“This Is A Total Invasion”: Internet Reacts After Viral Fame Destroys America’s “Most Inbred Family”
Black and white photo of five adults standing together, representing Americau2019s most inbred family in a rural setting.
Social Issues, Society

“This Is A Total Invasion”: Internet Reacts After Viral Fame Destroys America’s “Most Inbred Family”

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Three members of the Whittakers, also known as America’s most inbred family, have been quietly taken into state custody after years of viral fame turned their secluded lives into a global sideshow.

The West Virginia family, whose story was first brought to light through a 2020 YouTube documentary, gained worldwide infamy for their genetic deformities and extreme isolation. 

Highlights
  • Three members of the Whittaker family were removed from their home by state authorities.
  • The family’s viral fame drew millions of views and turned them into an internet attraction.
  • Many online now express guilt, saying the family’s exploitation went too far.

Now, their surviving relatives say the attention has torn them apart. The fame turned them into a very popular, and very profitable, internet attraction, which forced state authorities to intervene.

“All you cash cows should be ashamed of yourselves,” a reader wrote.

    State authorities were forced to intervene after people tried to make money filming the Whittakers

    Three men from America’s most inbred family posing together, showing unique facial features in a black and white photo.

    Three men from America’s most inbred family posing together, showing unique facial features in a black and white photo.

    Image credits: YouTube/Soft White Undderbelly

    The Whittakers are descendants of a bloodline that began with two identical twin brothers whose children married each other, collapsing the family’s gene pool.

    Over generations, the family tree became so intertwined that many members are at once cousins, nieces, nephews, and siblings by blood.

    Scientists describe these unions as “double first cousin” relationships, meaning they share more genetic material than ordinary half-siblings.

    Black and white photo of a family standing together, illustrating America’s most inbred family internet reaction.

    Black and white photo of a family standing together, illustrating America’s most inbred family internet reaction.

    Image credits: YouTube/Soft White Undderbelly

    According to relatives, Adult Protective Services removed Ray Whittaker, 72, his sister Lorene, 79, and her son Timmy, 46, from their decaying property in Odd, West Virginia, in September.

    Their siblings Betty, 73, and Larry ,69, were left behind and claim they were given no information about what happened to their family members or where they were taken.

    “They said they were helping them, and they couldn’t live here no more,” Betty said. “I miss them a lot, I raised them.”

    Group of people standing outside a rustic home, representing America's most inbred family featured in viral internet reaction.

    Group of people standing outside a rustic home, representing America's most inbred family featured in viral internet reaction.

    Image credits: YouTube/Soft White Undderbelly

    Larry echoed her distress, explaining that he has been waiting for a call that never came.

    “I’ve been staying at home, waiting on a phone call, but that’s all I know. They haven’t called or let me know nothing. They won’t tell us where they at.”

    Officials from the West Virginia Department of Human Services confirmed awareness of the situation but refused to comment further, citing confidentiality laws.

    The Whittakers’ story became public after documentarian Mark Laita visited their property in 2020

    @jre_animal666 The craziest family mystery: Whittaker family #joerogan#joeroganpodcast#jreclips#whittaker#mystery#scary#fyp#theory♬ TRANSGENDER (PEARL WHITE VIP) – PEARL WHITE & Pearl White

    The footage, which has now been viewed over 80 million times across several uploads, depicted the family communicating largely through grunts and gestures, with only a few members capable of limited speech.

    According to documentarian Mark Laita, the relatives suffered from congenital defects linked to generations of close-kin marriages, such as developmental delays and physical deformities.

    Family tree diagram of America’s most inbred family with photos of members and an inset image of three family adults outside a house.

    Family tree diagram of America’s most inbred family with photos of members and an inset image of three family adults outside a house.

    Image credits: YouTube/Soft White Undderbelly

    Laita described the encounter as one of the most disturbing interviews he had ever done, later adding in follow-up videos that visiting the family’s home was disturbing due to their unpredictable behavior and the extreme poverty they lived in.

    Man sitting in cluttered, dirty kitchen inside a rundown home linked to America’s most inbred family viral fame aftermath.

    Man sitting in cluttered, dirty kitchen inside a rundown home linked to America’s most inbred family viral fame aftermath.

    Image credits: YouTube/Soft White Undderbelly

    In subsequent interviews, Laita said he had to be accompanied by neighbors familiar with the family to avoid being attacked, as outsiders were often met with suspicion or fear.

    Despite the initial shock, he returned multiple times to document their living conditions and to provide food and assistance.

    While some netizens lamented that the family was separated, others believe there was no other option

    @idetectiveauthor “AMERICA’S MOST INBRED FAMILY”HAS BEEN SEPARATED  #westvirginia#whittakers#whittakerfamily#whittaker♬ original sound – idetectiveauthor

    But the viral fame came at a cost. Laita’s curiosity and good intentions gave way to online exploitation. Onlookers wishing to cash in on the family’s virality began showing up uninvited and treating them as a living attraction.

    For Larry, that was precisely what motivated the state to intervene.

    Elderly man and woman sitting in a cluttered room, part of America's most inbred family viral fame reaction.

    Elderly man and woman sitting in a cluttered room, part of America's most inbred family viral fame reaction.

    “People out there making money off [the videos], and they don’t like it,” he said of protective services. “They told us not to talk to anybody. They are watching.”

    “This is a total invasion of this family’s privacy,” a reader argued. “They did not ask for help from anyone. They have lived this way for decades. People invaded their home without any consideration for the embarrassment it may cause them.”

    Two people sitting on a worn couch in a cluttered room highlighting America’s most inbred family and viral fame impact.

    Two people sitting on a worn couch in a cluttered room highlighting America’s most inbred family and viral fame impact.

    Image credits: YouTube/Soft White Undderbelly

    Reporters who visited the Whittakers’ home after the removals found Betty and Larry still living amid deteriorated conditions.

    Man in a hoodie sitting on a bed inside a modest room, related to America’s most inbred family viral fame reactions.

    Man in a hoodie sitting on a bed inside a modest room, related to America’s most inbred family viral fame reactions.

    Image credits: YouTube/Soft White Undderbelly

    Inside, beans and sausage were left cooking on a gas stove as flies crawled over the counters. 

    The calendar was frozen on March. Outside, the yard was littered with trash and Halloween decorations dangling from the porch. A broken chicken coop and a single outhouse completed the desolate scene.

    With the state having intervened, many hope the internet’s obsession with the family will finally fade

    Man in an orange shirt sitting on a chair in a cluttered room with dog and people in the background, viral fame reaction scene

    Man in an orange shirt sitting on a chair in a cluttered room with dog and people in the background, viral fame reaction scene

    Image credits: YouTube/Soft White Undderbelly

    According to scientists, what the Whittakers experience is called  “inbreeding depression,” a condition that arises when harmful recessive genes are passed down repeatedly within the same bloodline.

    “There is an association between high rates of marriage between relatives and the development of congenital malformations, abortions, deafness, esophageal atresia, and mental and physical disabilities,” a 2021 study by the University of San Francisco Valley, Brazil, reads.

    Three family members sitting in a cluttered room, part of America's most inbred family featured in viral internet reaction.

    Three family members sitting in a cluttered room, part of America's most inbred family featured in viral internet reaction.

    Image credits: YouTube/Soft White Undderbelly

    Online, while many lamented the health and living conditions of the Whittakers, most condemned the fact that the internet paraded and profited off their situation.

    “Leave those people alone and mind your own business,” a user wrote.

    “I’m just glad that Ray, Lorene, and Timmy are in a clean environment now, with healthy meals to eat and the ability to take showers and stay clean,” another added.

    “Heartbreaking.” Online, many discussed whether the decision to separate the family was the correct one

    Comment on social media reacting to viral fame destroying America’s most inbred family and calling for state custody.

    Comment on social media reacting to viral fame destroying America’s most inbred family and calling for state custody.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the mental challenges faced by America's most inbred family after viral fame.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the mental challenges faced by America's most inbred family after viral fame.

    Comment on internet forum expressing confusion and sadness about the seclusion of America's most inbred family after viral fame.

    Comment on internet forum expressing confusion and sadness about the seclusion of America's most inbred family after viral fame.

    Comment from user janis expressing support for Timmy, Lorraine, and Ray receiving help and wanting them to see each other after viral fame impacts family.

    Comment from user janis expressing support for Timmy, Lorraine, and Ray receiving help and wanting them to see each other after viral fame impacts family.

    Comment expressing sympathy about America’s most inbred family and their protective community after viral fame.

    Comment expressing sympathy about America’s most inbred family and their protective community after viral fame.

    Text comment reading that is the saddest thing I have ever seen, reflecting internet reaction to viral fame destroying America’s most inbred family.

    Text comment reading that is the saddest thing I have ever seen, reflecting internet reaction to viral fame destroying America’s most inbred family.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a social media comment discussing rural inbreeding normalized by some families and personal experiences.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a social media comment discussing rural inbreeding normalized by some families and personal experiences.

    Comment warning against inhumane insults, highlighting the tragic story of America’s most inbred family viral fame reaction.

    Comment warning against inhumane insults, highlighting the tragic story of America’s most inbred family viral fame reaction.

    Alt text: Internet reacts to viral fame impact on America’s most inbred family and ensuing public backlash online.

    Alt text: Internet reacts to viral fame impact on America’s most inbred family and ensuing public backlash online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the viral fame of America’s most inbred family.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the viral fame of America’s most inbred family.

    Comment from user robinbrown expressing concern and sympathy about America's most inbred family after viral fame and invasion.

    Comment from user robinbrown expressing concern and sympathy about America's most inbred family after viral fame and invasion.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the history of America's most inbred family featured in viral fame invasion.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the history of America's most inbred family featured in viral fame invasion.

    Screenshot of an internet comment reacting to viral fame impacting America’s most inbred family.

    Screenshot of an internet comment reacting to viral fame impacting America’s most inbred family.

    Comment criticizes documentary for spotlighting America’s most inbred family, sparking viral internet reactions.

    Comment criticizes documentary for spotlighting America’s most inbred family, sparking viral internet reactions.

    Alt text: Internet reacts to viral fame and destruction of America’s most inbred family amid total invasion controversy.

    Alt text: Internet reacts to viral fame and destruction of America’s most inbred family amid total invasion controversy.

    Commenter expressing sympathy about inhumane conditions faced by America's most inbred family after viral fame invasion.

    Commenter expressing sympathy about inhumane conditions faced by America's most inbred family after viral fame invasion.

    Alt text: Viewer comment reacting to viral fame and impact on America’s most inbred family, highlighting exploitation concerns.

    Alt text: Viewer comment reacting to viral fame and impact on America’s most inbred family, highlighting exploitation concerns.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sadness related to America's most inbred family viral fame reaction.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sadness related to America's most inbred family viral fame reaction.

    Comment on social media reacting to viral fame impacting America’s most inbred family and expressing sympathy.

    Comment on social media reacting to viral fame impacting America’s most inbred family and expressing sympathy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the impact of viral fame on America’s most inbred family.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the impact of viral fame on America’s most inbred family.

    Comment from Stephanie about ray Lorraine and Timmy in a clean environment with health meals after viral fame destroys America’s most inbred family.

    Comment from Stephanie about ray Lorraine and Timmy in a clean environment with health meals after viral fame destroys America’s most inbred family.

    Alt text: Commenter discussing viral fame impact on America’s most inbred family and internet reactions to the invasion.

    Alt text: Commenter discussing viral fame impact on America’s most inbred family and internet reactions to the invasion.

    Alt text: User comment discussing exploitation and viral fame effects on America’s most inbred family in West Virginia.

    Alt text: User comment discussing exploitation and viral fame effects on America’s most inbred family in West Virginia.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    belamybelamy avatar
    Olive Moon
    Olive Moon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Assuming this is in the U.S. So, it's ok to remove these people from their home "for their own good" (right or wrong), but it's ok to cut food assistance and lunches to millions of children? Seems like a huge contradiction.

    kimmiemaddison avatar
    kimmiemaddison
    kimmiemaddison
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    jalunney avatar
    Jalunney
    Jalunney
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    3 got taken into custody but the forth they made president.

    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Double first cousins occur when two siblings marry two siblings. My father and his two living siblings are double first cousins with one of their living cousins. None of the children of my father's parents and none of the children of the cousin's parents married one another and the tree connections ended there. And for those who think intermarriage creates genetic disabilities, it doesn't. Intermarriage just makes any existing genetic disabilities concentrate so are repeated more frequently than the general population.

