This is Mr. Pink, my three-and-three-quarter-pound Chihuahua. During the pandemic in 2020, he was a shelter dog in Philadelphia before finding his way into my life.

He was adopted into our family that loves the outdoors, especially the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York. Pink joins our big dogs on every adventure—hiking, paddling, snowshoeing, camping—with the unwavering determination of someone who simply doesn’t believe in his own limitations.

Scroll down and see which of Mr. Pink’s little adventures steals your heart and reminds you that the smallest souls often carry the biggest spirit.

Lisa Godfrey
At its heart, Mr. Pink’s story is about overcoming adversity, from an abandoned dog to a cherished companion. If this tiny Chihuahua can survive a northern winter, so can you.

In his new life, Mr. Pink prefers being bundled up in one of his many coats and has developed a fondness for hats. He has yet to tolerate footwear, but when the cold sets in, he retreats into my coat for extra warmth.
    Lisa Godfrey
    Norma
    Norma
    Norma
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    What a freakin cutie!!

    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Norma
    Norma
    Norma
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Bombastic side eye!

    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Norma
    Norma
    Norma
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    Mr. Pink, you need some booties!!!

    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I didn’t even see the Simpsons on the couch until my eye caught Marge's iconic boat painting.

    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Norma
    Norma
    Norma
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    I am loving this outfit!!

    Lisa Godfrey
    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Aww... tiny chihuahua is adorable. 🥰🥰🥰

    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Norma
    Norma
    Norma
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    I have a Chi and a Catahoula and they look a lot like this!!!

    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
    Lisa Godfrey
