like this that will keep the EarPod case from slipping between the seats or getting lost in my purse or slipping out of my hand. The rubbery case is functional as well as is so stinkin’ cute and realistic looking." - kim thompson

Amazon.com , kim thompson Report

$9.99 at Amazon
#29

A Popcorn Shape Squishmallows Toy Is The Ultimate Movie Night Companion

A Popcorn Shape Squishmallows Toy Is The Ultimate Movie Night Companion

Review: "As written by my child:

SOOOO CUTE!!!! It is so squishy and huge! When I got this, I experienced pure joy. Vibrant colors, super soft, and MUCH cuter then the photo shows. This is basically more like a 12" than a 10" so it was bigger than expected. Definitely a must buy!" - Travis T.

Amazon.com , Coffeeandstripes Report

$34.99 $22.99 at Amazon
#30

A Dino Chicken Nugget Shape Pillow Set Is A Dino-Mite Addition To Your Pillow Fort

A Dino Chicken Nugget Shape Pillow Set Is A Dino-Mite Addition To Your Pillow Fort

Review: "My daughters husband lives on Dino nuggets. This was the perfect gift for them. They love them and the shipping was incredibly fast and the quality of the product was great. Thanks so much." - Sunny

Amazon.com , Dana , Anne Forsthoefel Report

$19.98 at Amazon
