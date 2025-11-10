Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pregnant SIL Offended As Couple Gives Her An Air Mattress To Sleep On, Calls Dibs On Their Room Instead
Pregnant woman sitting on a couch looking offended, related to pregnant SIL offended and air mattress dispute.
Family, Relationships

Pregnant SIL Offended As Couple Gives Her An Air Mattress To Sleep On, Calls Dibs On Their Room Instead

It’s funny how families can fight over the strangest of things, whether it be giving the same name to babies or deciding who babysits the kids. It is especially during holidays, when all the relatives gather to celebrate, that tempers run high and people end up conflicting over trivial matters.

Just look at this family where the couple had a small tiff with the pregnant sister-in-law, who was mad that they were giving her an air mattress to sleep on. Their Thanksgiving took a sour turn when she suggested taking the hosts’ master bedroom instead. Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

    Families can fight over the most trivial things and make a mountain out of a molehill

    Pregnant woman sitting on floor, holding phone and looking upset, reflecting conflict over air mattress and room space.

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster and her partner are hosting Thanksgiving in their new house, for her parents-in-law, pregnant sister-in-law, and her husband

    Pregnant sister-in-law upset after couple gives her an air mattress and takes their own room during Thanksgiving visit.

    Text excerpt discussing plans to have parents sleep in guest bedroom and pregnant SIL using an air mattress instead.

    Image credits:

    Elderly couple smiling together in bed, representing a scene related to pregnant SIL offended over sleeping arrangements.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    They planned to have the older couple sleep in the guest bedroom, while the pregnant couple would get an air mattress in the office

    Text excerpt about pregnant SIL offended after being given an air mattress while couple claims their room instead.

    Pregnant SIL upset over sleeping arrangements after couple offers air mattress and calls dibs on their bedroom.

    Text excerpt about a pregnant SIL offended after being given an air mattress and denied the couple’s room.

    Image credits:

    Pregnant woman looking upset while reclining on a couch, reflecting feelings of offense and discomfort.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The pregnant lady had complained about it before when she had come to stay, and demanded that this time, they give her the master bedroom

    Text discussing a pregnant SIL offended after being given an air mattress and not the master bedroom during a visit.

    Text discussing a pregnant sister-in-law offended after being given an air mattress and losing the couple's room.

    Text discussing a pregnant SIL offended by being given an air mattress to sleep on while couple claims their room.

    Image credits:

    The poster was irked that she always gets what she wants; however, the couple had to reach a compromise to resolve the issue

    In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how a Thanksgiving conflict rocked her family. She bought a new house with her partner, and they are going to host her parents-in-law, pregnant sister-in-law, and her husband. For the sleeping arrangements, they planned to give the older couple the guest room, while the other couple got the office with an air mattress.

    Well, folks, this is where the problem arose. The pregnant lady had visited them a couple of months before, and since their guest room was occupied by someone, they had given her the air mattress. She had complained about how pregnant people should get priority sleeping arrangements, but this time she came with a new demand. Apparently, she wanted the couple’s master bedroom.

    The thing is, OP finds it annoying how her sister-in-law always gets what she wants, whether she is pregnant or not. Besides, the poster’s marriage is a long-distance one, and she is only going to visit for a week, so she wants the comfort of their room with her partner. However, she updated that they had reached a compromise for everyone’s sake.

    Now, they have planned to move their own comfortable mattress to the office for the pregnant woman and her husband. Meanwhile, they would be using the air mattress in their bed, so that everyone is comfortable during the stay. When she had vented online, it sparked a massive debate among netizens as they argued about who should get which mattress.

    Pregnant woman preparing a bed with white sheets in a modern room, relating to air mattress and sleeping arrangements.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Some people called out the pregnant lady for making such a demand and asking the couple to give up their comfort. Research suggests that entitled people have high demands and feel that they deserve more. It further states that such people often expect others to do things for them and that everyone should bend over backwards to help them.  

    Well, the poster might be sick of her sister-in-law’s sense of entitlement, but some people still felt that she was being very unfair. The thing is, we all know that pregnancy is no joke, as it comes with a lot of challenges. Even experts stress that during pregnancy, there are a lot of changes in the female body, which can cause extreme discomfort. 

    Moreover, studies also emphasize the condition of women’s mental health during pregnancy, as many face psychological well-being issues. During such tough times, it’s natural to want basic comfort while sleeping. However, folks felt that the sister-in-law should either stay at her house for Thanksgiving or book a hotel so that the couple doesn’t have to sacrifice their comfort for her.

    OP clarified that it’s too late now to tell her not to come for the holiday, but she really liked the advice of asking in the group chat about which couple wants which room. If the older couple willingly chooses to take the office, then the pregnant couple can have the guest room. Also, the compromise that OP and her husband have come to doesn’t sound bad either, does it?

    What would you do in such a situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so don’t hesitate to drop them in the comments section!

    Some netizens argued that it was the couple’s house, so they decided, but others claimed that a pregnant woman’s health should be considered

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a pregnant SIL offended by being given an air mattress instead of a proper bed.

    Text post discussing a pregnant SIL offended over being given an air mattress and denied the master bedroom.

    Reddit comment discussing pregnant SIL offended over being given an air mattress and calling dibs on the couple’s room.

    Comment discussing adults deciding who sleeps on guest bed versus air mattress in a family dispute involving pregnant SIL.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing pregnant sister-in-law offended over being given an air mattress instead of the couple's room.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a pregnant SIL offended after being given an air mattress to sleep on.

    Comment discussing offering a bed to a pregnant SIL over an air mattress during a short holiday visit.

    Comment expressing disbelief over pregnant SIL being made to sleep on an air mattress while couple takes the main room.

    Text post discussing pregnant SIL offended by being given an air mattress and couple calling dibs on their room instead.

    Comment discussing pregnant SIL offended by being given an air mattress to sleep on and the couple calling dibs on their room.

    Comment from user discussing offering master bed to guest and prioritizing their comfort over distance issues in pregnancy SIL offense story.

    Comment discussing pregnant SIL offended over air mattress sleeping arrangement and couple calling dibs on their room instead.

    Screenshot of an online forum post discussing hospitality and air mattress use during a pregnant SIL visit offense.

    Comment text on a white background expressing opinion about accommodating guests properly in a home setting.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

