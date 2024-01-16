ADVERTISEMENT

Alice in Athens Wonderland is a mixture of magic unfolding throughout the streets of Athens as Zouan Kourtis's vibrant photographs buzz with vibrant urban landscapes through Alice in Wonderland. Through his eyes, Athenian neighborhoods are transformed into exotic, arresting characters from Lewis Carroll's story along with vivid city backdrops. Seamlessly interacting, Zouan's art breathes new life into everyday objects and creates a surreal narrative that contrasts reality, with the hypothetical line being blurred. Each painting becomes a visual journey, inviting viewers to explore the fascinating collision of the aesthetics of Athens with the exotic vintage aesthetics of Wonderland.

#1

#1

Painted Red

Painted Red

Zouan Kourtis
#2

#2

The cheshire Cat

The cheshire Cat

Zouan Kourtis
#3

#3

Bill The Lizard

Bill The Lizard

Zouan Kourtis
#4

#4

Humpty Dumpty

Humpty Dumpty

Zouan Kourtis
#5

#5

Alice's Evidence

Alice's Evidence

Zouan Kourtis
#6

#6

The Queen's Croquet-Ground

The Queen's Croquet-Ground

Zouan Kourtis
#7

#7

Advice From A Caterpillar

Advice From A Caterpillar

Zouan Kourtis
#8

Eat Me

Eat Me

Zouan Kourtis
#9

#9

The Pool Of Tears

The Pool Of Tears

Zouan Kourtis
#10

#10

Curiouser And Curiouser

Curiouser And Curiouser

Zouan Kourtis
#11

#11

Shaking, And Waking

Shaking, And Waking

Zouan Kourtis
#12

#12

Queen Alice

Queen Alice

Zouan Kourtis
#13

#13

Off With His Head

Off With His Head

Zouan Kourtis
#14

Drink Me

Drink Me

Zouan Kourtis
#15

I'm Late!

I'm Late!

Zouan Kourtis
#16

#16

"It's My Own Invention"

"It's My Own Invention"

Zouan Kourtis
#17

#17

Who Stole The Tarts?

Who Stole The Tarts?

Zouan Kourtis
#18

#18

The Mock Turtle's Story

The Mock Turtle's Story

Zouan Kourtis
